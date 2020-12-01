2 Ultra Safe Dividend Blue Chips For A Rich Retirement

This video article walks you through why TROW and MMM are two of the most reasonable and prudent income investors retirees can trust to help achieve a prosperous retirement.

TROW and MMM are the safest, most dependable, and highest quality dividend blue chips that long-term investors can safely buy with the market at record highs.

The new DK Safety & Quality Tool allows us to see the exact safety, dependability, and quality scores of the 478 company Master List, and it is color-coded by valuation.

But quality blue chips are always on sale if you know where to look.

The market has been red hot in November, and many value stocks have been even hotter.

It's been a wild year for stocks, to say the least. 2020 is a year of many historic firsts including

the fastest bear market in US history

the strongest bear market rally in US history

So far in November stocks are up 11%, on optimism about

election uncertainty decreasing

several effective vaccines are just weeks away from approval

a relatively "small" $500 billion to $1.5 trillion stimulus bill is expected in early 2021

blue-chip economist consensus expects 4.3% GDP growth in 2021, the strongest growth in 21 years

Of course, cyclical value stocks have done much better than the broader market, just as blue-chip economists had been predicting.

Investors looking for the best way to position for the market upswing should look to the value stocks beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic...A sturdy economic recovery should pull investor capital from momentum stocks and into value names as their earnings bounce back, the team said. "The backdrop of globally synchronized expansion, legislative gridlock, and positive vaccine news should mark a breakout point for value stocks," the strategists said." - Business Insider (emphasis added)

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) recently told its clients in a note that the market is now in "market nirvana" with deep value companies poised to potentially have a great 2021 and beyond.

For months the Dividend Kings' Phoenix strategy has been buying the highest quality, pandemic ravaged blue chips. We might not have been able to predict the exact timing of the vaccine news, or when the election uncertainty would abate, but we knew that it was likely to within a few months.

Now our highest conviction ideas, such as Magellan Midstream (MMP), Prudential (PRU), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which we've bought over 50 times in the last few months, are up between 23% and 37% this month alone.

our Phoenix portfolio is up almost 16% in November

vs. 13% for dividend aristocrats (our benchmark) and 11% S&P 500

I'm buying every single Phoenix recommendation with real money, to ensure that I'm eating my own cooking.

But of course, there is a downside to one of the best Novembers in US market history.

Investors Have Become Euphoric Once More... And Valuations Have Gotten Stretched

Investor sentiment is extremely fickle, often swinging from extreme fear to extreme greed in a matter of weeks.

three weeks ago the S&P suffered its worst week (-6%) since March

now the market is red hot and CNN's fear/greed index is approaching the highest levels ever recorded (92 in January 2018)

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $137.45 -15% 26.8 26.8 62% 58% 2021 $168.42 23% 21.6 24.2 31% 42% 2022 $195.79 16% 18.5 20.0 12% 18% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $159.90 22.7 37% 2.67 2.35 1.62% 2.05%

(Sources: Author Calculations, JPMorgan, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters/Refinitiv, Ed Yardeni, Multipl.com)

S&P 500 Total Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -37.8% -99.2% -74.4% 2021 -20.9% -19.3% -13.2% 2022 -6.8% -3.3% -2.5% 2025 17.5% 3.2% 2.4%

(Sources: Author Calculations)

As far as the broader market goes, future expected returns are rather underwhelming, to say the least.

Fortunately, even in this red hot market, great blue-chip bargains are always on sale, if you know where to look.

Finding The Safest Dividend Blue-Chip Bargains In This Red Hot Market

The Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool is the latest of 16 tools we've created for our members to easily sort the 478 company DK Master List by

dividend/balance sheet safety scores (100% scale)

safety rating (5 point scale)

long-term dependability scores (100% scale)

dependability ratings (4 point scale)

business model rating (3 point scale)

MSCI ESG scores (CCC to AAA 7 point scale)

overall quality score (100% scale)

overall quality rating (12 point scale)

color-coded by DK valuation rating

Dividend Kings Rating Scale

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Average 2.5% 35% 45% 55% 65% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 11 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 12 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

bolded = Phoenix caliber companies

the only kinds of companies Dividend Kings and I are buying in this recession

The 11 point DK quality scale has been expanded to 12 points, due to our new long-term dependability scale going from 3 points to 4 points (more on this in a moment).

