Dividend Changes: November 21-27, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Last week, eight companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table provides a summary.

Please note there were no announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions last week.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the dividend's compound annual growth rate over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

BDX is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives. BDX was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

On Nov 24, BDX declared a quarterly dividend of 83¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.06% from the prior dividend of 79¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Founded in 1868 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, CFR operates as the holding company for Frost Bank, offering a wide range of banking, investment and insurance services to businesses and individual customers across Texas. CFR operates more than 120 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas.

On Oct 29, CFR declared a quarterly dividend of 72¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.41% from the prior dividend of 71¢.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Nov 30; ex-div: Nov 27.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH)

FMBH, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company provides various deposit and loan products, wealth management services, and employee benefit services. In addition, the company provides various insurance products. FMBH was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

On Oct 29, FMBH declared a semi-annual dividend of 41¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.50% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 1; ex-div: Nov 30.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

HIFS provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the State of Massachusetts. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as ATM, telephone, and Internet banking services. HIFS was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

On Nov 24, HIFS declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.44% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Jan 13, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

HPQ, together with its subsidiaries, is a global provider of products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors. HPQ was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

On Nov 24, HPQ declared a quarterly dividend of 19.38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.99% from the prior dividend of 17.62¢.

Payable Jan 6, to shareholders of record on Dec 9; ex-div: Dec 8.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

HRL is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as through independent brokers and distributors. Customers include retailers, hospitals, nursing homes, and marketers of nutritional products. HRL was founded in 1891 and is based in Austin, Minnesota.

On Nov 23, HRL declared a quarterly dividend of 24.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior dividend of 23.25¢.

Payable Feb 16, to shareholders of record on Jan 9; ex-div: Jan 8.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)

Founded in 1910, SJI is an energy services holding company based in Folsom, New Jersey. It operates through two primary subsidiaries, South Jersey Gas and South Jersey Energy Solutions, delivering clean and efficient natural gas and providing energy efficiency to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey.

On Nov 23, SJI declared a quarterly dividend of 30.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.54% from the prior dividend of 29.5¢.

Payable Dec 29, to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.

The York Water Company (YORW)

YORW impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water in Pennsylvania. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems, as well as two reservoirs. In addition, the company owns a 15-mile pipeline and seven wells. YORW was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

On Nov 23, YORW declared a quarterly dividend of 18.74¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.00% from the prior dividend of 18.02¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, HRL, HPQ, and BDX.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

