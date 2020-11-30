Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

We typically have a focus on higher-yielding options at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory - though we know to not only focus on the yield solely. Still, the sum of the parts in our portfolios are over the 8% target. Bancroft Fund (BCV) just happens to be one of those funds that are lower yielding in the CEF space. This has helped create a discount of 14.22% just a few weeks ago. Still, a distribution yield of 4.28% is certainly nothing to scoff at either. Though the quarterly pay can also temper enthusiasm for the fund from income investors too.

The latest discount after the large distribution excitement has worn off is down to around 9.78%.

The fund offers an investor a basket of convertible securities, another area of the market that doesn't always get the most focus. Their goal is to "provide income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be a relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests."

This is an older fund with inception in 1971. While the fund's share price and NAV are above where it was during inception - I believe we can still say they would have met their objective of capital appreciation. This is evidenced by the massive year-end capital gains distributions they paid throughout the '90s. Even in the last several years, they have been paying out large year-end specials as well. Going back to 1990 is all we have data for distributions on the charts for though. Presumably, the pattern could have been similar to the previous ~20 years as reflected by the past ~30 years available.

(Source)

An area of caution for the fund is that it is a smaller fund, with $195 in total managed assets. This also includes about 15.3% in leverage. Leverage can be a risk during times of volatility, but the amount seems minimal, relatively speaking. The leverage comes in the form of a publicly traded preferred offering as well; Bancroft Fund Ltd Preferred Cumulative Series A (BCV.PA).

This is a more expensive form of leverage at this time. Though it was originally issued in 2016 - a time when rates looked like they could be set to start increasing. Thus, the fixed-rate and greater flexibility probably made some sense at the time. Gabelli also seems to favor this form of leverage as well amongst their fund offerings. I would also be careful as it becomes callable in August of 2021 and last traded at $26.47. As one would imagine, the volume is very tight on this preferred position as well. Lots of risks at this time that means the higher-yielding preferred might not be the best risk/reward at the moment.

The expense ratio for the fund is 1.24%. The preferred dividend would have added another 1.45% to expenses. This is based on dividends paid for the 6-months reported ending April 30th, 2020 - then divided by the net assets at the beginning of the period.

Performance - Putting Up Solid Numbers

BCV has put up some solid numbers; both longer-term and shorter-term. Depending on the benchmark one would want to look at, they have either beaten or been beaten. This is interesting to say, but they include two different convertible indexes for comparison.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

My main takeaway from this would be that it is impressive to see them including since inception returns. In which case, these benchmarks haven't been around since. Not only that, but the returns are more than reasonable over that lengthy period of time. The ICE index was incepted in 1994 and Bloomberg's was incepted in 2003.

When the volatility broke out in March, this fund wasn't spared. Especially due to its leverage means that it mounted losses rapidly. However, since then we have rebounded immensely and put up some terrific numbers YTD now.

Data by YCharts

What we do see is a significant lag in the share price. Of course, this isn't just unique to BCV - but plenty of other CEFs we follow this year have the same trajectory. Or, what I would like to call, "opportunity."

The fund's current discount comes to an attractive 9.78%. Over the last 1-year period they averaged 9.22%. Though the longer-term 5-year time frame does put the average at 10.95%, which is closer to the current but still sufficient to make it enticing here. I can't argue though, even longer-term, this fund has experienced significant periods of even deeper discounts in the 15% range. The main takeaway here, being that I wouldn't anticipate the downside to be too dramatic from discount divergence going forward. That has already happened during the YTD period.

The large special did draw in a lot of excitement for buying before the discount dipped again and widened out a bit.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Healthy 5% Minimum Managed Plan

One of the reasons that BCV does pay a lower distribution, is that their managed plan is rather minimal as well. That being said, a CEF can choose to pay whatever they want - this is an arbitrary limit. Though it does give some predictability on where the fund might set distributions in the future.

They also must be considering their year-end special distributions to get them over the 5% mark. I say this because the last distribution declared was maintained at the previous amount, but works out to 4.28% currently on the share price. This was quite similar to what the forward yield was when they issued. On a NAV basis, this is a very minimal payout of 3.76%. Which is getting to the area of what some solid dividend growth stocks can pay regularly.

