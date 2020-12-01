Corning Incorporated (GLW) Management Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference Call November 30, 2020 1:40 PM ET

Great. Just to double check, Jeff, can you hear me?

Yes, very well, thanks.

Perfect. This is Sami Badri from Credit Suisse. And we are hosting the team right now from Corning. Specifically, we will be – sorry, one second I am just trying to get this browser out of my screen area. Perfect. So, thank you. We are hosting the Corning team today, Dr. Jeffrey Evenson, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer of the company. Thank you, Jeff, for joining us today.

My pleasure. Before we get started with questions, I just wanted to welcome everyone and I thought I would give a brief introduction. Each year at this time of year, I write a letter to the board on behalf of Corning senior management team. It reflects on our performance during the year and our position going into the new calendar year. And I got to start today I’d share the first paragraph of that letter with you.

During 2020, we faced and overcame numerous challenges. We effectively protected our employees from the earliest days of the pandemic and move on. We protected our financial health by cutting costs and driving free cash flow generation. We prepared the organization for the next level of performance by elevating Eric Musser to Chief Operating Officer formalizing the map structure and promoting next generation leaders through newly created senior leadership team. We focused Valor on addressing challenges created by COVID, gained majority share of Hemlock, leveraged our leadership in gas particulate filters to outperform the auto market and delivered new innovations, including Apple’s Ceramic Shield and a new suite of connectivity products driven by 5G deployment requirements.

We coupled these achievements with strong execution to deliver attractive financial results in the third and fourth quarters. And I think you are seeing that strength reflected in the press release that we put out this morning, where we noted that we expect our fourth quarter sales to grow 5% to 8% sequentially from the third quarter and operating margin to grow at approximately double that rate. So, we had a strong portfolio, the relevance of our capabilities continues to increase and those factors combined with relationships with leading innovators is creating a new set of opportunities for us as we enter the new year.

With that, over to you, Sami and happy to answer any questions you have.

Yes, absolutely and thank you for opening up with that. Those are very good data points to really kind of shed on the future or at least the backdrop of the company and what you guys have processed. I think maybe for some of the investors that are still trying to form up to Corning and understand really the compelling opportunity in front of them. What are maybe some two to three main things people should be cognizant of when they think about Corning and investing into the stock and I know you mentioned some very specific details with the glass ceramic part, the 5G connectivity aspects, but if you were to kind of simplify the overall kind of macro thesis of the company into three key things, both it could be market related, it could be stock-related what are potentially those couple of items that really you point out?

Yes, sure. As Chief Strategy Officer and thinking of my time at McKinsey thinking about my time at Bernstein when I covered data networking and my time working with Corning, a couple of things are really different about Corning. One is we focus on leading in three core technical capabilities and four manufacturing and engineering platforms. And we build our systems and our processes to make sure that we are good around pivoting to new opportunities based on those. And I think what that leads to is an opportunity to grow for a significantly longer period of time than the average tech company. In my experience, most tech companies focused on a particular product segment or a particular customer segment. And as those products become less relevant or commoditize over time, they transition to services. And that’s often a successful business model. But that’s not what we do. We focus on inventing, making and selling. And because we are leaders in these capabilities, which are increasingly relevant and because we want to keep inventing things over time, I think it gives us an opportunity to grow and make meaningful contributions over a much longer period of time that I think most investors appreciate or what I feel is reflected in our multiples. And I think this year has been a great example of some proof points related to that model. You see these events on big products, I think that our work on Ceramic Shield that I mentioned in the beginning, which is Apple’s new cover material on the iPhone 12, our Evolve portfolio, which is the hardened conductivity solutions for 5G and other networks. And you have seen it pivot, how we have pivoted Valor, our new glass pharmaceutical packaging solution to focus on the COVID virus, our introduction of Guardian and our announcement that we are working with PPG to use Guardian to make antimicrobial page shows that we can move in response to the environment effectively and keep creating opportunities that support our customers and also benefit our shareholders over time.

