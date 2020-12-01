Powering the electric vehicles (“EVs”) of today are lithium-ion batteries, which rely on liquid electrolyte solution to function as designed. For quite some time, many experts in the field have asserted that, by converting this solution into a solid, manufacturing costs would come down as performance dramatically improves. The pursuit of these solid-state lithium batteries has plagued many manufacturers for years as, unfortunately, creating such a product is not as simple as just converting the electrode to a solid. That’s where QuantumScape (QS) comes in. The recent IPO came via a SPAC merger and the company began trading on the NYSE at $25 per share. Closing at $37 per share, QuantumScape posted a strong first day on the market. However, this article aims to uncover whether or not this success will last as I look at the development of its product and the scalability of such an operation.

Backers

As with any small startup, QuantumScape has had the need to raise capital from many outside sources. Among the company’s most high-profile investors are billionaire Bill Gates and automotive giant, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). Before the company’s IPO, total funds raised topped $1 billion as the company was able to promise successful development of its product. The single largest shareholding in the company is Volkswagen, having invested a total of $300 million in the company over the course since 2018. The two companies, Volkswagen and QuantumScape, even formed a joint venture in 2018 to develop the technology together. With strong votes of confidence coming from powerful players in the industry, QuantumScape has the backers to take it from a small startup, to a major battery supplier.

On the management side, QuantumScape has surrounded itself with leaders that are capable of delivering on the company’s promise. Founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh has a history of creating successful startups, leading both Infinera (INFN) and Ciena (CIEN) on their road to becoming relevant telecommunications companies. The company’s other two founders, Fritz Prinz and Tim Holme, serve as the company’s Chief Scientific Advisor and CTO, respectively. Prof. Prinz currently heads Stanford University’s mechanical engineering department and teaches materials science at the university as well. Dr. Holme graduated from Stanford with a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering and currently serves as a postdoctoral associate at the university as well. The rest of the company’s board is composed of experienced individuals that all have the necessary know-how to develop the experimental technology to become a mass-market product.

Development

To make its IPO, QuantumScape did not come without any significant developments. QuantumScape was founded in 2010, with the goal to create a solid-state lithium battery. Since then, it has spent over $300 million on developing its product and manufacturing process to try to commercialise the specialized battery. In 2018, QuantumScape’s solid-state battery received its greatest seal of approval to date: Volkswagen was able to successfully test one of the company’s batteries at automotive rates of power. Up until that point, QuantumScape had been successful in building upon smaller steps of its developmental process, mainly individual components of the cell.

Source: QuantumScape

QuantumScape aims to start mass-producing its batteries by 2025 with Volkswagen. Unfortunately, beyond what I have discussed already, very little is known about the operations of the small company. However, I would not expect the company to be successful in this endeavor. While it is possible that it is able to accomplish this, especially as preliminary tests look quite promising, meeting this goal would be incredibly impressive and shouldn’t necessarily be expected. Instead, I would expect production to begin towards the beginning of 2027 or, at best, the end of 2026. While a good two years off current expectations, this would still be an impressive accomplishment and shouldn’t deter prospective investors.

Market

The potential market for solid-state batteries is huge, and growing every year. Electric vehicle sales are expected to grow from 2.5 million in 2020, to 31.1 million in 2030 at an annual compound growth rate of 29%. If every vehicle sold today were to be electric, the market for batteries would be in excess of $450 billion. While there are currently a host of different lithium-ion batteries, QuantumScape’s solid-state lithium batteries will do far more than anything else on the market. These advantages aren’t unique to QuantumScape, but rather the material makeup and chemical performance of solid-state batteries as a whole. One of the greatest advantages of a solid-state battery is far greater energy density. Essentially, more energy can be stored in each cell, which allows for greater range with a smaller battery. This reduces the overall weight of the vehicle, which also improves range, and increases charge time as the battery itself has less mass to charge. Jagdeep Singh has said that this density will allow the batteries to achieve a charge time of just 15 minutes, gathering between 300 and 500 miles of range; previously, such a feat would take “an hour at best.” Beyond just simple performance benefits, a solid-state battery is non-flammable, so the safety of the vehicles would improve as well. Even so, the company’s joint venture with Volkswagen has already secured it a massive customer for years to come.

Source: QuantumScape

These advantages will do more than just outcompete current lithium-ion cells, they will help accelerate the adoption of EVs as a whole. One of the greatest barriers for consumers looking to buy an EV is the high purchase price. By decreasing the size of the battery, the single most expensive component of an EV, while also increasing range, another one of the greatest reasons consumers avoid EVs, solid-state batteries have the capability to tackle the two greatest sources of consumer reluctance when looking to buy an EV. Not only would the battery decrease in size, but solid-state battery cells are also around 17% cheaper to produce. Singh believes that the creation of solid-state batteries will allow EVs to compete directly with internal combustion engine vehicles. He doesn’t believe that his company is competing against other battery manufacturers, but rather against the combustion engine as a whole.

Risk

Of course, this startup does not come without any risk. When developing a new technology, the question of feasibility always remains at the forefront of the investors’ mind. There is a reason that solid-state batteries are not in electric vehicles around the world yet and it’s not due to lack of motivation. Developing the technology is hard, really hard, and many intelligent men and women have been working on its development for quite a while now. Additionally, QuantumScape is not the only company working to tackle this hard task. Companies like Tesla (TSLA) have announced that they’re working on solid-state batteries of their own and Solid Power, which is backed by Ford (F), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), also claims to have its batteries ready by 2025. However, due to the large market potential for these batteries, coupled with the fact that these current partnerships imply supply deals for the foreseeable future, it doesn’t really matter if QuantumScape beats them to market. However, with that being said, there are still other auto manufacturers that have yet to commit to a supplier as the market for the technology is huge. Additionally, as the only company to successfully test its cells at automotive rates, it looks quite attractive to actually be the first company to successfully present a scalable solid-state battery.

For a company that values its secrecy, one of the greatest risks is that we’re forced to take its own word for almost everything that is shared about it. However, Singh has stated that his company will release greater information regarding the testing of the cells sometime in the fourth quarter. While this is something to be wary of, especially when discussing the company’s development track and capabilities, it doesn’t mean the company is misleading investors. While it will certainly aim to paint itself in the best light possible, the company does have corroborations from Volkswagen and, at the end of the day, if there’s nothing to support its claims it would inevitably collapse at some point.

Raising capital is another common concern for younger companies. Often burdened by debt, or forced to dilute their shares, these early capital raises can become quite the burden. Luckily, Singh has stated that his company is fully funded up until first serial production. This means that the company has no need to raise any further capital in the near future and any delays or roadblocks, which are likely already budgeted for, would only require minimal additional investment. If the company has the need to complete another significant round of capital raises in the near future, this would be a result of developmental problems - meaning the company has greater problems to worry about. With current funding secured via equity investments, QuantumScape has minimal debt to worry about paying off. Because of this, QuantumScape’s current financial landscape is actually quite appealing and a strong source of optimism for the company’s future.

Trading Implications

Personally, I’m a fan of QuantumScape, but I would like to see a bit more transparency from the company before I make an investment. I’m hopeful that the information dump, supposedly coming sometime during this quarter, will provide the transparency that I desire and create a bit of a less risky investment. However, for those that don’t mind the risk, taking a long position before such information is released has a greater potential upside. This all depends on personal risk tolerances, but getting this company on your radar is something that I would recommend for all investors looking at vehicle electrification - it’ll certainly be on mine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.