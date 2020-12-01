Management continues to deleverage the balance sheet, as the leverage ratio has greatly improved since the start of the year.

SpartanNash (SPTN) has performed well recently. Since my last bullish article on the company nearly three months ago, the shares have bounced up by 12.1%, nearly double the return of the S&P 500 (SPY), which saw a 6.5% gain over the same timeframe. Despite the recent bounce, I still see the shares as being in value territory. In this article, I evaluate what makes SpartanNash a continued buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

A Look Into SpartanNash

SpartanNash is a Fortune 400 company and is the fifth largest food distributor in the United States. It is also a leading grocery distributor to U.S. military commissaries. It currently operates more than 155 corporate-owned retail stores in nine states, and distributes to more than 2,100 independent retail locations. SpartanNash currently employs nearly 19,000 employees, and in 2019, generated $8.5 billion in total revenue.

As seen below, its store-presence is in the Midwest, and North-central regions of the U.S., with a heavy presence in Michigan, where its corporate headquarters are located. Its wholesale and military food distribution centers extend to the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Texas/Oklahoma.

SpartanNash continues to do well in the current environment, with net sales growth of 3.1% YoY, to $2.06 billion in the third quarter, representing the eighteenth consecutive quarter of growth. Adjusted EPS grew by 133% YoY, to $0.70. The strong results were driven by its retail and food distribution businesses, whose revenue grew by 6.2% and 7.8%, respectively. Military sales, however, were down by 9.5% due to base access and commissary shopping restrictions. Encouragingly, retail comparable store sales grew by 10.6% YoY, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of growth, and the company’s e-commerce business grew 175% YoY.

I’m also impressed by the increase in the gross profit margin to 15.8%, representing a 130 basis point increase from the prior year quarter. This was driven by margin improvements in all three segments, retail, food distribution, and military. SpartanNash has also benefitted from low interest rates, as interest expense decreased by $3.9M on a YoY basis, driven by multiple rate cuts implemented by the Federal Reserve in 2019 and this year, and by repayment of debt.

Looking forward, I see SpartanNash as positioning itself for long-term stability and growth. This is supported by the continued improvement in its leverage ratio. The company’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio fell to 2.3x in the latest quarter, which is an improvement from 2.5x as of June 30th. It also marks a significant improvement from 3.7x at the end of 2019.

Management noted that it aims to make continued progress in reducing the leverage ratio in the fourth quarter. I see that as being possible through a combination of paying down debt, which was reduced by $145M in the first 9 months of 2020, and through an increase in EBITDA. Given the recent surge in COVID-19 infections over the past month, I see Revenue and EBITDA remaining strong and possibly increasing in the fourth quarter, as bars and restaurants may see another wave of shutdowns or early closures due to state mandates, thereby forcing people to cook more at home.

Lastly, I see stability also coming from the company finding a new CEO, Tony Sarsam, who started about 2.5 months ago. It appears that he has a wide breadth of experience, as he noted during the recent conference call:

In my three decades of leadership in the food industry, I’ve deserved the deep understanding of every facet of the consumer package goods and food distribution businesses. Over 35 years, my experiences have ranged from packaging machine operators to plant managers and a great many GM and functional leadership goals. In my most recent role of CEO of both Borden Dairy and Ready Pac Foods, I succeeded in developing people first culture and supporting our teams’ to renew our commitments to innovation and customer service. In both roles I was able to lead our teams to be best-in-class operators in the industry.”

Turning to valuation, I find the shares to be attractively valued at the current price of $18.88. Based on the midpoint of the latest 2020 EPS guidance of $2.46, I calculate a P/E ratio of just 7.7. This is lower than the P/E of 8.5, which famed investor, Benjamin Graham, assigns to companies with a no-growth future.

As seen below, the current P/E is also far lower than the 13.0 normal P/E of the company over the past decade. Analysts seem to agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $22.67.

Meanwhile, I find the current 4.1% dividend yield to be both safe and attractive, at a 31% payout ratio, and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 9.6%. Plus, the dividend has 10 years of consecutive annual growth.

Risks to Consider

It’s worth noting that SpartanNash operates in a highly competitive space with low-cost competitors, such as Aldi and Lidl. Expansion by these competitors could dampen SpartanNash’s growth prospects. Also, it should be noted that an improvement in the pandemic numbers could lessen demand for grocery stores, as consumers dine out more often. However, I do see SpartanNash as making the most of its cash flows in paying down its debt. Therefore, I see the company emerging from this pandemic in more solid footing.

Investor Takeaway

SpartanNash has continued to produce strong results in the current environment, with solid growth in its retail and distribution segments. While the Military segment remains challenged, I see it as being only temporary, as base and commissary restrictions would ease with an eventual improvement in the current pandemic. Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by the continued deleveraging of the balance sheet, and I see the company emerging from the pandemic on more solid financial footing. Meanwhile, I view the shares as being undervalued, and find the 4.1% dividend yield to be both safe and attractive. Buy for income and growth.

