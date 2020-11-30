GBP/USD Remains Vulnerable To Downside In Spite Of Recent Strength As Brexit Looms

I believe weakness is overdue for GBP/USD. A more sensible price level would be at or below the 1.28 handle, here in late-2020.

While two caveats (including the inflation-adjusted yield, and Purchasing Power Parity) support a stronger GBP, this does not seem like the perfect time to be pricing in a lower USD premium into GBP/USD.

The GBP/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the U.S. dollar, continues to trade in a sanguine fashion, perhaps contrary to the direction in which logic would dictate. The United Kingdom, a service-led economy, has been disproportionately affected by the pandemic this year (twice as much as any other G7 nation), while U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently admitted that the "economic emergency has only just begun". In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic damage, the U.K. faces a potentially "hard Brexit" at year-end, if a formal trade deal with the EU is not secured by then.

Next year, therefore, is appearing to shape up as another difficult year for the U.K. economy. Major publications such as Bloomberg and the Financial Times are now reporting on the potential for Brexit to be an even tougher ordeal than COVID-19 for the U.K. GBP/USD crashed through March 2020 in light of the pandemic. Sustained and/or 'shock' disruption to the U.K. economy, into 2021, could easily see GBP trade back down to its 2020 lows against USD at the 1.14 handle. Indeed, such a drawdown may be needed to soften any economic blow, a last saving grace to improve the U.K. current account through a harsher period. If negative rates are installed (from the current U.K. base rate of +10 basis points), this would support such FX weakness.

It would seem that GBP is benefiting from USD weakness at present. USD weakness is, likely in great part, being driven by short-USD flows which are now safely at extreme levels. See, for example, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report for EUR speculative positioning.

(Source: Investing.com)

Extreme-long positioning in EUR contracts indicates extreme-short positioning against USD. What about GBP, in this case? The chart below indicates that GBP positioning is net-negative, but only modestly so.

(Source: Investing.com)

EUR is the largest weight in the oft-referenced USDX, also known as DXY (U.S. dollar index). It is a good indication of current USD sentiment among traders. As speculative positioning is reaching extremes, EUR/USD has recently managed to touch the $1.20 handle (once again).

(Source: TradingView. The same applies to price charts presented hereafter.)

This is relevant since it seems that GBP is finding lift amidst an FX environment that is less concerned with fundamentals as it is with short-term shifts FX flows and rebalancing. As we approach month-end, it is possible that with European equities (as proxied by Euro Stoxx futures prices in the chart below) out-performing U.S. equities (as proxied by E-mini S&P 500 futures, below) through November, institutional rebalancing across these geographies will support short-EUR/USD flows into December.

A recent report from Bloomberg also indicated the interesting point that larger portfolios, such as those of large multi-asset investors including pension funds, may about to generate a portfolio rebalancing 'effect' worth some $300 billion, per estimates from JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Large multi-asset investors may need to rotate money into bonds from stocks after strong equity performance so far this month, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. They include balanced mutual funds, like 60/40 portfolios, U.S. defined-benefit pension plans and some big investors like Norges Bank, which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Japanese government pension plan GPIF, the strategists said.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With little rebalancing showing its colors into November month-end, any effect may prove to be even large next month. A rebalancing here could drive stocks lower, and enable bonds to outperform in the short term, which could support safe-haven flows into USD and JPY. Alternatively, an independent "short squeeze" in USD could precipitate any rebalancing effect, or a squeeze could simply drive stocks lower in and of itself, which in turn could precipitate the short squeeze in USD itself. In any case, with the U.S. dollar looking weak into year-end and with the potential for rebalancing flows that should be USD-favorable, we may start to see recent mechanistic factors unwind.

This may offer a window of opportunity, enabling FX markets including GBP crosses to adjust back into the direction that logic would more likely dictate. Having said this, two caveats are worth noting. Firstly, the real yield has not changed all that much this year for GBP/USD. In fact, adjusting the daily one-year bond yields of GBP and USD against the trailing monthly year-over-year inflation rate spread, we can see that the real yield has in fact improved (helped by generally lower inflation from the U.K., and steeper rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year).

(Sources: Trading Economics for U.K. inflation and U.S. inflation, and Investing.com for GBP/USD prices and U.K. and U.S. one-year bond yields.)

Although the opening price of this year at the 1.31 handle was not necessarily representative of the market's "fair value" estimate (being just one trading day), the fact that the real yield has improved on the year does lend support to a firmer GBP. That is still to ignore the clear risks to the U.K. economy in the short term, however, and average Q4 2019 GBP/USD prices were closer to the 1.28 handle on a 'midpoint' (of the trading range) basis. The small improvement in the real yield, in addition to near-term Brexit risks, would not seem to support a significantly reduced USD premium versus GBP (at least, not beyond the 1.28 handle; our "pre-pandemic" quarterly midpoint).

Another caveat is Purchasing Power Parity. Per the OECD's PPP model, 2019 fair value for GBP/USD stood at 1.47, significantly higher than the present level. The Economist's Big Mac Index (another PPP model) values GBP/USD at circa 1.69 (as of July 2020), or 1.51 if adjusted for GDP per person (the latter is considered to be a better measure of fair value, as it more closely accounts for differences in local purchasing power).

It is possible that the market is ready to price in a lower USD premium against GBP, which USD has enjoyed for years as a result of being the world's reserve currency. The "USD premium" (over fair value) has no doubt been helped by GBP pessimism ever since the U.K. referendum in June 2016 which announced the U.K.'s decision to exit the European Union. However, this does not seem like the perfect time in history to be pricing in a higher GBP premium, even if it is apparently at the expense of USD than to the benefit of GBP. I believe short-term speculative flows are helping to mask GBP's problems, and with GBP/USD trading at contemporary highs, I continue to remain skeptical of sterling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.