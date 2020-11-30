Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference November 30, 2020 10:10 AM ET

Tim Chiodo

Okay, welcome everyone. My name is Tim Chiodo. I'm the Lead Payments, Processors and FinTech Analyst here at Credit Suisse. I want to welcome our first keynote of the conference and actually, the first presentation period of the four-day event which will run today through Thursday. I'm here with my colleague, Moshe Orenbuch. We're both very excited to have Sachin Mehra, the CFO of Mastercard here with us today. As many of you know, Sachin took over the role of CFO in early 2019, but he's been with Mastercard in various leadership roles for over a decade now. We're also very glad to have and welcome Warren Kneeshaw, the Head of Investor Relations who is also joining us today.

So with that, I want to pass it over to Moshe to begin the questions, and also thank both Sachin and Warren for being here and for helping me kick off the conference. Moshe?

Moshe Orenbuch

Great, thanks, Tim, and add my welcome to both Sachin and Warren. Thanks for joining us today. And maybe to kick things off, Sachin, could you share any recent trends that you're seeing and comment on how Mastercard is navigating the pandemic?

Sachin Mehra

Sure, Moshe. First of all, good morning, and thank you for having us today. It is our pleasure to be here. And hopefully, we can get -- do this in person soon enough here. So back to your question, I think as many of you might have seen last week, we provided some updated operating metrics as it relates to what we're seeing from an overall trends standpoint. And what we shared with you was an additional four weeks' worth of data relative to what we had previously shared with you at the time of our third quarter earnings call. So this took us with metrics out to the week ending November 21st.

And the headline I would tell you is that, by and large, what we're seeing is that most markets continue to remain in the normalization phase with some markets in the growth phase domestically. The trends overall are pretty steady when you adjust for that one week in October, which we had mentioned was the week which was impacted by some significant promotional activities by an e-commerce player, as well as their competitors, but by and large, I would tell you that the trends remain mostly steady. We clearly are keeping a close eye on how things are evolving in the environment. I mean, it's no surprise to anybody as to what we all see in the press today, and not today, just in the recent past as it relates to how the COVID virus is flaring up in different parts of the world again. So we stay very close to that to make sure we're on top of it.

Look, we've always said this and I'll say this again, it's quite possible that the recovery back may not be linear. It's all a function of how the virus evolves. And more specifically, I'll share with you what we're seeing on switched volumes, switched transactions, cross-border in the most recent weeks. Let me hit up on switched volumes first. So by and large, switched volumes remain steady, and you've seen that in the numbers, so I won't go through the numbers on a week by week basis.

Just a little bit of color geographically on switched volumes. We saw a little bit of strength in the U.S. on the back of some better retail sales taking place in the U.S. in the last few weeks, primarily in the electronics category. That was offset by some level of weakness which we saw in Europe, which we would expect given the more restrictive measures taken by governments in the European countries as it relates to what's going on with the flare-up of the virus there.

In terms of how people are spending, we are seeing card not present, switched volumes show some level of strength. You would expect that to be the case with more people staying at home, card present activity is getting impacted. So there's little gives and gets as it relates to what we're seeing on switched volumes. On switched transactions, they're a little bit weaker. You can see that in the numbers. And a large part of that I would tell you is a function of card present activity declining. And when I say declining, I mean, the rate of growth of card present activity is such that it's showing a slight downtrend, just by virtue of the fact that more people are staying at home as we see it.

The last piece I'll share is around cross-border because I know this is an area of focus for lots of people as it is for us. Look, I think cross-border, by and large, I would put it into the bucket of remaining steady. There's been some level of improvement we saw in cross-border, primarily driven by the low yielding intra-Europe cross-border, and that too has been more in the card not present category than it has been in the card present category. The other cross-border, which is the non-intra-Europe cross-border remains at fairly minimum levels. There's a little bit of movement on that. But whatever shift you are seeing in cross-border is being driven mostly by our intra-Europe cross-border categories of spend. So that's holistically Moshe what we're seeing in terms of trends, broadly speaking, in the most recent weeks.

