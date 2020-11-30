Company performed relatively well through COVID and is starting to see an inflection in growth, particularly as we enter Q4.

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Lamar (LAMR) is a leading outdoor advertising company focused on the US with over 20% market share and over a hundred years of history having been founded in 1902. The company goes to market largely via traditional billboards (making up 88% of 2019 revenues) and has the largest digital billboard footprint in the US. In aggregate, this adds up to over 150K billboards across the United States with strong barriers to entry given the increasing difficultly in permitting new billboards, particularly in urbanized locations. This business, given its relatively low opex intensity, has also driven historically strong EBITDA margins of 40%+. It also drives my bullish thesis on the company.

Furthermore, the company has a strong client base, including many F500 clients, in its 40,000 client base. These companies include names such as Geico, Wendy's, and McDonald's. Given the significant client base, the company is also incredibly diversified with no client making up more than 2% of sales. Given the strong COVID headwinds, this low concentration helps protect the company's revenue line in case a major client churns.

Similarly, the company's real estate portfolio is diversified and thus reduces single landowner risk. All in all, the company works with over 56,000 distinct land owners without any meaningful concentration. Furthermore, Lamar also has a strong fully owned real estate portfolio with ~10% of the company's billboard portfolio being either on Lamar owned land or on an easement where Lamar is a beneficiary.

COVID has had an impact on the company's revenues with Q3 revenues of $386 million a steep decline vs. the $457 million the year prior due to a decline in outdoor advertising spend. However, the company was able to maintain positive AFFO this quarter with AFFO/share coming in at $1.32 vs. $1.62 the year prior which is a clear positive given the challenges on the top-line. Furthermore, the company is starting to see a more normalized outlook for FY21, which drives my bullish thesis on the company.

As an example, on the company's Q3 earnings call, the company noted a strong recovery in local advertising with normalization across most major categories. National advertising continues to lag, but activity, as measured by the RFP counts, has returned to normal. This bodes well for Q4 and speaks to my thesis that we will see overall normalization in early FY21.

On the capital structure front, the company has made several positive changes that increase my confidence in the company's prospects. Due to the current environment, the company has refinanced nearly $3 billion of debt this year, pushing out major maturities to 2026 and beyond. Overall leverage is still reasonable at just 4x at Q3. Liquidity likewise has been strong at nearly $771 million at the end of Q3.

Risks

Competition is a concern with the company's largest competitors being Outfront and CCO each controlling 20% and 15% of the market, respectively. There is quite a bit of overlap in terms of geographic coverage. However, I believe that the market is large enough for there to be multiple winners. Additionally, around 45% of the market is made up of hundreds of small operators. Thus, I believe that there is a clear path for the company to grow inorganically via acquisitions.

The company was impacted by COVID with advertising revenues being hit as corporate spending on billboards was pulled back. The company responded by cutting costs and capex. However, for revenues to normalize, I believe that we need to get closer to pre-COVID travel patterns. The recent vaccine news is a good first start, but it'll take some time to see how that flows through to actual consumer behavior.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, the company ended Q3 at AFFO/share of $1.32 or $5.28 annualized. The stock currently trades at around $80 or ~15x annualized AFFO. Assuming the company can hold the same multiple, which is highly possible given the company's strengths and visibility to a recovery, and get to the same AFFO as Q3 2019 (annualized), there is around 22% upside from these levels. This drives my bullish thesis and is why I recommend a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LAMR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.