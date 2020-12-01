Investors need to set back their recency bias and instead put their investment on auto-pilot in order to easily benefit from Visa's growth.

It is a tremendous growth and value stock and as it rarely appears cheap it could be difficult to get into the stock.

The stock has been a ten-bagger since its IPO and has hardly dropped below a 20-times earnings ratio.

I have been investing into Visa (V) for exactly 5 years with the first purchase being made on December 1, 2015. In a nutshell, Visa is a tremendous stock and although I was late to the party with my Visa investment, it still managed to achieve some juicy returns and relatively solid dividend income for such a low-yield stock.

Since my first purchase Visa's total return amounts to a stellar 173% outperforming the broad S&P500 with its very good 90% total return by almost factor 2.

Throughout all these years Visa has been a no-brainer to invest and if we consider Visa's performance since its IPO in March 2018 - right in the middle of the Financial Crisis - it just shows how important time in the market truly is, especially when investing into growth stocks.

At the same time, Visa and its closest and fiercest peer Mastercard (MA) have never been cheap judged by traditional valuation metrics like a PE ratio. What's more, throughout all these years, both stocks have - on average from a PE perspective - only become more and more expensive and the most recent dips in March and December 2018 have quickly been reversed.

An investor's recency bias is difficult to overcome in this case. Instead, I believe the better way to play Visa is to invest on autopilot via an automated savings plan. In this article I am going to quickly review Visa's last quarter and then show my own investment path with Visa and its results.

What is going on at Visa?

Unsurprisingly, Visa has been feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with sales down 17% Y/Y in both the June and September quarter. Despite ecommerce stocks soaring and mobile and digital payments on the rise this very positive catalyst was insufficient to offset the heavy double-digit declines in cross-border volumes resulting from a virtual halt in international travel.

Source: Visa Investor Relations

In the June quarter payment volumes dropped 10% with cross-border volumes plummeting 37%. In the September quarter overall payment volumes rose 4% Y/Y whereas cross-border volumes were still down 29% compared to 2019.

Still, it represented a significant improvement compared to the June quarter and the positive growth catalysts like adoption of ecommerce, tap to pay and contactless payment are here to stay and may have even accelerated Visa's growth trajectory going forward once travel and cross-border payments have recovered.

Visa's EPS payout ratio has notably increased from an incredibly low 20% to a still very healthy 28% based on the latest quarter EPS figures and Visa's recently declared and hiked $0.32 quarterly dividend.

Speaking in terms of dividend growth Visa has one of the most impressive double-digit growth track records in the market. Excluding 2020, over the past 10 years Visa has grown its dividend with a CAGR of a whopping 32.59% and while that figure certainly benefits from the virtually zero dollar starting dividend, its 5-year CAGR of bang on 20% is among the best as well.

Source: Visa Dividend Growth Rates

Thanks to COVID-19 Visa's impressive dividend growth record has now suffered a modest setback as Visa obviously had to pay tribute to the current situation and divert from its double-digit dividend hikes. Instead, the dividend was almost quietly raised by 6.7% and Visa's yield now stands at an insignificant 0.61%.

How to invest in Visa?

Personally, I very much prefer to buy quality stocks which have been beaten down but with that investment methodology you either need to have a lot of luck or you need to wait a lot of time until this criterion makes a stock like Visa a buy. The last time this happened very briefly was in March 2020 when we were experiencing one of the quickest and sharpest sell-offs in history. In a typical "blink-and-you-will-miss-it fashion" you would have to basically monitor the stock markets daily in order not to miss this opportunity. On top of that as the entire market was on sale in March there were certainly much better opportunities than Visa for long-term dividend investors.

As I consider Visa to be one of very few buy-and-hold forever stocks, I want to be able to constantly invest in this company without having to worry about the company's stock price. As a result, I have initially set up one monthly savings plan in December 2015 which always invests a fixed amount of €50 (growing 5% p.a.) every month on day 1 into Visa. Last year I decided to expand this path by setting up another savings plan on Visa which gets executed on day 15 of every month. Given the various opportunities this year, the expansion of my portfolio and its savings plans in both breadth and depth and the non-infinite amount of capital to invest, I had to occasionally divert from this bi-weekly purchasing frequency this year and also reduce the contributions.

Now exactly 5 years later I have taken the time to analyze all these monthly investments in order to assess how I have been doing.

Source: Author

This chart depicts all my individual purchases in Visa. The bars represent the stock opening price on the day of purchase and the label annotates the respective number of shares I have bought. For this to work as it does, it is important that the broker allows to buy fractional shares. For me as a German investor, the only brokers with this feature and automated savings plans are consorsbank.de and Trade Republic but for U.S. investors there are numerous ones. The chart is no rocket science and you can easily see that the higher the stock price the less shares were purchased.

It becomes very obvious that not only get the bars significantly thinner and longer over the time but that especially in 2020 with the level of monthly contributions decreased I am only adding a very low number of fractional shares with each purchase. In the screenshot below which only highlights purchases in 2019 and 2020 this becomes even more visible.

Source: Author

Certainly, the invested amounts are small but contributing between $50 to $100 every month for years (and for even more years in the future) will ultimately also accumulate a lot of capital.

Over a long time, multiple single purchases of $50 or a $100 every month can also generate significant returns. Here is a chart showing how each single purchase has performed so far as well as the accumulated gains over time.

Source: Author

A lot of my purchases between 2015 and 2017 have effectively already doubled whereas more recent ones have naturally generated far less capital appreciation. Especially since mid-2019 the accumulated gains over time has virtually stagnated as Visa's stock, excluding the extraordinary March/April sell-off, has been bouncing up and down in a relatively close range of $190 to $210 for more than a year.

As of today only the most recent purchase from mid-November currently shows a marginal unrealized loss. If you now mentally plot this against Visa's stock price chart and its valuation, which has shown that Visa was hardly ever cheap over this period. I am very delighted to have decided to put Visa on autopilot.

Had I not done this I would have been very restrictive with purchasing shares as I would have almost always considered them to be expensive and instead bought other shares. Finally, here we can see how these purchases (shown in pink) are plotted on Visa's stock price chart.

Source: Author

On the bottom of this chart I have shown how the dividend payments have developed over time. The growth is fueled by Visa's organic 20% dividend growth as well as all the new purchases over the years. Although in absolute terms my dividend income is still very low (for instance, it would only take 22 shares of AT&T (T) - or merely $640 - to generate identical net dividends today) it has grown quickly and predictably and will soon approach the $10 net dividend quarterly milestone. At the same time, price return currently stands at 49%.

Investor Takeaway

Visa is a great stock to own but it almost always appears to be expensive. Waiting for the stock to be "cheap" could take a long time and means that investors could miss significant returns.

To overcome this psychological hurdle I have set my investments in Visa on autopilot and have no complaints about the results. As long as Visa can maintain its unique position and benefits from secular mega-trends I see no reason to change any of this.

One final word

