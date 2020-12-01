Single-Family Rentals: Suburban Renaissance

Could the housing market be "too strong" for SFR REITs? The dislocations and wave of foreclosures that gave rise to the SFR sector appear extremely unlikely to reappear as the housing industry appears poised to continue to lead the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Fundamentals are "as strong as they've ever been" according to AMH amid "totally insatiable" demand as America’s families have gained a newfound and deeper appreciation for their homes - and particularly for suburban living.

Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of "suburban revival" and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world have provided an added spark.

The 'Burbs are Back. Riding the tailwinds of the red-hot U.S. housing market, single-family rental REITs have been one of the top-performing real estate sectors throughout the pandemic.

Single-Family Rental Sector Overview

The suburbs are cool again. Riding the tailwinds of the red-hot U.S. housing market, single-family rental REITs have been one of the top-performing real estate sectors throughout the pandemic - one of just five property sectors in positive territory in 2020. In the Hoya Capital Single-Family Rental Index, we track the three single-family rental REITs (SFRs) which account for roughly $25 billion in market value: Invitation Homes (INVH), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and Front Yard Residential (RESI). These REITs collectively own nearly 150,000 single-family rentals, primarily in the Sunbelt region.

The U.S. housing industry continues to be the unexpected leader of the post-pandemic economic recovery, a stark contrast from its role as a "provocateur" during the Financial Crisis. Single-family rental REITs comprise roughly 1-2% of the "Core" REIT ETFs and 3-4% of the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the GDP-weighted performance of the US Housing Industry. Single-family rental REITs - along with their residential REIT sector peers (Apartments and Manufactured Housing REITs), have been some of the most significant beneficiaries of the mounting shortage of housing units in the United States, and as a result, have produced same-store NOI growth that has been consistently above the REIT sector average for the past decade.

Single-family rentals, which combine the benefits of single-family living with the best parts of the multifamily experience, have become the default "starter home" for millions of Americans. Fueled by the maturing millennial generation - the largest age cohort in American history - the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of "suburban revival" and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world have provided an added spark and pulled some of this single-family housing demand forward. Whether they're renting or owning, the maturing millennial generation will enter the single-family housing markets in full-force in the 2020s in a quantity and magnitude not seen since the young boomers began to flock to the suburbs in the late 1970s.

As we'll analyze in more detail throughout this report, SFR fundamentals are "as strong as they've ever been" according to AMH amid "totally insatiable" demand as America’s families have gained a newfound and deeper appreciation for their homes - and particularly for suburban living. This booming demand, however, comes at a time of historically low housing supply. New home construction - particularly in the single-family category - has been historically depressed over the last decade, a result of the substantial and far-reaching fallout from the financial crisis on the residential construction industry. In the 2010s, the United States built homes at a rate that was 50% below the post-1960 average after adjusting for population growth.

The housing shortage - which has propelled a reacceleration in home price appreciation - is particularly acute in the faster-growing Sunbelt regions, which have seen an extra boost in demand from the ongoing out-migration out of the high-density "shutdown cities." SFR REITs concentrate on these Sunbelt markets that have experienced the strongest economic growth during the post-recession recovery. As discussed in Apartment REITs: Urban Exodus, shutdown policies have plunged several coastal urban metros - NYC, L.A., San Francisco - into distress, backtracking a two-decade-long trend of urban revival. Outside of these troubled metros, however, national rental markets - particularly in the SFR category - have been resilient.

The $5 trillion US single-family rental market remains highly fragmented with large-scale institutional rental operators owning 250k out of the estimated 15 million SFR rental units across the US, or roughly 1.5% of the existing SFR stock. These three SFR REITs own a combined 150,000 SFR units in the US and INVH and AMH are the two single-largest SFR owners in the United States. The average single family rental owner manages just 1-2 properties and the average SFR monthly is $1,100 per month, but REIT portfolios skew towards the higher-end of the quality spectrum.

Millions of renters were impacted by coronavirus-related economic shutdowns, but the combination of direct cash infusions and enhanced unemployment insurance as part of the $3 trillion stimulus package have proven to be an effective short-term bridge despite the moratorium on evictions that some experts projected would result in pain for the housing sector. SFR REITs reported rent collection that was less than 2 percentage points below last year's rate, one of the strongest collection rates across the REIT sector. The "essential" property sectors - housing, technology, and industrials - have been minimally affected by missed rents and have generally been able to maintain or even increase their dividend distributions this year.

