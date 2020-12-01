Ford Motor Company's (F) Management Presents at Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference (NYSE:F) Credit Suisse Technology Conference November 30, 2020 3:00 PM ET

Doug Karson

Hi. This is Doug Karson from Bank of America. Thank you so much for joining us with Ford Motor Credit, fireside chat format. And with us today from Ford Motor Credit is Brian Schaaf, the Chief Financial Officer at Ford Motor Credit. And we have about 29 minutes. We are going to leave a little time for Q&A. If anyone has a question, please send it electronically to me and we will try to get those questions answered.

So thanks, Brian. And why don't we just kick it off with a hot topic. We saw great auction values with a good driver in the quarter. I think Ford Credit had its best course since 2005, from what I remember. If you can maybe just walk us through like what you are seeing in the used car market and then broadly what you are seeing on the retail side too? You had a real pick up in your demand relative to where you were four, five months ago.

Brian Schaaf

Great. Yes. Thank you Doug. And thank you. I think you appreciate you letting us take the time to talk to investors this afternoon. So yes, it was a phenomenal quarter for us here the third quarter, best quarter we have had, as you said, in 15 years or so. And it's kind of interesting. If you look at strength of the quarter, it was really one key factor. And that was, it was a good time to be in the used car business, I guess, with our off-lease vehicles that auction values switch demand index hit a record high in June, again in July and hen in August.

And so again, it was really maybe a stroke of good luck. I think if you look at some of the factors that are driving that performance, hopefully those continued for some period of time. But that was really the key in the third quarter. Our auction values were up 7.5% sequentially and then 5% year-over-year. And as I say, that we were at peak through the end of August and then we peaked in September and following kind of a more normal trend here in the fourth quarter. But on a seasonally adjusted basis, we are still at record levels.

So the other factor that benefited us in the third quarter is because of the shutdown of the auction houses in the second quarter, we actually started the third quarter with an exceptionally high level of vehicles awaiting auction. So we were selling those, that high inventory vehicles, into a really hot market. So that's benefited us a lot in the quarter.

Again, we are not providing guidance specifically on the fourth quarter. As I said, auction values, I think the industry data says that we are still at seasonally record levels. So hopefully that strength continues here through the fourth quarter. We are not going to have a repeat of the inventory, the favorable inventory that we saw in the third quarter because we ended the third quarter with a more normal level of vehicles awaiting auction.

Doug Karson

That's helpful. Thanks for sharing some color on that. If we can maybe look at how the book is performing, charge-offs, lost receivables were both below prior year levels. How is your portfolio feeling in this economic challenging environment?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. Great question. And I think from the trend that we are seeing in a number of different places where, in general, credit quality remains really, really strong during this period of time. So a low delinquency is seen and the portfolio is performing within our placement expectation. I think if you look at that, again, probably a surprise compared to where we maybe thought would be earlier in the year about where we would be in the third quarter and now. The government programs have clearly helped consumers and lenders and we are obviously watching what's going on in Washington closely now.

In addition, consumers have broadly been reducing household debt. And I think you look at this in discretionary spending, during the pandemic we can't spend the money on vacations or entertainment. Here in the Michigan, we can't even go out to the restaurants anymore. But I think people have used that excess cash on hand to continue to pay down debt.

It's interesting, I heard a story this story morning that I think we are expecting a really strong holiday season in terms of retail sales and such. And again, one of the factors that they attributed that to was similar that people aren't spending in the areas that they traditionally spend in. So do hopefully, this continues to do bode well for us.

Doug Karson

I think in the quarter, we saw credit loss reserve spike up to $1 billion, I maybe could be $1.2 billion possibly, maybe ending Q3 with $1.3 billion, I am not exactly sure about the number. But do anticipate carrying that level of reserve going forward?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. Again, a good question. If you put that in position to the question about where we hope we are seeing in terms of the strength of the portfolio, you are right. It's $1.3 billion, which is an increase of about $0.5 billion to where we started the year. Just as a reminder, we implemented CECL, the lifetime credit loss standard, at the beginning of the year. And then at the end of the first quarter, in light of the sudden and significant increase in unemployment and expected reduction in GDP, we added to the reserve again about $0.5 billion. We continued that through the second quarter. And then that's where we stay today.

