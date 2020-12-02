We think the stock could double as favorable developments come from two fronts.

Improving macro outlook and vaccine developments reduce the probabilities that the tenant will drag this out further.

The rent payments from GIGS may be delayed but they are not lost for CorEnergy.

When we last covered CorEnergy Infrastructure Inc. (CORR), we recommended that preferred share investors end the short hedge on the common shares. Since then both classes of shares have moved very little. CorEnergy Infrastructure Inc. Preferred Shares (CORR.PA) are up 8% since September 15. While CORR is down about 7%. We examine the recent results and developments and tell you why we are boldly going where no short has gone before.

A Brief Recap

CorEnergy is a publicly traded REIT that invests in energy infrastructure. It currently has 3 core assets.

Source: CORR Presentation

The common shares have delivered a woeful performance as both major tenants on the two major assets (Pinedale and GIGS) stopped paying rent.

Data by YCharts

Pinedale assets were eventually sold off for a pittance and CorEnergy is now in negotiations with Energy XXI GIGS Services LLC.

Source: CORR 10-Q

The current rent is $4.03 million a month and was last paid in March 2020.

Continued Delays

While Pinedale reached a rather quick and unfortunate resolution for CorEnergy, negotiations with Energy XXI continue to drag on. Some of the delays were out of the company's hands as the recent hurricane hit complicated the process.

Turning to the Grand Isle Gathering System, the refusal to pay rent by our tenant there earlier this year pertained in large part to the unprecedented disruption in oil pricing brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Our efforts to achieve resolution in the third quarter were hampered by a difficult series of events affecting Gulf of Mexico production, including continued price volatility, business events related to other shippers on the system, and multiple tropical storms and hurricanes events, resulting in temporary production shutdowns. Most recently, hurricanes hit across our assets on October 28. And we are waiting more details on the degree of damage. However, our triple net lease specifically addresses all of these scenarios, and states clearly that the tenant is obligated to maintain the asset and to pay contracted rents. While we work toward resolution, the rent is due each month and continues to accrue.

Source: CORR Q3-2020 transcript

Q3-2020 results

CorEnergy's comparatives looked rather awful with both its major revenue drivers going missing this quarter. While some companies could have chosen to book revenues (which it expects to collect eventually) for Energy XXI, CorEnergy has prudently chosen not to.

Source: CORR 10-Q

The losses translated into very poor funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) as well.

Source: CORR 10-Q

Regardless of which way you looked at it, CorEnergy was not breaking even after paying its preferred shareholders.

Understanding The Potential Upside

If Energy XXI starts paying even $2.0 million a month, it would cover all the preferred dividends and leave around $8 million annually for the common shareholders. At $3.0 million a month, that amount moves to $20 million annually. CORR's common share market capitalization is rather tiny and $20 million would represent a very large free cash flow yield on the common shares.

Data by YCharts

Aiding the negotiations here are the strong moves in oil prices. Energy XXI will likely lose any arguments it might have come up in court. Note that when they stopped paying rent, oil prices had briefly gone negative. Cox Energy (parent of Energy XXI) has invested over $300 million in Energy XXI and had estimated that at $50/oil, the reserves are worth close to $700 million. Unlike in the case of Pinedale, there is no alternate mode of transportation that could be used to the best of our understanding of the situation.

CORR is also in the due diligence phase on purchasing some other assets.

Source: CORR Presentation

Management has not given a clear indication of what these might be, but we got the sense that were close based on the conference call. Assuming they can find one or more assets at 10X EBITDA multiples and finance it via secured debt, the stock could benefit even more. The way this would work out is CORR would use its cash on hand of about $100 million and get secured debt on the property for about $100 million. Assuming they can generate $20 million in EBITDA (10X multiple asset purchased) and pay $5 million in interest ($100 million X 5%), this would add an additional $15 million in cash flow. The base case scenario here is that CORR moves to producing $35 million of annualized cash flow, left for the common shareholders, in the space of 6 months.

We modeled a few different scenarios below, combining the asset purchase multiple and the amounts paid by Energy XXI. In each case we assumed that the interest on the asset will be at 5%.

Source: Author's estimates of annual free cash flow for common shares

The best case is for CORR common shares to have an annual cash flow of over $51 million, after paying the preferred shareholders. Obviously if that materializes, the common shares are likely to more than double here. In addition, rent owing for multiple months would provide a big "one-off" benefit. For example at $3.0 million a month for 10 months owing, CORR would get almost 40% of its market capitalization as a one time payment.

Conclusion

CORR has been battered and as investors who recommended a "short" on it as a hedge, we do understand the problems. But the stock does present a rather asymmetric proposition here. We don't think Energy XXI/Cox Oil has any way to avoid paying rent. We are bullish on the common shares now but this trade may not be suitable for everyone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.