Look, I'll just close out by saying everyday is a new day. We're keeping a close eye on it. We're encouraged by what we see in terms of the news from a vaccine standpoint, clearly, important developments there, but we have to see the impact of that still come through and we expect that, that will take some time by the time vaccines reach scale. So we'll keep close to that in the interim.

Great. That was a great way to kick things off. Thank you, Moshe and Sachin. Let's move to the next topic around Open Banking. So you've recently completed the acquisition of Finicity. Maybe you could give us an update on what that mean for Mastercard's overall Open Banking strategy?

Sachin Mehra

Yeah, look, we think Open Banking is a very important development. It's an exciting area of opportunity. We have been involved in the space for some time now with various elements of what I would call organic build which we've been doing over the last few years, focused primarily on the European market, and we've had some level of success there as well in terms of some deals which we've announced in terms of engagement with Tesco, and the work carries on, on that. In the U.S., you're right about the acquisition of Finicity, very excited about the acquisition of Finicity. It's -- the transaction is now closed. They're part of the Mastercard family.

We like what we see with that company. In particular, what we see is data management practices, which are very much in line with the philosophy and culture of Mastercard, care deeply about data privacy, consumer consent, they care deeply about creating a balanced ecosystem, they've got tremendous reach from a connectivity standpoint across the banking ecosystem, and the quality of that reach is incredibly important. And when I say quality, it's, what's the nature of the engagement that you have with your banking counterparties, both from a technology standpoint, as well as from a relationship standpoint, which is important. And those are all attributes of Finicity, which made them attractive to us in the first place.

They have data sharing agreements in place with several banks in the U.S., including JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, just to name a few, and Wells Fargo actually is the other one. So we like what we see in terms of the fundamentals of what makes this business an attractive business, one, around connectivity, two, around data management principles, three, around respecting the interests and needs of consumers and develop -- delivering innovation for the benefit of consumers at the end of the day. The other aspect of Finicity, which is interesting and made it attractive to us was their presence in the application space. And when I think about applications, some of the applications which they've got some level of prominence on around credit scoring and credit decisioning, clearly, an area which could be very attractive over the longer-term.

They've got clients in the nature of Quicken Loans and Experian, who they sell these applications to. They're focused primarily on the mortgage industry today, but not exclusively there, there have been other areas, which they've kind of explored. And we see tremendous potential to be able to leverage those applications which currently exist, as well as build out new applications, given the strength and connectivity to deliver value across the universe to both banks, as well as FinTech players in the space. So, net-net, then I would tell you important area, growth opportunity, not only in the U.S., but globally. We have every intent to leverage Finicity's capabilities in the U.S., but also take them and migrate them over into the global environment. And we remain encouraged by the opportunity and the acquisition in question. So more to come on that. We're still in the very early days after closing. So we'll pick it up and we'll be giving updates as we move along here.

Sachin, Mastercard has announced that you'll be a network partner for the new Citi Plex Account on Google Pay. Can you talk a little bit about that opportunity and any other recent deal activity?

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

We believe that Citi will be one of the first few banks to launch the new Google Pay app and the Plex Account which comes along with it. It will come with a provisioned digital debit Mastercard, which will be available to anyone who signs up for a Citi Plex Account. And for those who want the physical card, you'll get a contactless card as well, which will be available. So again, we view this as an important play. People care about consumer experiences. And this is one more way in which delivering a pleasurable consumer experience and Mastercard being a part of delivering that is how we see this. So that's important, that's interesting from our perspective, but it's really an extension as far as I see about all the work we've been doing from a digital standpoint.

Got you. Maybe just as a follow up, can you just talk about other deals and other recent activity that could have an impact on rebates and incentives, Sachin?

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

All of this is important because more volumes and more transactions as you would imagine are important for the franchise. Along with that, there are implications from a rebates and incentives standpoint. And more broadly speaking, what I would tell you is, as we think about rebates and incentives, we should think about them on the -- in the following categories. They get impacted by the new deals we do, as well as the renewals of existing partner deals which we have, and then there are the components of rebates and incentives which are there, which are as you know, there's some element of which is fixed in nature and there are other elements of which are variable in nature.

