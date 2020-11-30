Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) CEO Lisa Su Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference November 30, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Lisa Su - President and CEO

John Pitzer - Credit Suisse

John Pitzer

Good morning. Why don't we go ahead and get started? My name is John Pitzer. And it's my pleasure this morning to introduce someone who probably doesn't need any introduction. We have as our first semiconductor speaker at this year's conference, Dr. Lisa Su, the Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Micro. Really appreciate Lisa's time this morning. We've got about 30 minutes in this session to go through some fireside chats.

And Lisa, maybe I can just kick things off. You're coming up on your fifth anniversary as CEO of AMD, and I was going through some numbers last week. When you first became CEO, you guys were doing about $4 billion in revenue and your market cap was about $1.5 billion.

Today, you're going to get close to $10 billion in rev and amazingly your market cap has now eclipsed $100 billion. So to say that you've been busy over the last five years is probably an understatement. But I was hoping maybe you could kind of help set the table with this first question and talk a little bit about some of the investments and bets that you made five years ago that are bearing fruit today and kind of why you made those bets.

Lisa Su

Yes, great. Well, first of all, John, it's great to be here with you guys. I appreciate the time. Look it has been a very interesting five or six years. I would say that when I took over as CEO, our focus was really on - really figuring out what we're very good at and our focus was on high performance. And when you are in the semiconductor business for a long time, you realize that it does take a while to really build the strength of that technology roadmap. And so, our focus has been on the products and on the technology roadmap. We very much made some deliberate decisions in our CPU roadmap with our Zen product as well as our GPU roadmaps.

And that has really come to fruition over the last couple of generations. So this year is a big year, 2020 is a big year for AMD. We are just launching our Zen 3 product stack. So, you've seen the desktop version launched just a little while ago and we'll see notebooks and servers shortly. And what we've also done is launched our new - our next generation graphics roadmap as well. So it's really been about focusing on the technology, building upon every generation and ensuring that we also build trust and relationships with our most important customers.

John Pitzer

Lisa that's a good segue into my next set of questions. And I really want to try to organize the discussion around kind of your end market focus. And so my first set of questions is really on the client business. As you talked about, you just introduced kind of the Zen 3 platform for your client business. I am wondering if you could talk a little bit about the performance gains we should expect from Zen 2 to Zen 3. And I guess, you know, one of the questions I get often is now that Intel is finally in the market with their Tiger Lake 10 nanometers client part. How should we think about kind of your market share aspirations over the next several quarters? Is this going to be a more muted period of market share gains? Do we wait until Zen 4 and your 5 nanometer technology before reacceleration? How should we think about that?

Lisa Su

Well, yes, look we're very excited. First of all, the PC market has been a very robust market this year. I mean, if you think about it, it's over $30 billion of TAM, lots and lots of needs around desktops and notebooks, particularly this year. Our focus has been on continually improving our roadmap over time. So, if you look at Zen 3, it's a great, great architecture. Our focus there was on improving single threaded performance.

So we saw 19% improvements in IPC. But we also did a lot of other things to make the products generally just better in applications, whether you're talking about gaming applications or you're talking about some of the important server workloads, we really focused on sort of the workload benefits.

So if you're talking about the PC market overall, we've nicely gained share over the last couple of years, very consistently in both desktop and notebook. And we see Zen 3 adding to that. And frankly, yes, the product is better, but I think what you also see is that our customers are much, much deeper in collaboration with us putting out better platforms.

And so, you see better notebook platforms. We have the best set of notebook platforms we've had in 2020 and it will get better in 2021 with Zen 3 as well as a number of desktop platforms. And our focus is not just on the consumer market, but also expanding into the very important commercial market that we've talked about before.

John Pitzer

Well, Lisa, maybe you can expound on the commercial side of the business, because, as you pointed out, since the introduction of Ryzen, you've gained about 10 points of share in the desktop market, you gained about 13% of share in the notebook market, but that's been mainly, I believe, more consumer focused. Where are you in getting a better foothold in the enterprise? And what really drives that incremental share gain from here?

