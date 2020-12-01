'Super Steve' Saves The Day

“Opinion follows trend”: What it means and how it plays out.

Will shutdowns get shut down? Implications of Secretary Mnuchin’s $580 billion fund recovery and potential re-appropriation, plus the CNBC interview with Cramer.

Secretary Mnuchin's move to return ~$580 billion of taxpayer money back to the Treasury may prove to be one of the most important moves of the Administration this year.

I've just recorded my 57th weekly VideoCast (47th Podcast) on Stock Market Outlook, Commentary and Weekly recap. In this VideoCast/Podcast, I discuss the implications of shutdowns and why Secretary Mnuchin's actions may go a long way to get aid out to those most in need - much sooner than anyone could have anticipated.

He's earned the "Super Steve" moniker after playing an instrumental role in securing the Phase 1 trade deal with China, saving the country from a Great Depression through swift action in March, and most recently taking this constructive action to get aid to small business and the unemployed. Watch or listen below to see how this is all likely to play out from an economic and stock market outlook moving forward.

