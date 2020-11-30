When contract electronics manufacturing services provider Kimball Electric (KE) released its Q121 (ended 9/30/20) results after the market close on November 3rd, shares responded by declining in the next trading session by just less than 5%. This was despite the company reporting record quarterly revenue, operating income, net income, and diluted EPS.

Eventually investors got the point and shares have now risen by about 15% from the pre-announcement level to a recent $15.75 per share. Shareholders who bought at the November 4th closing price have seen their shares rise more than 21%.

Analysts too have received the message from Kimball’s Q121 results. They have taken consensus 2021 EPS estimates up more than 19% to $1.62 from $1.36 before the November 3rd release. Likewise, consensus 2022 EPS was increased almost 15% to $1.79 from $1.56.

As a consequence, on a forward PE basis shares now trade at a 2021 forward multiple of 9.7x compared to 10x at the November 3rd closing price of $13.65. The 2022 forward multiple is now 8.8x which is unchanged from the multiple at the November 3rd closing share price. EPS growth is projected at about 10.5% which is very robust for a company whose shares trade at less than 10x.

Based on the very reasonable valuation and the factors which drove the strong Q121 operating performance, Kimball’s shares currently merit a bullish outlook.

Revenue Growth

On the Q121 call, management prioritized its capital allocation: first to sustain organic revenue growth, then debt reduction, then share repurchases, and finally acquisitions.

The company has maintained a target 8% revenue growth rate which it had surpassed in each fiscal year until the onset of Covid-19 wrecked Q320 (ended 3/30/20) and Q420 (ended 6/30/20) when revenue growth was -6.3% and -10.2%, respectively.

These shortfalls resulted in full year 2020 revenue growth of only 1.6%. As noted, revenue growth returned in Q121 to a quarterly record which was 5.8% above the prior year amount.

Consistent with Kimball achieving revenue growth above it’s target, recent quarterly revenue, though below the long term target of 8%, has exceeded consensus estimates.

Specifically, the $331.75M revenue in Q121 was more than the consensus amount which was projected to be flat with the prior year quarter at $313.6M. This result followed Q420 when consensus revenue was $275.2M, but came in at $286.16M. In Q320, actual revenue of $293.92M beat the consensus revenue estimate of $285.3M. Kimball’s ability to exceed revenue expectations is matched by its ability to do so by increasing amounts, from a 3.0% beat in Q320 to a 4.0% beat in Q420 to a 5.8% beat in Q121.

It is worth noting that the company’s last major acquisition was more than seven quarters ago and that Q221 (ended 12/31/20) will be the last quarter whose prior year quarter comparison will include the acquisition revenue for the first time. In other words, the comparison will be an apples to apples organic revenue growth comparison.

Kimball acquired Global Equipment Services aka GES for $50M on October 1, 2018. At the time, the expectation was that GES would contribute about 4% to 6% to Kimball’s revenue growth in FY19 (ended 6/30/19). Actual revenue growth was 10.2% for the year after quarterly year/year increases of 10.4% and 15.1% in Q319 (ended 3/31/19) and Q419 (ended 6/30/19), respectively.

Debt Reduction

Total debt (short term, current portion of long term, and long term) rose from only more than $8M in Q418 (ended 6/30/18) to a peak of $127M by Q319, primarily due to the funding of the GES acquisition. Since then total debt has steadily declined to $110.5M as of Q121.

Kimball’s leverage has followed the same path with a rise from Q418, when D/E was 0.02x, to Q319, when it was at 0.35x, to a decline to 0.28x at Q121.

A comparison with Kimball’s peers provides context to its leverage.

The company has identified its primary competitors in the electronics manufacturing services (‘EMS’) sector as Benchmark Electronics (BHE), Jabil Inc. (JBL), and Plexus Corp. (PLXS).

Their market cap weighted average D/E of 1.07x is significantly higher than Kimball’s. The largest competitor by market cap, Jabil, skews the average with its D/E of 1.52x as Benchmark’s D/E is about half of Kimball’s at 0.16x while Plexus’s D/E is in line with Kimball’s at 0.3x.

