Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) ESG Conference Call November 30, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Jørgensen - CEO

Camilla Sylvest - EVP, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs

Henrik Wulff - EVP, Product Supply, Quality & IT

Monique Carter - EVP, People and Organization

Karsten Knudsen - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley

Carsten Lønborg - SEB

Martin Parkhoi - Danske Bank

Michael Novod - Nordea Markets

Trung Huyhn - Credit Suisse

Peter Sehested - Handelsbanken

Wimal Kapadia - Bernstein

Chung Yang - Credit Suisse

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Novo Nordisk A/S Conference Call. Throughout the call, all participants will be in listen-only. And afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Today, I'm pleased to present Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you very much, and welcome to this conference call regarding our approach to sustainability. With me today I have Camilla Sylvest, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs. I also have Henrik Wulff, Executive Vice President of Product Supply, Quality & IT. I also have Monique Carter, Executive Vice President of People and Organization. And finally, I have Karsten Munk Knudsen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn to Slide 2. We will today be making forward-looking statements and I have to remind you that such forward-looking statements will include risk and uncertainties. So please look at Slide 2 and also make reference to our quarterly and annual reports for further disclosure on forward-looking statements.

Please turn to Slide 3. In November 2019, Novo Nordisk launched our new approach to guidance based on our strategic aspirations 2025. They include four quadrants. And today, we will be focusing on the first quadrant, which is purpose and sustainability, where we have three elements, one linked to our social responsibility, one linked to our environmental responsibility and then one linked to what it means to be a sustainable workplace.

If you look at Slide 4, you will see that for many years, Novo Nordisk has been focused on these sustainability factors and we have an extensive experience in running a sustainable company. This goes back to our founders mentality of having a focus on science and humanitarian purposes as well as creating good conditions for our employees.

In the late 1990s, we formulated what we call the triple bottom line principle, and you can see on the timeline here on page four that we have achieved a number of milestones in this regard. I’ll just highlight a few and then we will join today, dive deeper into many of these.

In 2001, we launched the World Diabetes Foundation. In 2002, all Novo Nordisk manufacturing sites were ISO 14001 certified, this is the environmental certification. In 2004, we made our first integrated report incorporating finance and sustainability reporting. And this was also the year where we included the triple bottom line business approach into our articles of association.

In the following years, there were a number of programs linked to changing diabetes working in – with programs to really improve diabetes care. And this led up to a new social responsibility strategy to feed diabetes announced this year.

In the recent years, we’ve also made strong progress in terms of our environmental responsibility. And this year, we achieved one of our targets of supplying, or running all our global manufacturing sites based on 100% renewable power. We will, throughout this meeting, go into more details on many of these initiatives.

Please turn to Slide 5. In Novo Nordisk, we believe that long-term value to sites is driven by a strong sense of purpose and being a responsible business This is really well-supported by our ownership structure where we have -- as you know, a combination of shares owned by our Novo Nordisk foundation and obviously also institutional and private investors.

This brings a good combination of both a long-term focus while also making sure that we have agile response to changing circumstances. Since 2004, as I mentioned, we have had our financial, environmental and social responsibility anchored in the articles of association based on this triple line business principle, where we are responsible for our social responsibility, our environmental responsibility and also our financial responsibility all aimed at achieving our purpose. And these business contracts are guided by what we call the Novo Nordisk way, which we’ll also introduce a bit later.

Please turn to Slide 6. We keep raising our ambition levels within these three dimensions. And examples are our recent defeat diabetes, social responsibility and the launch last year of our Circular for Zero environmental strategy. We also seek inspiration from the various sustainability indexes and standards, while there's not one uniform standard, we believe we can learn from any of them. When you look at our ratings we believe our approach is acknowledged by a number of these ranking agencies and we’re pleased with our standing in this regard.

Please turn to Slide 7. Here we have the agenda for the remainder of today. We start out by looking at our environmental responsibility and I've mentioned a Circular for Zero strategy and that will be done by Camilla Sylvest and Henrik Wulff and after their presentation there will be 10 minutes for Q&As on our environmental responsibility activities.

Following that, we will dive into our social responsibility to defeat diabetes and what we mean is important terms of being a sustainable workplace and that will be covered by Camilla Sylvest and Monique Carter, and again followed by 10 minutes for Q&A on social responsibility.

We'll end up by a section on corporate governance and what it means to have a responsible business conduct. And that will be covered by Karsten Munk Knudsen and again followed by a Q&A session on that specific topic and any other topic you might have.

So with that, I’ll hand over to Camilla.

Camilla Sylvest

Thank you, Lars, and please turn to Slide 8. As part of our commitment to science-based targets, we have developed our environmental strategy Circular for Zero and Circular for Zero aspires to have zero environmental impact. And as part of our impact analysis, we have found that our current environmental impact is really threefold.

Our carbon emissions that is 1.3 million tons in 2019 here, approximately 80% is from our suppliers. Then we also have waste where off the most significant part is 500 million prefilled plastic pens that are produced every year and increasing over time. And then finally, also resources is summing up everything Novo Nordisk purchases that is, of course, also have a big environmental footprint.

So Circular of Zero is addressing all of these dimensions and our environmental aspirations are really to have circular products, circular company and circular supply. The circular products relates to both new products and how we deal with circular principles in developing those, but it also deals with end-of-life product waste and how we make sure that we do that in a sustainable way.

The circular company really looks at how we can have a strong environmental footprint from operations and drive a circular transition across the company aspiring for circular environmental impact. And, of course, we cannot do that without it also making sure that our suppliers are supportive of this. And then finally, we would also talk to circular supply that looks to how we can reduce our environmental impact across the value chain.

But let's first zoom in on circular products. So please turn to Slide 9. Circularity in designing products is really related to how we make sure that it is integrated in our product development framework. So in our processes, when we develop new products we have to make sure that new product offerings will be designed for reuse but also for recycling. And we, of course, have a special attention and focus on plastic in this regard to solve the end-of-life challenge as well. The parameters that are guiding us in this is really the carbon footprint, so how many kilograms of carbon per patient per year.

We also look at what are the sustainable materials that we can use and also how we can make sure that they are recycled. So these are the focus areas that we have in our product offerings and how we design products for the future. But of course we also need to look at the products we already have on the market because there is a very long life cycle within pharmaceutical products and today we have every year around 500 million prefilled plastic pens produced and this volume is expected to of course increase over time.

