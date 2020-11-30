KNTE has produced promising results in preclinical studies, but is still extremely high risk; the IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

The firm is developing kinase inhibitor-based treatment candidates for various cancers.

Kinnate Biopharma aims to raise $170 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) intends to raise $170 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a preclinical stage biopharma developing treatments for various cancers.

KNTE has produced intriguing preclinical results but the firm is still at a very early and high risk stage.

The IPO may be more suited to institutional investors with long-term hold time frames, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based Kinnate was founded to create its Kinnate Discovery Engine and focus its efforts on three patient populations with the following cancer characteristics:

Cancers contain known oncogenic drivers - gene mutations Cancers with 'genomically well-characterized tumors that have intrinsic resistance to currently available treatments. Cancers that have acquired resistance over the course of existing treatment therapy attempts.

Management is headed by president and CEO Mr. Nima Farzan, who has been with the firm since March 2020 and was previously an advisor to Emergent BioSolutions and MODA Pharmaceuticals.

Below is a brief overview video of kinase inhibitors and immunomodulatory drugs:

Source: ImedexCME

The firm's lead candidate is KIN002787, which is a Rapidly Accelerated Fibrosarcoma [RAF] inhibitor for patients with lung cancer, melanoma and other solid tumors.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $190 million and include Foresite Capital, OrbiMed, RA Capital and Nextech Oncology.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for kinase inhibitors was $46.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $63.5 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of around 4% from 2019 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rise in awareness about new drug developments, further innovation by new and existing firms.

Also, while North America has accounted for the highest market share, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2027.

Below is a summary graphic on the market's characteristics:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Novartis (NVS)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Janssen Biotech (JNJ)

Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Taiho Oncology

QED Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Financial Status

Kinnate’s recent financial results are typical of a preclinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant G&A and R&D costs associated with its discovery and development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $156.9 million in cash and $6.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

KNTE intends to sell 10 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $170 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a frequent feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $515.1 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 25.3%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $105.0 million to fund the continued development of our RAF program, including our most advanced product candidate, KIN002787; approximately $35.0 million to fund the continued development of product candidates in our FGFR program; and the remaining amounts, if any, to fund the continued development of our other research programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

Kinnate is seeking a large IPO for a preclinical stage biopharma firm.

The firm’s lead candidate, KIN002787, being developed for the treatment of various prevalent treatment resistant cancers, is still in preclinical stage, though management expects to enter Phase 1 safety trials some time in 2021, likely the latter part of the year.

The market opportunities for the firm’s treatment programs are quite large, as the solid tumor segment is extremely large and comprises numerous sub categories.

The firm hasn’t disclosed any major pharma collaborations, which is not surprising at this early stage of development.

The firm’s investor syndicate includes OrbiMed, a highly regarded life science venture capital investment firm.

As to valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at IPO that is at the top of the typical range for a clinical stage IPO.

However, KNTE is still at a preclinical stage.

While management has noted strong inhibition rates in preclinical studies for its lead candidate, the ultra-early stage status of KNTE may mean the IPO is more suited to long-term hold institutional investors, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Retail investors interested in the IPO would need to consider holding for multiple years before a significant catalyst occurs.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 2, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.