And the amounts which are fixed are amortized over the life of the deal. They tend to hence -- when you think about rebates and incentives as a percentage of gross revenues, they tend to toggle up and down depending on where volumes ultimately play out, right. And then the variable component varies with volume as it sounds like. And we would expect that will stay active on the deal front. And we've shared some level of thoughts around what we think about rebates and incentives for the fourth quarter. And that's really what I'd share with you, generally speaking, about the prominence of the deal activity, as well as the implications of rebates and incentives.

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

And we're clearly market leaders on the virtual card side. We've created niches across several areas on that front, and continues to remain an important part of what we want to do from a B2B standpoint. So there is -- I know there's a lot of discussion and dialog around Mastercard Track BPS and I'll come right to that. But I think it's important to put into perspective that there is an existing commercial capability which delivers volume and delivers revenue, which is growing at a pretty healthy pace, and that's what we've been doing as a company for some time now.

Now, let's move over to what we call the accounts payable opportunity and what we want to try and tackle with Mastercard Track BPS or Business Payment Service. At the highest level, what we're trying to do is we're trying to solve for the pain points which are unique in the accounts payable space. And the pain points which are unique in the accounts payable space relate to the need for data for better reconciliation of payments received by suppliers against the invoices that they provided to buyers. Today, it's a less than ideal and less than optimal experience which exists in terms of how people have to go back and forth in terms of reconciling invoices to payments.

Number two is around ensuring that while you're delivering that data and you're enabling the payment, you can do it with a multi-rail capability. And multi-rail is important because if you're only one dimensional, what we've come to realize is it's really, really difficult for an accounts payable department to say, I will split my file and I will give you X amount of payments for suppliers who accept cards and for the rest I have to process the payments myself. So that kind of really doesn't work and the proposition falls flat on its face. So multi-rail is important and that's what Mastercard Track BPS does.

Number three is around ensuring that the safety and security in the payments. And number four is around making sure that you're enabling the provisioning of working capital to those who seek it. And working capital could be sought by suppliers or it could be sought by buyers. And Mastercard Track BPS is targeting to deliver all of these fronts. And there are three or four elements of Mastercard Track BPS which kind of get us there. But even before I get into the specific elements of Mastercard Track BPS, the one thing which if I can leave you with is Track BPS is about creating an open loop capability to deal with business to business payments which take place in the accounts payable space.

There are several accounts payable capabilities which exist in the market today. A large portion of those happen to be closed loop. There are closed loop ecosystems where the person who's processing the payables has a unique set of suppliers who they can pay to, but that's the extent of their reach. And there all these islands which exist, what Track is going to do is bring those islands together to create an open loop capability to allow ubiquity of acceptance across that supplier base to the best extent possible. Now to do that, what we've done is, we've built a supplier directory, that's one component of Mastercard Track BPS. The second component is a -- the establishment of data standards. Creating common data standards is a really important capability which we need because when you do that, what you're doing is you're enabling for better data flows to go across from the folks who are making payments to the folks who are receiving payments to allow for better reconciliation of invoices to take place.

Number three is to enable the provisioning of the multi-rail capabilities. And this goes back to the point I was making a prerequisite being enabled payments across card rails, around ACH rails, blockchain in the future, that should all be kind of up front and center in terms of what Track BPS is aiming to deliver. So we're making very good progress, just to give you a few data points, and we've been kind of updating the market on this over the course of 2020. We had piloted very early in the year, Mastercard Track BPS in the U.S. We did the commercial launch of it in May of this year. And it was enabled for the optimization of virtual card payments as part of the first commercial launch which was done. We have several partners tied up. And these partners are the ones who are going to act as the agents who will help us get the proposition out to the end corporates. These are buyer paying agents and supplier paying agents, amongst them include Global Payments, Fiserv, AvidXchange,

CSI, there are a whole bunch of people who would be kind of engaged to make sure we're creating the right ecosystem model to come around on this -- on the sphere.

More recently, what we announced is, we have now enabled Mastercard Track BPS for account to account payments. So remember that vision of ensuring that we have multi-rail capabilities, we wanted to make sure we were doing that in a deliberate manner. We delivered it for virtual card capabilities as step one. It's now enabled for both virtual cards and for ACH on that basis. And everything I'm talking about is in the context of the U.S. market, which happens to be one of the bigger markets where the opportunity sits, but it's not exclusively to the U.S. This is an opportunity we see as being right to tap across the globe and so we are taking it across the globe.