So what we are looking at here in the end of life, challenge for us is to see how can we return products allowing for plastic and other components to be reused or recycled. And this year we are initiating a pilot in Denmark to look at how can we make sure that we in a good way take back depends so that they can be reused and improved use for other purposes. And of course the purpose of this pilot in Denmark is to make sure that it can be scaled and also make of use in other countries in the future.

And to do that of course we are not working along, we have bought a range of stakeholders engaged with us that consist of municipalities, other public bodies, distributors, patient organization, pharmacies and also the Environmental Protection Agency. So this is just to say this is nothing we do on our own but in a strong collaboration with a number of stakeholders. And now I will hand over to Henrik Wulff give you more details on sustainable production.

Henrik Wulff

Thank you, Camilla. When we are working together on this scene from our manufacturing and supply chain point of view then we normally take all four quarters in the strategic aspiration for 25, because basically we need to share both the environmental ambitions that we have, but also the financial ambitions that we have.

On top of that goes that when we look at new products and we also look at the pipeline and the segments that we are serving, we try to strike a balance where we can actually optimize our way into the future from our manufacturing and supply chain point of view. That we have tried to illustrate on the left hand side on Slide 10 where we have actually drawn our development and sales in our index, up against our consumption in manufacturing. And there you can see that we have been able to basically decouple our sales from our consumptions and our emissions.

This work has been -- this year has been further enforced by the environmental impact -- that we have -- and the environmental focus that we have. So now we have not only have financial interest in -- search from solutions here, but actually also environmental interest.

That has become sort of multi-dimensional efforts in our organization basically to improve our yields and manufacturing especially in our processes in our process part -- but also in our pens that Camilla referred to. Actually we have been able to -- to develop together with R&D -- standardize the platforms where we can actually utilize them across our product portfolio.

We are much more focused nowadays to invest in multi-purpose manufacturing units that can serve a broaden pipeline. And lately our biggest investment around Rybelsus both in Denmark and in US has already shown 3 times to 4 times up capacity compared to what we thought in the beginning. So that means of course a lot for our unit cost, but that means -- is certainly also a lot for our environmental footprint when we want to develop that part of the supply chain.

Further another important topic for us is of course our partnerships within the environmental efforts where we have succeeded. And making some long-term engagement with both establishing wind power around the world and lately also solar power that will also impact it.

If you turn to Slide 11, then if you look further into our CO2 emissions then we have sort of divided that into our own operations and our own transport and then also looking at our suppliers. That's of course a simple way of doing it but at least showing our efforts what we try to do.

In the middle of the slide, you can see a comparison in the different parts of the 20% CO2 emissions where you can actually see surprisingly high figures from things like company cars and business flights side compared to manufacturing and product distribution. We are working on all parameters to reduce them and it's interesting to see how a year like this has developed or understanding in the needs for different elements among company costs and business flights.

So we will work further on that, we have both local action plans on how we can shift to renewable power in offices and laboratories. We are aggressively following the development within less polluting cars worldwide. We have more times communicated that our uses of business flight will be reevaluated during our experiences during COVID-19 period and then we will further double down on our use of sustainable energy within manufacturing.

To just look a little further into the supplier part of the equation then we will basically start working with all our suppliers but we will start to work that's on Slide 12. We’ll start to work with our Tier 1 suppliers that the biggest our long-term suppliers where we -- where they also have ambitions already in this respect and we have a good already initial collaboration with them and a sheer understanding on where the world are moving.

So it's a good collaboration. Then of course we have around 60,000 suppliers. So it's a huge effort going through all the suppliers. But we have started and it's a good start. Our Tier 1 suppliers they actually accounts for 60 out of 300 tons of CO2. And so there's a lot of suppliers beyond the Tier 1 suppliers that we need to dig in through.

To sum up, we will strive for designing our new products for a similarity. That means that we will take new materials into use. We will -- we are still very curious to find ways to design a meaningful take-back program is so we can solve the end-of-life challenges that can be there -- alluded to. We will continue aiming for zero CO2 from operations and transportation for 2030. And then finally, the latest one that we have communicated about ambition is to have all direct suppliers to using 100% renewable power when they are supplying us in 2030. Thank you very much, and back to Lars.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Camilla, and thank you, Henrik. And we are now ready for the Q&A session on our environmental responsibility. I would kindly ask you to limit yourself to two questions, please. First, let’s set of questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Leuchten from UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Leuchten

Hello. Thank you very much. This is Michael Leuchten from UBS. Good afternoon. Two questions, please. One, I was wondering if you could speak to capital allocation for projects like your recycling program. Obviously, that requires an amount of funding, but I guess this could easily also be a very steep requirement. So how do you balance the funding versus the time horizon that is striving for? And that would be question number one.

And question number two, on Slide 10, a very interesting chart where you plot the sales versus the CO2 energy wastewater. I was wondering if you could do that in terms of unit costs rather than looking at revenues when we were to look at this from a volume perspective how much has the average unit cost come down in terms of the environmental costs that you have on the chart? Thank you.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Michael. First, Camilla, can you touch a bit upon the capital allocation for a recycling program putting – I know we cannot share the party, but some perspectives on that. And then, Hendrik, on what you can guide in terms of unit cost impact from the CO2 trends. So first Camilla.

Camilla Sylvest

Yes. Thank you, Lars. Thank you, Michael. So on the take-back program, it’s – the objective of this is to understand how can we find the best possible way to take the devices back, so that they can be recycled. And actually in this process with all of the partners that we have, there is a common interest in making this work out there is actually you could say business opportunities in this for several of the partners in this project. One can imagine, for example, that if people come back to the pharmacy to hand in the pen, then there is also a shop where there might be more patients for some of the pharmacies and so on.

So the way that the partnership is constructed today is not their capital intensive at all. Then, of course, this pilot in Denmark is not necessarily exactly the same in all other countries. So now we are learning from Denmark how this works. Then, of course, we will be expanding to bigger scale countries later on where they set up in terms of how the system works might be different. But it's important for us to understand how many of the patients are willing to give back the pens, that’s the first and foremost experience that we want to get now and how we do that in the best way.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you, Camilla. Henrik, what can you share in terms of unit cost and the environmental trends we shared on the slide?

Karsten Knudsen

Yes. So, there is many perspectives of this regarding which products that we are talking about. But in general, we can say that a 5% to 6% volume growth per year. This would be what we calculate with and that's a rough number. But even though based on 5% to 6% in general growth and in so-called volumes, then we are able to stabilize our consumptions and our waste. So that’s the answer for me. Yes.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you, Henrik. Thank you, Michael. Next set of questions, please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Vosser from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Richard Vosser

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. First question, just following up on that reusing of the pen, is there a thought of sort of redesign the pen, so that they could be essentially the out of housing and plastic could be reused much like the old cartridge pens of the past, any thoughts again going back there? And just on the program, is there a rebate idea for money for the patient bringing it back?

