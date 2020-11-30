At 45x earnings, growth expectations embedded in the stock price are high. A slowdown in the growth rate could put a serious dent in the market’s expectations, thus re-rating ALRM at a lower multiple of earnings.

It didn’t take long for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to shrug off the news of Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Nest and ADT (NYSE:ADT) partnership, with the stock now trading at its 52-week and all-time-highs since the company IPO’d in mid-2015.

The company is having a strong fiscal year and has recently raised its outlook for Q4 and its fiscal-year end. ALRM expects total revenue for fiscal 20’ to be in a range between $594 million and $604 million, up from previous guidance of $553 million to $563 million. Management also gave soft guidance for fiscal 21’, with sales expected to be between $640 million and $650 million, assuming a relatively stable macro environment.

From a valuation point of view, we believe the company is trading in overvalued territory, reaching the high-end of the spectrum within different value ratios. For example, the company currently trades at 45x forward earnings, 5.9x forward EV/Sales, and 30x forward EV/EBITDA; every valuation multiple currently sits above the company’s 5-year average and sector median.

Does ALRM deserve to trade at a premium? Given the company’s high return on invested capital, the fact that approximately 67% of its sales come from SaaS and licenses, and plenty of reinvestment opportunities, we believe so. That said, paying 45x earnings seems excessive. Using management’s guidance, top-line growth seems to be slowing, with expected revenue growth of 15%, compared to 20% growth in 2019 and 2018. EPS growth is also expected to be flat year over year. There is also the uncertainty about the relationship with ADT once the agreement expires in 2022, which still accounts for a good portion of total sales (between 16% and 19%, according to the 2019 annual report).

At 45x earnings, growth expectations embedded in the stock price are high. A slowdown in the growth rate could put a serious dent in the market’s expectations, thus re-rating ALRM at a lower multiple of earnings. At this point, we believe a contracting multiple is the biggest risk for investors. With no margin of safety, we are neutral on ALRM.

Quick Business Overview

ALRM’s business model is interesting. The company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions for residential and commercial properties with a focus on the interactive security and home automation markets.

What differentiates ALRM from competitors in the home security and automation market is its go-to-market strategy. The company sells its products and solutions in partnership with 9,000 service providers, which in turn offers the service to property owners. Unlike competitors like Ring which compete in the DIY market, ALRM operates in the do-it-for-me market, with service companies doing the professional installation. ALRM is a business-to-business company, while service providers are business-to-consumers.

The company generates revenues in two different ways: from contracts with its service provider partners and through the sales of hardware (ex: video cameras, video recorders, gateway modules, and smart thermostats). When the company enters into a contract with a service provider, a monthly fee is negotiated on a per-subscriber basis. The service provider then resells the solution under their own guidelines and at prices they establish with their clients. In a sense, ALRM’s offers a white label product. Service provider contracts typically have an initial term of one year, with subsequent renewal terms. On the other hand, consumer contracts range between 3 and 5 years in length. The company reports a historical retention ratio of 93% and an LTV/CAC of approximately 3.9x.

In an indirect way, Google’s $450 million stake in ADT has reinforced ALRM’s go-to-market strategy as the way forward to capture market share. Yes, competition would increase, but at the same time, it highlights the growth opportunity in the do-it-for-me market, where partnerships with service providers become paramount for distribution and scalability.

Competitive Advantages

We believe there are two advantages to ALRM’s business model. First, as mentioned before, is the ability to scale. For example, the company’s customer acquisition cost can be reduced significantly through up-sell and cross-sell opportunities. Once the service provider is at the customer’s property closing on a sale, offering another product or service to be added as a bundle has marginal costs, therefore increasing the lifetime value of the customer and profit margins. A simple example of this is ALRM’s new Flex IO product, a battery-powered sensor that can work anywhere there is cellular coverage with no special installation, that the customer can add for an additional $4 subscription fee.

Second, ALRM’s go-to-market strategy also opens up growth opportunities in the commercial market, which the company is just starting to capitalize on. Again, partnerships with service providers become key for distribution as it widens the net to include home builders, property managers, HVAC, and utility companies as potential distributor partners. The more distribution points the company can get, the more data it can collect as well, reinforcing its product cycle and data analytics which can then be used to offer better services. The result would be a “sticky” customer relationship.

The Bottom Line

While we like ALRM as a business, we are not that bullish about the company as an investment. We truly believe that the price paid for an asset determines the future investment returns. In the case of ALRM, paying 45x earnings seems excessive, even for a business with great fundamentals.

We can use a simple hypothetical scenario to highlight the prospective investment return in ALRM through a 10-year period.

Starting with an EPS of $1.6 in 2020 and using a growth rate of 15% (which is the 5-year average), the company would grow EPS by $4.87 to $6.47 in year 10. Assuming the market continues to price ALRM at 45x earnings, we could be looking at a share price of $291, or an annual return of approximately 14%. What if the market prices ALRM at 25x earnings at the end of year 10? The annual return would drop to just 8%. If the market prices the company at 20x earnings, then the annual return would drop to 5.7%.

The above hypothetical scenario has many flaws but is just a simple way to highlight the negative impact on returns by a contracting multiple. Can ALRM be priced at 45x earnings 10 from now? It’s possible but highly unlikely. With competition entering the market, we doubt growth expectations could keep up in the long term. If the market becomes less exuberant and prices ALRM at just 25x earnings (the sector median), returns could drop by approximately 47%.

For this reason, we believe ALRM is a pass for now. That said, we would like to own the business at a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.