Got it. Got it. Thank you for that. So I wanted to – you made some comments earlier about effects of the pandemic, some of the global macro impacts. Maybe if we can go to the segment level and think about the effects of COVID in 2020 and then perhaps as a segue to that specific update or summary, how those essentially change only the 2021, right, so key headwinds from COVID in 2020 and then potentially any of those that are being alleviated or completely reversed in 2021 and how we should expect to think about that for Corning and some of the sub-segments?

Jeffrey Evenson

Sure. We have been dealing with the pandemic since the earliest days and we are working to open a plant in Wuhan. Since that time, our top priorities have been protecting our employees and supporting our customers. And those are kind of recurrent themes throughout the year. I would say one thing that affects all the segments is that our response to COVID has added expenses in terms of buying PPE, in terms of deploying thermal centers, building access to testing in regions that don’t have healthcare systems that can support that. When I focused out on the segment level, I kind of think of two categories, the segments where our markets have been mixed and the segments where there has just been clear headwinds created pretty much uniformly by COVID. The segments where it’s been mixed would be display specialty materials and life sciences, where we have seen clear headwinds already in the environmental business and in optical communications. Although I think that the surge in bandwidth we have seen this year definitely bodes well for optical over the long-term. On diving down a level deeper on the positive side in display, retail has been fairly robust to this year, both for televisions and in the IT segment. And I think those are certainly driven by people staying home more and wanting to have good entertainment and also work-from-home, which has driven their desire to upgrade their equipment to have better connectivity. What’s been especially negative on the display side is that we expected our ramped up of Gen 10.5 facilities in Mainland China to be a positive factor for us this year. And while it’s been to some extent from a volume contribution is behind our earlier plans and it was just tough to get those plants open, get the people in place during pandemic conditions. We think that those issues are behind us and we expect the Gen 10.5 facilities to be a significant growth driver in 2021 as consumers continue to prefer large televisions, which are produced most economically on Gen 10.5 facilities.

In specialty materials, we expected smartphones to be flat to slightly up globally coming into 2020. Instead, they are going to be down by a low double-digit percentage. On the other hand, the IT segment was strong for us this year, but the big message of specialty materials is related to a core feature of our strategy, what we call more Corning, where we look for opportunities to deliver the benefits of our capabilities into products that consumers already buy. And the example here this year is Ceramic Shield. And when we have a strong product that offers more Corning, the more Corning concept just wins. In fact, year-to-date in specialty materials we are up 17% versus 2019, so, really strong performance in that business and we look forward to smartphone growth in 2021.

Looking at the life sciences segment, there has been benefits for increased demand related to test kit components, things like ELISA plates, centrifuge tubes. On the other hand, a lot of laboratories, particularly academic labs, have had restrictions on the number of people who can work in the lab or just were entirely shutdown. Also in life sciences, I think we have really used the pandemic to engage more customers on Valor, our new glass packaging solution and explain its benefits of accelerating their efforts and protecting the quality of their products better. So again, those are the areas where I kind of our performance has been mixed. I would look forward to growth in all those areas again next year. Looking at the areas where the COVID and other factors in 2020 have just been a clear drag environmental, we saw primarily into the automotive segment. Auto sales for this year are expected to be down 18% and in our optical communications business, most of the work by operators this year has been focused on alleviating bottlenecks as opposed to broad network deployments. And we think that as we look forward to 2021, we are optimistic that those broad network deployments start and you start seeing more growth in our optical communications business. So overall, I think we have operated extremely well during the pandemic to achieve the results, particularly in the second half of the year and we look forward to growth in 2021.

Got it. Thank you for that. And then Corning was in the news something for the Valor vials in conjunction with COVID-19 vaccine trials. And I think one of the things that will be interesting is how has demand been specifically for the vials that are playing out currently, just because there was chatter or I guess very, very prevalent updates and dynamics regarding the vaccine? How should you expect the actual demand for the vials in 2021 and potentially, just maybe in the more near-term? How should we expect that to play out?