HRL's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HRL in October 2010 would have returned 16.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). HPQ's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in HPQ in November 2010 would have returned 3.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). BDX's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in BDX in October 2010 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 30-December 13, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (27.Nov) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 30 November (Ex-Div Date 11/30) Aramark (ARMK) 7 $36.18 1.22% 5.0% 0.11 12/08 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9 $16.26 4.43% 12.5% 0.18 12/15 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 17 $594.41 1.18% 15.2% 1.75 12/15 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 8 $30.38 4.08% 20.9% 0.31 12/11 Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) 10 $24.31 4.94% 4.8% 0.3 12/18 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 26 $88.96 1.17% 8.5% 0.52 12/15 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 10 $31.84 2.58% 6.7% 0.41 12/15 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FNCB) 5 $6.72 3.27% 0.0% 0.055 12/15 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10 $45.83 2.84% 11.2% 0.325 01/05 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 8 $57.39 2.21% 2.6% 0.318 12/15 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 8 $22.80 4.47% 17.1% 0.255 12/15 Kellogg Company (K) 16 $63.48 3.59% 3.0% 0.57 12/15 KeyCorp (KEY) 10 $16.33 4.53% 21.5% 0.185 12/15 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 58 $52.70 3.11% 4.7% 0.41 12/15 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 18 $374.34 2.78% 9.9% 2.6 12/24 ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 10 $90.32 2.59% 11.1% 1.17 12/15 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 45 $218.33 2.36% 8.0% 1.29 12/15 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 13 $180.00 0.93% 10.5% 0.42 01/04 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 45 $70.97 2.09% 4.6% 0.37 12/15 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 5 $271.01 0.84% 6.8% 0.57 12/31 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 10 $24.55 3.58% 7.7% 0.22 12/15 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8 $31.56 3.42% 4.7% 0.27 12/15 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6 $69.32 1.27% 14.9% 0.22 12/15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 $61.64 4.56% 4.3% 0.234 12/15 Polaris Inc. (PII) 25 $95.54 2.60% 3.6% 0.62 12/15 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) 10 $28.04 2.85% 3.9% 0.2 12/15 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 16 $34.13 1.41% 8.3% 0.12 12/15 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 53 $187.71 1.49% 5.6% 0.7 12/15 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6 $17.72 6.32% 29.1% 0.28 12/15 Tiffany & Co. (TIF) 18 $131.72 1.76% 8.3% 0.58 12/22 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9 $65.00 2.74% 33.3% 0.445 12/15 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 6 $70.58 0.51% 14.9% 0.09 12/15 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 8 $118.63 0.78% 7.5% 0.23 12/15 Tuesday, 1 December (Ex-Div Date 12/01) Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 27 $30.70 3.39% 3.6% 0.26 12/15 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 7 $30.67 2.74% 5.3% 0.21 12/16 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 10 $150.30 1.65% 10.0% 0.62 12/16 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:CBSH) 52 $68.05 1.59% 8.7% 0.27 12/18 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 16 $388.39 0.72% 12.3% 10 12/11 Fastenal Company (FAST) 21 $48.58 2.06% 12.2% 0.4 12/22 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9 $235.40 2.12% 14.9% 1.25 12/30 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 5 $65.00 2.03% 0.0% 0.33 12/15 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 30 $157.80 1.09% 11.8% 0.43 12/22 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6 $72.30 1.44% 11.4% 0.26 12/16 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12 $51.40 4.36% 8.9% 0.56 12/21 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) 8 $233.45 2.66% 10.3% 1.55 12/23 Wednesday, 2 December (Ex-Div Date 12/02) Avista Corporation (AVA) 18 $38.40 4.22% 4.2% 0.405 12/15 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 7 $43.71 2.15% 6.3% 0.235 12/18 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 13 $131.09 0.79% 4.5% 0.26 12/17 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 11 $275.99 2.17% 21.2% 1.5 12/17 Linde plc (OTC:LIN) 27 $257.43 1.50% 6.1% 0.963 12/17 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 8 $25.50 2.35% 20.1% 0.15 12/15 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 18 $143.83 1.81% 7.1% 0.65 12/17 Thursday, 3 December (Ex-Div Date 12/03) Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 18 $137.75 1.80% 8.9% 0.62 12/15 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 10 $115.86 1.55% 3.9% 0.45 12/18 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6 $27.20 3.97% 3.3% 0.27 12/18 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 8 $56.00 1.93% 13.2% 0.27 12/18 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 7 $28.99 2.48% 29.2% 0.18 12/24 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A) 21 $73.54 0.98% 6.7% 0.18 01/04 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 36 $81.10 0.89% 6.7% 0.18 01/04 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 11 $715.11 2.03% 10.9% 3.63 12/21 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 19 $43.86 2.46% 11.2% 0.27 12/15 Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) 10 $185.00 0.34% 11.8% 0.622 