So to put that in perspective, that credit loss reserve is about the same level that we had for the great recession. I think we remain cautious about future credit losses in light of the pandemic and the path that we are on. Unemployment remains high. And so we are prepared with the reserve for us relating credit losses. I would like to think there is some good news on the horizon. Vaccines and such maybe can prove to be effective and maybe as we move forward the economy will improve more quickly than we think and unemployment.

But at this point, I think time will just tell whether these reserves and of course, we will adjust them in line with the economic indicators as we move through time. And as we ended the third quarter at about the same level we were at in the first quarter, really I look at the uncertainty that we expect. And as some of that hopefully we get more and better understanding and really an improving trend, I think that's going to be the key to the reassessing this reserve going forward.

Doug Karson

Okay. It makes sense. I just got a question coming in from an investor. They ask about the liquidity. I think they asked on Ford, but let's just do both. If you could maybe just give us an update on the liquidity at Ford Motor Credit and just give us an update of where the liquidity is at Ford Co. and how you kind of share that liquidity?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. That's one of our strength. If you look at the last few years, but in particular as we came into this year on the Ford Credit side, we typically have had this target of about $25 billion of the liquidity and we have been running higher than that for some period of time here. The end of the third quarter was about $31 billion of liquidity. So again, above that level. We like the fact that gives us the flexibility in light of potential uncertainty. We continue to have really diverse robust funding sources. So we feel that we are well-positioned to meet whatever needs that we may have.

On the Ford, on the OEM and the auto side, we ended the third quarter with a cash balance of about $29.5 billion. I remind you, we fully repaid just over $15 billion of the corporate revolver during the third quarter. And the liquidity on the auto side was $45 billion, $45.5 billion. And I think the other key from a liquidity standpoint on the auto side is that in July, we extended $4.8 billion of the three-year corporate revolver from April 2022 to July 2023.

So in both Ford and Ford Credit, we are really comfortable with the level of liquidity that we have right now.

Doug Karson

Okay. I just got a question coming in on the rating. So the downgrade to high-yield and being the CFO of the credit business and your rating kind of linked to the parent company, how do you look at your cost of capital now? It's not a great place to be when you are a large finance company to be high-yield rating? But a lot of it was on the environment we are in. But what changes have you made, will you potentially need to make on your funding? And how important would it be independently to Ford Co. would be for Ford Credit to get back to an IG rating?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. Well, it's critically important. It's something that, from a standing where we want to be, that's one of our key objectives. So we recognize the impact on the business of where we are today. So again, something we can clearly keep in front of us. Interestingly, if you look at our third quarter, our financing margin was about flat compared to the third quarter 2019. And I think that highlights are strong balance sheet and the substantial liquidity and then the considerable flexibility. So as we can move around from the various funding sources. We can adjust the mix of ABS, for example.

And I think one of the things we have tried to do is maintain fair amount of dry powder the last few years to weather whatever might be in front of us. And as you know generally happens, our receivables dropped during the downturn. In this case, they dropped in April and May as we had the production cut. So that also tends to help from a funding standpoint that the balance sheet naturally declines in some these periods of stress.

I think if you look forward, we are going to continue to prudently issue unsecured debt. And as I said, we have plenty of dry powder in terms of unencumbered assets and liquidity. And as we have highlighted in the last past few quarters, we do expect our ABS mix to increase, but I think just modestly going forward. Again, I think we like that position of dry powder and maintaining the flexibility that that gives us.

Doug Karson

Not to put you in a spot, but what is the mix right now of secured versus unsecured?

Brian Schaaf

So at the end of the third quarter, we were at 38% secured funding as a percent of our managed receivables. And we have been kind of in that range, 35% to 40% since the great recession.

Doug Karson

Right. I am assuming you agencies would like to see that number be reasonable, not knock up a lot, right?

Brian Schaaf

Yes.

Doug Karson

You gain more flexibility on it now that you are high-yield but I would be just curious if you needed to, like how much you think you can take that up without pressuring your rating?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. I think, again, within our plans, we don't envision that we will get to a point where we focus on or they focus on the amount of unencumbered assets. So as you know, we have dialogue with them over time. I can't speak for them but my impression is they are pretty comfortable with where we are. And so we are going to maintain the dry powder but also have flexibility to increase to a degree.

