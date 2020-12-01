The company has outperformed expectations through COVID and is now at an inflection point on both revenue growth and profitability.

Introduction and Investment Thesis

Change Healthcare (CHNG) is a healthcare technology company that provides a variety of software, tech-enabled services, and network solutions for healthcare payers and providers. On the software side, the company provides a variety of solutions covering revenue cycle management, clinical decision support, and value-based payments amongst others. On the network solutions front, the company utilizes its network to enable clinical and financial transactions between a variety of parties. Finally, the services component of the business consists of a variety of administrative management, value-based management, and other communication/payment services.

The company currently serves over 2,400 government and commercial payers alongside over 1 million physicians, 125K dentists, 39K pharmacies, 6K hospitals, and 700 laboratories. This provides the company with a large nationwide footprint while at the same time helping minimize customer concentration. Given how integrated the company's solution is into its customers' workflows, retention rates are also very high with the company reporting retention at 99% for its top 50 provider/payer customers.

As seen below, the company's stock price was initially hit hard by COVID as the utilization-dependent product lines were severely impacted. However, the stock price has largely recovered as utilization trends improved and as we saw better visibility to an end-game with this pandemic with recent vaccine-related news. I also want to highlight that nearly 87% of the revenue is recurring so although there are elements to the business that are truly one-time or ad hoc, the vast majority of the revenue base is recurring which gives the company significant revenue visibility over the long term. It also provides a floor to revenues due to one-time shocks such as the COVID pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Overall, my bullish thesis on the company is predicated by the company's strong full-suite healthcare technology platform that encompasses everything from revenue cycle management, to value-based care technology, to various consulting services. This strong platform should allow the company to both win new business as well as grow wallet share amongst existing clients over time.

This is particularly so, given the value that the company's platform has on its customers. As an example, by improving payment accuracy, the company is able to improve the revenue dynamics of its customers. Furthermore, the company's solutions help organizations shift to the growing value based care paradigm which is of increasing importance. As a final example, the company helps provide the critical rails necessary to manage provider payments. Underlying all these products is a critical tech-enabled automation suite that reduces the costly, error-prone manual processes that are currently endemic in US healthcare. By shifting to Change Healthcare's platform, organizations see significant efficiency improvements, lower costs, and higher margins.

Looking at the company's performance this quarter, the company posted strong numbers. This is particularly so given COVID related impacts with revenues at $706 million, adjusted EBITDA of $232 million, and a strong EPS of 32 cents a share. Although overall results are down YoY on both the top line and bottom line, the fact that revenues and EPS remained relatively stable gives me confidence in the company's ability to weather the crisis.

Furthermore, with utilization improving as seen below, I believe that the company has hit an inflection point towards normalcy.

Risks

The key risk here is COVID as seen in the company's stock price performance earlier on in the pandemic. Although the company has largely a recurring revenue base, there is still a significant component of revenues that is more ad hoc and volumes-based. When this fell off during the first wave of COVID, the company's share price was negatively impacted. With a second wave happening currently, it is possible we will see a similar negative reaction and push the stock price closer to the $10 mark.

The secondary key risk here is competition by companies such as HMS and Evolent. However, I believe that Change Healthcare's platform has material advantages vs. the competition by offering a larger full-suite platform with strong proof points with many of the largest provider groups and payers. This should allow the company to continue to grow and take share over time.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, the company trades at ~11x EV/EBITDA. This is based on an enterprise value of $10.4B and run-rate Adjusted EBITDA (Q2 annualized) of around $968 million. However, given the company's strong performance recently as well as competitive advantages of the company's software platform, I believe that the company can eventually trade at a EV/EBITDA multiple in the mid-teens (~15x). This provides a compelling risk-reward and drives my bullish thesis on the stock.

Data by YCharts

However, with the resurgence in the company's business and recent vaccine news, this valuation is partially justified and I believe that there is still upside to the stock. This is particularly so as we see greater normalization to the core business and as COVID-related headwinds dissipate. For the company to hit a multiple more in the mid-teen range (~15x EV/EBITDA), I believe that the company will need to generate greater EBITDA growth (mid-teens) which I believe is highly achievable given the company's progress even through COVID. Thus, I am bullish on the stock and recommend a buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.