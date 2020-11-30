Slight Cracks In Small-Caps Charts Emerge (Technically Speaking For November 30)

Despite positive vaccine news, the markets sold-off pretty sharply in the AM.

Let's begin with last week's funds' flow data from ETF.com: The treasury market lost a big chunk of change last week as the IEF lost $1.25 billion. A modest amount left the TLT. All major indexes saw inflows. The SPY was the biggest; it received $1.4 billion in new funds. But the QQQ and IWM also saw an influx of new cash. While the amount of money flowing into the major sector ETFs was fairly small, there is one very important piece of data in the above table: money left two defensive sectors. Utilities and consumer staples both lost money.

Last week, the Fed released its latest meeting minutes. Since the BLS will release the latest employment report on Friday, let's see how the Fed is looking at the labor market. Emphasis is added throughout.

Total nonfarm payroll employment expanded strongly in September, but the gain was markedly below the even larger increases seen in previous months. Through September, payroll employment had retraced only about half of the decline seen at the onset of the pandemic.

Here's a chart of the data:

There was a quick initial rebound from the lockdowns. But the pace of job gains is clearly slowing.

The data shows the problem in more detail:

The labor force participation rate (left) measures the percentage of people who are either employed or actively looking for work. The chart shows that a significant number of people have left the labor force. The employment to population ratio (right) is rising but still has a ways to go before reaching previous levels.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance continued to move lower, on net, through late October...

I reference this data series a great deal since it is the greatest weakness in the labor market:

The 4-week average of the number of people leaving the labor market is still higher than the highest level from any recession since the mid-1960s. That's a terrible development.

A second vaccine is in the emergency application pipeline:

Biotechnology company Moderna, one of the leaders in the race for a coronavirus vaccine, announced it would file Monday for regulatory clearance - a critical milestone that brings the United States a step closer to having two coronavirus vaccines before the end of the year.

This is a net positive for the markets.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

The markets sold-off sharply in the AM (more on this below), which accounts for the losses. Smaller-caps -- which have driven the latest rally -- were the big losers. This is to be expected. Large-caps were off marginally. Only three sectors were higher and two (healthcare and consumer staples) are defensive. Four sectors were off more than 1%.

Let's start by looking at the daily charts: QQQ 1-day

The QQQ -- like the other indexes -- sold-off in the AM. But it spent the rest of the session rallying and ended the day near unchanged. IWM 1-day

In contrast, small-caps bounced off lows, consolidated from the late morning to near the close, and then sold-off into the close.

As I noted in my weekly round-up, smaller-caps were the primary driver of the latest rally. Let's take a look at the respective 30-day charts to see if cracks are starting to develop. IJH 30-day

Mid-caps broke trend this AM and are trading right at support.

IWM 30-day

Small-caps also broke support this AM and are sitting right on the 200-minute EMA. IWC 30-day

Micro-caps broke trend twice but returned to the 30-day trend line.

The key to today's session was the bullish news of a second vaccine seeking emergency authorization combined with the sharp morning sell-off. As I noted over the weekend, the underlying technicals are very extended, indicating a sell-off is more likely simply to cool-off the bulls. If that's the case, it's doubtful that we'll see a massive wave of selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.