Doug Karson

Okay. That's helpful. I know that some investors are looking at Ford Credit for the first time when it dropped into high-yield and maybe just kind of help refresh the idea that the self liquidating of balance-sheet, maybe a sense of like do you know how much debt is rolling off in the next several years and what the funding plan is right now? You guys have published that in the past. And I don't have it in front of me but maybe you can just give us an update of what it type of unsecured funding, if you thought about what you need in 2021 and what amount of debt is going to be rolling down, if you know those numbers?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. Again, in terms of our funding plan for 2021, I think that will become more current as we get through the end of the year and into next year. You are right, though. In terms of our self liquidating balance sheet, I think that's a really important part of that nature of a of a FinCo or Ford Credit is that, in general our assets are going to come due or going to mature quickly than our debt, for example. And we actually now publish this information in our earnings material.

So for the balance of 2020, we have $49 billion of assets that are coming due or maturing and $21 billion of debt. For next year, it's $84 billion and $67 billion. So if you look at this, we have a strong balance sheet with which is inherently liquid. So those were the cumulative maturities with us over those periods of time.

So what happens in a liquidation scenario, asset cash flows would be sufficient to cover all of our debt maturities in every period. And our liquidity is structured in a way that we can actually fund for an extended period of time without access to capital markets. And then the self liquidating structure remains intact. And we have sufficient level of assets unencumbered to support those potential funding.

At the end of September, totally $77 billion of our $153 billion of assets were unencumbered. So I think if you look both again in terms of dry powder and if you also look in terms of the maturities, we are in a really strong position there.

Doug Karson

I guess, if we look at some downside scenarios, if we head into another national lockdown, God forbid, but if we do, how are you guys modeling maybe the consumer health or loan performance, residual values in the event? And did that come in better than your expectations when we are looking like April and May and how bad things were? How do you think about the consumer?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. Again, a good, a great question and something we spend a lot of time thinking about modeling, as you would imagine. We are encouraged with the continued strength of the business here. And yes, quite frankly, if you look at the second and third quarter, starting really the retail side of the business, it has performed very, very well. And if you look kind of at the Ford Credit business, our share in the second quarter because of the marketing programs that were in placed that tended to emphasize the low interest-rate programs, our share was actually higher in the second quarter and it normalized during the third quarter. And it's just interesting, as wholesale has come down, retail has gone up for us.

If you look kind of going forward as we commented earlier, the vaccine, hopefully we don't get in a position where there is another lockdown and hopefully we have may be found on better ways to work our way through this. But I think as we had pointed out, our strength in April and May and then back during the great recession, it's a further testament to our underwriting and the performance of our portfolio. So back in the great recession, also here in April and May, the portfolio performed as we expected.

And so from that standpoint, again, we are encouraged that under any scenario that we planned appropriately. And as you point out, we do model this. And if you look at both the dry powder that we have today and maintain the balance sheet size that we tapped a few years ago, we feel comfortable with the amount of funding we have to do. And then the strong liquidity. So I think from that standpoint, our modeling and our capital structure are really set up to weather whatever may come our way.

Doug Karson

A question came in regarding electric vehicle sales. And I am kind of reading the question here to make sure it's fair. I know that you are on the Ford Motor Credit side. But the question states, is your future concern that ICE vehicles with the six to seven year loan maybe get depreciate faster, effective zero values that you would be on historical levels. I guess as EV vehicles come out and you would be taking share from ICE vehicles and having depreciation really not estimated properly. It's kind of an interesting question. Do you have any thoughts on that? And while we are at it, I have a follow-up about the loan length that you guys are seeing?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. That's a good question. If you look, I think where we are most directly impacted would obviously be on the leased vehicles and the term of those leases tend to be 24, 36, 39 months. So they are not at the same length. I think also if you look at this, clearly the consumer, shifts in consumer demand, obviously regulatory environments that are shifting demand in the portfolio are something we look at all the time.

About two years ago now, announced we were getting out of sedans and that was driven by consumer demand and where they were moving. We had a lot of questions on that about what would the impact be on our portfolio. What's kind of interesting is and I wouldn't want to project for ICE versus BEV, but for what traditionally has happened, as we have actually almost seen like the scarcity value that the vehicles that have been either discontinued or have fallen out of consumer taste actually tend to see certain uptick in residuals and things.