Jeffrey Evenson

Yes, the discussions and a lot of the media coverage has called attention to the fact that there is a worldwide shortage of pharmaceutical glass packaging. And there are also constraints on the build and cap capacity in the pharmaceutical industry as well. Valor addresses these circumstances, especially effectively. The two main parts of the Valor value proposition are number one, to accelerate the efforts of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, probably the best way that it accelerates the efforts is because it increases the throughput of the fill and cap facilities. So without doing much optimization at all, we have seen 20% to 30% increase in throughput through fill and cap. If you do optimization and deploy equipment that’s specially designed to work with Valor, you can get 50% and up increases, which is a big deal when you want to get drugs to consumers as rapidly as possible. The other part of Valor’s value proposition is protecting quality. And it does that in a variety of ways. But one of the most important with respect to COVID is its thermal performance and it’s superior to traditional lab packaging at very cold temperatures, which is obviously relevant from things people have been reading in the press. So, all those are good things. I think it’s caused broad engagement on Valor’s benefits. I think it bodes well for our future adoption. But I really want to temper near-term expectations for several reasons. One, this is still an industry where every product that wants to use Valor has to be approved on an individual basis. Second, Operation Warp Speed, which we are honored to be a part of and received a $204 million grant to expand our capacity from, anticipates putting 10 doses in one vial. And third, pharmaceutical and biotech companies are conservative by nature. This isn’t consumer electronics, where you can have massive shifts over a short period of time. So, we remain on a path toward building a $1 billion plus franchise around glass packaging, but it’s a longer term process and I wouldn’t expect material sales benefits of Valor in 2021.

Got it. Got it. Thank you for that. And I wanted to take a little bit of a segue here. Joe Biden has laid out a plan for rural America with environmental regulations and lowering emissions as key goals. And when could the environmental segment for Corning see an uptick if any from an emission standard change? And then maybe just kind of a second part of this is how are you thinking about the overall opportunity as its potential administration changes things to how things look more 4 years ago versus today? That would be very helpful for us.

Jeffrey Evenson

Sure. Just a bit of history. This business was born in the early 1970s to meet the requirements created by the Clean Air Act I believe it was 1972 in the United States. And this theme of tighter regulations leading to more opportunities for Corning has played out over the last five decades. And I would continue to believe that that will continue for the next several decades as well. So, let me give you a couple examples of regulations that might be particularly important in the United States over the next few years. First is tightening regulations around fleet fuel economy. One of the ways that a manufacturer would deliver better fuel economy is to offer greater levels of electrification. We believe that the primary mode that this will happen over the next decade is through adoption of hybrids. In fact, we along with many third-parties believe that in the 2025 to 2030 timeframe, there will be two to three hybrids sold for every full battery electric vehicle. That’s good news for our environmental business because hybrids tend to need more sophisticated and bigger filters that go into standard internal combustion cars. The primary reason for that is the engines tend to be slightly smaller so they are less efficient to gas engines and then there are numerous on/off [Technical Difficulty]

Jeffrey Evenson

Yes. I think in 2020, the vast majority of our sales have been in support of operators and datacenter owners as they try to address specific point bottlenecks in their networks driven by the bandwidth surge that you have seen from a variety of statistics. For example, Verizon noted early in the year that VPN use was up 72%, Nokia looking across its equipment, thinks peak bandwidth demand is up about 37% this year. And if you look locally, those are average numbers. So locally, there are some areas that have really used up all the capacity. For us, what really drives long-term growth is when network operators try to start to make more systematic, broader investments in their network. And we think the reasons they will do that are several fold. First is just to offer capacity for growing bandwidth demand. Second would be deployment of 5G. Third, things like consumers are demanding more capable access networks and then also the shift from local data centers and devices toward cloud and hyperscale computing. We think that we are incredibly well positioned as the only end-to-end provider of optical components and given our ability to both lead on performance of individual components and advantage solutions to be a growing share as that market resumes, which we expect growth to start as soon as next year.