And then secondly, just on the COVID impacts on CO2, just wondering if you could sort of give us an idea of the quantification of that and how much of that reduction you see carrying forward? Thanks very much.

Lars Jørgensen

So firstly, Camilla, again, on say sign of the pen for reusability and whether there is some center for patients to bring back the pen?

Camilla Sylvest

Yes. Thank you. So thanks, Richard. So on the reuse of the pens, it’s important for us to, of course, and make sure that the pens can actually be reused to something that make sense when they come back. So at the moment we have actually tried to already with some of our smaller scale pilots, we have tried to reuse the pens for chairs or for other types of materials that make sense as they can use recycled plastic.

We are working with another company that can sort of dismantle the pens into different types of plastic that can be used for different types of purposes and, of course, the pen also consists of other things than only plastic. So it's important to be able to split all of these apart in an easy way. And you can imagine that this is some of the things that also in the future could go into our design principles, so that it becomes easier and easier to do this.

We have also actually done some research with patients when we were designing the program as to monetary incentives for bringing back the pens, and maybe it’s a little bit of a Danish phenomenon, but this was actually not sort of the peakest and perfect for the patients. They, for environmental reasons, would like make sure that they would support such a program. But it is just not to rule out that in other countries there could be elements of this. But for now, that is actually was not part of, it’s not part of our program as such.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Camilla. And on CO2 benefit from COVID, you have seen in our reporting so far this year that we have significantly reduced our CO2 emissions partly because we have now turned into CO2 powering and manufacturing, but obviously also because many of us have been grounded in the locations we are. So we have some 40% down on CO2 emissions.

Looking into 2021, we believe some of that will continue as we will be at least as we start the year restricted from travelling. And overall, we believe we can reduce business driver quite significantly going forward. Thank you, Richard. Next set of questions, please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Purcell from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Mark Purcell

Yes, thank you for taking my questions and thank you for the question. I’d say two things. The first one is on the towards zero CO2. I just wondered if you could help us understand for a relatively new product like semaglutide. How this has allowed you to redesign your supply chain with respect to suppliers if you compare that versus older, more legacy product such as, Sorensen [ph].

And then secondly, in terms of Rybelsus and oral medicines, I wonder if you could help us understand if you take your COGS at the moment, what proportion comes from a device costs and what comes from API costs? And given the recent tour you did with Emisphere, where your oral aspirations are now across your portfolio in terms of moving to an oral presentation that is an injectable alternative? Thank you.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Mark. Henrik, can you say anything about what does it mean when you look at semi-supply chain versus some older products compared to the CO2 emissions?

Henrik Wulff

So a semi-supply chain is a simpler way utilizing some of this -- the same facilities and some of the same processes that we use from other APIs. And you can also see our pen systems around the semi-product similar to what you have seen on insulins and the [indiscernible]. So in that respect of course the impact of once weekly compared to once daily is significant reduction in the consumption both in our facilities compared to -- also compared to what the patients and the supply chain how they see it. So that's a significant advantage to moving from daily to weekly. Yeah.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Henrik. And on the notion of now selling all proteins, I cannot go into say cost split or anything the like on split of devices, API, et cetera. But from a say an environmental footprint it's clear that short-term lower bio availability and large volumes will be say a negative on CO2. However, obviously we will save on the plastic component, but we see this as a technology platform that we will be investing in and maturing for the long-term.

So we think both from a cost and CO2 perspective there are significant opportunities for us to conclude this, So that we can largely -- take this downward pressure on cost and due to downward turn. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Carsten Lønborg from SEB. Please go ahead.

Carsten Lønborg

Yeah. Hi it’s Carsten Lønborg from SEB. And I was wondering the feedback you have gotten from suppliers since you announced this ambition by the -- on their behalf that they should also be a 100% renewable by 2030? And will you also ultimately then be -- actually kicking out suppliers if they're not sort of adhering to the targets -- that you are setting for them? Thanks.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you Carsten. Camilla will you commenting on that?

Camilla Sylvest

Yes. And so generally the feedback from suppliers have been very positive. And so we are not in a place where it's needed to make it -- to throw anyone out and actually we already have a big part of them signing up to do this and we of course also able to share some of our experience. So that's very important for them and so generally just a very, very positive feedback. And of course there's also still time to solve this -- and earlier the better for 2030 is the date.

Carsten Lønborg

…quickly just a follow-up, with one more question?

Lars Jørgensen

Yes, please.

Carsten Lønborg

Yeah. I was -- there’s also for Camilla, I guess or last. Do you expect this strict focus on ESG to deliver a comparative advantage for you in the market versus other pharma companies? Or do you more see -- that as something that everyone basically will be able to do -- or will have to do going forward?

Camilla Sylvest

It’s a good question. I think in our industry, it is in a way the level of innovation that will bring to the market that determines our success. But it's clear when we deal with the governments around the world, the fact that you take a shared responsibility with them in terms of driving health benefits for the population when we know recruiting for years when we talk to stakeholders the fact that we have a strong focus on the environment makes us a more attractive company to either work for or collaborate with.

So I think if you do it well, you can have a stronger standing with your stakeholders who have a significant say in your courtroom going forward. So you don't want to fall behind this. But whether it can really be a sustainable competitive advantage, I would doubt.

Presentation

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Karsten. With that, we will progress the presentation. And I remind you that we have a Q&A session coming up at the end where you can get back to this particular topic if you want. So with that, we continue with our social responsibility and that’s back to you Camilla.

Camilla Sylvest

Yeah. Thank you Lars, and please turn to Slide 15. So earlier this year the end of May, we launched our new social responsibility called a strategy called Defeat Diabetes and the stakeholder input and discussions about expectations for the future and the role of big companies how they can work to solve suicidal challenges, we have defined a defeat diabetes with three important elements.

And the first one is innovation because the biggest contribution that Novo Nordisk can make is really an innovation giving our capabilities. But of course we also realize that not everyone has access to innovation, so therefore access to affordable care for vulnerable patients in every country was also important to have as a strong element of the strategy.

And then finally with the progress in terms of new innovations we can of course in excess we can reach a lot of patients. But the problem with diabetes and obesity constantly keep getting bigger and bigger because of lifestyle and urbanization. And of course prevention for that reason also has to be part of our social responsibility strategy. So with those elements we expect that we can help society wise one of its biggest challenges and now I would assume in on the three elements of the social responsibility strategy.

