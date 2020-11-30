ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Virtual Conference Call November 30, 2020 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gina Mastantuono - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Crédit Suisse

Brad Zelnick

Welcome back, everybody. Again, I'm Brad Zelnick, software analyst at Credit Suisse, and welcome back to the 24th Annual Tech Conference that ordinarily would be in lovely Scottsdale. We look forward to being back there next year. But for all the reasons you're very familiar with, we are here virtually. And for this session, extremely delighted to be joined by the Chief Financial Officer of ServiceNow, Gina Mastantuono. Gina, thank you so much for joining us.

Gina Mastantuono

Thank you, Brad. Really happy to be here. Thanks so much for the invite.

Brad Zelnick

For sure. And just for logistics, the format of this will be a fireside chat. I've got a bunch of questions that I want to ask Gina. I will also try to keep my eyes on my inbox just in case any of you have questions, and I'll try to work into the conversation.

Brad Zelnick

But maybe, Gina, just to get started, you're now one year in the seat. Congratulations. Happy anniversary. I can't think of a greater trial by fire in your first year as a public company CFO. And maybe if you've had the chance with -- if you could go back with full knowledge of what you know that's transpired in 2020 and you went back, what would you tell yourself before signing on with ServiceNow? Where have been the biggest upside surprises and perhaps downside surprises versus your original expectations?

Gina Mastantuono

Oh, wow, great questions. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. Yes. I'm just shy of a year. I started on January 8, but I could not have imagined this type of year, certainly as my first in the seat of ServiceNow. But what I can tell you is that, I -- and I say this all the time, that I'm absolutely in my dream job, and I couldn't be more excited to be in a role than as CFO of ServiceNow.

We have such an incredible leadership team and a super strong finance team. And I have just been in awe of the resiliency of this company, right? I was 60 days in, and we literally, overnight, like everyone else, 24 hours went to 100% remote workforce. And so the people and the culture of this company is just absolutely incredible, and we are blessed.

It really is a very hungry and humble organization. Super customer-centric and customer-focused. Everything that we think about, everything that we will talk about always starts with the customer. And that is just such an incredible place to be in.

And I really think, and I say it often to the team, that we don't take this place a privilege for granted at all. And we have been doing extremely well even amidst this crazy pandemic world that we're living in. And so the reason for that is that there's this tremendous opportunity in front of us, and I felt it before I came on Board. It's one of the reasons why I came. And certainly, I feel it even more so now. I think this pandemic has really accelerated the pace of digital transformation and it's not going to slow down.

I got questions today from a lot of folks here about do we think that the acceleration will slowdown post pandemic when there's a vaccine in place and people get back to normal. And what I say is, well, from your lips to God's ears that we get this vaccine in place and that we get back to normal sooner, but that no, I don't see the pace of acceleration changing at all. In fact, I see it continuing to accelerate, because no one wants to be flat-footed again, right?

And when this happens once, no one expected it to happen once. But if you're flat-footed and it happens twice, I think that's going to be a problem. And so it's just been really incredible to see the power of this ServiceNow platform and how product portfolio resonates so well with what's going on today, and I just couldn't be more excited to be here. And Bill and I talk often about our belief in this path to $10 billion from an organic perspective, and I think it's more true today than even a year ago when I started.

Brad Zelnick

Well, there's a lot there that I want to dig into, and thank you for that perspective. But maybe just to dig a little bit deeper on the environment and what you're seeing, especially from a go-to-market and selling perspective, this has been an unusual year.

Can you maybe help us unpack a bit of the dynamics around new versus existing business, the nature of the recovery or stability that we've seen since June? What have you changed as a company, if anything, around the messaging or go-to-market that's enabled ServiceNow to succeed despite what most surveys would say are challenged CIO budgets that are out there?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. I've just been incredibly impressed, Brad, with how our sales organization has stepped up to the plate and executed during these challenging times. Despite everything going on, our sales team continues to deliver. They closed nine deals in Q3 over $1 million, and so -- and that's on top of executing in Q1 and Q2 really strongly.

We talked about landing new logos being temporarily more challenging in the current environment, particularly in the more highly-impacted industries. We expected that, and that is absolutely what we've seen. But we absolutely believe it's a timing issue. These opportunities haven't moved out of the pipe, they've just moved down the pipe. And I think it's just easier when companies know the value that we provide in their existing customers to upsell as opposed to start new.

I think there certainly have been, especially in the beginning of the year, IT budgets were a bit more constrained. But I do believe, based upon what we're seeing, that the acceleration of digital transformation, the investment dollars to really enhance customer experience and employee experience and drive business resiliency and productivity are really where people continue to invest and where, ultimately, we're really well positioned.