DK Safety & Quality Tool Sorted By Highest Safety

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Every time I update a company in the DK Research Terminal (20+ company updates per week) I update the safety, quality, and valuation data in this tool.

The tool is updated every day, including the color-coding for potential good buys or better, potential reasonable buys, holds, and potential sell/trim DK valuation ratings

Those ratings are based on margins of safety determined by a company's overall quality and risk profile

This tool makes it extremely easy to quickly sort the DK Master List by safety, dependability, and quality, and to know instantly the best companies to buy for any given risk profile.

So in the spirit of Black Friday bargain hunting, let's take a look at the safest, most dependable, and highest quality blue chips conservative investors, such as retirees, can buy, to make their long-term financial dreams come true.

Or to put another way, let's take a deeper look at the safest, most dependable, and highest quality dividend blue chips retirees can buy with the market at all-time highs.

T. Rowe Price: The Safest & Highest Quality Blue-Chip You Can Buy In This Stock Market Bubble

T. Rowe (NASDAQ:TROW) is both the safest and highest quality dividend blue chip conservative income investors such as retirees can buy in this market bubble. So now let me walk you through a summary of the complete DK quality scoring system so you can see just why that is.

Dividend Safety: 97% Very Safe

Just how do I determine the safety of any company? Whether or not a company pays dividends there are certain key fundamental metrics that have proven highly correlated to

historical dividend cuts in recessions

long-term bond defaults

long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

This is based on historical dividend cut data as well as decades of research from

five credit rating agencies (S&P, Moody's, Fitch, DBRS, AMBest)

blue-chip asset managers (such as JPMorgan, MSCI, BlackRock (NYSE: BLK (NYSE: BAC (NYSE: UBS

leading research universities (such as Princeton)

I've spent about 18 months working on the Dividend Kings Safety model, incorporating what I've learned in my seven years as a professional analyst.

Today that safety model includes 45 safety metrics (the overall quality score incorporates 85 fundamental metrics).

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 2019 Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 Consensus Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 Consensus Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 Debt/EBITDA vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 7 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 8 Interest coverage ratio vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 9 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 10 Debt/Capital vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 11 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 12 Historical Current Ratio 13 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 14 Historical Quick Ratio 15 S&P credit rating 16 S&P rating outlook 17 Fitch credit rating 1 Fitch rating outlook 19 Moody's credit rating 20 Moody's rating outlook 21 AMBest rating (insurance) 22 AMBest rating outlook (insurance) 23 DBRS rating (Canadian companies) 24 DBRS rating outlook (Canadian companies) 25 MSCI ESG Score 26 ESG Trend 27 30-year bankruptcy risk 28 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 29 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating if not rated) 30 Dividend Growth Streak (vs. Ben Graham 20 years of annual dividends standard of excellence) 31 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs. Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 32 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 33 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 34 Dividend Champion status (25+ year dividend growth streak) 35 Dividend King status (50+ year dividend growth streak) 36 Analysts Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 37 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 38 Historical F-score vs 4+ safety guideline 39 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 40 Historical Z-score vs 1.81+ safety guideline 41 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 42 Historical Beneish M-score vs. -2.22 or less safety guideline 43 Speculative: Yes or no 44 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 45 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

Not all of these metrics are applicable to all companies, industries, or sectors. But the proprietary weighting of those metrics is the "secret sauce" that allows us to estimate with high accuracy the probability of dividend cuts in normal and any given economic downturn.

Dividend Kings Safety Scale

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (45 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2%

How do we know our approach works? Because it’s been proven effective during the two worst recessions of the last 75 years.

Our safety ratings are based on historical S&P dividend cuts during every recession since 1945

we calibrate the risk of a cut in any given economic downturn based on the blue-chip economist consensus-estimated range for how bad a recession will get relative to the 1.4% average peak GDP decline since 1945

Our safety model predicted about three out of 146 Phoenix list blue chips would cut their dividends during the Great Recession

Four of them actually cut their dividends

In the pandemic, our safety model predicted three Phoenix list blue chips would cut their dividends

Just one of them has

In the worst recessions in 75 years 6 expected dividend cuts vs. 5 actual dividend cuts

the ultimate baptism by fire vindicating the safety model, which is why I'm entrusting 100% of my life savings to our safety and quality scores and overall Phoenix strategy

TROW Price Dividend Kings Safety Score: 97%, Very Safe

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (45 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% TROW 97% 0.5% 1.2%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

TROW gets a nearly perfect score courtesy of its fortress balance sheet and impeccable dividend dependability.

