There are few developments on the fleet front which is not surprising given the current market environment.

Borr Drilling (BORR) has just released its third-quarter report, providing investors with a chance to see how things are going on for the driller which continues to fight for survival with the current capital structure.

Borr reported revenues of $59.2 million and net loss of $61.9 million, or $0.39 per share. The company's operating cash flow was -$5.8 million which is a normal result for the current market environment. Borr Drilling finished the quarter with $12.5 million of cash on the balance sheet and $1.9 billion of long-term debt.

However, the company's balance sheet got a boost in the fourth quarter as Borr raised $27.5 million via an equity issue at $0.53 per share in early October and received $13 million for the sale of its cold stacked jack-ups Atla and Balder. Also, Borr collected $8.8 million from the Paragon litigation trust receivable as a result of Noble Corp.'s bankruptcy. A few days ago, Borr sold 10 million shares at $0.53 per share and raised $5.3 million.

In total, Borr Drilling boosted its cash position by $54.6 million. These funds will allow it to continue operations during the most challenging period in the offshore drilling market and wait for the first post-pandemic re-contracting season which is expected to take place closer to the second half of 2021.

Not surprisingly, the company reported few developments on the contract front. The letter of intent for jack-up Prospector 1 turned into a contract with One-Dyas, and the rig will work from October 2020 to January 2021 in Netherlands. Meanwhile, jack-up Norve received a letter of intent for work in West Africa. Currently, the rig is warm stacked in Gabon, and the rig may work from March 2021 to May 2021 for an undisclosed customer.

Source: Borr Drilling fleet status report

At this point, Borr Drilling managed to get rid of all cold stacked units, so now its fleet consists exclusively of modern jack-ups. Out of 28 rigs, 13 have a contract, 10 are available and 5 are under construction. Obviously, Borr Drilling wants to increase the number of working rigs, but it remains to be seen when this will become possible.

Meanwhile, liquidity management remains a top priority for the company's management. Here's what Borr stated in the report: "Specific discussions are taking place with each of the creditor groups. The desired outcome, once completed, will include contributions from all creditors, by either a reduction or deferral of cash interest and other related costs, an extension of maturities and a more flexible security package. Part of these negotiations is to restructure our corporate structure, allowing a better ringfencing of entities with corresponding liens or different creditor groups. This would enable the lower leveraged components of the envisioned corporate structure to attract additional capital, thereby strengthen the group's overall liquidity and financial position".

It looks like Borr remains loyal to its minor restructuring approach in which it tries to avoid a comprehensive restructuring (with a corresponding wipeout of the common equity) by taking various steps which deliver dilution on a bit-by-bit basis. Obviously, creditors will not allow Borr to reduce or defer cash interest or restructure the corporate structure in a way that is comfortable for the company without a corresponding compensation. Most likely, current investors will have to go through more rounds of dilution.

Interestingly, Borr's share price is materially higher than the price of the latest share offering. In my opinion, this price action has nothing to do with the company's fundamentals. Most oil-related stocks have recently received a major boost as oil prices broke to multi-month highs, so speculative stocks like Borr enjoyed serious support from short-term traders. In the near term, the sustainability of this upside depends on oil price fluctuations rather than on Borr's own performance.

Fundamentally, the company remains in a challenging situation, and it needs to get more contracts for its jack-ups to get back into the positive operating cash flow territory. At this point, it looks like additional dilution is almost guaranteed due to the above-mentioned discussions with creditors - this is an important factor to keep an eye on in case you are thinking about establishing a speculative position in Borr Drilling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.