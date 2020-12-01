President Biden And Energy: Coming Apocalypse Or An Inconsequential Event

Summary
Some energy investors feared a Biden Presidency; they were wrong. Long energy into the election has been one of the best trades of 2020.
With the (likely) odds of Republican senate and US Supreme Court backing, Biden can do little to disrupt current policy.
Even if he could, it is not in the party's best interest to do so into the 2022 midterms, hence the "come together" messaging from Biden.
There is still a massive amount of money to be made on a long energy trade.
Given the current odds on the Georgia Senate run-offs point to Republican success, it is becoming increasingly likely that investors need to take stock on what a Biden Administration can realistically achieve; substantial energy regulation