So please turn to Slide 16. And on Slide 16, you see how innovation as a core element can help us improve millions of lives. And on the left hand side you see today's market treatment options and how they can reduce weight loss or how they can achieve weight loss over time. We of course expect with some of our new innovations we will be able to get to an even bigger weight loss opportunity and not only semaglutide 2.4 milligrams, but also with our pipeline in question. And with that we would be able to within a foreseeable future get to the level of surgery and what surgery can achieve. So of course with that innovation we are able to help improve millions of lives and potentially also save costs for society.

We're also working on other transformational treatments for people living with diabetes. We already have this call discussed results the first all GLP-1. But of course we're also working on a once weekly insulin in which we are about to initiate Phase 3 and a glucose sensitive insulin. And also on digitalization for our connect depends. So with all of these of course we are able to bring innovations pens.

So with all of this of course we are able to bring innovations that can help reduce the long-term complications of people living with obesity and with diabetes and with that of course hopefully also save a societal cost. And we are also working on as you know a stem cell based program that is likely also to be able to contribute with curative therapies potentially within Type 1 diabetes as well so those are some of the core elements of innovation that we bring to the market in the future.

And if you turn to Slide 17 please then you will see an overview of the access to affordable care for vulnerable patients in every country that we are also embarking on. Because finding solutions to improve care for vulnerable patients that for one reason or another in different healthcare systems do not have access to lifesaving medications is of course very important for us.

So we have committed ourselves to in every country where we operator to map who are the vulnerable patients that for different reasons might not have access to care. Sometimes those groups are minority groups, migrants or displaced populations there can also be groups of people with low socioeconomic status or limited resources or other underserved populations. We've now completed the analysis in 20 plus affiliates this year and next year we expect to complete it for two-thirds of the affiliates of the countries where we work. But each of those affiliates there will be an action plan in place and within a year after the completion.

So those vulnerable groups are in some of the groups that are struggling to get access to essential affordable insurance. Of course also a number of countries where there is already access to an insulin where such groups do not exist to a large extent. Then at the same time we also looking at and we have already this reduced our sitting price for our access to insulin commitment in lower middle income countries. So we have now reduced the seating price to $3 per vial in 76 countries. And we of course also looking at expanding our changing diabetes in children programs with the objective that no child should die from Type 1 diabetes.

Currently, we’re operating this program in 14 countries, 10 in Africa and 4 in Asia. And we are expecting to add on more countries next year so that we can reach an ambition by 2030 of reaching a 100,000 children compared to the 25,000 children we are reaching today that otherwise would not have access to lifesaving medication. And then we’re also engaging in partnerships with donations to the World Diabetes Foundation and of course also the World Hemophilia Foundation and we're also supporting humanitarian organizations in times of crisis.

And I'd like to emphasize that especially during the COVID-19 crisis the support needed was of course our products but also our supply chain to bring the products to the right places where of course we have a special capability. So for all of these projects we are trying to use our call capabilities to a large extent to make sure that we can help and support societies on this.

And if you turn to Slide 18 please you will see an example from the US where 8% of the US populations are uninsured and of course these people have for them develop a number of different access programs that can address some of the issues that they might face if they don’t have any commercial coverage or not covered by Medicare or Medicaid. And we have as you can see on the right-hand side, a number of programs in place that can make sure that for whatever reason that a person is not able to get access to insulin, there hopefully will be a solution in place so that they feel an affordable amount can get access to this lifesaving medication. And then if you turn to Slide 19, you will see examples of how we are working with prevention.

So the global burden of diabetes keeps increasing. And we also know that to bend that curve on the prevalence, we would need to reduce also obesity because obesity is the leading indicator to get diabetes. The global obesity burden is 650 million people living with obesity and 120 children living with obesity. So part of our preventional efforts in diabetes is to avoid that more kids will grow up with obesity. And we have recently engaged in a partnership with UNICEF to prevent childhood obesity. And we've started this partnerships in Latin America with the prevalence of childhood obesity in some countries is above 30%.

So, our mid-term goal is to reach more than 500,000 children in Latin America by 2023. And hopefully some of the learnings from this program can be expanded to other parts of the world. Then at the same time, we are also strengthening our preventional efforts in connection with our city's changing diabetes network where we today have 36 CDs enrolled and where in more than 200 million people are living and the ways that we do this we’re depending on the challenges, for example in Houston we have worked with faith organizations to target people at risk of diabetes and in other of these cities in China we have done educational efforts to make sure that we could support the move of the care to lower to your segments.

So and most recently here in November we have launched the Urban Diabetes Action Framework, which is really an interactive guide to support facilitating cities and countries moving from understanding the diabetes challenge to getting into how do we then implement solutions. So the Urban Diabetes Action Framework, which you can also find on our Internet and novonordisk.com really looks at cases choose and steps to take is to get to actionable solutions and I would recommend that you take a look at that also at novo.com.

And now I will hand over to Monique to talk more to how we work with social responsibility also within the company.

Monique Carter

Thank you, Camilla. Novo Nordisk is a company with a purpose driven culture. The direction is set by the Novo Nordisk way providing a framework for our culture. It's a set of guiding principles which underpins every decision we make. And it describes who we are from rest our best how we work and what we want to achieve and so it’s a clear direction for our company and our employees.

Today we are 40,000 employees across the world with a passion and skills and the commitment to drive change, to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. Our employees are our stronger asset and so it’s important to maintain a high level of engagement as you can see here 92% this year. So we can continue to drive the business forward.

Next slide please, to maintain high engagement we need to stay competitive. One of the elements is that employees need to have a sustainable workplace. Novo Nordisk aspires to continue to involve the workplace by focusing on three areas. The first, we want to organize to win by accelerating diversity and inclusion and aspiring for a gender balanced representation. I'll get back to this on the next slide.

The second is to continue to grow our people and be a talent incubator. So we are an organization that consistently grows our talent to fill the pipeline and ensure that the company has the competencies in place to stay innovative and competitive for the future. And the third is to drive cultural change to be an employer fit for the future to ensure we continue to support the strong culture and foster an environment where our people can thrive, innovate and perform. And I'll get back to how we use the citation to support the adherence that we noticed quite in cultural development in a moment.

To give you an example of us continuing to evolve our culture, I can tell you about the launch of Flexible Ways of Working we call this flexible and this consists of six ways of working to allow for more flexibility for our employees so for example they can conduct their jobs from home. They could work different hours and so on. We've seen these initiatives that were launched before the global pandemic but actually been accelerated because the pandemic and they're now allowing for more agile ways of working while still fulfilling the business needs.

