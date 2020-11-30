This means TSMC could go from first to third within the next four years.

However, a recent report indicates that TSMC will only move to gate-all-around (GAA) transistors in 2025.

TSMC is currently seen as the most advanced semiconductor company, a position it inherited from Intel due to latter’s 3-year 10nm delay.

Overview

TSMC (TSM) is currently widely seen as the leader in semiconductor technology. However, this is not something it achieved by doing anything noteworthy: TSMC inherited this status from Intel (INTC) as the latter took five years to launch its first 10nm product, whereas Moore’s Law calls for a two-year cadence. TSMC did nothing but continue to adhere to said cadence.

Indeed, in an article early this year (and that admittedly has become outdated since Intel announced its 7nm delay), I already noted that TSMC itself was not particularly moving fast, also falling behind the Moore’s Law curve: TSMC was transitioning from 5nm (N5) to 3nm (N3) on a longer-than-usual 2.5-year cadence, while also increasing density by much less than the 2.0x Moore’s Law calls for: for example, SRAM density will only improve by a meager 1.2x. (So at the time, I noted that this gave Intel an opportunity to catch up, but Intel subsequently delayed its 7nm, which previously was intended to allow Intel to move on quickly from its plagued 10nm node.)

Recently, the first report about 2nm (N2) has arrived. As expected, this will mark TSMC’s transition from the FinFET transistor, first introduced by Intel in 2012 before being adopted by TSMC in 2015, to the gate-all-around transistor or GAAFET. Notably, TSMC is slated to move back to 2-year cadence, which implies an early 2025 market introduction of N2, after a decade of FinFET.

The issue with this is that TSMC’s two remaining leading edge competitors, Samsung and Intel, are both scheduled to move to the GAAFET ahead of TSMC. This means that TSMC could go from first to third by 2024.

For investors, that means they should not assume TSMC is the last foundry standing to pursue Moore’s Law, as competition is set to intensify.

Terminology

I use GAAFET (gate-all-around) as the general term for a transistor whose gate surrounds all four sides of the channel. A FinFET surrounds three sides, and a planar one only one side.

Samsung mostly uses the term MCBFET (multi-channel bridge) or nanosheet.

Samsung differentiates this from a nanowire, which as the name suggests is more like a wire than sheet of paper, in terms of geometry.

A last name, mostly used by Intel, is nanoribbon. From the pictures from Intel's research, this seems similar to a nanosheet, but perhaps it is a bit in between both.

Lastly, node names: TSMC uses Nx, while Samsung and Intel continue to use xnm.

TSMC: N5, N3, N2

As widely known, TSMC has moved to N5 in the second half of 2020, at a two-year cadence compared to N7. However, initial findings suggest that while the cadence is on par with Moore’s Law, the shrink is not. In particular, the Apple (AAPL) A14 only achieved a density of 134MT (133 million transistor per mm2). This represent an increase of just 49% compared to 90MT on the A13.

This compares to TSMC’s claim of a 1.8x shrink with N5, which would result in a standardized density of 170MT. This lower shrink achieved by Apple can be attributed for a large part due to the much lower SRAM (memory) shrink of just 1.3x.

As mentioned in the introduction, TSMC’s N3 will follow on a 2.5-year cadence in the first half of 2023, as TSMC’s last FinFET node. While TSMC itself calls it a full-node shrink, no reasonable analysis could really describe it as such. Logic density scaling decreases further to just 1.7x, while SRAM will only see a 1.2x improvement. Analog will hardly shrink at all.

Intel’s analysis half a decade ago showed that SRAM and analog comprise 40-50% of Apple’s chips, so a real-world density of no more than 50% should be expected despite a 2.5-year cadence.

The newest information concerns N2. This node will move to GAAFET or MBCFET. TSMC intends to start risk production in the second half of 2023. This implies a two-year cadence compared to N3.

Given that risk production lags volume by approx. 12 months, and given that volume production lags product introduction by ca. 6 months (for example, N5 risk production started in H1’19, followed by the iPhone 12 launch 18 months later), this implies TSMC’s N2 gate-all-around will enter the market in the first half of 2025.

Intel: 7nm, 5nm

Intel launched its 10nm in the second half 2020, and recently followed this up with 10nm SuperFin, which Intel claimed delivers the same benefits as a full-node jump would provide, in power and performance. (Obviously not in density.)

Intel announced in July 2020 it would shift its 7nm ramp by 6 to 12 months, which means volume availability is shifting from 2022 to 2023. While specifications of 7nm aren’t known yet, Intel has previously indicated it would be 2.0x or 2.4x shrink: at 200-240MT, it could be a fair bit denser than TMSC N5. It will still be a FinFET.

In June, Intel’s CTO confirmed however that Intel would make the transition to GAAFET “within the next five years”. The only process node that could fulfill this promise is 5nm. Taken at face value, this means at worst Intel will introduce GAAFET and 5nm in 2025, on par with TSMC. Intel has also said 5nm would be a 2x shrink.

