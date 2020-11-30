The answer with Norwegian looks like almost certainly yes. I'd expect a steady appreciation of the stock as matters improve.

The question then becomes, well, does a company have the ability to survive until the business does come back?

The cruise business isn't going to come flooding back the moment vaccines go on release. It'll take time.

Surviving Covid

Clearly, certain industries have been hard hit by the coronavirus. Bar owners in varied parts of the world - a friend has just been bemoaning his fate to me - have had to close for months at a time yet still meet rent bills. Theatres haven't been able to have crowds, rather the point of their existence. And cruise ships just haven't been allowed to sail. Early stories of how Covid ripped through them have turned out not to be quite true but still - no sail orders have been common.

So, certain costs, like those of hulls and keeping things shipshape have continued. The question is when will things return to something like normal and we can all go sailing on the balmy ocean once again?

As we now all know those vaccines are on the verge of rollout. Sure, patchy coverage to start with but hitting significant portions of the population by the late spring and early summer. So, we're getting back to normal. Well, we hope we are.

The question is, who will survive until proper normality returns?

Cruise lines

While we may well return to normal for bars - here's hoping! - soon enough that's not really going to be the case for cruise lines. They're not an impulse purchase, we don't see they're open again and go buy one now to start tomorrow. Rather, we might see they're open and sailing again and then book one for that vacation some months ahead. The revival is going to be behind the curve that is.

So, the finance question becomes not who will survive to summer 2020 but who will into 2021?

We do also have the question of whether we're all going to return to cruising as a form of vacation of course. We're going to have to just take a punt on that. For as economists point out, it's not what we say that matters, it's what we do. Expressed preferences, in terms of opinion polls and so on, don't have the same value as revealed preferences, what people will actually put their money down for. We're not going to really, really, know about cruise revivals until we start to see payments for bookings - by which time, of course and by definition, the revival is happening.

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE:NCLH)

(Norwegian Cruises stock price from Seeking Alpha)

As we can see there hasn't been that recovery back to pre-covid levels as yet. And if we're to be honest about it we shouldn't expect that either. In some lines of business, yes, why not? For the costs of lockdown were simply the loss of revenue from not being able to work during that period of time. This is not so in cruising, for there are considerable fixed costs that have continued to mount up during the lockdown period. These have had to be paid for and that means a permanent deterioration in the capital structure - as viewed from our point of view, that of a potential or actual holder of some equity - which won't ever be replaced.

Sure, the company might well - I think will - recover in terms of annual revenue, profits and so on. But the requirement for more capital during these difficult times means a permanent deterioration in the share of those profits due to any particular piece of capital forever into the future.

We should not, cannot, therefore expect a bounce back to those heady prices of January. Not as a bounceback that is, not with the changes in capital structure. We can though think, predict, that the share price will rise nicely as it becomes obvious that the reopening of the activity is coming.

Recent results

We have recent results from Norwegian and of course they're just more rivers of red and losses:

GAAP net income (loss) was $(677.4) million or EPS of $(2.50) compared to $450.6 million or $2.09 in the prior year. The Company reported Adjusted Net Income (Loss) of $(638.7) million or Adjusted EPS of $(2.35), in 2020, which included $38.6 million of adjustments primarily consisting of expenses related to non-cash compensation and losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt. This compares to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS of $481.5 million and $2.23, respectively, in 2019, which included $30.9 million of adjustments primarily consisting of expenses related to non-cash compensation. Revenue decreased to $6.5 million compared to $1.9 billion in 2019 due to the complete suspension of voyages in the quarter.

None of that is surprising nor is it, even, really news. We knew there were no sailings, we knew revenue would be spit, costs high. The question is and has been well, will the company survive?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $20.80 per share.

Probably, yes then. At the cost of that dilution and change in the capital structure mentioned above. There was more than just new stock issued as well:

In July 2020, the Company closed on a series of capital market transactions resulting in $1.5 billion of gross proceeds. The triple-tranche transaction consisted of (i) approximately $288 million public offering of common equity, (II) $450 million of 5.375% exchangeable senior notes and (III) $750 million of 10.25% senior secured notes, the proceeds of which were used in part to repay the existing $675 million short-term revolving credit facility.

Add that to existing resources and yes, they can cover the burn rate of $160 million or so a month until the market reopens.

It's worth noting that the cruise business largely works upon significant prepayment for journeys, so it's not necessary to wait for the cash from the customers. People start booking and the cashflow returns.

The corporate prediction is for a gradual reopening through 2021 as the effects of the vaccines work through and then back to full schedule - and hopefully full sailings - for all of 2022 and beyond.

As I've said

Back in the spring I did say that I thought Norwegian, as with others, would gain the capital to survive. Others have more recently been more optimistic than even that. Quad 7 Capital is giving us detailed amounts to buy at what price.

My point here is that the recent results and capital raisings tell us that Norwegian is going to survive through to that reopening. Thus the stock looks undervalued.

The case against

The case against is simply that vaccines don't work. Thus crowd activities like cruises won't start again. This comes with a corollary, it's possible that while the vaccines do work we all think they won't well enough and therefore swear off cruising as a vacation activity.

I think both unlikely but of course you are free to differ - that's what makes markets.

My view

Cruises depend upon the vaccines working to be able to restart. I think that's coming and rapidly. Any specific part of the industry depends upon being able to survive until we all go back to sea. Norwegian can, I think, do that at that cost of dilution of the earlier capital structure.

I expect, therefore, a rising stock price as that reopening becomes more obvious and closer in probability and time.

The investor view

Thus I am bullish on Norwegian Cruises. This is not a few week speculation and nor would I recommend a lock the stock away and think again in a decade strategy. But modest purchases now should be rewarded with decent capital gains over the next 12 to 24 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.