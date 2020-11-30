Thesis

eBay (EBAY) launched its shoe authentication service the week of October 25th. It is a massive move into the sneaker space. Up until now, StockX and Goat were the main pillars of the high-end sneaker market. The number one concern for sneaker buyers is authenticity. Both StockX and Goat have been offering shoe authentication for years which has allowed them to reach billion-dollar market caps. StockX raised $110 million in a C-round valuing them at $1B in the summer of 2019. Just this September, Goat raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.75B. The sneaker market is on fire and eBay is here to conquer. eBay launched their no-fee program on shoes with a value over $100 in the beginning of 2020 as a first step into this market. The company tipped its toes in the water and is now ready to fully dive in. Their new shoe authentication program combined with no fees on valuable sneakers will put StockX and Goat in a very difficult position. With $3.66B in cash and short-term investments as of Q3 2020, eBay can afford to take a temporary loss on the service to gain tremendous market share and loyalty. It is an Amazon-style move that will drive revenue growth while crushing competitors. At the current P/E ratio of 15X and P/S of 3X, investors looking to long eBay and follow this play are getting a fairly low-risk, high-reward opportunity.

Sneaker Market

eBay’s revenue growth has been slowing since FY19 as it reaches market saturation. Revenue seems to have topped at around $10.8B in FY19. The business had very strong growth from FY16-FY18 with three years of 8.3%, 6.8% and 8.3% growth, respectively. A dedicated entry into the high-growing sneaker resale market has the potential to make a significant difference in top line figures. Cowen recently released a financial report estimating the current value of the streetwear and sneaker resale market north of $2B just in North America. The market is growing at 20%+ YoY and is estimated to more than double to $5B by 2025. Since eBay operates internationally, the worldwide sneaker resale market is a better metric. Worldwide, the current value of the sneaker resale market is estimated to be around $6B and has "the potential to reach 30B globally by 2030". This is the growth catalyst eBay has been looking for and it could very well bring back higher revenue growth.

eBay currently sells a pair of sneakers every 1.5 seconds. During a time when eBay is looking for new growth opportunities, the sneaker resale market is looking like the prime opportunity. StockX and Goat have had a duopoly on the high-end resale market as they have both offered shoe authentication on every single transaction for multiple years now. Shoe authentication is a big deal for buyers as high-end shoes can range from $1,000 to $100,000+. As an example, the Nike Dunk SB Low Paris sold for $51,950 on May 8th 2020 on StockX. When forking over those kinds of numbers customers want to be 100% certain the sneakers are authentic.

Resellers snatch up a limited pair from extremely popular Nike, Adidas, Off-White, etc. collabs and go to one of the platforms to resell them for up to 4x more. A recent example is the Nike x Travis Scott SB Dunk released on Nike's SNKRS app for $150. The current resale value is approximately $1,400. Sneaker collabs drive the market and are only growing from here.

Taking over market share

Since eBay will be releasing its shoe authentication service at no additional cost while simultaneously not taking any seller fees on a sale of $100+, it will become the most attractive platform for sneaker resellers to move to. As an example, let’s say I have a pair of Off-White UNC Jordan 1s I would like to sell. The shoe is very well known in the sneaker community and therefore demands a price of approximately $2,000. I now have three options to get the most money for my shoe. StockX, Goat or eBay. StockX will charge me a 3% payment processing fee and 9.5% seller fee leaving me with $1,750. On Goat, there is a $5 fee and 9.5% commission fee leaving me with $1,805. However, on eBay, I will not pay a final value fee on high-end sneakers and only have to pay a 2.9% fee if I am using PayPal. This gives me $1,942, the best option by far.

Additionally, eBay is entering the sneaker market from a position of strength. With current cash and short-term equivalents of 3.66B as of Q3 20, it can afford to offer the service for free temporarily. Goat and StockX, on the other hand, are very young startups that are not widely profitable yet. StockX was founded in 2015 while Goat has been around since 2009. They do not have the option of slashing their fees as it would severely harm their current business model.

New customers in the sneaker space are very valuable for eBay. According to CEO Jamie Iannone, the average sneaker customer on eBay also buys in 10 other categories during the year. That is double the activity compared to regular eBay buyers. This will only increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) on the eBay platform.

Risk

The main risk stems from the fact that the resale market is largely based on loyalty to brands and/or companies in general. StockX and Goat have practically had a duopoly on the high-end resale market for years. They have been smart to exploit the loyalty aspect of reselling by creating seller levels on platforms. By selling more and reaching specific benchmarks, seller fees decrease. An example is the StockX chart linked below.

However, lots of resellers are likely very familiar with eBay already and were just not using it to sell sneakers since it came with additional risk of buyers claiming they were sent a fake product.

eBay will now be the most attractive platform to sell on as there are no seller fees on sneakers over $100 and authenticity is guaranteed for free. In a for-profit resale market where margins count, I am convinced lots of sellers will switch platforms. Furthermore, it will boost the public opinion of eBay in the sneaker community as buyers who were frustrated with sneaker purchases that might not have been authentic can now buy with guarantees.

Conclusion

Offering shoe authentication on sneakers is a much bigger deal than investors might think. It will give eBay the ability to take significant market share from StockX and Goat, leading to revenue growth in the future. eBay's revenue has been hovering around the $10.7-10.8B range for years and can use another catalyst. The sneaker market is growing at 20% YoY and is not slowing down anytime soon. Investors should be very pleased with eBay’s recent transition into the sneaker resale market and consider adding shares at the current price.

