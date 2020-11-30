Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is a packaged foods company that operates in North America and owns the Twinkies brand. The company also provides other sweet baked goods and cookie products and distributes its items directly to warehouses. The company does not pay a dividend, and its PE ratio is 27.44. The stock is inching closer to pre-COVID-19 levels, and the price has been steadily rising since March lows.

(Hostess Stock Chart - Google, 2020)

We possess a neutral sentiment on the company as, although the company has a growing market share of the snacking market, long-term consumer trends could affect revenue growth. Moreover, retail customer consolidation and increased competitors could force margins to drop.

Impressive earnings figures have partly been driven by Voortman performance

Hostess acquired Voortman, a healthy alternative snacking company based out of Ontario, a few months ago. Voortman added well-needed diversity to Hostess's product offering as many consumers are shifting towards healthier snacks.

(Hostess Investor Presentation, 2020)

Year-to-date revenue grew 4.7% Y/Y due to a $74.3M revenue contribution from Voortman. Quarterly revenue was also up 6.3% compared to last year. As more individuals stay at home during the pandemic, revenue has partly been driven by increased sales of multi-pack items versus single-serve items. Consumers expect to spend more time at home, and therefore, are purchasing larger quantities, or are trying to limit grocery trips due to coronavirus by buying more at one time. Either way, the quarterly multi-pack sales figure was up 19.4% in Q2/2020, and up 10.3% in Q3/2020.

(Hostess Investor Presentation, 2020)

The sweet baked goods channel saw Y/Y quarterly revenue growth through its two biggest segments: the convenience and grocery segments. The company also reached an all-time high market share figure of 27.8% within the convenience segment, signalling a positive change of 175 bps. Quarterly adjusted gross profit was also up 21.3% on the quarter. As the company continues to seamlessly integrate Voortman's products into its own supply chain, a reduction in costs should improve the bottom line moving forward. The company's 2020 outlook has moved to the higher range of its previous estimates due to strong sales figures in the convenience and grocery sector and expects to see an adjusted EPS figure of $0.75. This represents an impressive jump, as normalized EPS figure in 2019 was $0.43.

General market trends suggest that Hostess will continue to benefit

(Hostess Investor Presentation, 2020)

The American snacking market is expected to grow at a double-digit rate within the next few years, and given that Hostess's 'increasing household penetration and growing repeat consumers' rate is double its competitors, the company should continue to benefit from its staple brands. Moreover, by expanding its product line, average revenue per customer can grow more seamlessly compared to rivals.

(Hostess Investor Presentation, 2020)

Hostess is currently well-positioned in the market considering that sweet snacks are still the preference. We believe that this preference is unlikely to change dramatically over the next few quarters, especially within households that are repeat customers. Younger households are also buying Hostess products at a growing rate, as there has been a 16.1% increase in purchases from those under 35 years old (Hostess Investor Presentation, 2020).

(Hostess Investor Presentation, 2020)

In general, Hostess is seeing the most growth in purchases from younger generations. Two notable groups to consider at 'Start Up Families' and 'Younger Bustling Families'. We believe that introducing a snacking culture within a young family, especially for sweet snacks, is a habit that is very hard to break, especially as younger children in the family develop a 'sweet tooth'.

We believe that Hostess's success within the younger generations is directly related to its digital footprint, including building an eCommerce presence and social media awareness. Twinkie consumers can win a free year's worth of the snack simply by posting a 'selfie' on social media, which is a very effective campaign that directly targets millennials and Gen-Zs. Other social media initiatives include product introductions and promotional offerings.

Macroeconomic trends could change in the long run and hurt future revenue, especially within the 'sweet snacks' segment

Although Voortman is considered a healthier alternative to the company's main products, Voortman's adjusted EBITDA figure represents about 10% of total adjusted EBIDTA. Therefore, the company still has many steps to take in terms of diversifying product lines to potentially cater more to the growing 'healthy-for-you' segment. We also believe that sweet snack popularity will go down in the long run, simply because more Americans are becoming aware of the effects of junk food. School lunches play a large role in changing overall food diets for the younger generation, and there was been a massive effort in the past few years, especially by government bodies, to put healthier food into the cafeteria.

Competitive rivalry within the industry is also intensifying, and we believe that the growth in the healthy snack market is prompting a large volume of new entrants. Pricing pressure may also cause a decrease in margins in the long run, especially because retail customers are continuing to consolidate. Further consolidation of grocery and convenience brands will result in higher overall negotiating leverage for Hostess's customers in the B2B channel.

The company is reliant on a select few major customers for continued revenue. Walmart accounted for 23.6% of all net revenue in 2019, and Hostess's top 10 customers accounted for 62.3% of all sales. The company states that "we do not have long-term supply contracts with any of our major customers (Hostess 10-K, 2020)." Hostess could lose a major customer for reasons out of its control, including customer financial performance and customers' higher perceived benefit from other food-makers with similar products.

In summation, we maintain a neutral sentiment on the company as, although the company has a leading market share in a growing industry, long-term outlook is uncertain, given potential changes in consumer demand for Hostess's products, especially its sweet snacks segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.