This year's $2.25 put the distribution yield at ~11.46% with the latest share price and $3.12 in annual being paid out. For the NAV, this rate is 10.34% based on the current NAV price.

Due to last year's strong market, they did bump this up too. Currently, the quarterly payment is at $0.29 per share, last year this was $0.25. This is much higher than the lows it was paying out in the 2013/14 period.

Still, I believe this lower payout is part of the reason why BCV remains an unloved fund overall. That is, despite putting up some solid total return numbers. As mentioned in the beginning, we normally look at higher-yielding investments. In aggregate though, including some of these lower yielding options can do wonders for an investor's portfolio.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Another area that I found surprising for BCV is the lack of net investment income coverage. At ~16.16% NII coverage for the prior 6-month period (even lower than the 18.28% coverage from the full year-end of October 31st, 2019) I did anticipate seeing higher numbers from a coverage perspective.

Two things affect this outcome; the large year-end specials are also included in this. This is when the capital gains are calculated and a significant portion is paid out to investors. And the second reason is that the fund is overweight in the tech space - meaning that they can get away from paying a smaller yield on their offerings due to potentially more upside capture in appreciation.

Overall, convertible bonds pay less than other fixed-income offerings due to this potential capital appreciation. However, positions like Twilio Inc (TWLO) and Square Inc (SQ) that can get away with 0.25% and 0.5% coupon rates on their convertible offerings, respectively - do really highlight how cheap some of these positions can pay.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Last year's special would have amounted to $3,854,173 being paid out. This is based on the number of shares outstanding of 5,353,019 at the end of April This would then be multiplied by the $0.72 special paid.

Holdings - Overweight Tech

As briefly mentioned above, the fund holds a heavier allocation to tech. This comes to 24.6% and is followed by healthcare names at 16%, at the end of September when they last reported.

Besides TWLO and SQ being their 2nd and 3rd largest positions, they offer several other "computer software & services" companies, as they categorize them as.

Before looking at the top ten included in the Fact Sheet, it is important to distinguish that they are looking at "CVP," in this case. From what I can only gather as meaning "combined value of/in portfolio." On their website, they just list the holdings out individually. This leads to what looks like discrepancies between the two, but once realizing this it becomes more clear.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Seeing some of these lower interest rates that are offered, and I think the point is well made on why NII coverage isn't higher with this composition. Again, relying on capital gains to fund the distribution.

We also see NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) as being listed at the top. This is represented by two of NEE's preferred offerings. What makes this great, is that BCV manages the portfolio and can decipher through NEE's many offerings. These deals aren't always as straight forward either, as they offer "equity units" typically, which can be more complex. For example, their most recent offering was in September 2020. This was the deal:

NextEra says each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50 and consist of a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common shares in the future, and a 5% interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings debenture due September 2025.

While I'm a huge fan of NEE overall and am glad it is included in BCV in some form, I do find it tiresome reading through sometimes how complex this company can be. Between oddball equity unit offerings and different subsidiaries, it does get a bit difficult to keep track of.

Additionally, this isn't just the case for NEE. Convertible offerings tend to be mostly reserved for private placements. That means that a majority of the fund's portfolio is in level 2 assets. Having professional managers in that category and gaining access to areas most retail investors cannot is a win in the appropriate allocations.

Conclusion

BCV remains an attractive value at this time. I believe this has to do with its more minimal distribution in relation to other CEFs and even funds in its category. However, that doesn't mean the fund hasn't put up terrific numbers since being launched. The lengthy history might even be appealing for some, as many of even the most popular funds today certainly haven't been around since 1971 like BCV has.

Additionally, while it might be lower relatively, it is still higher than what you will get in other areas of the market. Of course, this does primarily have to do with its larger year-end payments that investors get. That does rely significantly on capital gains being realized by the fund, meaning the fund must continue to win and managers being successful.

Overall, I like where the fund is trading. The distribution yield is enticing enough to be considered in the lower-yielding bucket of my portfolio. At the same time, gaining access to an area of the market that a retail investor typically doesn't have access to, can be attractive as well!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long BCV, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on November 9th 2020.