The stock is still very reasonably priced for just 12x its 2021 revenues.

Analyzing Square's gross profit margins, we can see that its business carries very high gross profit margins.

Investment Thesis

Square (SQ) continues to be a strong performer. As I made the case for Members of Deep Value Returns, at $95 billion market cap, I'm very happy that it still has a very long runway ahead. Excluding Bitcoin, Square's gross profits grew by 59% y/y in Q3 2020, and the stock is priced for just 12x its 2021 revenues (excluding bitcoin).

Given the strength of its Cash App, I believe that investors with a 2-year horizon should expect plenty of upside potential here.

Source: Company Website

Very Fast Growth Rates, With no Signs of Slowing Down

Source: Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

If you have followed my work before, you'll notice that I don't care for any rhetoric. I'm focused passionately on the company's intrinsic value, and whether the company is increasing its economic strength, and at what rate; everything else is details.

Above I have used gross profits, as my preferred measure. I have not focused on Square's revenues, because of bitcoin revenues. Bitcoin revenues carry an equal amount of costs, as Square is forced to buy bitcoin to be able to transact in bitcoin, thus having very little profitability. However, Square transact with bitcoin because it brings users to its Cash App.

What the Market is Missing

As a brief reminder, Square has two segments. A business payment solution, named Seller Ecosystem which is growing slower. Also, Square has its Cash App, a Digital Wallet, which is growing at a breathtaking pace.

Previously, I expected that over the next year, Square's Cash App would be as meaningful as Square's Seller Ecosystem.

Source: Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

However, astonishingly, right now, as of Q3 2020 Seller Ecosystem's gross profits are practically identical to its Cash App.

Looking ahead, Square's Cash App is guided towards a slow down for Q4. The market would obviously be unimpressed with that. But you don't need Square's Cash up to be growing its gross profits at more than 200% y/y for this investment to be attractive, right?

Even if Square's Cash App was to slow down substantially in Q4 and into 2021, down to approximately 80% y/y growth rates, that's still impressive.

Remember, during the earnings call, Square stated that its Cash App gross profit grew 160% year-over-year in October. Again, reinforcing that Q4 2020 is very likely to gross above 100%, and that I'm being very conservative here.

And even after we get into the very difficult comps with Q2 and Q3 of this year, overall, 2021 is going to rewarding for its Cash App segment.

Analyzing Square's Revenue Streams

In the graphic below we can see how Square's transaction-based costs are valuable, not to mention its Subscription revenues.

Source: author's calculations; Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

In the graphic above I've not included Square's Bitcoin gross profit margins, because these are negligible at just 2%, and a distraction to its potential. Similarly, I've not added Square's terminal Hardware revenues, as these are negative but so small in absolute number to again be more of a distraction than anything.

In essence, I'm demonstrating how Square's gross profit margins are not only very high, as you would expect from a payment solution provider but growing very fast.

Many investors are positively bullish on PayPal (PYPL), and I get it, there's a lot of potential in PayPal. But I believe that Square is a more rewarding investment.

Valuation -- Why Square is Still Cheap and Worthwhile Holding

If we exclude bitcoin from Square's revenues, Square's revenues are likely to reach $5 billion in 2020. And if we assume that Square's 2021 revenue growth rates slow decelerate to 50% y/y in 2021 compared with 63% we just witnessed in Q3 2020, this implies that for 2021, Square's revenues are likely to reach $7.7 billion excluding bitcoin.

This puts the stock trading for around 12x its 2021 revenues. And I know that this is more expensive than PayPal as it trades for about 9x its 2021 revenues.

But we have to keep in mind that Square is growing so much faster than PayPal's mid 20s revenue growth rates.

On the other hand, many investors would be right to argue that PayPal is already a highly free cash flow generative, and points towards more than $5 billion of free cash flow in 2020.

Having said that, PayPal's gross profit margins at 49% are not quite as strong as Square's adjusted gross profit margins at 64%. Again, that's not to say that PayPal is not an attractive investment, this is simply to point out that Square is a slightly better investment, in my opinion.

The Bottom Line

I'm not a buy-and-hold forever investor. In my mind, investments are tradable assets that carry an appreciating value. And you have to keep buying something cheap to build up a margin of safety in your portfolio.

Because even though we are all still singing and dancing right now, at some point the music will stop.

Saying that in the case of Square I see absolutely no reason to call it a day here any time soon. I trust that investors will do well to keep Square in the portfolio for a long time.

