President Biden And Energy: Coming Apocalypse Or An Inconsequential Event

Summary

Some energy investors feared a Biden Presidency; they were wrong. Long energy into the election has been one of the best trades of 2020.

With the (likely) odds of Republican senate and US Supreme Court backing, Biden can do little to disrupt current policy.

Even if he could, it is not in the party's best interest to do so into the 2022 midterms, hence the "come together" messaging from Biden.

There is still a massive amount of money to be made on a long energy trade.