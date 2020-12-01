The related contracts are in dispute, though, and those customers have also filed for bankruptcy.

Mammoth has $263 million in delinquent accounts receivables (without interest) and another $68 million in accrued interest on those receivables.

Reported adjusted EBITDA was $22.1 million in Q3 2020. However, without interest on delinquent accounts receivables and revenues from disputed contracts, this is reduced to $2.5 million.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) demonstrated some improved infrastructure segment results in Q3 2020, but any upside for its stock lies mainly in the accounts receivables that it is attempting to collect from a couple of bankrupt companies. There is considerable uncertainty about Mammoth's ability to collect those funds, due to the bankruptcy filings and also the disputes about the related contracts. However, if Mammoth can collect on at least part of the accounts receivables, then it will be a big help to the company. Mammoth has over $5 per share in delinquent accounts receivables (without interest). With interest, this rises to over $7 per share.

Q3 2020 Results

Mammoth recorded $22.1 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2020, although this was driven by items that may not actually translate into cash flow.

Mammoth recorded $8.4 million in pressure pumping revenues and $1.9 million in sand revenues from Gulfport Energy (which still owns around 22% of Mammoth's stock) in Q3 2020. The pressure pumping revenue involves a contract between Gulfport and Stingray Pressure Pumping (a Mammoth subsidiary) for the use of up to two pressure pumping fleets. This contract expires in December 2021, but Gulfport filed legal action to terminate the contract in December 2019. Mammoth/Stingray is disputing Gulfport's right to terminate that contract and contends that the contract calls for it to be continue to be paid based on the passage of time.

Mammoth (through its Muskie subsidiary) also has a contract to sell and deliver sand to Gulfport. Muskie filed a lawsuit against Gulfport in September 2020 to recover delinquent payments under this contract as Gulfport has recently stopped making payments for the sand contract as well.

Thus, Mammoth recorded approximately $10.3 million in revenues along with $1.1 million in interest on delinquent accounts receivables (recorded under other income - related parties) due to the Gulfport contracts, with no associated costs. Gulfport's recent bankruptcy filing increases the uncertainty about Mammoth being able to collect this money.

In addition, Mammoth reported $8.2 million in interest on delinquent accounts receivables for its ongoing attempts to collect funds from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [PREPA]. This is recorded under other income.

Taking out those items that Mammoth may not be able to collect on would reduce its adjusted EBITDA from $22.1 million to approximately $2.5 million for Q3 2020.

$ Million Reported Adjusted EBITDA $22.1 Less: Gulfport Revenue $10.3 Less: Gulfport A/R Interest $1.1 Less: PREPA A/R Interest $8.2 Revised Adjusted EBITDA $2.5

Mammoth has made some progress with its infrastructure business and would have reported $7.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for that segment in Q3 2020, excluding the PREPA accounts receivable interest. Its other segments are generating negative EBITDA after adjusting for the items discussed above, though.

The PREPA Funds

Mammoth contends that it is owed $38.5 million by Gulfport Energy (including $2.2 million in interest). The PREPA accounts receivable balance is much larger though, adding up to around $227 million, excluding $65.8 million in interest.

Mammoth believes the PREPA receivables are collectable, but PREPA filed for bankruptcy in July 2017 and requires funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] or other sources to make the payments.

The PREPA contracts are also the source of controversy due to the accusations that bribery was involved in Mammoth's subsidiary Cobra being awarded the contracts. Mammoth noted that the Rand Report found that Cobra's selection was reasonable and that the rates charged were within representative ranges as well, but there is certainly considerable uncertainty about whether Mammoth will be able to collect the outstanding PREPA receivables (and how much it will receive if it does receive some funds).

Mammoth/Cobra is also being sued by Mastec Renewables, alleging that Mastec was wrongfully deprived of the Puerto Rico work.

The next hearing around the PREPA case is scheduled for December 2nd (Docket 2033).

Valuation

Mammoth currently has approximately $76 million in net debt, which would be around 7.6x its annualized adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2020 (excluding Gulfport and PREPA related revenue). Mammoth's high debt level is also reflected by it having only $18 million in available borrowing capacity under its credit facility at the end of Q3 2020. It appears to be able to operate at roughly neutral to slightly positive cash flow, though.

Mammoth's value without its disputed accounts receivables is fairly nominal. One could justify a value of approximately $1 per share based on some additional improvements to its businesses (getting it to roughly $15 million in adjusted EBITDA per year).

However, its potential upside would be mainly from the court proceedings, as it is trying to collect on nearly $5 per share in PREPA accounts receivables (without interest) alone. The total accounts receivables (including accumulated interest) from Gulfport and PREPA add up to over $7 per share.

Gulfport A/R $0.79 Gulfport Interest $0.05 PREPA A/R $4.96 PREPA Interest $1.44 Total $7.24

Conclusion

Mammoth Energy has managed to improve its infrastructure services results recently, although weakness in its other business segments has kept its adjusted EBITDA to $2.5 million in Q3 2020, excluding disputed contract revenue and interest on those associated accounts receivables.

I would pay no more than $1 per share for Mammoth Energy itself, but it is potentially owed a lot of money from a couple of entities that are currently in bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.