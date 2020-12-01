China is the world’s most populous nation, with almost 1.4 billion people. India is a close second with over 1.35 billion. Based on 2019 figures, the US is the leading economy worldwide with a nominal GDP of $21.44 trillion. China was second at $14.14 trillion. The US is primarily a service-oriented economy, while China has a faster growth rate. Japan and Germany are third and fourth respectively, with India fifth with $2.94 trillion.

India may be the fifth-largest economy, but its growth rate is second only to China. China has become a mature economy over the past years, while India remains an emerging market. A close relationship between the US and Indian governments is likely to boost India’s growth in the 2020s.

When searching for opportunities, India could offer significant upside over the coming years. The India Fund (IFN) could flourish when the nation’s economy expands again.

India has massive potential

I remember traveling to China for the first time in the mid-1980s. As a commodities trader for Philipp Brothers, one of the world’s leading merchant trading companies at the time, China was a growth area for the company and a destination for many raw materials. As I rode in a taxi from the airport in Beijing to the city, I noticed few cars on the new superhighway. Instead, people rode bicycles on the road, which seemed odd. A few short years later, on a subsequent trip to China’s capital, the ride was a lot different. Traffic jams made the journey on the same highway much longer, and there was not one bicycle on the road. As I sat in the traffic, late for a meeting, I realized that China’s growth was nothing short of incredible. India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, has the same potential.

Meanwhile, the global pandemic has weighed on the Indian economy. As of November 30, the number of reported coronavirus cases in India was over 9.2 million, second only to the United States. The nation has suffered around 135,000 fatalities, third behind the US and Brazil. India is experiencing a deep recession, as the latest economic data showed its growth rate contracted by 7.5% in the second quarter (July-September), after a 23.9% contraction in the previous quarter.

The leader of the Congress party in India, Rahul Gandhi, recently tweeted:

Three crore people amount to thirty million, and a diktat is an order or decree imposed by someone in power without popular consent. In Q2 2019, the Indian GDP grew by 4.4%. Oxford Economics, a global forecasting firm, recently reported that India would be the leading economy that suffers worst from the worldwide pandemic. They lowered Indian GDP growth projections for the next five years, from 6.5% to 4.5%.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi was a popular leader before the coronavirus pandemic. His target is to build India into a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The pandemic has made his target more than a stretch, according to Oxford Economics. However, help for India’s economy could be on the way in 2021.

The US is likely to favor India over China

India remains the second-most populous nation worldwide, and technology continues to spread growth potential. India could be a significant beneficiary of the recent US election, as the “America First” policies of the Trump administration will shift under President-elect Biden. The incoming President favors far more globalist policies that will help the Indian government for three reasons.

First, President-elect Biden has stressed that the United States will strengthen ties with its allies. India has had a long history as a strategic partner with the US, as it is India’s largest trading partner. Relaxation of immigration and trade policies would benefit India’s economy.

Second, given its population, size, and location, India is a critical ally of the US as China continues to spread its sphere of influence through southeast Asia and other parts of the world. The US is more likely to provide financial support to India under President Biden as a critical ally.

Finally, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris’s grandfather was born in Thulasendrapuram, India, making her the first Vice President with Indian heritage. The incoming administration will likely capitalize on those ties.

The Biden administration will take over from the Trump administration on January 20. Relations between the US and China have deteriorated over the past years as the trade war, tariffs, the virus, and other factors continue to drive a wedge between the countries with the two leading economies. Strengthening relations with India will not only be a move towards a more globalist approach, it would provide a more formidable front of opposition to Chinese economic and military expansion.

Commodity production and consumption continue to rise

India is a vast country that produces many commodities. However, many of the raw materials within its borders satisfy domestic requirements, given it has the second-leading population worldwide.

The country’s top exports in 2019 were:

The top-ten exported products were:

The top ten imports for 2019 were:

The top-ten imported products were:

As the Indian economy grows and the standard of living rises over the coming years, the nation will become more efficient in commodity production. Simultaneously, it will require more imports.

The India Fund has been around for a long time

It is challenging to find value in the stock market these days with the leading indices at all-time highs. Investing for the long term for substantial returns entails risk. While today’s situation in India points to continued economic contraction because of the virus, vaccines are likely to create herd immunity worldwide in 2021.

I view India as a nation that has incredible potential. The memories of superhighways with bicycles in China that transformed into tragic jams resulted from economic growth. China is no longer an emerging market. India is the country with an emerging economy that has the most potential.

The fund summary for IFN states:

IFN is managed from Singapore, so it has boots close to the ground in India. The fund has net assets of $498.542 million and trades an average of 76,179 shares each day.

A juicy dividend and bullish trend since March

IFN currently pays shareholders a $1.84 dividend, which equates to an almost 10% yield at $18.53 per share on November 30.

Since 1994, IFN has traded between $5.19 and $71.54 per share. In March 2020, the virus pushed the price to a low of $11.13, the lowest level since 2003.

Since March 2020, IFN has made higher lows and higher highs, and the trend remained positive at the end of November.

Yogi Berra once said, "You can observe a lot from just watching." Observing China's growth in the mid-1980s taught me that the most profitable opportunities come from identifying long-term growth potential. Commodity traders have a unique perspective, as raw materials are global assets. India's population, size and a new US administration with a globalist orientation support the country's economic growth for the long term. Investing in India today could lead to significant profits in the years to come. I would be a buyer of IFN and other India-related investments, leaving room to add on weakness over the coming months. In a decade from now, the country's economy is likely to experience exponential growth.