34-year dividend growth streak = dividend aristocrat

That balance sheet is a key reason it also scores so highly on long-term dependability.

TROW Price Dividend Kings Long-Term Dependability Score: 93%, Exceptional

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 57.7% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 34.6% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 34.7% to 66.6% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 66.7% to 77.8% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 77.9% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 TROW 93% Exceptional Dependability 4

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

The old management quality/dividend culture score is now the long-term dependability score which takes into account

dividend safety rating

management quality (capital allocation over time)

business model (moatiness and stability)

dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

ESG scores and trends from MSCI

whether or not a company is speculative for either short-term or permanent reasons

TROW's dividend growth streak is impeccable as is its management quality and business model.

We define management quality by capital allocation over time + a proven commitment to conservative balance sheets and dependable dividend growth over time.

we score TROW 3/3 exceptional on management quality

Morningstar agrees that TROW has one of the best management teams in the industry rating it "exemplary."

T. Rowe Price is unique among the publicly traded U.S.-based asset managers in that it has traditionally been run by a group of top officers (the management committee) who consult one another before making major decisions. Current president and CEO William Stromberg started working for T. Rowe Price in 1987 and previously served as head of equity (2008-15), director of U.S. equity (2007-15), and director of global equity research (2004-15) before taking the top job at the firm in January 2016. He became chairman of the board of directors at the end of April 2019. Key members of the company's current management committee include: Celine Dufetel, chief financial officer; Rob Sharps, head of investments and group chief investment officer; Christopher Alderson, head of international equity and co-head of global equity; Eric Veiel, co-head of global equity; Andrew McCormick, head of fixed income; Sebastien Page, head of global multi-asset allocation; Dorothy Sawyer, head of individual investors and retirement plan services; Robert Higginbotham, head of global distribution; George Riedel, head of U.S. intermediaries; and Nigel Faulkner, head of global technology. The management committee, which is responsible for guiding, implementing, and reviewing major policy and operating initiatives, has in our view done an exemplary job over the years. Capital allocation has been prudent, with the company carrying little to no debt on its books, engaging in very little acquisition activity, and tending to return cash to shareholders as share repurchases and dividends. In the asset-management industry, debt can be a net negative, as was seen during the 2008-09 global financial crisis when several firms that were carrying larger levels of debt had to scramble to raise capital (including issuing additional equity) after seeing revenue and profitability drop dramatically in response to the market decline, so T. Rowe Price's financial prudence has been commendable." - Morningstar

Just how strong is TROW's balance sheet, which helps earn that 97% safety score?

(Source: GuruFocus)

According to FactSet, currently TROW is carrying zero debt and $1.8 billion in cash.

Not surprisingly, it doesn't pay up to $500K per year per rating agency it can cost to get a credit rating.

The rating agencies recommend that for non-rated companies

bond investors look at current, historical, and analyst consensus debt ratios and compare against industry safety guidelines

guidelines based on decades of bond default data

confirm with long-term average borrowing costs

bond investors know rating agency safety guidelines for every industry

and include those core debt and solvency ratios in their bond covenants

TROW's effective borrowing cost in Q3 was zero because it carries no debt at all. This means that to estimate the effective credit rating (what it would be rated if it paid for a rating) we have to use the industry safety guidelines from rating agencies.

S&P Leverage Safety Guidelines For Most Companies

Rating Safe Debt/EBITDA for Most Companies BBB 3.0 or less A 2.5 or less A+ 1.8 or less AA 1.5 or less AAA 1.1 or less

This is one example of safety guidelines from rating agencies that bond investors, the so-called "smart money" use to judge a company's safety and creditworthiness.

Safety guidelines also exist for every industry and sector for things like interest coverage ratios, fixed charge coverage ratios, solvency ratios, etc.

(Source: GuruFocus)

GuruFocus uses Morningstar data and Morningstar is reporting TROW has a tiny amount of revolving credit that results in 0.06 debt/EBITDA vs 1.1 or less AAA worthy leverage according to S&P. That's also the 13-year median for the company.