I think we've been in a very privileged position to have a business model that's very resilient and predictable. Our backlog is strong. We exited Q3 with RPO of $7.3 billion. 80% of our business historically has always been generated by existing customers, and so that business model is resilient and strong, and we feel really good about it. And again, pipeline remains strong, remains good. And so we're well positioned into Q4 and as we enter 2021 and beyond.

Brad Zelnick

Great to hear. And maybe at the risk of being a little bit pessimistic, which on some level is what I get paid for, just to be sure, are there any areas of the business outside of the obvious impacted industries, where there might be challenges as it relates to closing business? And even Q4 to date, I mean, we're two months in. Is there anything to note in terms of the customer conversations and how they're evolving?

Gina Mastantuono

The customer conversations are really, really great. Again, going back to the acceleration of digital transformation, the customers are really looking for three things. It's about projecting revenue. It's about business resiliency and productivity and employee engagement, and we're well positioned throughout.

We talked a little bit about new logo being a bit challenged in the current environment. From a product perspective, we're seeing really strong growth in ITSM, in CSM, in HR, risk, in our platform business as well.

ITOM has been a little bit slower. We've seen that kind of in Q1 and Q2 as that's a bit more of a lengthy implementation and more complex. And so we're seeing really the quick ROI, quick time to value deals a bit more -- progressing more quickly. But again, ITOM in Q3 had a good quarter as well. But those are probably the two areas, I would say, are slower than normal, but being offset by some real growth in some of the other areas I've talked about.

Brad Zelnick

Excellent. And Gina, I want to go back to the path to $10 billion. But before I do, I want to call out some big news today. You've announced as a company that you'll be acquiring Element AI, which is great to see the continued investment. This is not the first AI company that ServiceNow is acquiring. And it's not a small company.

I mean it's -- they've taken on significant amount of venture capital. Hundreds of employees from what I understand. Can you maybe just give us a sense of why AI is so important to the future of the Now platform? How this all fits together and maybe a little bit of whatever you might be able to tell us about the deal?

Gina Mastantuono

Sure. Absolutely. So we've been talking about investment in AI and machine learning for a while, and this is not our first foray into investment here. And so we've continued to see strong demand for our AI-powered ITSM Pro, CSM Pro and HR Service Delivery Pro product as most customers are really focused right now on automating as much as possible and allowing them to focus their time and efforts on the more complex issues.

So with Element AI, we'll be able to deliver workflows that really learn more efficiently – sorry, from smaller datasets. We'll be able to deliver these workflows that really enhance AI capabilities like content and language understanding and expand in new capabilities like image recognition and cognitive search.

And so we're really focused on enhancing the capabilities that are going to allow employees to work smarter and faster, streamline business decisions and really unlock new levels of productivity. And so Element AI really gives us an incredibly deep bench of world-class AI scientists and practitioners.

You talked about like hundreds of employees, between 100 and 200, really bringing expertise in modern AI, text and language, chat, images, search. And if you think about what that can bring and the capabilities that we can bring to the platform itself and that – and when we add capabilities to our platform, it helps the whole product portfolio, whether it's ITX or HR or CSM. And so we couldn't be more excited to announce this acquisition and really believe it's going to help us remain on the forefront of innovation on the platform within AI and ML.

Brad Zelnick

Very exciting times and congrats on the deal.

Gina Mastantuono

Thank you.

Brad Zelnick

We look forward to learning more as information becomes available and as the process unfolds. Maybe backing it to this path to $10 billion. How would you -- if I think about it from three different dimensions, how would you encourage investors to think about that journey maybe first from a customer spend and wallet share angle; second, from a product offering and end market angle; and then thirdly, just from a resource and go-to-market angle? What are the key areas of investment? What sort of additional layers do you need to build into the organization? And how much of this is ServiceNow-led versus partner-led?

Gina Mastantuono

Great question. And so listen, I think we continue to see enormous growth opportunity in front of us. And we think that we can continue to double down in our organic bets, which will give us the elbow room to reach $10 billion and beyond. And so when we think about the growth opportunities, we think about it in a few different ways. And so I'll start with customer spend question perspective that you asked.

80%, I talked earlier about of our new is existing, customers is 20% new logos. Most deployments start relatively small and grow across the organization over time. As we demonstrate quick time to value, our customers really recognize the efficiency and the benefits of the products. And so we typically see these customers expanding over time as they expand deployments into incremental areas of the business, business units and even across geographies. And so we'll continue to see customer expansion. Expect that mix between existing and new, 80-20 might shift a bit 75-25, but it'll remain pretty consistent.

Then there's product expansion that we talk about. After proving the strength of our platform across organizations, we typically really see strong attach rates in the product side. So whether they start up in ITSM, they add on CSM and HR, and we've actually been seeing a lot of new logo lands with HR and CSM as well. And so we absolutely believe that new product attach rates and new product expansions over time will add TAM for sure.

