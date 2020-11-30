Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management on Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference November 30, 2020 1:00 PM ET

I'm Sami Badri. And today we have Jonathan Davidson from Cisco, SVP and General Manager of Cisco Mass-Scale Infrastructure. Thank you, Jonathan, for joining us today.

It is great to be here. Thank you very much. I just want to share that I know before we begin I'll be making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties found in our most recently filed 10-K and 10-Q.

Absolutely. Absolutely, thank you for that. And then is there any questions that are coming in from the audience, please shoot me an email. I'm more than happy to address them as we go through the fireside chat. And then Jonathan, I was hoping we could kick start the conversation.

First is could you just give us an update on Cisco's Mass-Scale Infrastructure status and a business roadmap given you have announced some new products in the routing side in Cisco Series 8000, and then you're working closely with major cloud customers and large tech companies, at least for the foreseeable future, just any kind of real 10,000 foot view all the way maybe down to the 1,000 foot view update would be very helpful for us.

Sure, absolutely. So I'll just give you a bit of a framework. So our Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, we are investing heavily to capture both the 400 gig as well as the 5G transitions that are happening in the market. And inclusive of all of that is our technology investments around optical systems, optics themselves, routing, IoT, 5G mobile core and of course automation. We have seen a very positive feedback on our routing investments, specifically on the Cisco 8000. When we launched last December - this technology investment, we committed to 12 to 15 month innovation cycle.

And so just two, three weeks ago, we actually have launched a new set of silicon. And so we're well ahead of where we thought we would be from an innovation cycle perspective. And we're on schedule with where we expect our customers to be not only from a development perspective, but also how we're doing with our customer engagements as well.

Got it, got it. Thank you for that. And then could you give us an idea on the scope of revenues or potentially where Cisco wants to be as far as Mass-Scale product offerings then the next five years? And I think we asked this question largely because we know Cisco is transitioning its business through a recurring revenue model, whereas some of the more hardware or mass-scale offerings fits more into what the business traditionally has looked like. Maybe if you could just kind of compare and contrast the trajectory of the business and the business mix and how it's going to look at least from a Mass-Scale Infrastructure perspective would also be very helpful.

Sure, absolutely. So when you think about our traditional routers and optical systems, if you go back five, 10 years ago, software was a very small portion of the sale. That was the largest portion of our investment, but a small portion of the sale, kind of sub 5%. And as we moved more and more towards dis-aggregation, we have actually been migrating more and more of the value of the entire system towards software where it actually should have been the entire time.

Now, when you look at that, it could be anywhere I give a system from sub 5%, five, 10 years ago to now 40% to 60% of the value of a given system can be in software. And what we've done is we've taken a portion of that. And so our customers have a perpetual right to use that software, but they also - the recurring portion is any upgrades or updates, new features and functionality they now pay for as a recurring revenue model for all new platforms that we have shipped for almost three years now. So we've been slowly making this migration to this new model, even in our traditional businesses. And so that's an important thing to note.

We honestly feel like our leadership position from a kind of broader market share almost questioned. So we feel like our technology innovation enables us to win these 400 gig transitions. And we're certainly seeing early signs of this, especially, for example, when you look at Japan, we're over 70% market share in routing now, and they were one of the early countries to move very aggressively towards 5G. Now, I don't expect this market share to be this way at every single geography, so that's not what - it's - what I'm saying, but I do think that we have the right level of performance, quality and innovation to help our customers whether it's a 400 gig transition or a 5G transition.

And then maybe just to touch on, as you think about the developed markets, you know you called out Japan, there might be some other developing countries that fit into there, where do you see the main competition really facing off here? Is it your traditional networking vendors? Or do you guys open up a much larger pool of potential competitors at least as you guys expand to the side of the business?

Jonathan Davidson

For the majority of our business, it's still the traditional competitors that are there. And that each competitor is stronger in different areas, so where we see, who we see in Latin America is not necessarily as who we see in North America, is not who we see in Asian. So it really varies by geography, who is primary competitors, but they're still mostly on the traditional side of the fence. So that's where we are. And we continue to lead with our market innovation, helping them transform and these architectural fests not just about a 400 gig transition, it's really about how you build your networks are being fundamentally changed with some we've been bringing to market.