As is often the case with asset managers, the current and quick ratios, two important short-term solvency ratios, are the same. But they are not just high, but gloriously so.

(Source: GuruFocus)

1+ current and quick ratios = safe according to rating agencies for most companies

TROW's historical ratios are 5.93

In Q3 they were both 11.6, almost 12X the safety guideline

Finally, let's consider the advanced accounting metrics, which can be used to estimate short and long-term bankruptcy risk as well as accounting fraud risk.

(Source: GuruFocus)

The Piotroski F-score measures short-term bankruptcy risk

4+ is safe, 7+ very safe

TROW scores 5 and the 13-year median score is 6 = low current and historical short-term bankruptcy risk

(Source: GuruFocus)

The Altman Z-score is 84% to 92% historically accurate at predicting bankruptcies over 30-year periods

1.81+ is safe, 3+ very safe

TROW's core in Q3 was 9.28

13-year median 15.74, more than 5X the very safe guideline = ultra-low current and historical long-term bankruptcy risk

(Source: GuruFocus)

Beneish M-score measures accounting fraud risk

76% historically accurate at catching accounting fraud

82.5% historically accurate at finding companies with honest accounting

in 2000, students at Cornell, using just the M-score, predicted Enron was hiding millions in losses and would soon go bankrupt

most analysts missed Enron's fraud and high bankruptcy risk, the M-score did not

-2.22 or less is the safety guideline for the M-score

TROW's current and historical M-score indicates low current and long-term accounting fraud risk

But TROW's fortress balance sheet, which is AAA worthy by all rating agency safety guidelines, and impeccable management and dividend record are not the only reason it scores a near-perfect 100% on long-term dependability.

Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud." - MSCI

ESG is NOT simply the purview of "woke" and "on-trend" hippy millennials trying to virtue signal to impress Silicon Valley venture capitalists.

According to the world's best risk-assessors, ESG metrics are a critical component of a company's overall risk profile. Here's who considers ESG important and builds it into their safety models.

BlackRock

MSCI

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Morningstar's credit rating agency)

AMBest (insurance industry rating agency)

The reason some investors consider ESG to be political is that some investors consider some industries to be inherently "evil" such as tobacco, energy, big tech, pharma, health insurers, fast-food, snack foods, and defense contractors.

such opinions are personal and based on individual ethics

ESG scores as calculated by institutions are quantitatively based and focused on only fundamental risks to the underlying business

they are compared against industry peers and as objective as can be realistically expected

Personal ethical or political opinions are not something rating agencies or asset managers care about.

MSCI rates over 2,800 global companies on 37 ESG metrics, using a quantitative and qualitative approach, just as all the rating agencies do, and Ben Graham recommended.

Our global team of 185 experienced research analysts assesses thousands of data points across 37 ESG Key Issues, focusing on the intersection between a company’s core business and the industry issues that can create significant risks and opportunities for the company. Companies are rated on an AAA-CCC scale relative to the standards and performance of their industry peers...

The MSCI ESG rating model seeks to answer four key questions about companies: • What are the most significant ESG risks and opportunities facing a company and its industry? • How exposed is the company to those key risks and/or opportunities? • How well is the company managing key risks and opportunities? • What is the overall picture for the company and how does it compare to its global industry peers?" - MSCI

(Source: MSCI)

The ESG scores you find from the best risk-assessors in the world are not opinions based on political correctness. They use a quantitative approach to fundamental company risk analysts. One based on decades of historical data pertaining to minimizing the risk of fundamental deterioration, bankruptcy, and stock/bond investors getting wiped out.

(Source: MSCI)

TROW isn't weak on any of the 37 long-term sustainability metrics MSCI's 185 industry experts rate each year. It's average on most metrics and is an industry leader in human capital development and corporate behavior.

What is "human capital development"?

Companies are evaluated on their workforce talent requirements and their ability to attract, retain, and develop a highly-skilled workforce." - MSCI

What aspects of "corporate behavior" does MSCI look at?

business ethics issues such as fraud, executive misconduct, corrupt practices, money laundering, or anti-trust violations." - MSCI

In 2017, TROW rated average compared to most of its peers on ESG and in just two years has increased two points to AA, very good. That means that in terms of long-term dependability MSCI considers TROW to be in the top 29% of its peers.

