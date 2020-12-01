I see Equifax as having a durable moat around its business, due to its scale and established reputation with businesses.

Equifax (EFX) is one of those stocks that won’t show up on stock screeners that screen for value. However, it does have many positive traits that make it worth owning. For one thing, the business is rather pandemic proof, as evidenced by the share price, which has risen by 17.6% since the start of the year. In this article, I evaluate what makes Equifax worth owning at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Equifax

Equifax bills itself as a global data, analytics, and technology company. Equifax and its peers, as the big three consumer credit ratings agencies, essentially operate as an oligopoly, due to their scale and established reputations. I see this as forming a durable moat around the company. Equifax is organized 4 business lines, as follows:

USIS (US Information Solutions), which provides credit history information, including credit accounts and account status for the purposes of credit extension and mortgage lending. This provides financial institutions, credit card companies, telecoms, and utility companies with useful insights into the credit worthiness of its customers.

EWS (Equifax Workforce Solutions), which provides income and employment verifications for employers.

International, with presence in 23 countries outside of the U.S.

Global Consumer Solutions, which is the direct to consumer business, including credit scores and reports.

Equifax continues to do well in the current economic environment. This includes the latest quarter, Q3’20, in which revenue grew by 22% YoY, to $1.1 billion. Adjusted EPS also grew strongly to $1.87, up 26% YoY. Plus, I’m encouraged to see that operating margin grew to 33.3%, representing a 220 basis points increase from last year. This tells me that Equifax is able to efficiently leverage its economy of scale and grow its business in an incrementally accretive manner.

The strong results were driven by USIS, whose revenue grew by 15% YoY (on an adjusted basis), driven by a high volume of mortgage financing activity, and by EWS, whose revenue increased by 57% YoY, driven by a high level of employer verification activity. Both International and GCS revenue were down by 5% and 2% YoY, but they were not enough to offset the strong gains in the aforementioned segments.

Looking forward, I expect Equifax to continue to benefit from an elevated home mortgage activity level. This is supported by a low interest rate environment. The Federal Reserve, as recently as September, signaled its intent to keep the benchmark short-term interest at zero through at least 2023, and possibly longer. In addition, I don’t see the housing market cooling off anytime soon. This is supported by the Radian (RDN) Home Price Index, which indicates an expected 7.8% YoY growth in home prices in the next 12 months. As such, I expect Equifax’s USIS segment to continue to benefit from a high level of mortgage activity for the foreseeable future.

In addition, the EWS segment should continue to provide meaningful growth, as it has the first-mover advantage, with strong barriers to entry. This is noted by Morningstar, as quoted below:

Equifax's biggest move in recent years has been the buildout of its workforce solutions segment, which now accounts for more than 25% of revenue and more than 40% of its operating income. We think the employment verification part of this segment is the moatiest. Given the need to persuade businesses to provide this sensitive information, we believe the business benefits from a first-mover advantage that will allow it to establish strong barriers to entry. The Employer Services part of Workforce Solutions, which includes unemployment claims management, provides Equifax with a source of meaningful counter-cyclical revenue.”

Meanwhile, Equifax maintains plenty of liquidity, with $1.5 billion in cash, and an additional $1.1 billion in availability on its revolving line of credit. As such, I see Equifax as having plenty of capacity for growth investments. As seen below, Equifax has accelerated its new product development in recent years, with around 110 new products thus far, including expanded I-9 verification products, and increased data and analytics capabilities.

(Source: Q3’20 Investor Presentation)

Turning to valuation, Equifax is not necessarily cheap, at the current price of $166.90, and a forward P/E ratio of 26. However, strong projected earnings increases over the next few years is expected to bring the ratio down, with the forward P/E reaching below 20 based on 2023 earnings estimates. Currently, analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $188, and Morningstar, which is generally known for its conservative approach, has a fair value estimate of $168. Given the attractive growth profile, I view the shares as a Buy.

Risks to Consider

Equifax deals with sensitive personal information, which is subject to risk from data breaches. This became apparent in 2017, in which 147 million consumers’ confidential information was exposed, resulting in a $575 million settlement with various federal and state agencies. Also, while mortgage activity is expected to remain high for the foreseeable future, it remains hard to predict over the long term, and it could be dampened should interest rates rise.

Investor Takeaway

Equifax has demonstrated strong growth in the current economic environment, with outperformance in its USIS and EWS segments. The company is benefitting from increased mortgage activity due to low interest rates, and I see that continuing into the foreseeable future. Plus, its EWS segment is gaining traction and has strong barriers to entry, due to Equifax’s first mover advantage and established relationships with business customers.

Meanwhile, Equifax maintains plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, and has been aggressively investing in new products and growth areas. While the shares are not necessarily cheap, I view the current valuation as being reasonable, given the tailwinds and the wide moat around the business. Buy for growth.