Got it, got it. So I guess maybe kind of a question going back to some of the other comments you made is maybe could we get a little bit more of a elaborate explanation or maybe an update perhaps on the Cisco Series 8000 routers. And then I think what we're really looking to figure out here is how big varied and complex have conversations been with webscale customers?

Jonathan Davidson

Yes. So we are well along into deployment with all of our major customer types hyper-scalers, cable companies, government agencies, when you had a press release not too long ago with Internet2 with is a research and education network and we expect a whole set of kind of follow-on opportunities for all the networks that interconnect with Internet2, but we obviously are very excited about the adoption of the fact that we're in these major customer production infrastructures now across all of our customer types. So we're beyond the conversation stage with the web-scale and hyper-scale customers. And we're well into the next stage of very tight interlock with our roadmap integration into their automation systems and deployments in many cases.

Got it, got it. And then maybe just one other kind of clarification or perhaps just a bit more of an idea for you to kind of build upon is when Cisco goes out to address the Mass-Scale Infrastructure solution or opportunities or insertions, are you looking just to insert the hardware, the chips, the operating system? Or are you looking to just install the entire thing end to end into multiple locations?

Just we can get an idea on how you guys are doing at it from a motion and integration perspective, just because some of your competition actually does it on a very per site, per use case or per deployment perspective. Just want to kind of get an idea on what the overall business motion is for Cisco.

Jonathan Davidson

Absolutely. Well, you have to be able to understand your customers' use cases at a very, very granular level. And we also want to make sure that we're meeting our customers in the way that they want to procure our equipment. So we are open to selling our optics, our silicon only, systems with no software, software with no systems or even fully integrated systems.

And so, we have customers that want us to go and design the network for them, deploy the network for them, manage the network for them all the way to we have customers who just want a component they're going to build the platform, they're going to deploy it on their own, and they don't need a whole lot from us other than the chip itself. So the fact that we're actually able to meet all of those customers' requirements, various different customers' requirements, basically our TAM is as large as possible.

I don't think any of my competitors can be in the same amount of potential TAM that we have because we're actually able to meet our customers in a silicon only model or a software only model. And that's actually I think a powerful position for us to be not only because of the potential size of the TAM, because of the flexibility that we're offering our customers, this is I think a very different perception that our customers had of us 5 or 10 years ago when we were thought of this perhaps less flexible in the business model perspective.

Got it. And then we're going to start a little bit more to the telecommunication landscape of things, and I was hoping you could outline some of the wins you are seeing in the 5G backhaul and packet core side of mass scale infrastructure. And I think one thing would be interesting is how have conversations with service providers progressed through the pandemic, as it pertains specifically to the telecoms side?

Jonathan Davidson

Yes, so I mentioned that Japan market share a lot of that market share is because they've been building out their backhaul infrastructure, and we're seeing wins in other parts of Asia as well as our traditional markets where we've had, where we've had greater strength.

So those are certainly more of the transport side. From a mobile core perspective for, people call that the packet core kind of in the 4G world. And now you think of that as the 5G essay core. So I'm just going to refer to them all generically as the mobile core. So, we've had tremendous wins here in the U.S. we've been public with T-Mobile, which is the first provider in the U.S. to have a 5G SA core. So some people refer to that as kind of a real 5G deployments here in the U.S. across a broad swath of the entire country.

We have wins in Western Europe and Asia as well, and we're also starting to see kind of early feedback on private 5G wins as well. And we have wins here in the U.S. as well as in Asia. With that, but it's still very, very early, and it's still a nascent market for 5G private deployments, but we have many, many, many wins over the past several years of private 4G deployments mostly in the mining space and things of that nature.

But we believe that we've got a technology leadership position, not just in the transport world, but in this global core world as well with our early movement to virtualization many, many years ago. And then our adoption of micro services or cloud database technology for our mobile core and how that helps our operators deploy this technology significantly more efficiently than they have in the past.