We're piloting in several markets and the intent would be to roll out over the course of the next year in several of these markets in the international sphere as well. So look, open loop network, tackling accounts payable flows to solve the unique pain points in that space, making good progress, building of the ecosystem, but I do think as with a lot of things which we do in our industry, building out the ecosystem and creating the capabilities and getting the right economic proposition out there takes time. So I expect that this will be a multi-year journey, but we're well on our way.

Wonderful. You've addressed some of these ideas particularly as they relate to B2B space, but I was hoping we could talk a little bit about your multi-rail strategy more broadly. Can you kind of give us an update as to where that sits, obviously, Mastercard was early in this area, and has kind of -- has been a leader. So if you talk about it as well?

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

And we've shared some data with you as part of our 2018 or 2019 investor conference, where we shared with you what the breakdown of payments taking place over ACH rails is, and you can see it's a fairly sizable amount of payments which take place over ACH rails. So we think it's important that you need to be present with card rails, where card rails work well and with ACH and the best-in-class ACH, which is our real-time ACH capabilities in those places where ACH is the need of the time. And we're doing that in the nature of executing on our strategy at the infrastructure level, the application level and services.

Let me hit up infrastructure first. Infrastructure is think about it as the -- just like in cards, you have authorization, clearing and settlement, infrastructure and ACH is the equivalent of the authorization, clearing and settlement piece, which exists there. You need to build connectivity on what would be the real-time ACH capability. Now, do we need to be in infrastructure every -- in every country, the answer is no. But is it important for us to be in infrastructure in critical markets, we believe that to be the case, for the same reasons why we believe it's important for us to be switching transactions on card rails. Being in the flow is important, that's what we do by being in the infrastructure and we've seen really good progress on that front.

In fact, our real-time ACH capabilities with the VocaLink acquisition as the primary backbone behind it, we have now mandates in 12 of the top 50 GDP countries to deliver our real-time ACH capabilities. And we've been giving you updates on this. We're making very good progress. We've got mandates out in Asia-Pacific, across the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, in Latin America, we're making very good progress. We recently announced P27 in the Nordics, where we're going to be the provider of the infrastructure capabilities there. And most recently, we talked about how Payments Canada has selected Mastercard to be the real-time ACH provider in the market of Canada. And you know we also licensed the software which we have for the TCH in the U.S. So very important. And this is not exclusive, and as much as I'm not giving you the entire list of countries which are there, but suffice it to say making very good progress on delivering on winning mandates on infrastructure, but also taking them and getting them life.

Next up is applications. And we believe applications are important because what applications tend to do is, besides -- it's one thing to get connected and to allow for payments to go on real-time rails, it's all pain points which exist either for small businesses, large businesses, mid-sized businesses or consumers and that comes through the application layer and the services layer, and making very good progress on Pay by Bank. We've been talking about Pay by Bank for some time now. In the U.K., we recently announced how Barclays will be enabling its roughly 8 million mobile wallets for Pay by Bank capabilities.

And when I take those 8 million mobile wallets plus what we have with HSBC, what you now have is roughly a third of all mobile wallets in the U.K. market which will be enabled for Pay by Bank. And as you know in our business building scale is really what gets you going. And that's one side of the equation, which is enabling consumers to use Pay by Bank as an alternative method of payment to debit, right. So while we continue to win in debit and we continue to do well in debit, we think it's important to provide choice to consumers and that's what we do through the delivery of Pay by Bank.

On the merchant side, we have approximately 700 merchants signed up in the market of the U.K. for accepting Pay by Bank. So making good progress. Now we've got to start to see the volumes come through. And I think with Barclays coming on board, we're very hopeful that going into 2021, we're going to start to see some of these volumes start to ramp up there in terms of Pay by Bank. The other application which has been a big focus area for us has been in the bill payments space. And we think bill payments is a opportunity not only in the U.S., but it's an opportunity which is global in nature.

