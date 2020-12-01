President Biden And Energy: Coming Apocalypse Or An Inconsequential Event

Even if he could, it is not in the party's best interest to do so into the 2022 midterms, hence the "come together" messaging from Biden.

Given the current odds on the Georgia Senate run-offs point to Republican success, it is becoming increasingly likely that investors need to take stock on what a Biden Administration can realistically achieve; substantial energy regulation with a split Congress is a tough ask. This is the political/regulatory scenario that I've laid out as most likely in recent months, and the potential gridlock has formed a cornerstone of the "long energy into the election" thesis that has paid off so well.

Today, I think it's worth going through all the options piecemeal to see what is achievable and what is not without Congressional support. Long story short, my view is that change is actually going to be far less widespread than many have expected, and in all likelihood there is going to be little transformation in the energy landscape. Biden will be measured in his approach, taking care not to upset energy-dependent states heading into (very) important midterm elections. This means that the current relief rally is well-deserved, and while there will be lingering questions on what the framework for energy will be down the line, for now the reality is that the death of fossil fuels has been greatly exaggerated.

Potential Policies, Likelihood Of Implementation

More so than in past years, Americans tend to care about environmental policy, at least under the banner of combating climate change. While I still believe other social issues are likely to get higher initial priority (or more of a press in the media), this reality does mean that environmental policies are going to get more time in the spotlight, even against what was the norm during the Obama era.

The question is how amenable the American political system will be to that change. Much of the power rests with Congress as they control the nation's purse strings. Democrats retained control of the House of Representatives, albeit via slimmer margin as they shed some seats. Losing control of the House was never a major risk, but the Senate had been a question mark for Republicans heading into this election. All but two seats are currently undecided, both in Georgia. These seats are heading to a run-off election - basically a redo - as no candidate received a plurality (more than 50%) of votes. With the current make-up of the Senate at 50-48 in favor of Republicans, if Democrats took both seats, then the Vice President would be the tie-breaking vote on all votes that were cast down party lines. That leaves the potential for Democrats having significant control.

The run-off will take place on January 5, 2021, leaving the outlook in flux over the next two months. With that said, Democrats have traditionally underperformed in run-off elections in the past, largely due to turn-out. Further, in Georgia third-party voters (primarily Libertarians) are expected to swing to the right in the run-off versus left. Odds are that Democrats do not win both seats, which is what would be necessary to gain control of the legislature. Without that, it will be difficult to pass any major changes to climate energy laws, particularly given some Senate votes (e.g., Bob Casey in Pennsylvania) would already be hard to wrangle on really contentious issues.

This means that most change would have to come via executive orders and shifts in power at federal agencies, something that Joe Biden will be intimately familiar with: former President Barack Obama had to endure the same structure. Even then, some of these moves will have a harder time surviving the legal system, with a now staunchly conservative US Supreme Court acting as a backstop. Note that many Supreme Court rulings (such as Atlantic Coast) were already bipartisan and received US Supreme Court support even before Amy Barrett shifted the court further to the right. Remember: Congress controls the nation's wallet and the US Supreme Court is there to whack the President's knuckles on any legal overstep. Within that framework, the approach of the President is likely to take measured steps and incremental change. It's the exact reason why the nation can observe Joe Biden preaching an "across party lines" approach - especially true before 2022 midterm elections.

Executive Order Tools

Paris Climate Agreement. In one of his last moves in office, Donald Trump formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement after announcing his intention to do so back in 2017. Expect Joe Biden to rejoin the agreement day one. It's an easy win with his base to roll back some of these moves, although it really does not change much. As far as numbers, expect re-emphasis of Obama era greenhouse gas emissions goals (targeted down 27% from 2005 levels by 2025), although we are far behind that pace at this point.

