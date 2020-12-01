The competitive landscape, growth-at-all-costs narrative, matched by changes to the credit environment could make momentum investors buy now but pay later.

Brief Thesis

I remain bearish on Afterpay's (OTCPK:AFTPY) near-term prospects given the current run in its share price, the company's unproven ability to expand into more diversified customer segments and changes in the competitive & regulatory landscape. Consolidation is likely to play a future role in the buy now, pay later industry, which could make Afterpay an interesting acquisition prospect for a larger consumer payments outfit.

The story of an amazing fintech start-up

It was an ordinary night in sprawling urban Sydney. A late one in 2012. Anthony Eisen was customarily skimming through financial statements as part of his job when he remarked his neighbor’s lights were on. This industrious neighbor was pulling another “all-nighter” in the residence opposite.

Intrigued to discover what this neighbor was doing, Anthony quizzed him one morning on his way to work - the individual, a university student, was Nick Molnar - Afterpay’s future CEO. Nick had recently set up an online jewelry business called iceonline.com.au, and had spent all night packing boxes of jewelry for shipping. It was an exceptionally lucrative venture, posting $2 million in sales in its first year of activity.

Yet, one of the big ordeals facing his e-tailing business was customer conversion - barely 1% of site visitors would purchase jewelry. This was run-of-the-mill in the ultra-competitive online retailing segment - but it was a dilemma all the same. This was what Afterpay - the Australian hypergrowth consumer-focused fintech would ultimately solve - under the stewardship of Anthony and Nick.

Nick Molnar (left) and Anthony Eisen (right)

(Source: themarketherald.com.au)

The concept was simple - allow customers to buy low-cost products online and reimburse them in instalments. The service would be interest-free for consumers and would charge merchants ~4% in exchange for data analytics, helping them boost online sales. These were the prime tenets of Afterpay’s strategy - provide a lay-buy service, build a data analytics leviathan and invoice merchants to use the offering.

It is now a $25 billion publicly listed Australian company with a hyper-growth narrative profoundly changing the way millennials and Gen Z consumers buy products, obfuscating the economics behind cost of ownership and doping retail merchants’ sales numbers. Good or bad, it is undeniable that Afterpay has been an immense success story for Anthony, Nick and investors alike.

(Source: Afterpay 2020 Annual General Meeting - Address and Presentation)

Overview

Afterpay is a 5-year-old $25 billion Australian fintech start-up whose ambition is to revolutionize online payments, and which touts 10 million active users. Heavily adopted by Gen Z and Millennials, Afterpay has steadily transformed - a partnership with Touch ultimately became a merger, and the company has since expanded beyond its native Australian market to New Zealand, the UK and the US. Just recently, the service opened in Canada, and the acquisition of Pagantis in August paves the way to build a meaningful presence in continental Europe.

Afterpay has delivered staggering 247% year-to-date returns

(Source: TradingView)

Afterpay’s current mandate gives prominence to growth, buying markets, building scale and capability, as illustrated through some massively compelling revenue numbers.

But questions abound regarding underlying issues impacting the company’s business model:

The resilience to economic stress of its core customer segment - Gen Z and Millennials.

The segmented competitive landscape - With competitors such as Klarna, Sezzle, PayPal Credit, Splitit, Affirm, GoCardless, ViaBill, FuturePay, Partial.ly, QuadPay, Zip Pay, Laybuy at the forefront of the growing fintech industry and industrial giants such as Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Alibaba (BABA) circling above.

The long-term societal impacts - Repercussions of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has caused mass job destruction, the lion’s share of which directly burdens Afterpay’s core customer segment. With rising indebtedness, community help groups are starting to sound the alarm bell on the deep-cutting impacts that unsecured short-term loans are having on young people’s mental, personal and financial health.

- Repercussions of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has caused mass job destruction, the lion’s share of which directly burdens Afterpay’s core customer segment. With rising indebtedness, community help groups are starting to sound the alarm bell on the deep-cutting impacts that unsecured short-term loans are having on young people’s mental, personal and financial health. With these negative impacts showcased, the risk of government regulation emerges. Afterpay has mandated lobbyists in US and Australia to de-risk this aspect and find tailored solutions protecting consumers while affording them choice.

Just recently, Nick Molnar resumed his role as co-CEO of the firm, absenting his post of Chief Revenue Officer and sparking widespread suggestions that all is not well with the firm’s strategic leadership. Anthony Eisen has dispelled these rumors highlighting a “very special” relationship with Nick - this does not discount the fact that successful firms running dual CEO mandates are in short supply.

