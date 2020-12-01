Seeking Alpha
Leisure & Financials - 11/30 Select List

Opportunities are arising in multiple sectors as a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates promising trial results.

One ETF on the upswing is focused on leisure and entertainment.

Another ETF showing promise is focused on high-dividend financials.

As a third COVID-19 vaccine shows promising trial results, our Quant Model is tracking opportunities in multiple sectors.

A couple of ETFs worth highlighting are Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) which moved from 3rd place to 1st place this week in the Consumer Discretionary sub-focus, and Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) which went from unranked last week to 1st place this week in the Financials sub-focus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am an employee of ETF Global.