01/06 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 7 $75.98 1.05% 22.9% 0.2 12/14 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 8 $83.42 0.91% 20.5% 0.19 12/18 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9 $34.71 3.00% 22.3% 0.26 12/18 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 64 $98.36 3.21% 5.3% 0.79 01/04 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 48 $141.37 3.03% 4.0% 1.07 01/05 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5 $10.22 3.13% 73.0% 0.08 12/18 LCI Industries (LCII) 5 $127.89 2.35% 0.0% 0.75 12/18 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 8 $25.55 4.38% 15.1% 0.28 12/16 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 8 $127.12 1.54% 19.1% 0.49 12/18 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 8 $530.45 0.12% 11.9% 0.16 12/29 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 39 $18.59 4.52% 2.4% 0.21 12/15 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 7 $44.60 1.80% 13.4% 0.201 12/22 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 48 $144.60 2.83% 7.8% 1.023 01/07 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 8 $15.62 3.97% 23.0% 0.155 01/04 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 8 $34.55 2.55% 12.9% 0.22 12/18 Trane Technologies plc (TT) 10 $143.50 1.48% 13.6% 0.53 12/31 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 17 $119.19 1.83% 7.0% 0.545 12/18 Friday, 4 December (Ex-Div Date 12/04) Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 10 $312.80 1.21% 9.6% 0.95 12/22 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 7 $24.23 2.48% 35.6% 0.15 12/21 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 34 $54.61 1.54% 4.6% 0.21 12/22 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 5 $19.00 5.47% 5.4% 0.26 01/04 ITT Inc. (ITT) 8 $75.01 0.90% 7.1% 0.169 12/30 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 58 $170.75 1.76% 8.8% 0.75 12/31 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 19 $134.25 0.82% 11.9% 0.275 12/29 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 10 $88.47 1.81% 29.6% 0.4 12/21 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 11 $337.94 1.48% 21.6% 1.25 12/15 Monday, 7 December (Ex-Div Date 12/07) First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 10 $49.32 3.73% 11.9% 0.46 12/15 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 9 $42.32 2.84% 10.0% 0.3 12/17 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 14 $47.63 1.85% 9.5% 0.22 12/22 Tuesday, 8 December (Ex-Div Date 12/08) Ameren Corporation (AEE) 7 $78.99 2.61% 3.8% 0.515 12/31 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 25 $109.34 1.59% 12.2% 0.438 12/30 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 5 $24.02 5.39% 10.4% 0.325 01/05 Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) 7 $14.86 5.65% 5.9% 0.21 12/23 HP Inc. (HPQ) 11 $22.27 3.16% 1.0% 0.194 01/06 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 6 $456.54 1.14% 37.7% 1.3 01/06 Wednesday, 9 December (Ex-Div Date 12/09) Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 19 $40.98 2.49% 3.0% 0.255 12/28 Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BDX) 48 $228.96 1.45% 5.7% 0.83 12/31 CME Group Inc. (CME) 10 $174.77 1.95% 10.9% 0.85 12/29 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 8 $22.32 2.15% 12.1% 0.12 12/24 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 29 $25.50 3.25% 2.6% 0.213 01/01 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 8 $19.57 5.52% 4.2% 0.27 01/07 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9 $59.35 3.30% 4.7% 0.49 12/31 PPL Corporation (PPL) 21 $29.11 5.70% 2.1% 0.415 01/04 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 21 $23.80 5.08% 3.3% 0.303 12/29 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 10 $19.11 4.03% 7.9% 0.193 12/31 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 18 $134.44 2.53% 7.6% 0.85 12/31 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 7 $12.47 4.57% 9.5% 0.143 12/18 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 28 $70.62 1.81% 5.7% 0.32 01/04 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 47 $85.72 2.29% 8.5% 0.49 12/21 Thursday, 10 December (Ex-Div Date 12/10) Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 45 $175.25 2.12% 13.2% 0.93 01/01 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 26 $137.66 1.12% 5.9% 0.385 01/04 Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 5 $50.81 3.15% 58.5% 0.4 01/04 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 6 $59.49 2.10% 17.7% 0.313 12/29 First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) 9 $12.73 4.71% 20.7% 0.15 01/04 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 5 $13.03 3.38% 29.1% 0.11 12/31 Newmont Corporation (NEM) 5 $58.48 2.74% 50.8% 0.4 12/28 Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 9 $96.14 2.91% 15.2% 0.7 01/01 Spire Inc. (SR) 17 $65.69 3.96% 6.2% 0.65 01/05 United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 46 $30.29 4.62% 1.8% 0.35 01/04 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 5 $19.33 1.97% 9.6% 0.095 12/23 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 47 $151.60 1.42% 2.0% 0.54 01/04 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10 $29.75 4.30% 6.9% 0.32 01/02 Friday, 11 December (Ex-Div Date 12/11) Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 28 $64.90 2.59% 6.4% 0.42 01/11 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 10 $39.30 3.87% 4.9% 0.38 01/01 FedEx Corporation (FDX) 18 $287.41 0.90% 23.6% 0.65 12/28

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

We are in the process of redesigning the format of this weekly article and hope to bring back the section highlighting one of the ex-div candidates soon.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.