Next slide please. So diversification are key focuses for Novo Nordisk -- there’s broadly balanced gender representation amongst all managers which obviously varies between the different areas and the seniority levels were at senior management levels it's more skewed towards men. Novo Nordisk aspires towards a balanced gender representation across all managerial levels and to hold ourselves accountable for ensuring diversity and inclusion is -- has been added to our incentive programs.

In addition local action plans are being made across all areas. Our focus is on ensuring inclusive leadership to enable everyone to be able to deliver their best, everyone is heard, everyone is valued for their unique contributions and so we unlock the value of diversity and inclusion.

Next slide please. At Novo Nordisk our purpose-driven culture is defined by the Novo Nordisk way -- and our facilitation process is a way of ensuring this. Facilitations are a proactive assurance done by interviews and assessment of different units in Novo Nordisk by office indicated. Facilitators are experienced and senior leaders with a strong understanding of our culture and our business role models you could say.

Ever year Novo Nordisk conducts around 30 facilitations with interviews of more than a 1,000 employees. 85% of the facilitated units are champions of the Novo Nordisk way. When areas are identified for improvement action plans are outlined to ensure issues are resolved to minimize unpleasant surprises as a way to drive compliance.

way to strive compliance.

The presentation is also again to drive the evolution of the Novo Nordisk culture where elements are used to embed inclusive leadership. We believe this will support our aspiration to ensure we are an implicit for the future. Next slide please. So now we've covered social responsibility both related to defeat diabetes which you had Camilla talk about and our aspiration of becoming a sustainable workplace.

And we would now like to invite for 10 minutes Q&A, which will be moderated by Lars. Over to you Lars

Question-and-Answer Session

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Camilla and thank you Munich. We’re not ready for the first set of questions within social responsibility.

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from Charles Pittman [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Charles Pittman. Also wondering if you could please just talk to how you aimed to keep management, employees and suppliers accountable to the societal targets. And then for a second question I was wondering on transparency, doesn’t ever Nordisk believe the balance between public disclosure and commercial confidentiality in their drug development is currently correct. So for example does Novo saying all trial protocols should be published at or before the start of clinical trial in order to enhance their transparency? Thank you.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you very much, Charles. Firstly on first targets. Is that something you would talk to Camilla? Charles, could you repeat the question. Your first part of the question around accountability and anchoring, repeat that please.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. So, you’ve talked about the systems you got in place to monitor and survey how employees are following your targets and keeping in line with the kind of post-societal in workplace. But I was wondering how you keep management and also then suppliers accountable to achieving improved societal targets?

Lars Jørgensen

Yeah. So thank you for that question Carsten. I will come back to in our governance section around how we do assurance and different assurance measures -- we're taking. So if I could ask you to park that question until then I'll get back to it and I’m happy to elaborate on that one.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. And then just on transparency -- the transparency -- next set of questions please -- if there any?

Operator

Our next question comes from Martin Parkhoi from Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Martin Parkhoi

Yeah. Thanks very much. I have two questions. And firstly one -- on the follow-up line and why have you only endorsed a follow-on brand in the first and second segments while we have not launched follow-on brands in the base instrument segment in US? And then the second question to maybe a little bit of profit question, you have explained in the earlier presentation that you have to be able to improve the production capacity for our side in the full time versus initial expectations and you celebrate that by getting a better gross margin but why do not celebrate it by offering a lower price to the to the to the patients then?

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you Martin for those questions. On the follow-on trends, I would say that this was one of the initiatives we took in the, in the beginning of the year to try to alleviate some of the affordability issues in the US. So it was one of I think three initiatives and we often didn't know how it would be received. It has been well received and I think that leads to us obviously considering what more to do in that in that arena.

So I cannot be more specific on it now. But obviously it’s, it's encouraging to see that it’s actually helping patients. In terms of production capacity and improving yields et cetera, I think you know that we come from a lower profitability initially then for other products. So I think in the all area we are working on getting up to the margin we have on, on the other products and we are pleased with the trends obviously and then you can say what we do in the market is a function of the competitiveness of the market, so we price based on the clinical value that the product bring compared to other products while at the same time looking at the most vulnerable patients as Camilla spoke those who say fall outside of the normal market conditions and we take a special responsibility for those.

So it's a market we compete in and then we have an eye for those who fall out of that market. And that's how we I believe we can say that we take a social responsibility while still being business so balancing two of the triple bottom line dimensions, social responsibility and financial responsibility. Thank you Martin, next set of questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Novod from Nordea Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Novod

Yeah. Thanks a lot. It’s Michael Novod from Nordea Markets. Just one question that relates to obesity and the skewness there is often in terms of social status and wealth et cetera but it’s also education and the product that you're launching in general for obesity are higher priced products. So how do you address social responsibility with the obesity portfolio and also in terms of how do you then place potentially Saxenda versus semaglutide in that business environment in order to focus more on social responsibility and obesity.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Michael. Camilla some perspective on that

Camilla Sylvest

Yeah. Thank you, Michael. So of course we are carefully looking into what are the various obesity treatment and at this point in time it's not the price that is the main vary it’s really the number of people who seek advice from their physician and when they then go to see the physician we also know that it is a fragment of the physicians that then decides to treat with pharmoco therapy and lot of them decides to treat with pharmacy therapy a lot of them decides to treat with the exercise and diet, which of course also for some people will work, but we of course are working on solving some of those parameters.

And I can say even within diabetes we still have the rule of halves problem. That means that only half of the people are diagnosed and of those diagnosed only half of being treated. And again those, only half of those are getting access to a treatment that brings them in good control. So in obesity this is even worse.

So we are trying to improve on some of these infrastructure issues along with of course launching better and more efficacious products. And so and now we will submit as you know by the turn of the year as Semaglutide 2.4 for submission in the US and EU. And with that, we’re bringing a quite an innovative product to the market, of course, that we hope can help support many more people in achieving a significant weight loss. So that is our focus.

As we spoke to people, innovation is the core element of our social response due to addressing that’s how we make the biggest difference. And then of course we will follow-up and making sure we also look at access and they come after the launch of that.