Got it. Got it. I know we are a little bit tight on time. So I want to move now to one of my other questions. So, it’s regarding your guidepost, so I know you set the 2023 to be a guidepost, essentially on thinking about the trajectory there, [Technical Difficulty]. Have your targets shifted around your medium to long-term target range if you would be thinking about things little bit differently now that COVID-19 has made the effects on the segments than it has?

Right now, we are focused on really being tightly and acutely aware of the current situation and being agile and responsive to make adjustments that address any changes that we see. I think that approach has served us really well during the year. And I think it’s contributed a lot to our strength in the third and fourth quarters. Longer term, we are not really in a position to provide quantitative guidance. I would say that the trends underline the growth estimates that we have laid out back in our Investor Day in June of 2019 are as strong or even stronger than we laid those numbers out. So, that makes us very optimistic about the future. But for now, what I would do is think about a floor on 2021. And I think we will grow in 2021. How much it’s probably a little bit too early to say.

Got it. And then also on 2021, can you walk us through operating margin expectations, especially as it pertains to maybe travel expenses in real estate and what levers are you focused on to help drive margin expansion in 2021?

Great. So real estate is kind of a fixed cost for us. We operate our factories. We own most of our own facilities. So, that doesn’t really fluctuate much at all. Travel expenses, I think if we go back to a normal time of 2019, I think there will be less travel in 2021 for us. So I think that will be higher than 2020 but lower than 2019, but travel expense is not a super big thing for us. What is a big thing for us are the structural changes that we made during this year. We implemented significant restructuring, including closure of some facilities. We also had a number of layoffs. And we have rethought some of our processes. So we are going to be able to sell at significantly higher levels without hiring all of those people back and I think that gives us a chance for additional operating leverage. Now, some of the operating leverage you have seen in the second half of the year, when we increased our operating margin 700 basis points from the second to third quarter and then are having a big increase this quarter. Again, I don’t know if we can go that high, but I really expect that we will get operating leverage as long as we grow next year, how much it depends on the level of sales growth.

Got it. Got it. I want to set one last question here is mainly speaking about the dynamics of Hemlock. And then what really excites you most about Corning confirmation, the joint partner of Hemlock and how should we be thinking about opportunities ahead for Hemlock incurring for Corning?

Yes, just let me quickly review the bidding for our audience members who may not be familiar with that. In September of this year, Hemlock Semiconductors, which originally started out as part of our Dow Corning joint venture, purchased the shares that were owned by DuPont. That transformed our ownership position from a minority position to a majority position. And when we are in a majority position and controlled the Board of Directors of that company, then we get to recognize the revenue and the earnings on our income statement. So, when we give guidance that we gave that this quarter is going to be up 5% to 8% sequentially that translates to 11% to 14% year-over-year, half of that is organic. Half of that is from Hemlock. It’s a great set of transactions for us. We put no money into the transaction. Hemlock generates about $150 million a year in free cash flow. We are going to use that to pay down their debt and most of that debt is going to be paid within a 1 year period. Going forward is a source of stable sales of around $600 million for us with about $150 million of cash flow on that. That sales and cash flow stream is secured by take-or-pay contracts that involve customer deposits and also by our control over the cost structure of the company itself, the majority of costs come from electricity and come from an input material called TCS that Hemlock now owns as part of the transaction. And we have long-term electricity contracts.

So the question is, can you do anything more from them? I think that depends on growth in the part of the semiconductor industry that benefits most from high-purity silicon that would be some level of growth. The other part that could be significant is any move in Europe or the United States toward using solar that’s produced in Europe or the United States. I think that would benefit Hemlock as well, because they are a low cost producer of the silicon, excluding the Chinese suppliers. So I think that could be good news for us too. And then we are doing the normal things that when you get control over an asset, we will offer our purchasing power to them, etcetera. But of course, we operated as an independent company, so some of the things that you do in terms of people synergies and so on probably not available to us here.

Got it. Got it. Well, thank you. Thank you very much for having us today and joining and sparing your time. We appreciate your touch points, viewpoint and updates of the company.

My pleasure. Thanks for your questions, Sami. Take care.

Absolutely. Take care.