Leasing trends are the metrics that we watch most closely as forward-looking indicators not only for the SFR REIT sector but also for the housing industry as a whole. Encouraging, blended rent growth averaged 4.4% year over year in the third quarter, driven by a strong 5.4% rise in new lease rates, the strongest quarter on record for new lease growth. Blended rent growth would have been significantly higher if not for the generous pandemic-related concessions, including rent-freezes on renewed leases which were offered through August. Underscoring that point, AMH commented that it expects Q4 renewal spreads to be "around 4%" and new lease rates to be "excess of 6%" for a blended spread over 6%. We expect a similar trajectory from INVH.

While property-level fundamentals are undoubtedly stellar - and perhaps getting even stronger into 2021 - could the housing market be "too strong" for SFR REITs? Single-family rental REITs were born from the last economic crisis when a cascade of subprime foreclosures enabled a new class of institutional rental operators to emerge by buying distressed properties in bulk - a pattern that now appears unlikely to repeat itself during this current crisis due to the resilient strength and underlying fundamentals of the housing sector. These REITs have been net sellers since the start of 2018 and external growth through acquisitions is likely to remain limited given the rise in home values.

Home price appreciation is a double-edged sword for SFR REITs, and the lack of distress in the "traditional" acquisition channel has forced SFR REITs to get creative with external growth plans. AMH has led this shift towards internal development through ground-up homebuilding, and we see the lines between homebuilders (XHB and ITB) and SFR REITs becoming increasingly blurred over the next decade. As discussed in our recent Homebuilders report, we view the build-to-rent market as a key and growing source of relatively steady homebuilding demand that is less impacted by near-term economic conditions or mortgage rates and expect the synergistic relationship between SFR institutional operators and homebuilders to continue to strengthen.

AMH forecasts that it will build up to 1,600 homes in 2020 and believes it has the infrastructure to build up to "3,000 to 4,000" per year looking ahead. This internal development accounts for half of AMH's acquisitions with the remaining 50% split between its National Builders Program (buying new homes from homebuilders) and traditional acquisitions of existing homes. AMH sees 100 bps higher all-in yields from in-house development and 50 bps in incremental yield from built-for-rent purchases from homebuilders. By comparison, INVH sources the majority of their acquisitions through traditional channels - a small percentage of which are sourced through "iBuyer" relationships with companies like OpenDoor (IPOB) and Zillow (Z).

Finally, you can't introduce the SFR sector without mentioning the enormous impact of real estate technology in enabling the formation and fueling the future growth of the sector over the next decade. The "prop-tech" industry includes data and technology companies including Zillow, Redfin (RDFN), CoreLogic (CLGX), RealPage (RP), Black Knight (BKI), and Rocket Companies (RKT) that have helped to streamline the buying, selling, and managing of real estate properties which have enabled the "institutionalization" of the single-family rental market. The availability of technologies like virtual house tours and the increased adoption of entirely digital relationships between renters/homebuyers and landlords/brokers have proven to be especially critical amid the COVID-19 disruptions.

Deeper Dive: Single Family Rental Fundamentals

We continue to believe that the two large SFR REITs are uniquely positioned to benefit from the broader trend of institutionalization within the single-family housing industry - a trend that we believe is in the very early innings - and one that we see as a positive development for both renters and investors alike. SFR REITs aren't the only institutional operators, however, and Progress Residential is poised to jump over American Homes to become the second-largest owner/operator of SFR in the U.S. at the completion of the acquisition of Front Yard Residential by Pretium and Ares Management (ARES), which is expected to close in 1Q21 after the private equity firm boosted their bid by 20%, underscoring the continuing strength of the SFR sector.

We estimate that 500-1,000 units per market are needed to achieve minimum scale, but that 2,000 units or more are needed to reach a "critical mass" whereby the REIT can localize operations within that market and achieve cost efficiencies on par with apartment REITs. Initially, in a phase we call SFR 1.0, the SFR REIT business model depended on the bulk acquisition of distressed housing assets, and REITs used foreclosures as a primary source of new home acquisition. In SFR 2.0, the business model evolved into a stabilized ownership model, focused on achieving efficiencies and growing via one-off acquisitions in a model similar to the smaller apartment REITs that lack internal development teams. In SFR 3.0, we see SFR REITs mirroring the model of the larger apartment REITs with internal development teams capable of supplementing the acquisition-fueled external growth channels.