Lisa Su

Yes, particularly over the last several quarters, what we've seen is - first of all, you're right that a lot of that share gain has been in consumer, but if you look particularly over the last several quarters, we started to make very nice inroads in some of the other segments. So, for example, education is a segment that has done very well for us. Gaming notebooks is a segment that's done very well for us as well as commercial notebooks as well.

So, again, we have our strongest portfolio ever of platforms from our OEM partners. And we continue to build out our commercial sort of business development approaches, which allow us to win more of the Fortune 1000 and some of those key accounts. So, overall, I think we've built the portfolio very nicely, and that's why we still see a very good opportunity for us to continue to gain share in the coming quarters.

John Pitzer

Well, Lisa, you pointed out this year has been a particularly strong year for the PC market. There's a concern from investors that that the work from home, school from home phenomenon pulled forward some demand from future periods into this year.

Kind of what are your thoughts on that? And I was having this conversation with investor last week. First thing I did when I started working from home was buy a new PC. I haven't opened my notebook since I think March of this year, but God knows as soon as I get back on the road, the first thing I'm likely to do is to upgrade my notebooks. How do you think kind of next year plays out as we get into a world where we hopefully have a widely distributed vaccine?

Lisa Su

Yes. So I know we're all looking forward to that day, John, for sure. What I would say is when the - the demand signals first started let's call it in the second quarter. I think all of us who have exposure to the PC market were wondering, hey, is this a short-term type of pulling phenomena.

And the truth is as we've now gone through the last six or seven months, we spent a lot of time talking to our customers and sort of their customers' customers. And I think what you'll hear is that really we think this is more of a longer lasting situation where the PC has just become essential.

And so, the idea that a household - you could do one PC per household perhaps if you're only using it an hour in a day, it makes sense, but now it's really about one PC per person and you're much more - you pay a lot more attention to the feature, function, capability when you're doing as much as you're doing as a productivity tool. So I think we are optimistic about the PC markets, certainly, in the near-term as well as in the medium-term.

I think we see 2021 as a growth year for PCs, which perhaps we haven't heard in a while. And more importantly, I think, the product portfolio that we have is sort of very focused on some of these higher end feature sets as well that we think will play well for our long-term share gain prospects.

John Pitzer

And Lisa, just given sort of your share aspirations in the client market, do you feel that even if the PC market goes through a period of digestion in 2021 that you guys should still be able to show growth?

Lisa Su

We certainly do feel that we still have potential in terms of the representation of our market share in the PC market. We don't feel like there is any artificial ceiling or anything like that. So certainly from the strength of the products, from the strength of the customers and the platforms, we believe even if the PC market were to go through some digestion as you say that we would still have an opportunity to grow and that's certainly our focus.

John Pitzer

Perfect. Switching gears to the server market, which is I think the market that probably gets the most attention on Wall Street. You've had a great run with your EPYC family first introduced in 2017. You're now on your third generation of EPYC, a similar question to my client question.

How do we think about market share gains for Milan over the coming co-sort of year or so, especially in light of the fact that as we get into next year, Intel will start shipping their first 10-nanometers parts. Do we see another digestion period of share growth for you before Genoa? Or do you think Milan is going to be a pretty strong product in and of itself?

Lisa Su

Yes. So as you said, the data center market is very, very strategic to us and we've always planned it as a market that would take several years to really gain, share and gain the reputation that you need with the customer set. I will say Rome has done extremely well and has continued to ramp it's even continuing to ramp now. So, we still see platforms coming on new design wins and so on and so forth.

I think Milan is a very, very strong product. Again, it benefits from the Zen 3 core, so it has all of those benefits of higher instructions per cycle, as well as other improvements that we've made that were workload specific. And I think beyond that again, customers are now familiar with us. So in the data center market in particular, it's about building a reputation and building a brand and building a track record.

And so as we see with Milan, we actually see that the Milan cycle should be larger than the Rome cycle, in terms of just how it ramps. And we see new customers who are very excited about Milan as well as our current customers who are already engaged with Rome planning to migrate to Milan.

So overall, I would say we're very optimistic about how Milan will do, and again, I would say that the market in general has been good in the data center markets, and we feel within that market, our products are extremely competitive and will be more competitive as we go forward.