Lars Jørgensen

And talk about access, you saw that we have developed an agreement with the UK regulator [indiscernible]. And so of course we have to work hard on making sure that we can talk to the value of actually treating people living with obesity and the more established healthcare systems. I've noticed that and we built reimbursement you also secure broad access and say a social profile for also those who cannot afford out of pocket. So it's a new area and a new area will always be determined by a level say of innovation and typically you have the high-end of the market getting access first. Thank you, Michael. Next set of questions please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Trung Huyhn from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Trung Huyhn

Hi guys, just two questions from me. First one on transparency, so that in regards to pricing and access so you focus on pricing approaches to help with the poor in the US where you've expanded your affordability offerings in the ex-US, you've focused on differential pricing policies. But one thing we get less details on is the transparency of pricing.

So I'm curious to know how you aim to be more transparent to shareholders, stakeholders worldwide about how you implement these pricing approaches. And then secondly very quickly just in terms of the affordable patient access. How does that go beyond insulin’s, do you have any programs you're looking at with the GLP-1s? Thanks very much.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you. If I, if I take the P&L question first and then maybe Camilla you can talk to for this program including GLP-1. So our list prices are no transparent they are known, obviously in the US we don't disclose per product rebates but we do disclose what our aggregate rebate levels are. So you can see how that develops year-over-year in general account. So we, we have say the blended net price so to say and in the rest of the world our pricing is also largely available unknown in a few countries you have rebates agreed with, with payers.

But lastly those are, those prices are known as the affordability programs are also very well disclosed. how we qualify for pre-insulin for instance in the US. The differential pricing policy with $3 while program et cetera. So, I believe we try to be as transparent as possible, but we are not in a position where we can disclose rebates per product because they are confidential in the contracts we have with our customers. Camilla on the affordability programs…

Camilla Sylvest

Yeah. So, more broadly on the affordability programs. We have initiated our affordability programs mainly on insulin both in the US but also worldwide because insulin is a life-saving product. So, it has been important for us that we establish those with insulin initially and then of course potentially down the road we could look at other programs. But our key concern has been that people should not die from not getting access to insulin. So, we are trying our best to make sure we can support the most vulnerable patients in every country.

Karsten Knudsen

And I understand that my microphone was muted when I answered the question on transparency. I apologize for that. What I said was that we always communicate when we start clinical trials what the endpoints are and we always publish our data. If there is need for more detailed insights to what we do, please get back to our investor relations officers after this call.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you. So with that, we will go through the last section of today's agenda which is corporate governance and [indiscernible]

Presentation

Karsten Knudsen

Great. Thank you, Lars. And this section will cover both the corporate governance but also how we govern sustainability governs, governance and how we anchor the now remuneration and, and finally how we report on our performance on sustainability on an ongoing manner. So please turn to, to the next slide.

In regards to our corporate governance setup, then of course the starting point for an, on worse case that when we conduct our business following all Danish and international laws and regulations. In addition to that we, we base our business on the Danish corporate governance recommendations as designated by NASDAQ Copenhagen. Then in the company our governance structure is so-called two tier structure with the, with the Board of Directors consisting of nine shareholder elected members and four employees elected members and thereby ensuring that the employees are heard in the boardroom. Separate from that we have an executive management consisting of nine members.

The management structure is then complemented by a set of assurance measures. As we got the question from, from charge before. So the assurance we’re conducting to ensure that we are following all the relevant rules and regulations is, is this manifold. So first of all in terms of our financial data then of course we have external audits as statutorily required for all companies. On top of that we have an internal audit function, and, and ASCOs our social and environmental data as you can see in our annual report, they are also reviewed by our external auditor.

Then as Munk covered then our internal behavior and how we behave in the company and Tier 2 in the most way is being reviewed by our facilities that are providing facilitation reports on our behavior. And then on top of that then of course we also have quality audits and inspections both internally and externally and that goes to both for our clinical trial conduct as well as for our supply chain thereby ensuring that we're following all the relevant -- all the laws and regulations in this area.

Please turn to the next slide. When it comes to sustainability governance then there's a broad range of international standards and principles and I put out a number here, which forms the base for how we anchor our internal behavior in regards of sustainability. So the way we've structured our sustainability covenants is that we are -- we start out with the international standards and principles for responsible business conduct. That would be a UN guiding principles for business and human rights which is the guidelines for multinational enterprises UN Global Compact as well as a number of other standards including TCFD, SASB and IIRC in our annual report.

And as Lars mentioned in his opening then we are for a number of years reporting based on integrated reporting setup. Furthermore, we of course followed the compliance requirements for instances as defined by the US FCPA and the by the US FCPA and the UK Bribery Act. So that creates kind of the society's expectations and regulations as to what is sustainable enterprises. Then Monique covered the Novo Nordisk Way, so the principles of how we work and part of that is our triple bottom line principles where we balance social environmental and financial responsibilities.

Then double clicking on those principles we have defined a global set of standards and codes of conduct and thereby basically taking a those more, watching principles and making them relevant far increase on a daily basis. So we have created a set of guidelines covering environmental responsibility and responsible workplace, bioethics, responsible sourcing, business ethics code of conduct. I'll get back to and a sustainable tax approach. I'll also be coming back to. So thereby what you see in our excellent reporting, of course that triggers to make our sustainability approach integrated in how we conduct business on a daily basis by all 40,000 plus employees of the corporation.

Please turn to the next slide, Slide 28. So one concrete example is how we anchor business ethics in our business on a global setting. So the starting point is that we operate on a global scale in many markets and in many different markets. So how do we anchor a business ethics is mindset both on a global scale and across the company. It all starts with an the Northway as you saw before. And one of the key principles in Northway we never compromise on quality and business ethics.

So that’s the foundation for our business ethics approached for the company. Then the way we've done it is that we start out by identifying what are the key trends in the societies in which we operate. And what are the key risks in that context. And some of the key risks could be whether our sales representatives are tearing through the courts around product motion. And what are the practices around corruption and the rules and regulations there and how third party representatives are representing the company.

So the way we then implement that in how we operate as a company is that we have created a business ethics code of conduct and that basically states how we operate in the company around the globe. And what we expect from our employees and also how our third party representatives should be operating. Then that is implemented through training for all employees in the company and management. And we have annual training in the company and in the form of e-learning.

And based on that we verify on an ongoing basis how we are performing on a business ethics upon a point of view. And we do that both in terms of the audits and the insurance activities discussing before So, so that could be group internal audit doing reviews in, in the different areas of the company and geographies. It’s, it’s also a function of, of the compliance hotline where we, when employees and external projects have the opportunity to, to report any, any issues to, to an independent hotline who would then review and, and take proper action for, for the reported cases.

Then, then based on these activities. We have reporting both in our annual report in terms of employees who are trained in business ethics, in a number of business ethics reviews. Furthermore, we have reporting internally in the company both to management and the audit committee and the board in terms of findings both in terms of our internal audits as well as its strengths and, and observations from the hotline and relative and its relevant actions taking as a consequence of that.

