The stock still trades at 40x forward revenues estimates despite vaccine approvals likely to boost corporate travel next year.

The company has started seeing weaker revenue beats and constrained guidance, suggesting a topping scenario is under way.

Zoom isn't likely to retest $500 again as revenue metrics normalize in the next year.

Despite another big quarterly beat, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is trading down 5% in initial after-hours trading. The video conferencing pandemic leader has seen business boom, and the current plans to rollout FDA approved vaccines in the next few weeks could halt business growth. My investment thesis continues to warn investors about the pending weakness in the stock based on a return to more normalized business trends.

FQ3 Topping Metrics

The FQ3 results look impressive on the surface, but Zoom is starting to show cracks in the wild growth story. The end of the quarter was October 31, and just about any company in the world of importance has switched to a video conferencing solution to conduct business while the virus fears persisted.

As this Zoom slide highlights, revenues boomed during FQ1 and FQ2, but the FQ3 upside was limited. The company added $140 million in sequential revenues during FQ1 ending April and only $133 million in the last quarter.

Source: Zoom FQ3'21 presentation

Even more troubling, the revenue beat was only $83 million after a FQ2 were revenue smashed analyst estimates by $163 million. The combination with the fact that the revenue base is now much larger at nearly $800 million after entering this FY just hoping for $200 million per quarter, the exponential growth story is much more difficult to maintain.

Even worse, FQ4 revenue guidance is only $809 million. If Zoom was to hit these numbers, revenues would only grow $32 million sequentially. Sure, the company only guided to FQ3 sequential revenue growth of $24 million with an initial target of just $688 million, but Zoom smashed those estimates. The company could easily surpass guidance again in the current quarter.

The problem here is that management continues to warn the market of what happens in a more normalized business scenario. Investors need to start paying attention to these metrics considering Zoom will never again have the 300%+ revenue growth metrics of the last few quarters.

The stock still trades at an insane 42x forward sales estimates. Zoom was expensive at just 10x forward revenues back at the start of the year, so the valuation now is astronomical.

Data by YCharts

Vaccine Problem

Both Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have filed for emergency FDA approval after their respective vaccines achieved at least 94% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infections. Even better, the vaccines all but eliminated severe outcomes, suggesting near elimination of virus hospitalizations and, especially, ICU visits.

Without virus fears, Zoom faces issues with businesses going back to the office and sales reps hitting the road again, as video conferencing isn't always the best way to close a big deal. According to U.S. travel agency data, business travel remains as little as 15% of 2019 levels.

Source: Airlines for America data

The question is what happens if business travel demand returns to just 50% of 2019 levels. Any reduction in video conferencing demand would hit Zoom stock hard. According to Robert Isom, President at American Airlines Group (AAL), at the Swift Aviation Forum, corporate clients are itching to return to taking business trips:

There’s pent-up demand for business travel. That’s what we hear from our corporate clients.

If the company only reported flat revenues QoQ, the stock could plunge. Remember, the nearly $500 stock heading into earnings wasn't even a $70 stock when the year started.

Back in January, analysts had Zoom generating FY22 revenues of only $1.1 billion. So, the virus could still pull forward revenues to the $2.5 billion level next year, yet the market wouldn't be impressed with a $125 billion stock producing zero growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings revisions

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zoom Video is set to roll over here. With $2.5 billion in FY21 revenues and revenue growth normalizing next year with a vaccine, the stock isn't going to hold near $450 for a $125 billion valuation. The positive vaccine news will revitalize corporate travel, which will dent the revenue base of the video conferencing leader. Investors should avoid this stock as it rolls over here.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.