So we're excited about where we are in the market potential. Now you asked about COVID, I've actually seen for those customers who had not already made their 5G technology decisions. We've seen COVID actually slow that down a bit and push things out by 9 to 12 months, where for lots of reasons, sometimes it's the spectral auctions were delayed by certain, certain countries. We also saw the ability for certain countries to get permits to deploy radio technology through certain municipalities was delayed. And then also just not having their own staff and the office to do evaluations of technology.

So we saw definite push outs. Again, if you have not already made your technology decision, if you've already made your technology decision, and if you were on the path of deployment, there are very minor hiccups in the beginning, but that's been mostly proceeding at pace, but the majority of the world had not yet made their technology decisions for mobile core or for backhaul.

And so there was a little bit of a push out from that perspective. And we've obviously been coming up with ways to help them do a lot of the testing that normally would have done on their own premise. They can now do that virtually using our services or using our facilities and that has been helped keep things back on track.

Got it, got it. There is a one question came up on my side is. In 2019 at Mobile World Congress, you announced a very elaborate case study that you guys did with record 10. And we heard a lot about that kind of design, that kind of core, and then all the different components to that.

How many of these large kind of packet core deployments or architecture do you expect that we could see and potentially 2021, right get deployed or get announced? I know that the timelines moved around, but when do you really expect to see the large kind of movements for these big type of deployment start to really show up?

Jonathan Davidson

So I think there is really, I think two parts to that question, if I could read between there. The partnership with Rakuten as for their initial portion of their deployment has been great. I think we've got by far the largest far edge deployment in the world with Rakuten and that it's extremely exciting. And that's for a high quality, high availability piece of infrastructure.

The second part of that is we really helped them deploy the virtualized, RAN technology with the orchestration cloud software that was needed as well as the mobile core, the transport architecture for the IP as well as the overall orchestration software for their automation or networking as well as their Cloud technology. So that was the different elements that we were partnering with them on now, that is migrating from a virtualized RAN.

I'm not talking about environment. So there is a lot of players in that space. And so we have been investing heavily to build an end-to-end ecosystem to further drive this overran environment forward. And I think this is one of the areas that has been slightly delayed a bit by COVID because of the need to not only testing your labs, but this get these out into alive network.

So you can look at the performance when I say you - the service providers can look at the performance of the infrastructure, make sure that it meets their performance requirements to go into broad-based scale deployments. What we've seen over the last nine months a continued and growing amount of interest in the market for Orion based deployments. This is why we continue to invest in bringing together this entire ecosystem.

And we've seen that newer Greenfield providers continue to embrace this technology very aggressively. But we're also seeing that what you consider kind of existing or brownfield operators. I've also been more interested. So we've seen Vodafone in the UK talking about how they're going to be deploying vRAN technology.

We've also seen Telefonica their CTO make a public statement that they're interested in deploying this technology. So we're seeing it move from kind of Greenfield only to those providers who already have a large amount of infrastructure out there. So our play continues to be at the orchestration layer, continued to drive the ecosystem, the transport as well as that automation layer to help bring this forward. And we're engaging in multiple accounts with that. And as we move forward in those, we'll be sure to share the details with all of you.

Got it. Got it, thank you for that. And I wanted to segue back to the web scalers side of things. And one thing I guess you already kind of touched on was the demand profile of web scalers. But if we were to dive a little bit deeper into that and break it down between a hundred gig and 400 gig, how would you characterize the demand profiles of each of the switching speeds?

Jonathan Davidson

Yes, so what we've seen so far is, and there is still a large amount of a hundred gig that's being deployed. In fact, some of our customers are actually buying 400 gig ports, but deploying them as a hundred gig ports until they get the optics to the price points that they expect to be able to get to large amount of scale.

So from a platform perspective, we have the greatest density. We have by far the lowest power per hundred gig per 400 gig and the greatest amount of actual capability versus anybody else in the market. And so that's driving and continuing to drive just a tremendous amount of interest in our Silicon One based platforms. And that's helping to drive what I would consider significant wins in the web and hyperscaler pace.