And then there's additionally, from a customer perspective and product, we see the opportunity to drive additional value with our pro SKUs and enterprise SKUs. So we are thinking through like a good, better, best. We launched CSM and HR with the good, better, best SKU portfolio, but we hadn't done that yet with ITSM. And so we launched ITSM Pro a couple of years ago, and we'll continue to evolve that as well. So from a product perspective, that's kind of our thinking.

When you think about geographies, we're definitely underpenetrated in EMEA and APJ, for example. We recently brought in Paul Smith to run our EMEA business, and he served as a key leader in Salesforce as and has a track record of triple-digit growth, and really has the expertise and experience in scaling an organization. So he has been making a real difference, even early days. So really excited to have him on Board. And APJ, similar. There's a lot of room for growth, and we're definitely underpenetrated, and we'll continue to invest there.

Verticals. We talk about investment in verticals and how we really think about ensuring that we're able to speak the language of our customers and understand the use cases that are different depending on what vertical the customer is sitting in. And so when we talk about investment there, it's not about huge overlay organizations, but it's really about building up expertise, domain knowledge expertise, building out these vertical use case playbooks for our sales teams to be able to go in and speak the language of the customer. And so really expect to invest more there. But again, it's not in these huge overlay sales org. It's really very focused industry-specific expertise.

And then you asked the question about how much of it is service-led versus partner-led. Scaling the ecosystem for us is big and a really big opportunity. Partners play an incredibly important role for us. They have always and they will continue to do so. They're critical to driving successful implementations and really tailoring our product to industry verticals.

Both Bill and I have met with the largest SI partners. And they come in committed to doing $1 billion biz with us, and we walk out the door and they want to double and triple it because they see the opportunity as well, which is really exciting for us.

We just announced the Accenture-ServiceNow Business Group partnership. And that really brings together dedicated professionals with deep expertise in workflow and platform development, marketing sales and really across the priority of industry. So we will absolutely be doubling down on the partner ecosystem, and we'll continue to invest there.

We've talked about partnerships with Deloitte as well in the financial services and banking vertical. So absolutely expected to be not only ServiceNow-led but also a real partnership ecosystem-led growth as well.

Brad Zelnick

Gina, to that point, when I think about your past as well as Bill's, you both have a tremendous wealth of experience in leverage distribution models. Maybe a little bit different, but I mean this is obviously something that's going to help drive success. And we have seen a lot of these announcements with partners, Accenture; even technology partner, Zoom, IBM, Cisco, many more. How has the partner strategy evolved even since Bill and yourself joining? And what is the success criteria? And if at all, how might that be different than perhaps prior to both of your arrival at ServiceNow?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. I think it's a great question. I mean if you think about what the strategy has been, and we talked about this a lot. People asked is there a really big change in strategy since Bill came on board, since you came on board. And what I say to everyone is, it's actually been an evolution, and especially on the partner side. John was really focused on the partner strategy and really building up those engagements and those partnerships, and that hasn't changed one iota. It's just been amplified. To your point, Bill has the relationships, I have the relationships, and those partnerships are critical and really helping force multiply where we can position ourselves.

And so the strategy has not changed at all. If anything, it's just been amplified more. And these partnerships, whether they are with the global FIs or the technology partnerships such as Zoom and IBM and Microsoft, it's really about the better together story and how we can all really create significant value for our joint customers in the long run, and that's how we think about it.

Brad Zelnick

Awesome. Thank you. Maybe just to shift gears a little bit back to thinking about the end markets. You touched on geographical exposure earlier. And just as we think about the international opportunity, maybe even an update in terms of what you're seeing real time. Is there a market change in the selling environment and customer confidence in particular geographies that are perhaps under lockdown right now? And you've been talking more about Asia in recent quarters. Can you speak to demand trends geographically, where you see the most promise over the next three years and what inspires you there?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. I think it's a great question. EMEA saw really strong net new ACV growth and an improvement in sales productivity year-over-year. We talked earlier in the year about them reaching $1 billion revenue run rate in Q1, and so we absolutely see a tremendous amount of opportunity for the long term.

We're seeing increasing traction with our portfolio in Europe across our existing installed base as well as with new logos. Very focused historically in EMEA in the ITX product -- sorry, ITX product portfolio. But we're seeing real significant synergies now with CSM and with HR. And so absolutely believe that there is great runway ahead. We're investing in more solution sales expertise within EMEA, and those partnerships are really proving effective, where specialist coverage is available. And so we'll look to invest more there within Europe and APJ.

I talked earlier about Paul Smith. He's really driving a new level of leadership for that region, and we're really excited about him being there. If you think about customers, we've landed several large deals in Europe, a German multinational chemicals company, a large U.K.-based customer goods company. So really driving new logo expansion as well as existing growth. So I feel really good about the market in EMEA.