John Pitzer

That's helpful. I mean, at least oftentimes investors kind of lump server market together, but quite frankly, it's become almost as segmented as the client market. And to-date, a lot of your success has come within sort of the cloud, hyper scale and the HPC market. I think that's probably an underappreciated story especially with your heterogeneous CPU GPU.

I'm wondering if you could spend a few minutes kind of talking about your positioning in each of the markets. And importantly, how do we think about growth in share in the enterprise and what I'll call kind of the edge server market, the networking edge side of the market?

Lisa Su

Yes. So as you said that the data center market does have sub segments that are important to understand. We have done very well in cloud and very well in HPC. And I think that's because these customers tend to be very, very technical in the way they evaluate products and technologies. And they also are able to sort of make decisions based on those technology attributes pretty quickly. And so we've seen a nice ramp certainly as we went from our first-generation Epic to second-generation with Rome, and we see that broadening as we go into Milan.

So, as I said, that there will be new customers that have chosen Milan as their entry point to the AMD roadmap. And we're extremely excited with that as well as customers ramping the number of workloads that they did with Rome, they're expanding the number of workloads that they're using for Milan and beyond.

Now, as you asked about enterprise, look, I would say enterprise is very similar to commercial PCs in the sense that it takes several generations for people to really build a reputation and a brand there. I think we've made strong progress. I think we have great partners with HPE and Dell and Lenovo and a number of others who are now offering our products more broadly. You'll see a nice slew of announcements with Milan as the enterprise guys really get up and running in the first quarter of next year.

And so, overall I think we're making nice steady progress. I expect that we'll continue to make progress with Milan from a product positioning standpoint. And then, John, as I said in this market, it's very, very important to have a strong roadmap. And so as we go forward, we're launching Milan, but then we're also very far down the road with our 5-nanometer Genoa product as well. And so that builds out sort of the long-term as well as the short-term.

John Pitzer

Well, Lisa, I think as you were re-establishing kind of your presence in the server market, I think it was really important for you to put out milestones both to sort of the investment community, but also to your customers around kind of share aspirations.

And now that you're sort of in that double-digit share range, I think you guys have backed down a little bit for giving additional share targets, which is reasonable, but I'm just kind of curious, how should we think about the share possibility over a three to five-year period? I always harken back to Opteron and that cycle where you got up to about 26% market share.

And I guess as you address the question, one of our big views has been, yes, market share is important, but the other thing that's going on is as the world moves from just creating data to actually analyzing data, the compute TAM is just accelerating. And everyone is going to benefit, I'm wondering if you could address both kind of the share aspirations and kind of your view of the longer-term growth of just compute.

Lisa Su

Yes, John, I think you've characterized both pretty well. So I think if you just talk about AMD, from a server CPU share aspiration standpoint. We are not giving a new share target, but in the past with Opteron we were up at 26% or greater at our heights. And I think the roadmap is stronger today.

I think the roadmap is stronger today. I think the customer relationships are stronger. I think the market is different than it was back then. And so we do see an opportunity for significant share gain. Within a market that as you say is extraordinarily important. And so the compute TAM, if you now include CPUs, GPUs accelerators, now we'll talk a little bit hopefully a little later on about our acquisition of Xilinx.

It's a TAM that will continue to grow and we'll continue to favor those who have been very aggressive in technology. And so, we think the data center market is extremely important. It's a great overall market for us and our capabilities as well as the opportunity to partner more deeply with our customers.

John Pitzer

You talked earlier about kind of optimizing workloads for Epic, and, you know, I think you've done a better job with each successive generation kind of broadening the workloads that you can address. And now when you look at the third generation, that's not really a barrier for success. I'd be curious though given sort of the importance of AI as a workload, how do you view your strategy to go after the AI market?

Lisa Su

Yes, so again, the way we look at each one of these markets is it is about a multi-generational approach. And so let me say that's certainly what we've done on the CPU side. So you've seen that with our Zen roadmap, that's the same thing that we believe on the GPU side when you look at some of the data center workloads that are accelerated by GPU's, it's also a multi-generational roadmap. So quite recently, actually at the supercomputing conference, we launched our CDNA or our computes DNA, architecture on GPU's. That is an extension of sort of our aspirations in the accelerator market.