But yes, I think it's probably too soon to be able to predict specifically what's going to happen. But it is something that we are constantly monitoring and potentially are planning for shifts in consumer demand and vehicle sales.

Doug Karson

Right. And you guys are very close to your dealer network. Were there any problems with any major dealers that were having difficulty getting financing that you are aware of, like during the downturn? Or did you have any new dealers go out of business? How did the dealer network take this big hit we had in economy?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. Good question. In the U.S., we finance about 75% of our dealers. And so we have a very close relationship with the dealers. I know that they have been able to take advantage of some of the government programs. And those were helpful. I think probably some of the primary strength has been just the way the retail sales have gone. And then recently I think the used vehicle market has also benefited them. So from where I sit, I think the dealers have been very well-positioned and have been really stepping up in the case of like digital sales and such, but really helping to continue the strength that we have had.

Doug Karson

Okay. Thank you for that answer. Question coming in on individual loans. How are you guys handling this forbearance? Are their loan extension requests still trending up? Have those slowed? Does it matter?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. If you go back, you would see the things turn out, I don't think it's a surprise this didn't turn out differently. Early on, I guess it was probably middle to late March and then into April, we previously had a program where if there is a hurricane and several zipcodes are declared national disasters, we have almost an automatic extension program that we offer to our borrowers. And we have had this for a long time and it's been a real asset for us and obviously really helpful for the borrowers, for our customers.

And as we kind of really followed an industry trend but really saw a need, an opportunity to extend this nationwide and really in a lot of markets around the world through March and into April. So we ended up extending about 11% of our U.S. portfolio through the end of May. And that was unprecedented because we have done this in a few zipcodes here and there.

The good news is that over 99% of those extensions have made a payment. We are really pleased with the performance of the portfolio. We are back down to normal levels of extensions and forbearance. With that weight behind us, I think the good that we hoped it would do, provided peace of mind to our customers and we think going forward that customer loyalty, if you look at kind of benefits of Ford Credit and what we can do, I think this will further really help the loyalty that we experience with our customers.

Doug Karson

Okay. Excellent. I have a good question coming in here. Ford Motor Credit like support agreement, if you know that off the top of your head kind of where that stands? And there is a few kind of follow-ups there. Do you manage leverage or other metrics? And under normalized circumstances, how does it relates to the distribution power of your dividends up to Ford Co? So kind of let's talk about the support agreement, how you guys think about a dividend, how does dividend would be and what like I guess leverage and metrics do you look as a CFO of Ford Credit?

Brian Schaaf

Yes. Okay. Great. Let me see if I can remember and answer those. So yes, the support agreement, clearly that's an important part of our relationship between the auto side of the business and Ford Credit. We have obviously specific guidelines and requirements in the agreement. I think most significantly as vehicle at Ford Credit, is we do maintain this arm's length of that relationship with the auto side of the business. So in terms of our pricing to auto and such, it's really something that we rely on to, I think from an investor standpoint, that arm's length relationship extensions.

And in terms of some of the specific on distributions and maybe on leverage. We tend to maintain leverage or manage leverage in the range of eight to nine to one, which is well below the limit that the support agreement would require. If you look at our distributions, they have been really strong for us the last few years and they continue this year to be really strong. Distributions are a factor of our net income clearly and that's been, as we started the call, that's been really strong for us.

If you look at the balance sheet size, another factor. The balance sheet declined in size of the opportunity and that helped us a bit from the distribution standpoint this year. And then manage leverage, maintaining it in that eight to nine range. I think we ended the third quarter after 8.2, so a little bit towards the lower end of that range. But I expect it will be within that range and I guess it could tick little above, a little below depending on maybe size of the balance sheet. But in general, that's what I would expect from a distribution standpoint.

Doug Karson

All right. That great. I think we are at the 3:30 mark. I believe you have some follow-up meetings with investors later in the afternoon. So with that, I would like to thank everybody for listening to the fireside chat. I know we didn't get to all the questions that were sent in. But I will follow up individually with those investors that still have any questions. And thanks again. Have a great reminder of the afternoon. Bye.

Brian Schaaf

Yes. Thank you Doug. Thank you everyone.