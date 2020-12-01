Summary

As speculators circle around Palantir from both the long and short sides, trading volatility has obscured the fundamental picture as to whether the company commands a sustainable competitive advantage.

In this article, I intend to have an under-the-hood look at Palantir as a 'digital resources' play to answer that all-important question.

I believe its Gotham, bundled with forward-deployed field service representatives, has surmounted the barriers to entry and now enjoys switching cost advantage and emerging network effect.

As it diversifies into adjacent commercial verticals through Foundry, Palantir will benefit from economies of scope and scale. Profits will ensue.

Shareholders are betting on Palantir's success in completing the digging of a wide moat. The less anticipatory investors may want to wait until such a moat becomes reality.