So again very well-positioned in HPC. We get a better with AI as we go out over time. We continue to invest in the software that's necessary to enable the use of these accelerators. And so I think the positioning really is around the breadth and the depth of both our CPU and GPU roadmap. And then recently we announced our acquisition of Xilinx, which I think just extends that another level.

We've always believed in this world of heterogeneous computing where you need all kinds of compute in the data center. So whether it's CPU's, GPU's, A6, FPGAs or as we call adaptive SoCs and the Xilinx portfolio, it allows you to really decide what is the best compute for the right workload, and that's really our philosophy. And so as we look forward with the addition of this Xilinx portfolio, we'll have a very, very strong portfolio overall, particularly for these high performance computing applications in the data center.

John Pitzer

That's awful. You brought up GPU's in your answer just then I wanted to kind of switch gears to that market because you've had a lot of product introductions across your portfolio, but you recently introduced kind of the GPU, RDNA architecture, soon to be followed by RDNA 2. I'm just kind of curious, what does that give you in the GPU market relative to share potential and gains as RDA - RDNA to come into the marketplace? Excuse me.

Lisa Su

Yes, so absolutely. I think we're taking a very similar strategy, and the strategy is start with the very strong architecture and then continue to layer on top of it successive improvements with each generation.

So we introduced RDNA first last year, and it did very well sort of the mid-to-high end of the GPU space. But we knew that what we wanted to achieve was really a top to bottom stack, particularly in the gaming business, it's so important to have a top to bottom stack. So we've recently introduced RDNA 2, which is people affectionately call it Big Navi. But the idea was at the very high end of the stack, we're going to be very, very competitive.

We made significant improvements in performance, double the performance, significantly improved performance per watts. And as a result, we're extremely competitive. And now we can layer that through the roadmap, graphics for us is a product in indiscreet GPUs, but it's also IT that we use across our SoCs, our semi-custom business, as well as across our APU or our PC portfolio. So it's very, very important set of baseline IP that will now really go through our entire portfolio.

John Pitzer

That's a good segue to my next grouping, which is the gaming console business, because you're clearly doing extremely well. We haven't seen a major gaming console launch probably in five, six, seven years. And if I were to guess, that's probably the hottest product right now.

I tried again last night to get a PlayStation or an Xbox. And it just does a little bit it's going to happen between now and Christmas. Wondering if you could talk about the strength of that business. There was also some press reports that maybe the ramp was a little bit more difficult, help us understand where you stand on the supply side and how we should think about the demand for gaming over the next couple of quarters.

Lisa Su

Yes, so absolutely. First of all, we're extremely proud to be in both consoles and both Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X and S. And I think understand that these are many, many year relationships to develop the type of technology that we're putting into these consoles. So very, very proud and happy to see that. I agree with you, these may be the hottest products on the market for holiday, but I would ask you, John, keep trying, keep trying and know that there are lots of products that are being put on shelf every day.

What I will say is that, I think the ramp has gone well. So we've delivered a significant amount of volume for the early ramp. But I think this year is also unusual and even on our CPU and GPU side. There are lots of consumers who are looking to buy some of the Ryzen 5,000 series and the new graphics cards.

We recognize that it's an incredible opportunity where we have such high demand in these consumer segments. And we continue to ramp supply overall. I will say though on consoles in particular what you should remember is that the peak of consoles is usually in sort of year three, or maybe even year four. And so as strong as the launch has been for us in 2020, we see continued growth as we go through the next several years in terms of just the unit volumes overall, and again, I think that's where you see a number of things coming together with just the strength of the portfolio that we have.

John Pitzer

I want to just sneak in one near-term question related to kind of gaming and how the streets are modeling it, as you know, we're currently restricted on you guys because of the Xilinx deal, so we can have numbers. But if I look out to kind of the street numbers for the March quarter, they're actually modeling right now, a below normal seasonal decline. I think typically seasonally you're down about 10%. The street right now is down about 12. I'm just kind of curious, given the strength of gaming, given the strength of everything going on across your portfolio, why would Q1 be a seasonally kind of slow quarter for you or why couldn't it be better?