In one of his last moves in office, Donald Trump formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement after announcing his intention to do so back in 2017. Expect Joe Biden to rejoin the agreement day one. It's an easy win with his base to roll back some of these moves, although it really does not change much. As far as numbers, expect re-emphasis of Obama era greenhouse gas emissions goals (targeted down 27% from 2005 levels by 2025), although we are far behind that pace at this point. As part of the campaign trail, Biden promised to put in place new CAFE fuel standards that "go beyond" what was in place when he was Vice President. For perspective, the old target was 54.5 mpg by 2025, which was frozen by Trump at a figure 33% less than that. Most auto OEs ignored that repeal and have largely stuck with the mandate, with companies like Ford (F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) agreeing to exceed 50 mpg by 2026. Given how CAFE standards are calculated (confusing with myriad credits for technologies like air conditioning efficiency or hybrid-braking) this is not as onerous a hurdle as one might think, but it still will force OEs into selling more electric vehicles.

that "go beyond" what was in place when he was Vice President. For perspective, the old target was 54.5 mpg by 2025, which was frozen by Trump at a figure 33% less than that. Most auto OEs ignored that repeal and have largely stuck with the mandate, with companies like Ford (F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) agreeing to exceed 50 mpg by 2026. Given how CAFE standards are calculated (confusing with myriad credits for technologies like air conditioning efficiency or hybrid-braking) this is not as onerous a hurdle as one might think, but it still will force OEs into selling more electric vehicles. Oil and Gas Lease Ban on Federal Acreage. An outright fracking ban is a non-starter without Congressional involvement, but Biden can end new leasing on federal land or (potentially) impact existing leases. The latter would end up in the court system as E&Ps would push for an injunction and/or seek compensation for unfair terms and lost income; after all the lease was bought assuming it could be worked. Notable that the most impacted states onshore are New Mexico (Permian Basin) and Wyoming (Powder River Basin), with the former narrowly going to Biden. Energy is an important source of revenue for the budgets of many states, including those controlled by Democrats, so disrupting that into the midterm elections could be disastrous.

An outright fracking ban is a non-starter without Congressional involvement, but Biden can end new leasing on federal land or (potentially) impact existing leases. The latter would end up in the court system as E&Ps would push for an injunction and/or seek compensation for unfair terms and lost income; after all the lease was bought assuming it could be worked. Notable that the most impacted states onshore are New Mexico (Permian Basin) and Wyoming (Powder River Basin), with the former narrowly going to Biden. Energy is an important source of revenue for the budgets of many states, including those controlled by Democrats, so disrupting that into the midterm elections could be disastrous. Underappreciated is the impact the President can have on f ederal agency policy . With Biden in control, agencies will begin to transition power to new leadership, with the new President also setting in place new directives. The Army Corps of Engineers, Power Administration, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and others could all see sweeping changes (indirectly or directly) which could mean a meaningful shift in how these agencies approach regulation and permitting. Notably, FERC is more likely to see large changes via a Democrat-controlled Senate, as the two current vacant seats are awaiting nominees and would be confirmed by the Senate. Two Democrat nominees would shift the balance of power 3-2 in favor of the left.

. With Biden in control, agencies will begin to transition power to new leadership, with the new President also setting in place new directives. The Army Corps of Engineers, Power Administration, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and others could all see sweeping changes (indirectly or directly) which could mean a meaningful shift in how these agencies approach regulation and permitting. Notably, FERC is more likely to see large changes via a Democrat-controlled Senate, as the two current vacant seats are awaiting nominees and would be confirmed by the Senate. Two Democrat nominees would shift the balance of power 3-2 in favor of the left. Methane Emissions. Like many energy regulations, Donald Trump rolled back methane emissions regulations, basically rules that were put in place to minimize leak detection at both wells and supporting midstream infrastructure. Further, flaring rules were walked back. The impacts on the industry are overstated, largely stemming from an early 2020 study on methane emissions from the Permian Basin. The bulk of that is due to flaring, which is now much less of an issue as more natural gas takeaway capacity has come online in Texas, but also just from lower oil production. Many stripper wells (old wells with minimal production) were shuttered during the pricing collapse and are unlikely to be turned back on; these were problem wells when it came to emissions. Midstream has already made methane emissions a focus via an ESG push (see DCP Midstream (DCP), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI)), so on a per mile basis, methane emissions due to pipelines are down meaningfully. I'm all for these rules, and I think it's actually a positive for the larger E&Ps that can comply easily, which is exactly why firms like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Chevron (CVX), and EOG Resources (EOG), to name a few, have all come out in favor of tighter methane regulations and have already made internal commitments to lowering output.