Scale is a key competitive advantage for SFR ownership and relative to apartment buildings where each property can have several hundred units, geographical fragmentation makes it more difficult to acquire a substantial number of units to achieve scale. Density within markets is especially critical for SFR REITs for achieving efficiencies in leasing, acquisition, and maintenance. Despite the challenges of maintaining and managing a portfolio of single-unit properties spread across a wide geographical area, single-family rental NOI margins are only slightly below the typical apartment REIT.

At scale, typical operating margins for SFR REITs are around 65% compared to an average of around 70% for apartment REITs. SFR REITs generally spend more on maintenance and turnover costs but do not have to incur common area expenses, which average around 20% at apartment REITs. Annual turnover rates of single-family rentals average roughly 30% or lower compared to the 50% rate for apartments and the roughly 10% rate for manufactured housing units. Property taxes, which are generally linked to home values, are the single largest (and growing) expense item for SFR REITs.

Stock Performance of SFR REITs

Riding the tailwinds of the red-hot U.S. housing market, single-family rental REITs have been one of the top-performing real estate sectors throughout the pandemic and are one of just five REIT sectors in positive territory this year. On a price-return basis, SFR REITs are higher by 1.8% in 2020 compared to the 13.0% decline on the broad-based Vanguard Equity REIT ETF (VNQ). The S&P 500 ETF (SPY), meanwhile, has gained 13.0% in 2020 while the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has surged a mind-blowing 41% this year.

After trading in lockstep for the past half-decade, the performance of Invitation Homes and American Homes has diverged over the past two years, a reflection of their distinct geographical footprints. After delivering superior performance last year, Invitation Homes has been impacted by their heavy exposure to West Coast markets which have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak and concerns over rent control policies and outmigration in California. Front Yard has led the way this year following the announced deal with Pretium and Ares Management, which came after their deal with Amherst Residential was terminated back in May amid the pandemic.

Investors also have a few additional options for investing in the SFR sector. American Homes has a suite of five preferred issues with call dates ranging from May 2021 to September 2023. These preferreds offer an average yield of 5.8% but trade at an average 5% premium to par value. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of “participating” preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

One of the youngest REIT sectors, single-family rental REITs emerged in the wake of the housing crisis and became a full-fledged NAREIT sector beginning in 2015, the same year that data centers garnered recognition as a REIT sector. In their short history, SFR REITs have produced excellent total returns relative to other REIT sectors. From 2015 through the end of 2019, the single-family rental sector produced compound annualized total returns of 14.1% per year compared to the 8.4% annual returns from the broad-based REIT index.

SFR REIT Valuations & Dividend Yield

Relative to other REIT sectors, single-family rental REITs appear moderately expensive based on Funds From Operations ("FFO"), but more attractive after factoring in forward-growth expectations. Below, we illustrate that SFR REITs are the fifth most "expensive" REIT sector based on 2021 consensus FFO multiples per NAREIT data. SFR REITs currently trade at an estimated 0-5% premium to their private-market implied Net Asset Value ("NAV").

Dividend cuts have been a major theme across the REIT sector this year with 66 of 170 equity REITs reducing or eliminating their dividends since the start of the pandemic, as tracked in our Coronavirus Dividend Cut Tracker. The SFR REIT sector was not entirely immune, as small-cap Front Yard Residential slashed its dividend back in May, but INVH was one of 40 equity REITs that has raised its dividend this year. As these REITs mature, we expect their payout ratios to rise to levels in line with other REIT sectors.

Based on dividend yield, single-family rental REITs rank near the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 1.5% compared to the REIT sector average of 3.4%. SFR REITs pay out just 32% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth and reinvestment than other property sectors. Core FFO growth has averaged nearly 10% per year over the last five years powered by the combination of robust external growth and solid same-store NOI growth, a growth rate that is behind only the manufactured housing and cell tower REIT sectors.

Key Takeaways: The Burbs Are Back

The 'Burbs are Back. Riding the tailwinds of the red-hot U.S. housing market, single-family rental REITs have been one of the top-performing real estate sectors throughout the pandemic. Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of "suburban revival" and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus world have provided an added spark. SFR REITs reported stellar results in the third quarter despite offering generous pandemic-related assistance to tenants. Rent growth accelerated into the mid-to-high single-digits by the start of the fourth quarter.

Fundamentals are "as strong as they've ever been" according to AMH amid "totally insatiable" demand as America’s families have gained a newfound and deeper appreciation for their homes. Could the housing market be "too strong" for SFR REITs? The dislocations and wave of foreclosures that gave rise to the SFR sector appear extremely unlikely to reappear as the housing industry appears poised to continue to lead the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, NEPT.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.