A comparison of the Debt/TTM EBITDA ratio also shows Kimball as the least leveraged company, although not as dramatically as the D/E analysis suggests.

Specifically, the company’s Debt/EBITDA of 1.38x is well below the peer group market cap weighted average of 1.69x. Kimball’s ratio matches Plexus’ ratio of 1.37x, but exceeds Benchmark and Jabil which are at 1.78x and 1.81x, respectively.

Share Repurchases

In October 2015, one year after being spun off from Kimball International (KBAL), the company’s Board authorized a share repurchase program. Since then it has repurchased 5.1 million shares, or more than 17% of total outstanding shares as of Q415 (ended 6/30/15). The average repurchase price has been $15.04, a slight discount to the current share price, and leaves the company with 25.3 million shares at Q121.

On the Q121 call, management stated that the repurchase program had been suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, just a week later the company announced on November 11th that the program is being restarted and extended with an additional $20M authorized to repurchase shares.

The initial share repurchase authorization was also for $20M, which was reauthorized in 2016, 2017, and 2018 for $20M each time. The current reauthorization brings the total approved repurchase amount to $100M, or about a third of the approximate $350M market cap when the program started on 10/1/15. To date, the company has repurchased $76.7M of shares from the $80M previously approved by the board.

CEO Don Charron stated:

The authorization of the extension of our stock repurchase program demonstrates the Board’s confidence in our business model and continued strong cash flow generation. Our balanced approach to capital deployment, supported by a solid balance sheet, gives us the flexibility to invest in our strategic growth initiatives while also returning capital to shareholders.

Acquisitions

Kimball’s February 2020 investor presentation outlined the company’s acquisition strategy. It will focus on opportunistic transactions to establish a position in the medical segment of Diversified Contract Manufacturing Services (‘DCMS’) and to become a premier automation, test, and measurement (‘AT&M’) provider.

Rather than seeking pure revenue growth from its acquisitions, the company will look to use them to add capabilities while maintaining profitability to achieve acceptable rates of return on its invested capital.

On the Q121 call, the company reiterated its acquisition philosophy as a component of its capital allocation plans.

And so we are, we do want to remain acquisitive, we would look at strategic targets primarily in the medical space, especially within DCMS (i.e Diversified Contract Manufacturing Services) sort of like what we did with Medivative, four years ago, if you recall that acquisition, those would be some ideal targets.

Later in the same call CEO Charron said:

But I would go up a little bit higher, and look at the acquisitions we've done over the years, they've really been strategic acquisitions that brought key capabilities or a market presence that we were seeking. And so those are really more long-term kinds of payoffs.

He continued on in the same vein to say (emphasis added):

These acquisitions that we would look at would be more about bringing a capability that we don't have today or a market access point that we don't have today. Those would be the big drivers behind an acquisition. And so it's not about adding it, using that tool as a tool for growth as much as, as it is adding capabilities, developing those and then, again, kind of pushing them back towards our organic growth plans with our existing customers.

The most recent significant acquisition of GES was undertaken as an initial step toward extending Kimball beyond EMS into AT&M, and ultimately to becoming a “multifaceted manufacturing solutions” company.

However, in Q420 Kimball took two charges to income related to the GES acquisition which illustrate the difficulty of the transformation that Kimball is attempting.

The company incurred a $2.9M net working capital adjustment and a $6.9M goodwill impairment charge which was due to a reduction in anticipated revenue from the GES business. Together these amount to $9.8M or about 20% of the total $50M acquisition price of GES.

The Takeaway

Even after a significant rise in the past three weeks, shares of Kimball remain modestly valued. The record quarterly revenue, operating income, net income, and diluted EPS in Q121 demonstrates that, along with its coherent capital allocation strategy, Kimball is well positioned to transform itself into a more diversified contract manufacturer.

If the transformation to a more consistent and more profitable company succeeds, shares are likely to outperform due to improved earnings and a re-rating of the multiple paid for those earnings. While the strategy does have risk, the downside is limited by Kimball’s reasonable valuation, leverage, and share repurchase program. Shares earn a bullish outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.