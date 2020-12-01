While a Reebok sale could bump up shareholder returns, I think shares already account for much of the positives at 31x P/E.

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) posted an underwhelming FQ3, with weakness in Asia/China leading the top-line decline. Although margins did beat expectations, much of it was due to a sharp reduction in marketing spend, which will likely return as COVID-19 headwinds fade. There was also little in the product pipeline to get investors excited, while the inventory position remains a concern. Near-term, the pace of the Adidas recovery continues to lag its global peers, with a fiscal 2021 margin recovery looking increasingly unlikely. At c. 31x earnings, I see limited upside to Adidas shares.

Asia Weakness Clouds the FQ3 Top-Line Performance

Group sales came in at -3% Y/Y (Adidas -2% Y/Y; Reebok -7% Y/Y) on a constant currency basis on the back of a return to growth in Western Europe (+3.6% Y/Y) and a modest improvement in North America (- 1.2% Y/Y). However, Asia underperformed significantly (-7% Y/Y) and is not seeing the kind of sales recovery many had anticipated.

Source: Adidas FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

Notably, the performance in China was a negative surprise at -5% Y/Y as initial "pent-up demand faded." This compared to Nike's (NKE) commentary on seeing "growth" in the Asian region in its most recent quarter, with China up +8% Y/Y.

Source: Adidas FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

However, e-commerce performance was positive for the quarter, growing at a robust +51% Y/Y. While this was a deceleration Q/Q, I would note that FQ2 was an especially lofty comparison considering the +93% Y/Y growth. Encouragingly, e-commerce growth was also accompanied by a strong increase in full-price sales.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 E-commerce % Y/Y Growth +14.0% +46.0% +35.0% +93.0% +51.0%

Source: Company Data

Margins Propped Up by Marketing Cuts

Inventory trends were a key driver of Adidas' gross margins for the quarter, as a c. 210 bps Y/Y contraction was driven by an inventory clean-up effort (inventories were -10% Q/Q from elevated FQ2 levels). However, with inventories still up c. 27% Y/Y (compared to +15% Y/Y for Nike), gross margins will likely remain under pressure in the upcoming quarters.

While operating profit did beat consensus expectations at 13.3% (-0.7%pts Y/Y), this was mainly attributable to a -23% Y/Y decline in marketing. By comparison, operating overheads only saw a -5% Y/Y decline, which likely means operating margins could come under pressure as the operating environment normalizes.

Source: Adidas FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

FQ4 Guidance Signals Challenging Near-Term Outlook

Looking ahead, the FQ4 outlook is cautious, with sales guided to be in line with the prior quarter at a low to mid-single-digit % decline on the back of more store closures and lower traffic in Europe. Considering the ongoing Y/Y decline in N. America and pick-up in store closures in Europe this quarter, the NA/EU guide was unsurprising. However, Adidas does expect China to return to growth in FQ4, which is a positive surprise considering the weakness in FQ3 and seasonality (Chinese New Year deliveries).

Adidas also aims to achieve clean inventories by year-end through upcoming promotional events in FQ4. While commendable, I remain cautious about channel inventory, especially in China, where the increased trade inventory in FQ3 could prove difficult to clear. Nonetheless, gross margin is guided to be flat Y/Y in FQ4, with EBIT within the €100-200 million range implying c.-40% Y/Y. Considering the key assumptions underlying the guidance numbers include over 90% of the store fleet remaining operational and no material slowdown in global store traffic, however, I see room for a downside surprise.

Source: Adidas FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

Reebok Sale Could Raise Shareholder Returns

I view recent reports of a Reebok sale as a net positive considering the brand's mixed track record since acquisition despite the amount of investment and management focus allocated to the turnaround. As Reebok carries lower margins, a disposal would also result in a better margin profile for the overall group, boosting the overall valuation case.

Source: Adidas FQ3 '20 Fact Sheet

While Adidas did acquire Reebok for $3.4 billion at a c. 1x EV/Sales multiple, a sale today would likely fetch a lower valuation multiple. Assuming a conservative 30% discount at an EV/Sales multiple of 0.7x to reflect Reebok's challenged outlook, Adidas could still unlock c. €0.9-1.0 billion from a sale. Furthermore, having recently replaced its KfW loan with a syndicated loan facility, it seems likely that any cash unlocked from a Reebok sale would result in increased shareholder returns in the form of either a special dividend or buybacks.

Final Take

At the current c. 31x P/E, Adidas shares are not cheap relative to both historical levels and peer valuations. While the market has re-rated the sporting goods industry post-vaccine announcement, I am less optimistic considering much of the demand through the pandemic was fulfilled online (Adidas' e-commerce sales accelerated through the COVID-19 lockdowns). With Asia showing signs of weakness and inventory still elevated amid an uncertain macro environment, I see a long, uncertain road to recovery for Adidas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.