Like many energy regulations, Donald Trump rolled back methane emissions regulations, basically rules that were put in place to minimize leak detection at both wells and supporting midstream infrastructure. Further, flaring rules were walked back. The impacts on the industry are overstated, largely stemming from an early 2020 study on methane emissions from the Permian Basin. The bulk of that is due to flaring, which is now much less of an issue as more natural gas takeaway capacity has come online in Texas, but also just from lower oil production. Many stripper wells (old wells with minimal production) were shuttered during the pricing collapse and are unlikely to be turned back on; these were problem wells when it came to emissions. Midstream has already made methane emissions a focus via an ESG push (see DCP Midstream (DCP), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI)), so on a per mile basis, methane emissions due to pipelines are down meaningfully. I'm all for these rules, and I think it's actually a positive for the larger E&Ps that can comply easily, which is exactly why firms like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Chevron (CVX), and EOG Resources (EOG), to name a few, have all come out in favor of tighter methane regulations and have already made internal commitments to lowering output. The President has a large degree of control over the procurement budget, what is basically the federal contracting budget. Biden has committed to shifting a large chunk of the $500B spent each year towards clean energy where he can, whether that be mandates on federal buildings being carbon-neutral or forcing the government towards electric vehicle use. The idea here is to lead by example, even if states and other locales take a different approach or far-reaching policy cannot be implemented by Congress.

Clean Power Plan 2.0? Biden has pushed for net zero emissions power by 2035, what would essentially be a second version of the Clean Power Plan put in place by Obama which aimed to significantly curtail power sector emissions. While the Clean Power Plan was, like many other energy policies, unceremoniously killed by President Trump, the nation was far off track of reaching those goals. Without control of the Senate, Biden could not implement a similar policy such as energy standards or a national carbon tax. Instead, expect emphasis on renewable tax credit extensions and other policies that are less far-reaching and can be worked into bipartisan bills via the usual "tit for tat" exchanges that occur across party lines.

Requires Congressional Approval

Fracking Ban. Always has been a big headline that really spooks investors, but it's a non-starter - and I'd argue that's true even in a 50/50 Senate. For one, Biden explicitly stated he would not ban fracking late on the campaign trail: "I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies [about it]". That, alongside the risk to blue-collar jobs, would be massive ammunition heading into midterm elections and the 2024 campaign. Importantly, Biden has acknowledged that fracking has to continue in order to make the energy transition.

Always has been a big headline that really spooks investors, but it's a non-starter - and I'd argue that's true even in a 50/50 Senate. For one, Biden explicitly stated he would not ban fracking late on the campaign trail: "I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies [about it]". That, alongside the risk to blue-collar jobs, would be massive ammunition heading into midterm elections and the 2024 campaign. Importantly, Biden has acknowledged that fracking has to continue in order to make the energy transition. Renewable tax credit extensions, EV tax credits. Bipartisan support of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit has existed in the past but did not pass the muster of Trump's pen. I would not be surprised to see an extension put in place, perhaps with a cut to the total value in exchange for more favorable Republican terms (e.g., applies to US-manufactured EVs). This is low-hanging fruit, with the investment tax credit ("ITC") for renewable power construction sitting just slightly above it. Put in place in 2019 for solar and batteries under a four-year construction period, the 30% credit will have wound down to 10% by 2021; wind subsidies will similarly wind down. Democrats have repeatedly tried to push through five-year extensions in various prior bills (GREEN Act, Moving Forward Act), and with more power it could come through. As much attention as these get, they really do not cost the government a lot of money and have received centrist Republican support in the past. I'd expect some sort of renewable credit extension coming through at this point.

