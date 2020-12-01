Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF) has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last decade. Interestingly enough, it has seen very little attention here at Seeking Alpha. I do think that the company's run is far from over and that it is currently attractively priced. Don't be fooled by the P/E multiple, but watch the growth in cash flow. Eurofins is a clear buy.

Company overview

As always, let's start with how Morningstar sums up Eurofins:

Eurofins Scientific SE is a Belgian life sciences company that provides bioanalytical testing services for food, environment, and pharmaceutical products to clients in a variety of industries, including agricultural science and pharmaceutical firms. Eurofins' testing services evaluate the safety, composition, and purity of biological substances. The food and feed segment performs tests to help develop, produce, and distribute food products. Eurofins' environmental segment tests water, air, and soil for contaminants and pollutants. The pharmaceutical segment helps clients conduct clinical trials for drugs in development. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in North America and Europe.



(Source: Morningstar)

Life sciences is a broad field and home to more well-known companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) and Waters Corporation (WAT). In this field, Eurofins has a main focus on testing.

(Source: Company Corporate Presentation, September 2020)

The company started in 1987 with four people and has expanded ever since. Today, it has over 800 laboratories worldwide and offers clients over 200,000 analytical methods. It can, for example, test for microplastics in food or if cigars are counterfeited. To measure is to know, and that's true for almost every facet of business. So, Eurofins is a valuable partner for enterprises in sectors such as processed foods and pharmaceuticals.

Medical testing has been on the news a bit in 2020, and it should come as no surprise that Eurofins is involved also on this end:

(Source: Eurofins Scientific Q3 / First Nine Months 2020 Management Update)

This does not make Eurofins a COVID-19 pure play. Its revenue is well-mixed, but being contracted to test does benefit the company. This makes it a rather stable business in these times.

I already called the company a ten bagger, but let's grab a chart to show this:

Data by YCharts

Ten years ago, it traded in the 8 USD range, and now it's over 80 USD per share. For something as boring as testing, that's a good result. The share price, however, was deemed high enough to warrant a 10-to-1 split. As of the 19th of November, this would have come into effect.

Something to consider is the fact that the company has its primary listing in Paris, France. For investors looking for more liquidity or a preference for trading in EUR, this might be a better option than the tickers mentioned at the start of this article.

Financials

With a ten bagger, you're expecting stunning financial results. Is that the case here?

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Revenues over the shown period have gone up almost six-fold since 2010. Gross profit has done considerably better due to better margins. Over the last decade, gross profit has improved by over 850% to 1134.3 MUSD TTM. Looking at the operating expenses there is a clear indication on how growth has been achieved. Depreciation and amortization make up the bulk of these expenses, usually a sign of M&A activities. And debt isn't shunned either, with interest expenses being ramped up from 17.8 MUSD to 114.5 MUSD TTM. The bottom line shows an increase of almost seven-fold, but TTM is still lagging the December 2017 number. Also notice that the number of shares outstanding has increased quite substantially. So, already it should be apparent that growth is being realized from financing and M&A activities.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The balance sheet has seen its fair share of growth too, with it being roughly nine times bigger today than it was in 2010. During this expansion, the current assets have managed to stay larger than the current liabilities in each year. Liquidity is well enough to cover the working capital needs with this approach. But the current assets aren't the most noticeable thing about the asset side. The long-term assets have seen the majority of the growth. First, it's plain to see that the number of labs has shot up over the decade, just by looking at the net property, plant and equipment line. This is about ten times what it was ten years ago. But also, the goodwill and other intangibles are way bigger now. A big factor of this is, of course, M&A, but also think of purchases of analytical methods.

Regarding the liabilities, the main thing that stands out is the ever-increasing amount of debt. In numerous years, this is used to fuel the expansion of Eurofins. It isn't that worrying, since the equity sum is growing faster. But to remind you once again, equity is also being pushed up by issuing new shares.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So far, it might have been hard to see why Eurofins is close to being a 15.4 BUSD company. The cash flow statements should really help make that clear. Cash from operations is simply massively larger than net income. The main reason for this is depreciation and amortization. Over the years, this number has risen in a huge way. And while this may have pressed on net earnings, adding it to cash flow does help a lot. In 2010, cash from operations was about 114 MUSD, but TTM, it's now just over 1001 MUSD.

Looking at the investing activities, we see that the company has been quite active on this front. Capex is a large portion of this, but M&A is performed every year too. This was already clear from the growing amount of goodwill on the balance sheet, but with so many acquisitions, the corporate strategy shines through. It's obvious that Eurofins sees ample opportunity to redeploy capital for growth and consolidation.

The financing has been largely discussed. In short, it comes down to net adds of both share sales and debt. But again, as long as Eurofins executes on its strategy, this isn't an issue. The company does pay a dividend, which has shot up over the decade. As a percentage of the share price, it is, however, a token amount.

Valuation

As stated, the company has a market cap of around 15.4 billion USD, which translates to a multiple of around 15.4 times cash flow. For me, that is, in combination with the growth profile, a major draw to the company. But let's check other multiples as well:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Compared to five-year averages of the company, currently Eurofins trades at a slight premium for most multiples. For some such as cash flow, it's a bit below that number. But since the company has grown and is currently performing above average, this isn't an issue. Comparing Eurofins to its peer group might be of more interest. Here, we do see that on the majority of the metrics, Eurofins is cheaper. Keep in mind that the company is also growing faster than its peers, and so, at current prices, it makes for a very compelling value proposition.

Risks

Being active in the food and health sector does mean that Eurofins has several large risk factors. For one, errors in its test can result in serious safety violations and cause harm to public health. This could result in legal actions and would damage the company's reputation. Changes in regulation is also a significant risk. In some cases, that could lead to more competition, and in others, in extra costs to comply with new rules. Regulation is, of course, something every business must navigate, but in this field, it's considerably more strict. If licenses are revoked to perform tests, that income stream simply stops.

Technological advancement and patents are also important in this line of business. Failing to keep up with the latest technology and not registering patents will make the enterprise a sinking ship.

All these risks are being managed, but worth mentioning is the fact that Eurofins was the target of a cyber-attack last year, for which it paid a ransom. The company is working to improve its security, but that doesn't mean it can't happen again.

Conclusion

Eurofins is a ten bagger, and there is no reason to see why it wouldn't perform that trick again. The company has excellent management and is fast-growing. Testing for COVID-19 has been a tailwind, but that shouldn't be the reason to invest in the stock. The reason should be the company's cash flows and the reasonable valuation. With 800 labs, it has enough scale, which acts as a moat, and it's safe to assume more labs will be added through M&A or investment. Eurofins is a well-tested winner; it is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERFSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.