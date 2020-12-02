It have been a very interesting time for the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 and not necessarily in a positive way. Amidst falling demand for aircraft, Boeing has been forced to cut back production of its composite wide body jets and Boeing has been coping with some manufacturing issues that trace back to Boeing’s outsourcing practice for the program.

In this analysis, I will look at the burn off in the deferred production balance during the third quarter of 2020. We will start off by highlighting that the burn off during the quarter significantly differed from the estimates we provided prior to Boeing’s earnings release.

Source: Boeing

Deferred production balance reductions become harder to estimate

Previously we anticipated Boeing to be reducing its production levels to 8 aircraft per month this year. The US jet maker, however, continues production at 10 aircraft per month, down from a record pace of 14 aircraft per month with production rates being higher than the actual delivery rates and on top of that the decision has been made to consolidate Boeing 787 production in South Carolina in mid-2021. All of these elements have made getting a sense of the reduction in the deferred production balance more challenging. Based on the strong reductions during the previous quarter I had the impression that somehow the burn off in the deferred production balance, which serves as a measure of how profitable or unprofitable the program has been versus the assumed margins, was a function of the number of jets rolled out. However, the most recent quarter showed a $650 million reduction in the deferred production balance while a roll-out driven approach towards the reduction would indicate a $1B-$1.3B reduction. That sparks a huge difference, which is caused by the discrepancy between the number of aircraft rolled out and the actual deliveries. For that reason, going forward we will revert back to a hybrid method we previously used and we will continuously assess the accuracy of our modeling and terminate the series if we determine it is no longer in the best interest of the reader to continue development of our deferred production balance model.

Deferred Balance For The Boeing 787

According to Boeing's data, the deferred balance for the Dreamliner program topped at $28.65B in Q2 2016 and our data shows that this happened at the 431st delivery. On average, for the first 431 deliveries, each delivery was roughly $66.5 million less profitable than the average assumed profit for the accounting block.

In the second quarter of 2016, Boeing removed two test aircraft from the accounting block and reclassified them as R&D costs. As a result, the deferred balance dropped by roughly $1B. From an e-mail exchange with Boeing spokesman Doug Alder, we understood that the removal of the test aircraft from the accounting block led to the underlying assumed average profit per airframe to go up slightly, while the production costs of these aircraft were completely removed from the deferred production balance.

The removal of the test aircraft, which were considered unsuitable for placement with customers, was a welcome de-risk. However, in order to get an accurate view of actual progress in zeroing out the deferred costs, which is the obvious target for Boeing here, it's needed to correct for the removal of the test aircraft from the accounting quantity.

By doing so, we obtain the following graph:

Figure 1: Accumulated deferred costs per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

Figure 1 shows how the sum of the deferred balance and unamortized tooling and other non-recurring costs has increased over time but has started decreasing since 2016. Figure 1 already gives a pretty good visualization, and one can imagine how the trend would continue in the future. What can be seen is that the deferred balance clearly decreased for the 17th consecutive quarter. However, it’s worrisome that the curve seems to be flattening as demand for wide body jets has dried up.

The deferred balance after 968 deliveries is $17.31B vs. $17.96B last quarter or $22.4 million per airframe compared to $18.4 million per rolled out airframe in the last quarter. This marks a $650 million improvement. To make things more visible, the differences in the total deferred balance per quarter divided by the number of rolled out jets can be plotted.

Figure 2: Boeing 787 deferred balance decrease per rolled out jet (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

Note: Quarters with a block extension are marked purple, quarters with a block reduction are marked blue.

Previously, we expressed the unit improvements in terms of delivered Dreamliner aircraft. When roll outs closely match the delivery figures that's not a problem. However, currently there exists a significant disjoint between loading and roll out figures on one hand and deliveries on the other hand. Therefore, using roll out figures are more reflective as it takes an actual roll out to burn off the deferred production balance. Figure 2 shows that the decrease in deferred balance per unit changed from minus $56.4 million per airframe in Q1 2014 to $22.4million in Q2 2020. Quarter over quarter, the deferred balance decrease per airframe deteriorated by $13.7 million per unit. The reduction in the burn is related to the inventory build up that deforms the improvement somewhat.

So, we are currently seeing that on a unit and block level, production is still very profitable. However, on a program level Boeing cannot take on a lot of headwinds anymore and that could be problematic as the company is facing crucial decisions regarding the future of the Boeing 787.

Figure 3: Accounting block Boeing 787 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing has decreased the accounting block from 1,600 to 1,500 units. It took the company 393 deliveries to halt the rise in deferred balance. In the quarter after reaching this top, the company reclassified the costs incurred on early test frames that were later deemed unmarketable. This led to a lower deferred balance. If we add back this charge or deduct it over the entire range, which is more suitable, the actual top was at 431 deliveries with a deferred balance of $25.498B. Boeing has 512 units left to recoup the balance of $17.3B. Boeing still needs 37 sales to reach the 1,500 aircraft, which is the size of the accounting quantity.

With the 512 aircraft that are yet to be delivered, Boeing needs to recoup $33.8 million per airframe on average on top of the average program margin to totally zero out the balance. Given that Boeing currently generates profits of ~36 million per airframe, the road toward zeroing out the deferred balance remains difficult, especially because the production rate is set to come down. The Boeing 787 family's discounted price label is in the $135 million range, which means that Boeing will need profit margins north of 20% on top of average assumed margins for the balance to zero out completely. Given that Boeing's best-selling wide-body jet, which operated in an almost unrivaled market space, the Boeing 777, has margins of 30%, the task at hand for BA seems to be getting increasingly more complex as the program will enter lower rates next year.

Conclusion

In Q3, the deferred production balance decreased by $650 million. Compared to our previously modeled estimates that is an incredibly low burn off. However, we did some remodeling and those numbers show that the deferred production balance would fall short $100 million in the quarter. Either way, production still is profitable but inventory burn has been reduced due to delivery delays driven by quality issues on the Boeing 787 as well as the pandemic. Going forward, I believe it is still possible for Boeing to reduce the deferred production balance and thereby improve its balance sheet but the road towards that point is getting more complex with all added uncertainties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.