We announced the launch of Bill Pay Exchange, I guess it was about a year ago, and we made very good progress on that front as well. We now have partners signed up for enabling the presentment of bills on Bill Pay Exchange, which represent roughly a third of all bill payments -- all bills paid in the market of the U.S. When you combine that with the fact that we have roughly a quarter of the consumer side of the equation also partnered with, we're starting to build critical mass on bill payments as well. And this is purely in the market of the U.S. That same aspiration is true for other markets and we're building out those capabilities in other spaces. The last layer I'll tell you about is services, and think about services no different on ACH as you think about services on our card rails. We deliver services on cards. They range from everything from data analytics to cyber and intelligence tools, to our consulting services, a lot of that playbook is what we are replicating on ACH. And I want to link this back to the importance of being in infrastructure.

Being in an infrastructure helps you to get first-mover advantage on applications and helps you be in the flow, which allows you to deliver data analytics, which allows you to deliver cyber and intelligence tools at the services layer on ACH. So all very important components, good progress being made, Moshe, out there. We're also on track for our acquisition of the Corporate Services division of Nets. We've been talking about that acquisition which we announced last year. And we're very excited about the potential that's going to bring as well on a going forward basis.

As we start to get towards the tail-end of our time here this morning, I want to get to another important topic travel, clearly, given the cross-border travel and the higher yield nature of that business, maybe you can comment on how you're thinking about the travel recovery and how you plan to manage the business in the meantime as we await that recovery?

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

On the personal front, we feel like there's a fair amount of pent-up demand. And individuals are looking for what I would call those glimmers of hope to try and get out there and figure out when they feel safe and secure to travel again. And here's what we're tracking as it relates to that. It's what's happening from a testing protocol standpoint, are our tests -- turnaround times in tests improving, that's important, that's important to seek them through. We expect that, that we'll continue to make progress on that front. The next is the opening up of borders, because if borders don't open up, it's just travel is just not going to happen at least not physical travel is not going to happen, right.

So -- and then the last is the ultimate revival of consumer confidence we believe from a travel standpoint is going to be tied to the availability of therapeutics and vaccines at scale. And we're all tracking the news around that. We're very encouraged by the news we've seen lately. We've got to see that come through in the nature of at scale vaccines being available and then people feeling comfortable to take those vaccines and then ultimately get on planes and travel. So that's kind of the trajectory of how we see this coming back. I can't really tell you whether it's the first quarter, second quarter when it's going to come back because that's a function of all these variables, which I've kind of just shared with you. But what we are doing in the interim is the following, which is we've been leaders from a cross-border group standpoint for the past several years.

We've been growing at very healthy clips pre-COVID, and that's on the strength of the portfolios we have and the business we've garnered with our customers. We continue to build on that during these periods which we're going through right now because we want to be well positioned that when travel comes back, we will be able to ride that wave back up. And that's important because we are believers that travel will come back. So that's just generally speaking how we see the travel environment playing out. And you asked, what are we doing in the interim while we're seeing these battles play out, we're doing everything we can control. We don't control how people feel about getting on planes.

We do control engagement with our customers. Our teams are fully engaged with our customers to solve for what they need to do. So we're working with them with our data and insights capabilities. We're working with them on our cyber and intelligence tools. We're working with our broader services capabilities to help win share and win deals, and you've been seeing that come through in the steady cadence of wins we've been announcing. And we continue to execute on our multi-rail aspirations as also on our B2B aspirations. So there's a lot of stuff which is going on in terms of daily blocking and tackling to continue stay up front and center and relevant with our clients to help deliver value to them in an environment in which their top-line is impacted and what can we do to leverage our services capabilities to help them get to a better place there.

Got it. Thanks. And, Sachin, clearly, the COVID pandemic has had a tremendous effect on travel, but it's also had some significant effects on the payments landscape. Could you talk about what do you think are likely to be structural changes that will stay with us as a result of this and how that impacts Mastercard?