Q: Can you give us the timeline for the introduction of nanoribbon/nanowire process technology into high volume production? A: This is not a roadmap talk, so I'll be vague and say within in the next five years.

However, Intel’s roadmap is more aggressive than 2025. Intel announced in 2019 (before the 7nm delay) that it intended to go back to a 2-year cadence. A roadmap until 2029 also confirmed this. Given that 7nm was supposed to enter the market in Q4’21, this implied 5nm would launch in Q4’23, which Murthy confirmed:

Under the assumption that 5nm is now also shifting by 6 to 12 months (even though a 7nm defect mode should have no impact whatsoever on 5nm development, in principle), this still implies that 5nm will launch in 2024, up to a year ahead of TSMC.

Some may say that Intel may not fulfill its roadmap, but this article is treating each vendor’s roadmap equally unless proven otherwise.

Intel vs. TSMC

Intel’s 10nm process has a standardized (which means the comparison is apples-to-apples) density of 100MT. While it obviously can’t be known how large the A14 would be on Intel’s 10nm process (and its resulting real-world density), in the past Apple’s SoC usually followed this standardized density metric fairly well, which makes the seemingly low 134MT of the A14 especially noteworthy.

So assuming that the A14 would achieve 100MT on Intel’s 10nm process, this suggests that in real-world density, TSMC may be just 1.35x ahead of Intel. That is more akin to a half-node advantage compared to a full-node leap.

In other words, Intel may be not as much behind as many would assume. Conversely, TSMC may also not be ahead as much would assume. Indeed, what Intel may lack in density, it may make up for in other areas in transistor (and packaging) technology, which it highlighted with its SuperFin technology (and Lakefield 3D stacking).

Similarly, if N3 only improves density by another 50%, it may only achieve closer to 200MT than the theoretical 300MT, which again might be closer to Intel’s 7nm than 5nm.

To validate this claim, more data about die sizes and transistors counts from multiple chips should be required from both Intel and TSMC, but Intel stopped releasing transistor counts around 2014: Intel argued that since its chips had a vastly different composition in terms of logic cells, I/O and SRAM (see image above), that any comparisons to Apple's transistor counts were misleading. In other words, all of Intel's CPUs have a markedly lower full-chip density than the standardized density.

Samsung

Samsung is currently ramping its 5nm process. Samsung has made some efforts this year to assure press and investors that its 5nm process was not having yield issues, contrary to various reports.

Samsung’s 5nm is not a new node, but a direct derivative of its 7nm platform. As such, its density improvement will be even less than TSMC’s N5, and should be not much higher than Intel’s 10nm.

Samsung’s 3nm node will mark its next big step, and as Samsung has announced long ago, will mark its introduction of MCBFET, an industry-first. The node seems to be delayed somewhat, as it now targeted for 2022 volume production (compared to late 2021 previously). Samsung further claims a 0.65x or 0.55x shrink, which should put it around the density of TSMC’s 5nm rather than 3nm.

Still, as discussed TSMC’s N3 will be more like half-node shrink, so what Samsung may lack in density, it may make up in technology and time to market – not unlike Intel.

In that regard, Samsung’s early introduction of GAAFET will be similar to Intel’s FinFET at 22nm, as the latter was comparable in density to TSMC’s planar 28nm. While Samsung won’t hold a density advantage, it will still be ahead of TSMC by up to three years, and ahead of Intel by up to two years in introducing this technology in the market. In any case, Samsung already announced in 2019 it is intending to invest over $100 billion this decade to catch up to TSMC.

Takeaway

TSMC, currently seen as the market leader, may lose its process technology leadership by 2024 or sooner.

The FinFET transistor, introduced in 2012 by Intel several years ahead of the rest of the industry (as one example of how relatively quick things can change), is running out of steam. As such, it has to be replaced by the GAAFET. While this transition won’t be as drastic as the initial change to FinFET was, it nevertheless is a major one. Just like the FinFET, it will mark the start of a new era of process technology and chip design.

This means that vendors who may have falling during the FinFET, may have an opportunity to catch up. Indeed, current data suggests TSMC will be the last vendor make this transition, up to one year behind Intel and three years behind Samsung.

Given the slowing of for example SRAM density scaling and the introduction of 3D logic stacking, and other unknows, the introduction of GAAFETs may perhaps be seen as a (more) reliable indicator of process technology leadership going forward, which I previously already argued is more than just transistor density: Intel Vs. TSMC: Process Technology Leadership Is More Than Transistor Density (NASDAQ:INTC).

In the past, Samsung has already served as the foundry for Apple, Nvidia (NVDA) and Qualcomm (QCOM) among others. So Samsung's differentiated GAAFET roadmap could have real foundry market share implications, while Intel continues to recover from its 10nm and 7nm delays seeking to regain process leadership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.