Lisa Su

Yes. So again maybe just a little bit of context, right? So I think coming into the back half of this year, it's been a very strong year for us in 2020. We guided to a 41% year-over-year growth to $3 billion quarter in Q4, which is just very significant for us. I think it's fair to say that, as we go into Q1, we do have still a bunch of - sort of headwinds and tailwinds.

And as we're thinking about the conversation, I would expect it to be a little bit better than seasonal, but obviously we should go through the next couple months to see that. But the major point is, we're much more on sort of product ramps. And so we have our PC portfolio continuing to ramp. We have our game consoles. We're continuing to ramp and we have additional opportunities in our graphics portfolio and then our server portfolio as well. And so we will see some seasonality just due to the fact that we tend to be second half weighted, but it will probably be a little bit better than seasonal.

John Pitzer

I wondered also asking you a little bit about kind of margins. I think one of the things that was probably greatly underappreciated in the September quarter that you just reported, at least by our math, if you take out the gaming ramp, your sort of non-gaming core gross margins grew like 500 basis points sequentially and are sitting above 50% for the first time in a very long time. I'm just wondering if you can talk a little bit about kind of your gross margin aspirations over the next several years as the gaming ramp matures, which is always gross margin accretive, but more importantly you continue to layer on these new products.

Lisa Su

Well, I will say that we are pleased that we continue to grow our margins over time. I think for us it's always been ensuring that we see good annual growth. I think your point is well taken that we have seen the rest of our portfolio really expand margins nicely and that's across PCs as well as the data center business. And so, as our new products come out of the chute stronger, they actually move up the stack. And so, you see some ASP improvements that enable that margin expansion.

I think that continues to be something that is important over time. And again as we add the Xilinx portfolio that will also be margin accretive on day one. And so, our standalone aspirations were greater than 50% for AMD over the next few years. And then, as I said, as we add the Xilinx portfolio that will continue to be margin accretive as that's added.

John Pitzer

I wanted to end our fireside session by giving you kind of the opportunity to talk a little bit about the bets you're making for the next five years. I've had the opportunity to hear Jim Kelleher speak a couple of times, and he always discusses about how architectures tend to need to be reinvented every five years or so. And we're kind of coming up to that point in Zen. How extendable do you think Zen is going forward? But more importantly, what bets are you making today to reposition the company even better three to five years from now?

Lisa Su

Yes, it's an interesting question. I will say that these are usually not discrete periods of time, so it's not like you make a set of bets for five years and then you make a different set of bets for five years. I think it's actually very much a rolling set of decisions. I think 2020 for us is really the culmination of many of the things that we paid attention to a few years ago. The Zen architecture, the design methodology, the manufacturing choices and so on and so forth going to triplets, those were all a set of sort of bets. As we go forward I think you'll see us continue to focus on high performance and continue to push the envelope on things that we do around triplet architectures that's done very well for us and packaging becomes more important going forward.

I think you'll see us also continue to bring our pieces together. So, we needed to have a very strong CPU roadmap and a very strong GPU roadmap, which we now have, and now putting those together and ensuring that we really create that heterogeneous architecture that can be very workload optimized with CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, adaptive SoCs, ASCs.

When you put all of that together, you end up with a portfolio that frankly is more important to customers and is able to satisfy a larger portion of the compute TAM. So, we look forward to the next five years. I think we have a lot of work to do, but a lot of ideas of how to continue to evolve both sort of our base roadmap and then how we put it together and solutions for customers.

John Pitzer

Perfect with that we've come up to the end of our time here, but I wanted to thank you very much, Lisa, for joining us. I'd also like to say that we hope you, your immediate family, but more importantly your extended AMD family, continue to be safe and healthy and what's been a really challenging 2020 and look forward to a better 2021.

Lisa Su

Thank you so much, John. Great being here and all the same to you and your families as well.

John Pitzer

Thank you.