Putting it all together, here's how TROW scores 93% exceptional on long-term dependability.

In the 3M section, I'll explain how we add in the overall business model to determine the overall company quality.

TROW Overall Quality: 95%, 12/12 Ultra SWAN

TROW Final Score Rating Safety 97% 5 Business Model 90% 3 Dependability 93% 4 Total 95% 12 (Ultra SWAN)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

TROW Price Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk, without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER TROW 12 (Ultra SWAN) 5 (very safe) A- 9.57% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Good Buy TROW's 5.14% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent TROW's credit rating of AAA implies a 0.07% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 8 Very Good TROW's 16.15% vs. the S&P's 9.6% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it an 8-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional TROW's 9.57% vs. the S&P's 2.4% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 28 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 90% Very Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A-

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Compared to the S&P 500, TROW is a potentially very good long-term investment

That's assuming you're

comfortable with the risk profile

own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

TROW Risk Profile Summary

With more than 80% of annual revenue derived from management fees levied on AUM, dramatic market movements, shifts in product mix, and/or changes in fund flows can have a significant impact on operating income and cash flows. T. Rowe Price's investment offerings are overwhelmingly tied to U.S. equity markets, with more than three-fourths of its AUM invested in equity and balanced strategies. Additionally, 10 T. Rowe Price funds--Blue-Chip Growth, Growth Stock, Capital Appreciation, Mid-Cap Growth, New Horizons, Value, Emerging Markets Stock, Overseas Stock, Equity Income, and Institutional Large-Cap Growth--accounted for 27% of the firm's AUM at the end of 2019, as well as 35% of the company's investment advisory revenue during the year. As T. Rowe Price increases its investment in overseas asset managers, especially in emerging and developing economies like China and India, it is exposing itself to myriad cultural, economic, political, and currency risks that exist in the markets these managers serve." - Morningstar

TROW Real Money Phoenix Limits

(Source: Dividend Kinds Limit Price Calculator/Phoenix Limit Tool) updated each Saturday, Make A Copy To Edit The Companies And Calculate Your Own Personal Limit Prices, blue = set, green = filled

These are NOT predictions about where TROW's stock price is going in the short term, merely prices at which I'm happy to put my savings to work buying it.

I set high priority $350 limits based on five categories.

Highest-Yielding Phoenix Companies

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD Altria (NYSE: MO Enbridge (NYSE: ENB

Fastest-Growing Phoenix Companies

Lowest PEG Phoenix Companies

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU Bristol-Myers (NYSE: BMY Alibaba Polaris (NYSE: PII

Highest Return On Capital Phoenix Companies

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO BlackRock

Super/Ultra SWANS

T. Rowe Price Philip Morris International General Dynamics Lowe's

In the case of TROW, I've set the following $350 limits

$145.25: 5% discount potential good buy price (likely to fill on Friday morning)

$144: very safe 2.5% yield price

$138.46: very safe 2.6% yield price

$133.33: very safe 2.7% yield price

$129.96: 15% discount potential strong buy price

$128.57: very safe 2.8% yield price

$124.14: very safe 2.9% yield price

$120.00: very safe 3.0% yield price

$116.13: very safe 3.1% yield price

Limits are an effective way for prudent long-term investors to make their own luck, by targeting top priority companies. Just set the orders and let the market bring the blue-chip bargain deals to you.

(Source: AZ quotes)

3M (MMM): The Most Dependable Dividend Blue-Chip You Can Buy In This Stock Market Bubble

Dividend Safety: 88% Very Safe

Safety Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (45 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MMM 88% 0.50% 1.6%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Long-Term Dependability: 100% Exceptional

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 57.7% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 34.6% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 34.7% to 66.6% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 66.7% to 77.8% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 77.9% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 MMM 93% Exceptional Dependability 4

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Once I have the safety score I need to assess the stability of a company's moat and overall business model.

When we factor in the natural cyclicality of industrial companies, we can see that 3M's profitability across six metrics is relatively stable over time.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Returns on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness remain in the top 9% of industrial companies over the last 12 months.