Bipartisan support of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit has existed in the past but did not pass the muster of Trump's pen. I would not be surprised to see an extension put in place, perhaps with a cut to the total value in exchange for more favorable Republican terms (e.g., applies to US-manufactured EVs). This is low-hanging fruit, with the investment tax credit ("ITC") for renewable power construction sitting just slightly above it. Put in place in 2019 for solar and batteries under a four-year construction period, the 30% credit will have wound down to 10% by 2021; wind subsidies will similarly wind down. Democrats have repeatedly tried to push through five-year extensions in various prior bills (GREEN Act, Moving Forward Act), and with more power it could come through. As much attention as these get, they really do not cost the government a lot of money and have received centrist Republican support in the past. I'd expect some sort of renewable credit extension coming through at this point. Carbon capture. Section 45Q allowed tax credits for projects that used carbon dioxide such as enhanced oil recovery or outright capture (injection underground). It is something that large scale oil and gas companies can utilize but the industry has been reliant on the credit to make money. Once again, this is something that should see bipartisan support and that is a win/win in many cases for legacy fossil fuel companies while appeasing environmentalists.

Section 45Q allowed tax credits for projects that used carbon dioxide such as enhanced oil recovery or outright capture (injection underground). It is something that large scale oil and gas companies can utilize but the industry has been reliant on the credit to make money. Once again, this is something that should see bipartisan support and that is a win/win in many cases for legacy fossil fuel companies while appeasing environmentalists. The fate of Section 201 tariffs. Tariffs on overseas solar panel manufacture created an interesting scenario where Trump's "America First" theme intersected with green energy. Antidumping and countervailing duties have been heavy on Chinese solar cells and modules for many years (including back into the Obama Administration) and Trump expanded upon those. If Biden allows the Section 201 tariffs to expire, the levelized cost of energy for solar will come down by $0.07-0.12 per watt, creating some significant savings.

Fossil Fuel Exposed Subsector Thoughts

What does this all mean? For pipeline companies, those firms awaiting critical permits or reviews for large interstate lines have potentially heightened risks. Those with ownership in Dakota Access (Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX (MPLX), Phillips 66 Partners (PSX), Enbridge (ENB)) are obvious as the pipeline could see disruption given the court-ordered need for a new Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS"). Others include TC Energy (TRP) and Keystone XL (Biden likely to kill the Presidential permit which allows the border crossing) and Equitrans (ETRN) and Mountain Valley Pipeline. Enbridge (ENB) received critical permits for Line 3 in the final moments of the current administration, a big win there.

While a leasing ban on its own will not be the end for those with federal acreage exposure (Cimarex Energy (XEC), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Devon Energy (DVN), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Murphy Oil (MUR)), it could nonetheless create overhangs in the minds of many investors. Further, the entire oil industry will watch any changes on energy sanctions, particularly with Iran. A less aggressive stance could open the doors for millions of barrels of supply coming back into the market legally.

For both oil and natural gas, the question is whether changes that influence refined product demand (higher CAFE standards, EV tax credits) and natural gas (encouragement of renewable energy via tariffs/subsidies) will be enough to meaningfully change the pacing of expected demand. In my view, the answer is relatively little over the next five to ten years - where the bulk of expected value is accrued in any case. Recent sour outlooks from many supermajors aside (Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), BP (BP)), with most of the midstream sector trading at discounts to expected value over the next ten years and many E&Ps trading below NAV with <10-year reserve lives, the overwhelming majority of these companies have upside even if fossil fuels all but disappear in 2030 and forward.

Takeaways

A divided government and a somewhat centrist President Joe Biden likely means change will be incremental and unambitious. While rhetoric from some of those on the fringes of the party desires a scorched earth approach, the new administration appears keen on preserving its base and building power. While the midterm election exposes more Republican seats for disruption versus Democrats (21 versus 13), I expect care early on during this Presidency on not upsetting the proverbial apple cart.

In my view, state policy remains more important than federal. Many are pushing mandates far more aggressive than federal regulations (renewables, stricter drilling, EV sales targets) and while the court system remains an outlet, the losers in energy over the next few years are far more likely to be exposed to jurisdictions that are unwelcoming.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? Energy Income Authority has been the best source on Seeking Alpha for quality ideas. The EIA Portfolio has trounced both the S&P 500 and energy sector benchmarks. With membership up fourfold since this time last year, prices are increasing to $99 per month or $799 per year on December 1. This is a 30-50% increase versus current rates. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to lock in current lower rates for life.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEC, DCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.