APJ, net new ACV improved quarter-over-quarter, but definitely trails North America and EMEA from a new billings perspective. And really, what we've been seeing there is from a cultural perspective, Japan, for example, is a big country that we do business in APJ. And we're seeing that they're much more used to doing business in person, the face-to-face. And so as lockdown kind of comes out and we get more normalized, we absolutely think that APJ will have a lot of tailwinds as well.

And so we feel really good about the pipeline build in both APJ and EMEA. Americas, of course, I'm not talking about them only because we're just so well penetrated there and continue to see very great traction, significant productivity. And so I feel really good about the pipeline into '21, really for all of the regions.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. Helpful color. And Gina, with respect to time, we've only got a few more minutes.

Gina Mastantuono

Okay.

Brad Zelnick

But maybe one, just I'm curious about, we look at the success that you've had as a company in federal. I mean I remember when getting FedRAMP certification years, a couple of years, a few years ago, I mean that was a nice catalyst. You've been doing very nicely in SLED as well. And just as we think, though, about the administration changes in government, unfortunately, software in general is fairly apolitical, but SLED and federal is part of the bigger picture. Can you just maybe help us unpack how we should be thinking about changes in the U.S. administration as it might then relate to the cadence of business in the public sector? Is there anything to share?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. I would just say that you're 100% right. We invested years ago. Our first vertical really was the federal space, and so we've invested heavily and absolutely have seen tremendous growth there. Q3 was our biggest federal quarter ever. And our largest deal ever actually came from a federal customer, and we have a number of other agencies with deployments north of $10 million in ACV. And so you're absolutely correct. We've seen really strong growth except -- and expect to see that continue as you think about the need for these agencies to digitally transform.

I think what the pandemic has shown us is that they absolutely need to continue to invest here, and so there's a need for them to digitize their workflows just like everyone else, especially in a COVID environment and a post-COVID environment. And that is actually not going to be impacted by any election, and so we absolutely expect growth to be exactly what we've seen in the past.

I do think from a timing perspective with the new administration, the first half might be less than last year. But for the full year, we expect it to be fine. Again, as budgets get finalized, I think there might be just more spending back half weighted in 2021. But expect that our federal business will remain extremely strong.

Brad Zelnick

Thank you. That's very helpful. Real quickly, just margin structure and implications as a company, I mean phenomenal unit economics. But it sounds like at the same time, there's no shortage of areas in which to invest. So given everything that we've been talking about, how should investors think about margin progression going forward, especially after this year?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. I think, and I've been really vocal about this on the Q3 earnings and afterwards as well, that the margin profile that you're seeing in 2020 is not sustainable, right? At the end of the day, we've had virtual events, no in-person events, 0 T&E and travel. And so that's really not sustainable. And hopefully, that actually starts to open up, the T&E side starts to open up in later Q1 and beyond. And so what we've been talking about is that we absolutely expect to be giving, as we did in the past, 100 basis points a year but not off the base of 2020.

So what I've been telling people is for 2021 and beyond, expect where you would have expected us to be pre pandemic because a lot of the learnings that we'll take and T&E won't come back at the same levels automatically. In-person event won't come back at the same levels automatically. But we're actually going to use those learnings and any savings that come out of that to redeploy in continuing to innovate, continuing to execute and make sure that we remain well positioned to take advantage of the acceleration of digital transformation that we see happening.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. We're just about out of time. I'm going to sneak in one quick last one for you, Gina. Just on M&A. Great deal. I think this is technically the largest deal that ServiceNow has done. I mean still small in the context of your scale. But we also see another really well-known cloud company after in the headlines today allegedly looking to make an acquisition, $25 billion or so in size. What would need to happen for us to all wake up and see transformational, really big ticket story-changing type M&A at ServiceNow?

Gina Mastantuono

Yes. I think we've been pretty vocal about the strategy of really continuing to drive these tuck-in type of acquisitions of capabilities and talent, right? But both Bill and I would be very remiss in our jobs if we weren't always looking for opportunities, transformational or otherwise. And so I will -- and Bill will never say never. But what would have to happen and what it would need to look like is significant incremental value to our customers, a real better together story that resonates with our customers, and that doesn't make it more difficult for our customers to interact with us. And so I never say never, but that's not the strategy right now, and it would all be about driving incremental customer value, significant incremental customer value.

Brad Zelnick

Great. Gina, thank you so much. It's always great to see you. Even better to see you at the CS Tech conference. And with that, I think we're out of time. Thanks so much, everybody, for attending.

Gina Mastantuono

Thanks, Brad. Really appreciate it, and hope to see you in person too soon.

Brad Zelnick

Likewise.

Gina Mastantuono

Have a good one. Bye, bye.

Question-and-Answer Session