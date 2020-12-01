The Rotation Trade Has Hit A Speed Bump: Harrison

The momentum for the rotation has slowed somewhat, and this could be the beginning of a longer-term reevaluation of value over growth.

There was a bearish tone to the market today as we saw an exit away from the rotation into value, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Overall, markets were up in November; in fact, it was the best month since January 1987. Harrison attributed the rally to three themes that emerged over the course of the month: positive vaccine news, a relatively uneventful election, and a lot of central bank liquidity still hitting the market.

While sentiment is largely bullish over the long term, Harrison cautioned that there is still some short-term economic pain associated with the rising virus count ahead. He believes we will see an acceleration in hospitalizations in the next few weeks, and said that a healthcare system overload would lead to more severe lockdowns and more pernicious economic effects, making a double-dip recession a real possibility.

From a stock perspective, it’s a waiting game, Harrison said. He believes that uncertainty around the virus may cause a rotation back into stay-at-home stocks like Zoom (ZM).

The momentum for the rotation into value that we saw over the past month has slowed somewhat, he said, and this could be the beginning of a longer-term reevaluation of value over growth. As the value rotation trade faces challenges in the coming month, it is unclear which companies are positioned to benefit.

“December will be a different market than November,” Harrison said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