And this is something that we're going to continue to invest very heavily in to make sure that we keep our competitive edge in this area. As I mentioned, we already announced the next set of Silicon. We expect to announce the platforms as part of that, and then not too distant future as well.

Got it, got it. And then maybe just shifting gears a little bit to the overall M&A strategy of the company and assuming kind of provide an overview of the acquisitions that comprises cause Silicon One platform, and then provide a brief overview for the audience on the optic strategy of the companies, because there have been a couple of acquisitions made or the couple of years that I've fit in different places in the portfolio.

Jonathan Davidson

Yes. So we've been building optics for over a decade now. It started out with an acquisition 10 years ago. We have since acquired three optics companies in total. And we also have obviously all aware, we've announced the intent to acquire Acacia for $2.6 billion, and we're waiting one final approval to get that done.

And we think that it's incredibly important to have that key intellectual property of technologies like Silicon photonics to be able to support not only data center level optics, but also digital coherent optics, so that we can participate in this an ever increasing portion of the TAM for connectivity. And what people may not realize is even when we talk about things like optics, this they're Silicon inside the optics themselves, and in some of our customers, we actually sell just the Silicon and then our customers actually build the optic modules themselves.

So we're very familiar with this business model of being able to sell components on their own like optics or sub components of the optics or Silicon standalone or systems. And it's not just something we just woke up one day and locked.

We've been moving towards this business model for many, many years. So our optics strategy is to own the key intellectual property to innovate at the same pace or faster than what we have been doing on our own Silicon for networking, and our systems and software, so that we can help to continue to drive the overall cost down for infrastructure, because we know that's critically important for all of our major customers around the world. And, and that's just kind of a probably a two minute refresher on our broad-based strategy here.

Got it, got it. And then I think we're kind of getting tight on time, but I do have one important question towards the end of my question list that I wanted to touch up with you, and it's related to dis-aggregation of hardware and software. And I think one of the big reasons why I bring this up is AT&T recently announced that it will use Cisco's IOS XR software for converged IP edge routing and it's not for its core routing software.

And what we wanted to know is how prevalent do you expect dis-aggregated work and deals such as these to be in the coming years? Should we be expecting a lot more of these kinds of announcements and architectures in the coming future? And then I have one other follow-up after that.

Jonathan Davidson

I'm really proud of the partnership with AT&T around using our IOS XR7 software, and being able to put that onto white boxes. The white boxes that they have are not too different from what we have on our own from a - when we use our Broadcom silicon. We built very similar looking devices. So it wasn't much of a stretch to go and get that software to work on AT&T's specific platform.

I'll call that AT&T spends $20 billion plus a year on CapEx. So they've got that people and the investment and the scale needed to make dis-aggregation work. And we're seeing the same thing with kind of some of the top hyper-scale customers as well. They've got the scale, they've got the CapEx spend to go and make that work. The majority of our customers need an integrated system.

They need to have one kind of throat to choke so to speak. They need to be able to have one phone number to call in case something breaks. They need global distribution of our warehouses, so that they can get RMAs in a timely fashion and two hours or four hours they don't want to self-spare.

And so it's not just the dis-aggregations, but it puts you in an entirely different ecosystem. And so the things that you normally would get from Cisco, you know how to do a lot of those things on your own, because you've decided to go down this dis-aggregation path.

And if you have the scale and the technical competency and know-how, then it can make sense for you to do that. But we're seeing a broad portion of our customers after we have a very open conversation with them because we're very willing to do it, but after we have the open conversation with them, the majority of them by far stick with the fully integrated model.

And I definitely see that obviously we're going to keep with the dis-aggregation as a portion of our strategy, and we're going to continue to work with folks like AT&T and the hyperscale customers on this dis-aggregation, but I don't see any major movements towards this of my current customer base, but obviously we are willing to stay very open and we're going to meet our customers wherever they want to meet us.

Sami Badri

Got it, got it. So I know we ended up a little bit late starting this one, but I do want to respect everyone's time heading into the next slot. Jonathan, thank you very much for the time. And I hope everyone enjoyed this fireside chat.

Thank you. I appreciate the time.

Thank you, Jonathan. Absolutely, thank you for the time.

