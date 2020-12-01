Cash flow from operating activities for Range Resources (RRC) headed into negative territory for the fiscal third quarter. For a company with more than $3 billion in debt and another $300 million or so of deferred liability from some sales, this company cannot afford the luxury of negative cash flow for any reason in a quarter. As a result, Range Resources needs a perfect future, that royal flush in poker, to survive and prosper.

Source: Range Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Admittedly the changes in working capital are what pushed the cash flow from operating activities negative for the third quarter. But cash flow needs to be adequate to service the company needs and that includes working capital needs. Clearly that is not the case here. Before changes in working capital, the cash flow is running at less than half of the cash flow from operating activities in the previous year.

The problem with debt is that debt needs to be serviced and paid when due. The debt does not care about working capital needs or industry downturns. Instead demands priority over just about any consideration of management. Therefore debt can be very suffocating for a company when there is an excess amount.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Compare the Range Resources cash flow shown above with the cash flow reported by Antero Resources (AR) in the same third quarter. Antero Resources had $176 million after changes in working capital in the third quarter. The cash flow is adequate to service the company's roughly $3 billion of debt whereas with Range Resources there was no cash flow available for capital expenditures or any other priorities (including any debt due).

Sales Price Advantage

Antero Resources has long had a sales price advantage over many competitors that the hedging program magnifies.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Part of the reason for the cash flow advantage is the superb hedging program in place at Antero Resources. The actual settled derivatives have materially improved the average price $.62 MCF. Antero has long had one of the better hedging programs in the industry.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The result is a relatively steady selling price despite the stronger prior year.

Now compare these prices to the prices received by Range Resources:

Source: Range Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Not only is the average price per MCF only $2.32, but the drop from the previous year is more pronounced. Antero Resources also has an average selling price that is about $.62 higher. That leaves room for extra processing costs while still allowing some cash flow to fall to the bottom line. Notice that the difference in cash flow begin with the selling price. In the case of Antero Resources, the hedging program has long provided corporate cash flow well in excess of many competitive programs.

More to the point, Antero Resources still has a trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA of nearly $1 billion. Therefore the EBITDA is within the general rule of 3 times EBITDA should be the debt limit of 3 billion. EBITDA can go as low as 1/4 of debt for some lenders. But Range Resources clearly needs asset sales to continue to meet the ordinary and necessary needs of the company while Antero Resources just as obviously has the EBITDA and cash flow necessary for its debt load.

Antero Resources also has an additional cushion in the form of readily saleable shares of Antero Midstream (AM). Those shares provide additional liquidity should Antero Resources need that liquidity. The distributions from the midstream business provide a "floor" for cash flow in times of weak commodity pricing.

Cost Comparison

Ironically the two companies have a similar cost structure.

Source: Range Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Note that Antero Resources has not separated out the interest expense per MCF and that the depreciation runs a little higher. There may be some extra assets needed for that higher average selling price before the hedging program. But even so what is clear is that Antero Resources has an extra margin to work with due to the hedging program and the ability to have a higher average selling price before hedging. That extra margin comes from a higher selling price combined with a similar (even if a little higher) cost structure.

At this point, Antero Resources probably has about $5 billion in hedging profits since the company has been public. That far exceeds comparable successes elsewhere in the industry. More importantly, that extra margin clearly comes in handy when there is a warm winter followed by coronavirus demand destruction.

Range Resources appears to lack the cash flow to stay current with the industry. This industry has been subject to changing technology for some time. But any competitor needs resources and time to keep up with that constantly changing technology. The lack of cash flow could cause Range Resources to fall behind the competition at a time when weak pricing does not allow a lot of competitive slack.

Natural gas prices have been rallying lately so the fourth quarter should be strong for both companies. But only Antero Resources will likely meet conventional lending guidelines in the current industry conditions. Clearly the management of Range Resources has some catching up to do.

Source: Range Resources October 2020, Corporate Presentation

The above slide arguments fall apart because breakeven is only part of the picture. A higher breakeven is acceptable if the resulting average selling price is also higher so that a superior margin is attained. The different products sold by Antero Resources appear to have more value that justifies higher processing costs. The hedging program adds more value still.

The hedging program of Antero Resources is probably the program that varies the most. But that program appears to be superior to much of the hedging in the industry over long periods of time. Even the marketing execution for sales prices appears to be superior.

Conclusion

Both companies have about $3 billion in debt. Range Resources has some liabilities from properties sold while Antero Resources has an overriding royalty interest (among other things). But what appears to happen is that Antero Resources maintains a superior margin even during times of weak demand to obtain superior cash flow for the debt levels.

Furthermore, Antero Resource has been creatively repurchasing debt at a discount to book considerable gains of more than $200 million since the program began. Range Resources, in contrast, sold some properties for a considerable loss. Range Resources management appears to be comparatively stymied by the currently weak industry conditions while Antero Resources has raised more than $700 million to lower debt in the current fiscal year.

Natural gas prices are currently rallying. However, Range Resources needs an incredibly strong rally that is sustained for a few years to undo the current debt load. Antero Resources does not appear to have anything close to those kinds of challenges. Clearly Range Resources has suffered much more during this rather challenging fiscal year.

But that adds considerable doubt to the future of Range Resources. Meanwhile it is clear that Antero Resources will recover from the current industry bottom. The company is already growing production to be able to benefit from stronger natural gas pricing. The better pick for future appreciation appears to be pretty obvious.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ar am. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.