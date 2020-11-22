Co-produced with Beyond Saving

The impacts of the pandemic are too numerous to count. One of the impacts that every investor needs to be aware of is the impact on the US dollar. There is no doubt about it, the US dollar is getting weaker - trading at its weakest point since 2018. It has broken below support, meaning that it will likely continue to further depreciate.

Source: MarketWatch US Dollar Index (DXY)

This trend is due to several policy decisions in the United States government and fiscal policies. What does this mean for your investments? We take a look at what a "weakening dollar" means, why it is happening, and how investors can position themselves to profit from it.

What Is A "Weakening Dollar"?

Modern currency is always relative. Gone are the days when you could exchange a dollar for a fixed amount of gold. Instead, the USD is measured against other currencies. The chart above shows the USD against a basket of other currencies.

For simplicity, let's consider a more specific example. How many dollars can 1 euro buy?

Data by YCharts

Early in 2020, one euro could only buy $1.08. Today, one euro can buy $1.19.

Suppose you had two bank accounts, one with $10,000 in dollars and another with $10,000 that you converted into euros when the exchange rate was $1.08. So, you have one account with $10,000 and another with €9,259 (equal to $10,000).

Today, you would still have $10,000 in one account and €9,259 in the other account. However, if you exchanged back to USD, the account with euros would be worth $11,018 today.

We would say that the dollar has gotten weaker versus the euro. This means that on the international stage, the USD can buy less today than the EUR.

What Weakened The Dollar

There are a few factors that are likely leading to the USD being weaker today than early in the year:

Interest Rates - The US dollar has stood out in recent years as zero or even negative interest rate policies have been pursued by other central banks. Investors across the globe moved into the dollar in order to take advantage of much higher yields. With the Federal Reserve holding its target rate near zero, this advantage is much smaller today. Foreign investors have less incentive to convert to the dollar. Government Spending - The CARES Act and other government spending at the federal level in the US means that the deficit will be a staggering $3.7 trillion for 2020. This dwarfs the previous record of $1.4 trillion in 2009 and significantly adds to the already substantial US debt. This is likely to provide a negative headwind for the USD. Inflation: The currency markets are telegraphing the likelihood of inflation in the US. In other words, the USD is weak because investors in the currency market believe it will be weaker in the future. The USD will have less buying power. The Federal Reserve stated that it intends on allowing inflation to rise above 2% before considering raising interest rates. At the same time, commodities (such as gold and copper) are appreciating against the greenback.

This trend is unlikely to reverse anytime soon. In fact, it will only accelerate, as trillions of dollars in stimulus are expected in the year 2021.

However, if your portfolio is diversified into several currencies such as the euro or the British pound, you would most likely see less impact from rising commodity prices and inflation. Thus, diversifying in several currencies makes a lot of sense.

How To Take Advantage Of This Trend

As investors, we can take advantage of a weakening USD by investing in companies that do more business overseas. Remember our example of having $10,000 in USD versus $10,000 in EUR and the EUR account becoming more valuable? The same is true for companies that have accounts in foreign currencies.

With the US being one of the most influential economies in the history of the world, it is very easy to have a portfolio that is overly US-centric. So, let's take a look at 3 high-yielding companies that have international exposure that will benefit from a weakening dollar. The following are our best 3 picks:

Pick #1: Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) - Yield 9.6%

IMBBY is a UK tobacco company that is currently yielding 9.6%. It had a rather disappointing first half as the impact of COVID-19 spread around the world. At its most recent earnings, the company reported a solid recovery in the second half.

(Source: IMBBY – FY 2020 Results Presentation)

Like all tobacco companies, IMBBY is a cash cow. A large, high-cash flow business that is supported by a customer base that is slowly shrinking but is highly tolerant of price increases. So, even as volumes decline, rising prices are still creating net growth.

Investors can receive a large dividend, and the share price is likely to continue recovering over the next year with favorable currency factors acting as an additional tailwind. In May, IMBBY rebased its dividend, reducing its payout ratio from 75% of earnings to 54% of earnings. This provides the company with more retained cash flow to pay down debt. Therefore, the dividend now carries a higher level of safety.

Last May, IMBBY also provided dividend guidance through March 2021, which currently works out to USD$1.84 annually (which incidentally is 9% higher than last May, due to that weakening US dollar). We used that value to compute the 9.6% yield (as of November 28th). However, the company has an irregular dividend payout schedule, so your yield will depend on your actual holding period. Also, be aware that the payout schedule plus the dividend reduction in June leads to varying (and misleading) yield calculations from different data sources.

Pick #2: Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) - Yield 9.3%

AWP is a CEF (closed-end fund) that invests in real estate investment trusts (or property REITs). Property REITs are one of our favorite sectors right now, as they will benefit greatly from access to cheaper debt and the capital that will be flowing into the economic recovery. In a recent article, we highlighted the various reasons why REITs are ready to soar.

AWP has significant international exposure, with over 47% of its investments outside of the US.

(Source: AWP Monthly Fact Sheet)

We are very bullish on REITs in any country, but the trend for the past 5 years or so has strongly favored international investment in US real estate as opposed to US investment in foreign real estate. A weakening US dollar can change that trend. Investors should also note that property REITs are inherently a good hedge against inflation. As inflation rises, property prices rise too, resulting in a higher value for the property REIT you are invested in.

AWP is a great opportunity to profit. It is currently trading at a 12% discount to NAV and is paying a 9.3% monthly dividend.

Pick #3: Iron Mountain (IRM) - Yield 9.3%

IRM is a unique REIT that stores paper. Mountains upon mountains of paper records. Corporations generate massive amounts of paperwork that has to be kept safe. This problem can be surprisingly expensive, and keeping paper stored for decades and being able to find the particular piece of paper you need when you need it is much harder than it sounds. IRM stepped in to solve this problem, storing paper offsite and ensuring that it is preserved.

In the modern world, paper is being produced at a slower rate, thanks to computer advancements. We previously highlighted IRM's moves into preserving digital data.

Yet, there is another area of great growth for IRM, and that is taking its expertise overseas. Being utterly dominant in the US market, IRM has expanded well beyond US borders.

Source: IRM Q3 2020 Supplement

Even as storage volumes have declined in the US, they have increased overseas, resulting in consistently growing storage revenues.

Source: IRM Supplement

Additionally, many of IRM's data centers are located overseas in cities like Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam. The company has already made great progress, improving its margins and streamlining its management structure. In 2021, their foreign exposure will be a positive. This, combined with its strong growth overseas, digital growth and cost-cutting measures, adds up to a very positive outlook.

IRM is trading at a very cheap price right now, allowing investors to snag a 9.3% yield in a company that will have numerous tailwinds going into 2021. Despite COVID-19, the company's dividend payout ratio is 78% of AFFO, providing a comfortable cushion for the dividend.

Conclusion

A weakening dollar is not a thing to fear. Currency prices fluctuate, and at some point in the future, the dollar will likely strengthen again. As investors, it is important for us to identify these broad trends and ensure that our portfolios are positioned in a way as to take advantage of them.

A weakening US dollar means that we should consider increasing our exposure to areas outside of the United States. US companies with capital invested overseas are going to have an additional tailwind. Fortunately, there are numerous options for investors to get that exposure, while also maintaining a high level of income.

IMBBY, AWP and IRM are three picks that are all yielding over 9% and will benefit from a weakening dollar relative to their competition. As an added bonus, they are trading at very attractive valuations, thus providing upside potential even if the dollar does not further depreciate.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.