ROC = annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

8% ROC is considered the rule of thumb for average quality companies (because the weighted cost of capital for the S&P 500 is about 8% over time)

80% ROC is the average for 9/11 quality blue-chips

127% ROC is the average for Super SWANs and Ultra SWANs

MMM's TTM ROC is 47% in the top 9% of its industry

MMMs 13-year median ROC is 58% = about 4X that of its peers

Post-pandemic analysts expect 3M's ROC to return to historical levels, which are high enough to earn it an 8/10 on its overall business model.

Overall Quality: 91%, 12/12 Ultra SWAN

MMM Final Score Rating Safety 88% 5 Business Model 80% 3 Dependability 100% 4 Total 91% 12

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

When factoring in 85 fundamentals safety, quality, and profitability metrics 3M ends up scoring a 12/12 Ultra SWAN with 91% overall quality.

3M Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER MMM 12 (Ultra SWAN) 5 (very safe) A+ 6.21% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy MMM's 5.93% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent MMM's credit rating of A+ implies a 0.60% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional MMM's 19.62% vs. the S&P's 9.6% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional MMM's 6.21% vs. the S&P's 2.4% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 31 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

3M is one of the most reasonable and prudent dividend kings you can buy today, with

more than 2X the expected 5-year dividend return (and much safer dividends)

about 2.5X the market's 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns

Of course, it's only a potential 100% A+ exceptional long-term investment idea for those

who are comfortable with the risk profile

own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

3M Risk Profile Summary

3M is exposed to several risks, including slowing organic growth as the company matures, end-market weakness in short-cycle businesses, a slowdown in industrial production, execution risk related to its recent acquisitions of MModal and Acelity in 2019, as well as market rejection of new product introductions. 3M also has material COVID-19 related risks, particularly with its presence in China (at 10% of sales). Of these risks, we think the most critical risk is related to PFAS, which are a class of organic fluoride-based compounds created by 3M in the 1940s. These compounds aren't easily broken down in nature but are found in the water supply in portions of the United States and Europe. 3M originally manufactured them in everyday products like non-stick pans and fire-retardant materials, but were voluntarily phased out by the company; this process began in the early 2000s. Nevertheless, the firm had to settle environmental suits, including against its home state of Minnesota in the amount of $850 million versus a suit that originally sought a payout of $5 billion from the office of the state attorney general. In 2019, 3M reserved $235 million for five manufacturing sites, including three in the United States and two in Europe. However, we point out that this reserve does not account for product liability risks, which are significant given an association with higher cholesterol among exposed populations, with a limited association of low birth weights and immunological effects. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company took $214 million in charges after updating its evaluation of customer-related PFAS litigation. That said, we think the market is assuming a litigation liability that exceeds likely outcomes (we guess the market is assessing about a $10 billion present value penalty). However, our survey of prior environmental and product liability cases leads us to assume that a low- to mid-single-digit billion-dollar liability (present value) is far more likely." - Morningstar

Bottom Line: TROW and 3M Represent The Two Safest Dividend Blue Chips Retirees Can Buy With The Stock Market At Record Highs

In this highly overvalued market, where stocks can rise or fall rapidly in short periods of time, it's never been more important to focus on quality first and prudent valuation & risk management always.

I strive to not only give prudent and reasonable long-term investment ideas but to teach readers how to think about the fundamentals that determine 91% of long-term stock returns.

I've spent seven years learning the art and science of fundamental quality, safety, valuation, and risk management analysis.

I never stop learning and over time the Dividend Kings Safety & Quality model has steadily improved with a strong focus on

85 fundamental metrics that matter

looking at the past, present, and consensus future

incorporating qualitative assessments from S&P, Fitch, Moody's, MSCI, AMBest, and DBRS.

The approach I use is what's recommended by

all five rating agencies

Ben Graham

blue-chip asset managers

leading research universities

the greatest investors in history

I don't attempt to recreate the wheel with my strategy, merely to apply decades of empirical data about dividend safety, valuation, and long-term returns, to help you achieve your long-term goals. That's through tools that quickly and easily allow you to find the best companies for your needs and risk profile, in any given market or economic conditions.

Today TROW and MMM represent the safest, most dependable, and highest quality dividend blue-chips you can safely buy for your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

I can't tell you what their stock prices will do in the next few months, but I can tell you that based on the best available data, from reputable and reliable sources, these are some of the most reasonable and prudent income investments retirees can make today.