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

Number two, we've seen great demand for our services. What COVID has done is it's brought to light to our customers the value of what Mastercard can deliver from a services standpoint. And this is true on data analytics and insights and it's true on the fraud management capabilities that we can deliver to our customers. As people get more into electronic forms of payment, fraud tends to migrate into that card not present environment. Fraud in the card not present environment is tough to manage. If U.S. Mastercard can deliver capabilities, which can help manage the bottom-line of the customer by lowering their fraud expenses as at the same time improving consumer experience, that's a positive.

So we expect that those -- the demand for those services is something we've seen has ratcheted up through COVID and we expect that, that strength continues going forward as well. The other two areas I would tell you is on multi-rail. There's a greater level of engagement taking place with governments across the globe, who have woken up to the fact that it's really important for them to upgrade their ACH infrastructures to more into a real-time environment, and we're starting to see a lot of traction, and we expect that traction will continue as we see going -- we see going forward.

And the last piece people often ask the question, you've seen the secular trend take place in consumer payments, what's happening on B2B? What I will tell you is on B2B, we're seeing a greater amount of interest being posed by businesses saying what can you do to get me off of check. We haven't seen that translate into necessarily greater adoption of solutions because we're still in the process of rolling out those solutions like Mastercard Track BPS. But what we do think is that as we come out of COVID, if that interest level sustains, which we expect it will, we'll be well positioned with our set of capabilities to go after that.

Great. Thank you so much. All right. In the few minutes that we have left here, I want to skip down to the question around signups. So earlier this year, there was some encouraging news, the application that you had put in for domestic switching in China was approved. Maybe you could just give investors a brief update on where we stand in China that as an next step?

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

Now, you know in China, we've been involved in places we could be involved in for some time now, such as enabling cards for cross-border payments. We continue to engage with our customers on that, as also for inbound traffic going into China, we announced earlier that now the Alipay and the Tencent pay wallets are enabled to accept Mastercard cards for use within the Chinese environment. These are overseas issued cards by the way. So on all of those dimensions, we continue to make progress. I think as we go into next year, we're hopeful that the work we're doing to build out that domestic switch with our partner out there will reach a point where we'd be able to go quickly start to seek final approval and start to make some more progress in terms of launching in the domestic market there.

Great. Sachin, you had talked about how important services is likely to become given this new post pandemic environment that we hope to be in at some point in the not too distant future. If you give us a little bit of an update as to kind of where you are on the services front, what's been the most successful and how do you see that developing for Mastercard?

Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra

And this is across the spectrum of what we've got in the nature of our cyber and intelligence tools, across our loyalty capabilities, across our DNA analytical capabilities, all of that is playing out well. I'll tell you on loyalty in time like COVID, where loyalty is more focused on travel related loyalty, you tend to see a little bit of an adverse impact take place there. But we still think that broadly speaking, when you think about loyalty, you've got to understand that top of mind across the merchant community is customer retention. And when you think about customer retention in the merchant community level, for you -- for us to be able to bring those loyalty capabilities helps to create a very good engagement model with them. So that's on loyalty.

Our cyber and intelligence tools are seeing tremendous reception both on those which we have built organically, as well as those we've acquired. And last year, we did a bunch of acquisitions. We did the acquisition of Ethoca, which is in strong demand. We did the acquisition of a company called RiskRecon, which we're starting to see really good traction come through in the nature of what they're able to deliver. So I feel very encouraged by what we're doing in terms of delivering around our overall services capabilities.

And then on data insights, I don't want to marginalize that because I think the engagement model with customers around that has been a key enabler not only to generate revenue from the consulting we do with them and the execution of managed services we do with them and/or the subscriptions they've got for data insights and analytics and dashboards, but also that engagement tends to result in an acceleration of what we can do on the cyber and intelligence space, because as you can imagine, customers are seeking to solve problems when you go in and consult with them, you consult with them across their broader spectrum of needs, one of which is the fraud management capabilities and that's when we can bring on -- bring in some of our fraud management capability. So, look, good progress. We started up on this journey going focused primarily on the issuing side of the equation. We broadened that out to take it outside the U.S. to several markets across the globe, in fact, right across the globe. And not only have we expanded from issuers to the acquired community, but we've gone deeper with merchants, with governments and all of those pieces. So it's a pretty interesting area for us going forward.

