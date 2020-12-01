The high cost of capital and the exponential increase in preferred equity and accompanying dividends outweigh the benefits from a positive industry outlook.

LXU will not benefit from the recently announced tariffs on phosphate fertilizers because nitrogen-based fertilizers and phosphate-based fertilizers are not substitutes.

The surge in corn prices and the expected increase in the planted acres bode well for LXU's product demand going into 2021.

Investment thesis

High corn prices increase the incentive for farmers to expand their fields in the coming season, which bodes well for the demand for LSB Industries' (LXU) products going forward into 2021.

Tariffs on phosphate-based fertilizers that were announced earlier this week will have a limited effect on LXU. The company doesn't produce phosphate fertilizers, but nitrogen fertilizers instead, and the two types are not substitutes.

LXU's high cost of capital resulting from high debt and preferred equity funding makes it unlikely that the company will be able to create value for shareholders in the coming years.

Company overview

LXU is a small chemicals manufacturer that produces nitrogen-based chemicals for the agricultural, industrial, and mining sectors. The company has four manufacturing facilities in Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas.

All of the company's products are produced from ammonia, which in turn is derived from natural gas at the company's facilities. Below is a list of product offerings by end-market and application.

Source: Company financial statements

Below is a breakdown of company revenue by product end-market

Source: Company financial statements

The impact of the pandemic

In the second quarter, revenue was down 13% on a YoY basis because of lower sales across LXU's business segments; agricultural, industrial, and mining. The agricultural segment's sales were down due to lower prices of Ammonia, UAH, and HDAN, which decreased 32%, 23%, and 5%, respectively, on a YoY basis. Volumes remained intact as farmers continued cultivating their land during the pandemic.

The industrial segment saw a decrease in production volumes due to COVID-related factory closures in the automotive industry, as well as a slow-down in housing construction.

Mining activities were shut during the pandemic resulting in lower demand. Also, the contracts between LXU and its mining customers have a price covenant that ties the selling price with natural gas prices. As natural gas prices decreased during the quarter, so did the sales from the mining segment.

In the third quarter, revenues were in line with the previous year. The agriculture segment's sales were down 10% as nitrogen-based fertilizer prices remained suppressed. The downward pressure from prices was countered by an increase in volumes on a YoY basis. The new Urea reactor allowed the company to increase production.

The industrial and mining sales were up on higher volumes as factories and mines opened.

Going forward

The macroeconomic environment bodes well for the industry. The surge in corn prices since August, along with an expected increase in the number of planted acres next season, will support demand for LXU's products going in 2021. China's imports of corn doubled in the year through October as new hog feeding practices are being adopted as the country recovers from the African Swine Flu that hit the nation's hog herds.

The expected economic recovery from vaccine distribution will push up industrial production, increasing demand for LXU industrial chemicals. The renewed focus on food security in the aftermath of the pandemic is driving up demand for fertilizers. The demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers is expected to remain solid from India and Brazil.

American nitrogen-based chemical manufacturers have a competitive advantage over their peers abroad because of their access to low-cost shale natural gas.

Is this enough?

The outlook for the nitrogen market is promising, but is this enough to make LXU profitable? Will the company be able to create value for shareholders?

In the past three years, LXU paid an average interest of $42 million and accrued dividends on cumulative preferred equity of $27 million. This is compared to an average EBITDA of $38 million and a net loss of $32 million.

Since LXU currently doesn't pay the dividend on its preferred equity, this account is increasing at an exponential rate, because dividends are cumulative. Below is a statement from the preferred shares prospectus

Holders of Series E shall be entitled to receive on each share of Series E, out of funds legally available for the payment of dividends under Delaware law, cumulative cash dividends at a per annum rate of 14% on the Liquidation Value thereof and all accrued and unpaid dividends thereon

The bulk of LXU's debt and preferred equity are payable in 2023. The company is obliged to redeem the preferred equity in cash on that date unless the equity holders consent otherwise.

The high cost of capital and the exponential increase in preferred equity and accompanying dividend outweigh the benefits from a positive industry outlook.

Recent rally

The fertilizer industry rallied on Tuesday on the news that the U.S Department of Commerce imposed tariffs on phosphate fertilizer imports from Morocco and Russia. LXU increased by 15% on the news. In my opinion, the benefits of these tariffs are limited because the company doesn't produce phosphate fertilizers. Moreover, phosphate-based fertilizers and nitrogen-based fertilizers are not substitutes but rather complementary to each other; an increase in the price of phosphate-based fertilizers will not increase the demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers.

Competition

LXU faces strong competition because its products are similar to its competitors'. LXU competes with its peers mostly on price. Because many of the company's products are highly explosive, federal regulations and safety requirements increase transport costs, making the proximity to clients an essential component of the product pricing.

Below is the list of major competitors

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF)

Cornerstone Chemical

EuroChem, Inc.

OCI Partners NV

Dyno Nobel, a subsidiary of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCPK:INCZY)

The Gavilon Group

Helm AG

Koch Industries

Norfalco

Nutrien (NTR)

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX

Quad Chemical Corporation

Trammo Inc.

Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY)

Summary

The macroeconomic environment bodes well for the nitrogen specialty chemicals manufacturers. The surge in corn prices since August, along with an expected increase in the number of planted acres next season, will support demand for LXU's products going in 2021.

Still, LXU's high cost of capital and the exponential increase in preferred equity and accompanying dividend outweigh the benefits from a positive industry outlook.

In my opinion, the benefits of the recently announced tariffs on phosphate-based fertilizers are limited because the company doesn't produce phosphate fertilizers. Moreover, phosphate-based fertilizers and nitrogen-based fertilizers are not substitutes but rather complementary to each other; an increase in the price of phosphate-based fertilizers will not increase the demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers.

