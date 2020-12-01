Healthcare Improves While Biotechs Look Great

Drug pricing remains a dormant issue for now although key moves last week by the administration are drawing attention to it.

Healthcare is witnessing a stronger month in November, similar to the broader market. Surprisingly, healthcare had a little negative return for the year at the end of October, pulling back from earlier gains on the growing uncertainty around the fate of the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare. Below are our comments and further elaboration from a recent healthcare Roundtable discussion.

A Key Risk Diminishing Event For Healthcare

Markets go up after the election, primarily as a significant political risk is extinguished, a point made in the article Stocks To March Higher, irrespective of which party wins the election.

But healthcare had a lot riding on the election.

The sector was in the crosshairs of a major policy issue heading into the election, and it has emerged from it relatively unscathed. The Trump administration has continued its attempts to weaken and dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which was a major sector risk due to its potential turmoil and prolonged uncertainty. The incoming Biden Administration wishes to preserve and expand the ACA, thus diminishing the risk. In a related development, a majority on the Supreme Court appeared to be open to upholding the ACA during a hearing on November 9 in a lawsuit brought by some States and the administration on the constitutionality of the Act.

The election outcome and the Supreme Court’s line-of-questioning lifted a shroud of uncertainty over healthcare, and a portfolio overweight of healthcare can be a rewarding strategy.

Biotechs Remain Well-Positioned

The biopharma group has been cast in a favorable light this year due to its pivotal role in overcoming the pandemic. The biotech index is attempting to break out from a tight five-month consolidation.

As noted in the healthcare outlook, biotech M&A has strengthened. Furthermore, the FDA is inching closer toward a decision on Biogen’s (BIIB) drug, Aducanumab, for Alzheimer’s, probably the next most important biotech event after a COVID-19 vaccine. An approval shall lift industry valuations.

A growing risk appetite contributes towards higher valuations for speculative segments of the market like biotechs and small caps. And a young bull market sustains higher risk-taking.

Vaccine Progress

November was packed with market stoking news events. The quest for a vaccine is delivering results. The world finally saw the light at the end of the dark pandemic tunnel when two vaccine candidates announced trial results showing a mid-90% effective rate. This was beyond most expectations - a proverbial out-of-the-ballpark performance. The partnership of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) was the first one to announce Phase 3 early results, while Moderna (MRNA) followed with similarly positive results a week later. Final results were announced last week by Pfizer, and just yesterday by Moderna. Both are using a novel approach of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. If the final full-trial data readout remains this positive, RNA vaccines could blossom into a multi-billion dollar annual market opportunity for Moderna and BioNTech. Both companies have applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and the FDA's Advisory Committee hearing for Pfizer/BioNTech is on Dec. 10, and for Moderna on Dec. 17. A quick decision is expected after the meetings, and an expected 40 million vaccine doses will be available in December.

There are a few other companies with an mRNA approach, like Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), and notably Germany's CureVac (CVAC), a recent IPO which earlier in the year was in the news for attempts by the US government to move its research to the US. Then there are other major efforts using time-tested traditional approaches, most notably being AstraZeneca (AZN) in partnership with Oxford University which reported solid Phase 3 early results in the average 70% effectiveness range last week, though there are data-related questions which will have to be resolved as the trial continues. Two others are Novavax (NVAX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), both likely to report Phase 3 results in the first quarter of 2021.

Drug Pricing

The drug pricing issue, dormant for now, will re-emerge later in 2021. However, there was an effort to bring it back into the limelight with the Trump administration announcing a policy in late November to base the Medicare drug prices for about 50 drugs on the lowest price paid by a group of developed nations. Another policy that was introduced would eliminate the drug rebates that are paid out by drug companies to middlemen buyers. These policies are vulnerable to a significant legal challenge from the pharmaceutical industry, which is against any type of price control and indexing, often labeling it as an anti-innovation measure. It is also unclear how the incoming Biden administration would react to it.

Healthcare Segments Are Well-positioned

Healthcare has been struggling all year and was down a little, -0.5% for the year, entering November. By the end of November, it had moved higher but still lagging the broader market. The S&P Healthcare Index (XLV) is up +8% for 2020, compared to a +13% gain for the broader S&P 500, while the Prudent Healthcare model portfolio is up +34%.

Industry segments like biotechs, medical devices, and medical services, have performed better than the overall healthcare sector. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is up +17% in 2020, and the Prudent Biotech portfolio is up +48%. These segments remain well-positioned as mentioned in our quarterly outlook last month. Deal-making is growing in biotechs.

The sharp rise in November, the best month since 1987, has placed the stock market in a highly overbought state, a level not witnessed in a long time. Historically, December has been the most frequently positive month, bringing a strong closing to the year. The model healthcare portfolio is presently 80% invested, to reflect a cautionary stance due to the overbought state, which may or may not resolve soon.

Nonetheless, opportunities continue to exist as we head towards next year, with many promising healthcare companies. A few of them, which may be now or in the past part of the Prudent Healthcare or Prudent Biotech model portfolios, include a long-time favorite Moderna, Natera (NTRA), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), Invitae (NVTA), Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX), ShockWave Medical (SWAV), BioNTech, CureVac, TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Covetrus (CVET), Denali Therapeutics (DNLI), Kura Oncology (KURA), Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX), Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Replimune (REPL), NanoString Technologies (NSTG), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA).

Industry exposure can also be acquired through ETFs like IBB which tracks the Nasdaq Biotech Index, and XBI which tracks the S&P Biotechnology Select Index. Healthcare investing, particularly biotechs, is volatile and high-risk. Investors should pursue a concrete investment strategy preferring a portfolio approach by investing in a basket of promising companies that can assist in managing risk and overcoming mistakes.

Author's note: As always, kindly do your due diligence. The small-caps and biotechs carry more risk of losses than the broader market. For additional information and helpful links, please check the Profile by clicking on the name above. Also, you can click on the orange "Follow" button to receive such information immediately when published. Please feel free to add to this commentary or point out errors in the Comments section. Opinions can change with time and additional data.