The resignation of the CFO - Surprisingly, Luke Bortoli recently resigned. He will continue to serve out a 1-year transition period despite his contractual notice being solely 3 months, raising questions surrounding succession planning and the reasons behind the departure.

Afterpay, unlike its European competitor Klarna, has no banking license, leaving it on the fringes of providing more comprehensive financial services offerings and limiting its ability to expand into new verticals.

Gen Z and Millennial Customer Base

The central issue with Afterpay’s customer base is its sheer concentration, relying on one of the most economically exposed segments of society. While Gen Z and Millennial customers are more flexible and tech-savvy, they have been among the hardest hit - with skyrocketing jobless numbers, particularly telling in young females. These are part of Afterpay’s core consumers.

(Source: Afterpay Q1 FY21 Business Update)

The 18-24 years age bracket has suffered gargantuan job losses. In Australia alone, 600,000 people (~3% of the workforce) have been laid off, with losses concentrated among young workers, totaling about 28% of workers 18-24 years old. 50% of those retaining their jobs saw working hours curbed, with a large number of 18-24-year-old employees working in sectors most harshly affected by the pandemic. Younger employees are most likely to be working in more precarious temporary, part-time or casual working arrangements.

Employment rates by age in Australia

(Source: TheConversation.com)

Sadly, younger Australian women have been more affected. This provides an ominous backdrop to Afterpay’s revenue streams - higher joblessness among its customers, greater levels of stress and, in many cases, increased difficulty in regaining employment. The front-end credit quality of Afterpay’s customer base looks acutely compromised, with little indication that the start-up is broadening it or gaining material appeal from other age groups.

According to Afterpay, it has developed a generous and accessible hardship program, where flexible payment timelines with no additional fees and costs can be agreed upon. Furthermore, the company has never enforced a debt, nor does it sell its debts to collection agencies.

Causes of unemployment among Australians 18-24 by gender

(Source: TheConversation.com)

Unfortunately, what Afterpay ignores is the possibility that certain patches of employment may never return to normalcy, the impacts of indebtedness on youth and the likelihood of government regulation as a result of the negative effects of this combination of events.

Having a business model that does not rely on consumers to drive revenues means we don't need our customers to revolve in debt to make money



Elana Rubin - Afterpay Chairperson

Financials

Afterpay’s financials underscore staggering numbers, while also raising questions on the absence of others. The mega-growth story is well-illustrated, with the company boasting 11.2 million active customers (as of end September), 63,000 merchants on the platform and sizable revenue expansion over the past year.

Q1 FY21 Afterpay - Note the way the figures can create confusion; rather than emphasizing the venture’s own sales, it highlights total merchant sales from which revenues are derived.

(Source: Afterpay 2020 Annual General Meeting - Address and Presentation)

Simplified Income Statement

Fiscal Period Jun-20 Jun-19 Jun-18 Jun-17 Revenue $310.77 $151.36 $85.38 $17.33 Cost of Goods Sold $92.68 $41.36 $21.15 $3.98 Gross Profit $218.09 $110.00 $64.24 $13.35 Selling, General, & Admin. Expense $145.30 $85.59 $37.82 $7.53 Research & Development $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Other Operating Expense $133.26 $80.66 $47.60 $15.39 Total Operating Expense $278.57 $166.25 $85.42 $22.91 Operating Income -$60.48 -$56.25 -$21.18 -$9.57 Interest Income $0.97 $0.39 $0.40 $0.26 Interest Expense -$15.55 -$8.09 -$4.96 -$0.59 Net Income -$13.65 -$29.77 -$6.73 -$7.28

Shares Outstanding (Diluted Average) 259.147 231.919 214.551 175.463

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

Afterpay’s sales numbers have been astronomical - starting at $17.33 million in 2017 and topping $310.77 million. On a linear basis, revenues have been growing more than 2.5X consistently over the past 4 years. Cost of goods sold has increased, from 23% in 2017 to 29% in fiscal 2020. Selling, general & administrative expenses have fluctuated around 45-55% of total sales.

The enterprise has never made a profit, but has managed to reduce losses between June 19 and June 20. Shares outstanding have markedly increased, as the company has looked at both equity and debt to raise capital.

(Source: Afterpay 2020 Annual General Meeting - Address and Presentation)

Astonishingly, no investment has been made in research & development - peculiar given the corporation is a consumer focused fintech on the cutting edge of digital technology. Other operating expenses have substantively eaten into the top line, progressing almost 27-fold since inception. With this, the total operating expense has ballooned 12x since 2017. In summary, a material proportion of costs - cost of goods sold (23x), selling, general & admin (19x) - have outpaced the firm’s breathtaking sales numbers.