Please turn to the next slide. Another core area of running sustainable business is, is to have a sustainable tax approach and that's disclosed on Novo Nordisk website during the past few months. We have defined a sustainable tax approach which has been approved by the Board of Directors earlier this year. Our sustainable tax approach is three prongs. So first of all our tax approach is commercially driven and commercially driven means that, that our business structures, our legal structures they, they are driven by commercial considerations and not driven by tax considerations.

So we set up our structures based on where we do business. As a consequence we do pay taxes or we pay taxes where value is generated by the online business that we’re in. And when you look at our tax rate that is of course another part of being a commercially driven tax approach and our effective tax rates, which we're guiding currently is in the magnitude of 20% to 22% very closely resembling the geographies in which we're operating on an average basis.

The third -- the second part of our sustainable tax approach is their responsibility. So we are not setting up artificial tax structures or tax savings. So again we have set up our structures based on our business structures and where we do business and where we generate value for shareholders and for society. Another part of being a responsible having a sustainable tax approaches also that we've set up transfer pricing principles which are compliant with OECD guidelines and part of that is that to ensure predictability around our tax rates and also ensuring that the tax authorities around the globe are understanding our set up.

We have entered into so-called advance pricing agreements covering to the tune of 65% of revenues and advance pricing agreements for those of you who are not the kind of detailed into taxation is basically a mutual agreement between tax authorities in different geographies who are agreeing on taxation of Novo Nordisk profits between those geographies.

On top of that then the third element of our standard tax approach is transparency and the transparency part is both layered into our tax approach was publicized on our website. It's also driven by the fact that since we have 65% coverage with our advance price agreements -- pricing agreements then tax authorities do have insight into how our profits are taxed across geographies.

Furthermore then we're of course adhering to the EU directives around tax reporting on a more detailed basis to which you say tax authorities. And then finally we have started reporting our total tax contribution so even though our corporate income taxes is closer to $10 billion mark there then as you see then as a company our total tax contribution is closer to the $28 billion mark when you include indirect taxes and withholding taxes.

Please turn to Slide 30 then anchoring our sustainability approach in terms of putting the hand on the so you can say then we have anchored our sustainability approach in remuneration and just covering our remuneration approach for the company it starts with our remuneration policy which you can find on our website. It was recently adopted earlier this year.

Our remuneration policy is signed to attract and retain executives and board of directors and is based on a benchmark of Nordic general industry and EU pharma collaborations. Then we combine the remuneration policy with our strategic aspirations which are basically the ambitions for the companies based on our corporate strategy and based on that, both short and long term reason remuneration are paid out based on targets from our strategic aspirations. And the remuneration payout is then reported in our remuneration report. We issued our first remuneration report earlier this year and you will see our 2020 remuneration report in the first quarter of next year. Please turn to the next slide.

Then as other parts of running our business and conducting our business there, we have on an ongoing basis been reporting on our financial results on our market shares, on our progress, on our pipeline. And doing performance management on sustainability is in the sense that we set out -- we prepare a strategy. We set out an ambition and then we'll keep score. And the way we keep score, you will find predominantly in our website, but also in our ongoing reporting.

So what you'll be finding in our 2020 annual report which again is based on the integrated principle of both covering financials, but also sustainability metrics. But you would be finding a number of metrics on our sustainability performance both in terms of our environmental performance that could be in terms of our environment performance that could be for instance two or ways of resources used. Our social statement in terms of both donations or children treats according to our Defeat Diabetes strategy and finally, our approach to governance and including a number of other metrics where we are basically combining our reporting on our performance on our all sustainability approach.

Please turn to the next slide. So as you saw in the previous section then we have a clearly defined governance structure compliance and assurance approach associated with that. Our sustainability approach is defined and it's integrated in how we run our business. So it's not a separate standalone. It's an integrated part of how we run our business. And it's also integrated in how we report on our business and actually it has been so since 2004. So with that back to you Lars.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Karsten. So we have now reached our closing Q&A where you can ask questions to the corporate governance topic discussed by Karsten or if you have follow up questions to one of the first two topics environmental responsibility or social responsibility. So first set of questions please.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Peter Sehested from Handelsbanken. Please go ahead.

Peter Sehested

Hi, Peter Sehested from Handelsbanken. Thanks for taking my question. I had just two, with respect to PGT prevention. Last I want to check of the notice board of the pharmaceutical company and the step program is clearly a display that you have some kind of core competence in developing to actual, the treatment of obese here but I really can’t understand how you have competency in preventing obesity and why whether you should not leave that to let’s say people who are more adept at that.

And for instance spend the resources on that on something perhaps more valuable for instance investing more in, in developing treatments that can actually cure diabetes. So wouldn't that be, and whether that relates to my second question which is why you are not more ambitious with respect to stating clear goals for timelines et cetera and how to have treatment for or cure for diabetes on the market that would let's say fit well with your ambitions of being a leading diabetes company but also would fit well with your social responsibilities. Thank you very much.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Peter. So I hope I heard you right you are, your sound was very low. But your question to why we engage in prevention, in prevention and don't let that go to others, I would refer that to Camilla and then I'll try to answer the second question on timeline for curing diabetes.

Camilla Sylvest

Yes. Thank you very much. So we are very much engaged in preventing also obesity but always with partners. So as we just talked about we've teamed up with UNICEF and we will also be looking at other stakeholder coalitions. We have also teamed up with behavioral change companies in other parts of the world where we're looking at how can be combine behavioral change with pharmaceutical products behavioral change. Companies in other parts of the world where we're looking at how can be combined behavioral change with pharmaceutical products potentially later on to treat, but also early on to prevent obesity.

So and it's important for us to understand the link between obesity diabetes and also cardiovascular disease. And as many of these three diseases can be prevented the same way there is an opportunity for us to engage in this with partners of course. And so right now we are in a stage where with childhood obesity we hope that we can achieve some learnings which we can then later on also export to other parts of the world.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Camilla. And in terms of why not being more bold and set a deadline or timeline for curing diabetes, and had we done that years back we would have failed miserably. Having said that we have a number of exciting programs. If you look into our stem cell based research that is so far a 20 plus year of commitment which from the Getgo was focused on finding a cure for type 1 diabetes. We have now established the platform and can -- we've demonstrated that we can produce the cells in a pure compliant way.

We are also speaking out how we can mature the stem cells into different type of cells and now we approaching first clinical trials. First will not -- the first ones will not be in diabetes, but after that we believe there's an opportunity to also test our stem cell approach within type 1 diabetes within a few years if all goes well. So that's we’ll say a prevention of type 1 diabetes from the Getgo not for all patients, but for those who are struggling the most in controlling the glucose level despite the modern medicines we know up to date.

Controlling the glucose level despite the modern medicines we know up to-date. And you can say -- dealing with obesity or preventing obesity -- or treating obesity is also indirectly prevention of type II diabetes and you can say that’s maybe a -- an indirect way of treating disease, but we believe with reference to what Camilla said that we can play a key role not only in treating a chronic disease but also preventing it and collaborating with stakeholders. So within a few years we might be making the first kind of steps on the moon in terms of starting the journey to cure the type 1 diabetes. Thank you Peter. Next set of question please?

Operator

Our next question comes from Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Wimal Kapadia

Oh great. Thanks very much for taking my questions. I’m Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. So can I just ask a little bit more on the new remuneration policy. And you know when I compare with your peers -- Novo management actually seem to be very good value, but how does -- about what the ESG factors are included within your new remuneration policy and how much weighting do they actually just trying to get a sense of ESG drive in compensation and how accountable management is with respect to this from a compensation perspective?

And then you briefly touched -- and the second question as you briefly touched on this, but can I ask for a little more insight into safety clinical trials data disclosure of these trials. And finally product quality and safety. Now some of your competition have been hit negatively in recent years so maybe provide a bit more color on how novo insurers these factors are considered. -- you know -- you mentioned facilitation as one method, but can you talk more about the specifics for these factors? Thank you.

Karsten Knudsen

Thank you. Wimal. First question on remuneration -- ESG factors are incorporated. Sorry, I just had to unmute myself. So, I was saying that clearly some of the defectors are more difficult to measure than financial metrics like profits or commercial metrics like market share. So the metrics we include are basically some of the metrics that we were talking to before. So metrics could be something around progress on the social ambition on our defeat diabetes strategy. It's also on our environmental agenda. It could be CO2 omissions.

And as Munich talked to also then actually on our remuneration, diversity is a metric this year also on which remuneration is based. Then as to the weights, and again I would refer you to both our remuneration policy and the remuneration report on our website for more granularity. But what we do based on is that we have the four quadrants in our strategic aspirations. And all four quadrants are tying into the remuneration both on the short-term incentives as well as long-term incentives.

The main difference between short-term and long-term is that there is also an individual element in the short-term incentive program whereas the long-term incentive program is does not have an individual element but you can see both duration and watching principle. So in the long-term you should expect that to include both financial metrics, commercial metrics and then their progress on pipeline using long-term value as well as progress on our sustainability ambitions that we just talk to.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Karsten. And on sales quality of our clinical work Wimal it's not an exact science and it's not an easy question to answer. But you can say we spoke about on Norway just two before and we have these 10 essentials which all of this are traded and guided by and the first one is to be patient centered and that's not one on. As you heard before that we never compromise on quality and business ethics so we have a very stringent view in how we look at data and if we see signals if we have quality issues -- or in manufacturing we recognize in management we have a twice a year a quality management review -- quality performance not only of clinical development but also in manufacturing.

And I can promise you that we take this very seriously. In our Annual accounts we report on number of product recalls et cetera. And executive management is involved in each and every assessment of a potential product recall if there’s anything of a single from use of our products or anything that goes long in manufacturing. And the same goes for a clinical trial conduct. If you have more say detailed questions or need for discussion this more in detail please get back to our investor relations officers.

Wimal Kapadia

Perfect. Thanks very much.

Lars Jørgensen

And we have time for that. Yeah. Thank you, Wimal. Last set of questions please.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chung Yang from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Chung Yang

Oh, thanks for fitting me in. Just two, so first one, one of the biggest areas and problems of farmers being off label prescribing and that on the inappropriate influence with doctors. So there are some concerns over the links with sales force remuneration based on prescription levels. So can you just tell us a bit more how Novo does things differently perhaps especially in the international markets, where the reps can perform quite a educational role. How do the reps incentives for Novo salespeople compare it with your peers?

And then finally just a more holistic question on the rating indices, so there's quite a wide range of ratings for individual companies looking at different indices making it quite tough for us to rely on a single one. So my question is, is there anything you think these indices do particularly well. Is there anything they do poorly just given issues that are not -- that are not always black and white? So which indices do you think are the most thoughtful in grappling with these issues. Thanks very much.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you Chung. Camilla first on some perspectives on how our sales force is -- is incentivized -- what kind of messaging they do -- can linked to off the label usage and then Karsten you can get into -- if any views on the different rating indexes and our perspective on that? Camilla.

Camilla Sylvest

Yeah and thank you so it is so that in all of our countries we have a business ethics framework in place where we train all of our reps to make sure that -- the way we promote our products completely consistent of course with the local regulation but also within the Novo Nordisk regulation. So it means that -- if the Novo Nordisk regulation internally is stricter than the local regulation then we will always follow the most strict regulation. And we do audits of this also with our facilitators the Karsten refer to before. We also have of course training programs and then we do sample checks.

So especially in emerging markets like China we have a relatively deep sample takes of everything that takes place. And we also have easy-to solutions to try and track a variations to such things. And when it comes to how the remuneration of the web is compared to a industry -- I think we have -- we are relatively aligned places -- the majority of the industry in general.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Camilla. Karsten on the different ratings and our perspective on hedge?

Karsten Knudsen

Yeah. Yeah. So -- so in terms of sustainability ratings -- and ESG in general then as with -- with the different standards that are available then -- then this is an emerging area. And what we’ve learnt overtime is that that the key triggers for us to do something which makes the difference and is meaningful in the context of how we run our business and what our strategy is. And as we do so then making that transparent in our reporting and ensuring to drive progress and based on that and you saw initially in Lars’s presentation, you saw the sustainability ratings with other competitive compared to many peers.

It's important to note we have very strong ratings but we are not we're not doing this for the sake of the ratings. We're doing this because we want to drive a responsible business and it's part of our watching purposes as a company and then as a consequence of driving this agenda for a long time and being sustainable around it then we get very good performance by the Novo agencies.

Lars Jørgensen

Thank you, Kasim and thank you, Camilla, thank you, Tom.

Karsten Knudsen

So we have to close today's call thank you for your interest in Novo Nordisk and our approach to running a sustainable business. You can find more information on our website and I encourage you to contact our investor relations officers if you have need for more information. Thank you all for today. Bye bye.

Operator

Thank you. This now concludes our conference call thank you for attending you may now disconnect your lines.