This appears normal given the strategic growth mandate telegraphed by the organization. Notwithstanding, the firm’s long-term intrinsic value will be hinged upon the ability to pinpoint a path to lasting profitability.

Simplified Balance Sheet

Fiscal Period Jun-20 Jun-19 Jun-18 Jun-17 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Marketable Securities $418.25 $160.73 $19.08 $22.39

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

The company is sitting on a good-sized amount of cash, which has grown quicker than revenues, providing funds required to deliver Afterpay’s ultra-growth game plan.

Fiscal Period Jun-20 Jun-19 Jun-18 Jun-17 Total Receivables $539.61 $314.37 $179.21 $74.42

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

About 50% of the firm’s assets are receivables - this is normal given the business line. It does, however, highlight an important characteristic of Afterpay’s structure - the absence of fixed assets. It is noteworthy that, according to Afterpay, the company does not sell its receivables to collection agencies.

Fiscal Period Jun-20 Jun-19 Jun-18 Jun-17 Accounts Payable $124.73 $76.38 $32.17 $14.79

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

Payables are growing at a marginally faster pace than receivables, which bodes well for the firm as it looks to generate positive operating cash flow. The difference does give a rough indication, however, of the strain on cash flows to finance near-term credit facilities for young consumers. In fiscal '20, Afterpay had $539.61 million awaiting encashment from customers (merchants), while owing suppliers $124.73 million - leaving $414 million to be temporarily financed by the firm.

Fiscal Period Jun-20 Jun-19 Jun-18 Jun-17 Intangible Assets $73.56 $61.86 $54.34 $52.01 Goodwill $27.47 $27.65 $17.68 $30.85

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

Intangibles and goodwill require close scrutinizing due to their susceptibility to be impaired. Goodwill would presently reflect sums paid above fair value for an asset and is most likely linked to the company's Pagantis acquisition.

Fiscal Period Jun-20 Jun-19 Jun-18 Jun-17 Long-Term Debt & Capital Lease Obligation $320.75 $34.46 $121.11 $35.36

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

Afterpay has sufficient lines of credit, combined with its cash holdings, to support operating expenses. Understanding in detail the characteristics of the debt is paramount for a more in-depth understanding of risk profile.

Simplified Cash Flow Statement

Fiscal Period Jun-20 Jun-19 Jun-18 Jun-17 Cash Flow from Operations -$161.46 -$98.74 -$78.96 -$59.66 Cash Flow from Investing -$33.57 -$11.31 -$10.66 $12.84 Cash Flow from Financing $448.20 $248.01 $85.29 $54.29

Afterpay’s cash flow statement underscores the enduring business model dilemma - the corporation’s cash flow from operations are sapping money out of the firm’s capital structure, while being counterbalanced by its ability to continually raise cash. Changing credit conditions, matched by the quality of balance sheet collateral - cash receivables - could prove a telling long-term organizational risk. While it remains relatively early in the venture's life, the company’s ability to generate positive free cash flow will dictate its sustainability.

(Source: Afterpay 2020 Annual General Meeting - Address and Presentation)

Key Takeaways

Afterpay’s business model wholly leans on a population segment heavily exposed to continued joblessness, employment precarity and economic hardship.

With lasting economic difficulty will come the societal ramifications of indebtedness. This, in turn, will augment pointedly both regulation and government intervention.

Barriers to entry are non-existent, and the competitive landscape is already growing, with at least a dozen firms vying for consumer attention.

The company’s recent organizational changes raise eyebrows - a dual CEO mandate, a CFO who has left the company to embark upon the longest transition period in history with no tangible explanation behind his departure.

The financial robustness of Afterpay’s strategy is predicated on its ability to continually raise debt competitively, on the credit quality of its customers and its capability of building customer loyalty in an extremely fragmented market.

With present stock price momentum, investors may end up buying now and paying later. Afterpay is a mega-growth consumer credit fintech not devoid of risk. And with price/sales at 54X on a historical median of 33X, price action may have gotten ahead of itself.

The critical underlying issue is the business model itself - it is premised on a precarious younger tranche of society continuing to consume despite huge joblessness, on a credit environment affording the firm sustained access to capital, on a competitive market unable to meaningfully penetrate Afterpay’s market share and on a regulatory environment unlikely to purposefully impact the firm’s business model - all this in the backdrop of some of the most difficult economic conditions in history.

Adoption of the product with older, more affluent buyers is unproven, as is the company’s ability to convince merchants that paying 4% to Afterpay is a more compelling argument than paying Visa or Mastercard 1.5%, which may develop similar products in the future.

