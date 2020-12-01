The stock has gained +75% over the past year, as stay-at-home regimes have bolstered online shopping.

Investors, analysts, and traders alike will be looking for ~$480 million in revenues and gross margins ~45%.

Stitch Fix Inc.’s financials go under the microscope when it presents Q1 2021 earnings on December 7 after market close.

Brief Thesis

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), the customizable clothing subscription service hailing from San Francisco, where it was founded in 2011, focuses on “transforming the way people find what they love”. It employs an army of data scientists, stylists and IT engineers to piece together customizable fashion offerings shipped to customers monthly on a subscription basis.

Customers keep the clothing items they like, return the ones which appeal less, and from this data, the firm builds workable analytics categorizing customer likes, industry trends and demographics as a means of fine-tuning future offerings.

This way, as the data base grows and develops, so does the accuracy with which clothing items appealing to different segments is shipped, minimizing returns, maximizing revenue streams, and reducing waste. This underscores Stitch Fix Inc.’s business model.

I continue to be mildly bearish on Stitch Fix Inc. moving into earnings, based on current price levels and the stock’s track record of moving to the downside post earnings.

Actionable Strategies

The firm has had immense success in 2020, as swathes of population have found themselves home-bound following the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. This is definably a stay-at-home stock, and like its counterparts Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Peloton (PTON), Teladoc Health (TDOC), has fully benefited from thematic momentum. But this stock has also lagged markedly since its IPO in 2017, trading range-bound for almost 2 years.

Let us start the analysis by going over a few introductory metrics before taking a deeper diver to construct a trading set-up.

The stock is trading well into its 52-week highs, propelled by the momentum derived from stay-at-home thematic plays. Stitch Fix’s price action has manifestly moved to the upside, maintaining clearance above 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year. Despite plunging to ~$12 during the darkest days of the Novel Coronavirus equity market sell-off in March, the stock has regained its lustre, hitting a flight level not seen since late 2018.

The stock habitually trades 15,625 contracts on average per day, providing reasonable liquidity for position entry and exit. Options contracts expire on a weekly basis, allowing improved flexibility for position management should the trade initially not work out as planned. More frequent maturities, a (relatively) liquid market, and abundant access to data on the company are building blocks required before devising a strategy.

Stitch Fix Inc. is a stock presently in vogue, but continues to be wholly discretionary at a time of major economic duress. This implies noticeable risk, particularly should the economic backdrop (return to normalcy, for example) occur.

Check off dividends and hard-to-borrow fees

Before committing to any positions, it is imperative to understand whether the corporation has a dividend payment schedule and whether holding the equity short is onerous due to the number of shares available to sell short. Luckily, for the purposes of our analysis, Stitch Fix Inc. does not pay a dividend - it remains a high-growth, high-priced earnings stock not susceptible to distributions at this stage in its lifecycle.

Historical 30-day Implied Volatility vs. Realized Stock Volatility

Identify Volatility Characteristics

Volatility is one of the crucial inputs into options prices, and hence requires detailed analysis. It is always useful to identify how volatility comports on the run-up to earnings and immediately post earnings. With Stitch Fix Inc., we have a few very compelling traits telegraphed to us by the implied volatility versus realized stock volatility chart, namely:

Heightened volatility is intrinsically part of Stitch Fix Inc.’s make-up; unlike a more stable stock such as Coca-Cola (KO), which may move between 1%-4% on earnings, the digital clothing outfitter is immensely volatile, with price swings averaging +/- 12.8%.

Volatility increases on the run-up into earnings – which signifies that long options, both calls and puts, will increase in intrinsic value in the period pre-announcement.

Volatility crushes and, therefore, the massive devaluation of option prices post earnings is prevalent during reporting season. If you eyeball over the chart above, you can identify large precipitous drops in volatility along with increased option volume.

These characteristics provide opportunities for multiple types of options set-ups:

Long calls on the two weeks moving into earnings as the stock pushes forward.

Credit spreads - either bullish or bearish - dependent on bias through the earnings period to benefit from the volatility crush. Given the huge swings in stock prices, defined risk positions are a must.

Scrutinize Historical Earnings Move Versus Actual Earnings Move

After we have identified how volatility behaves through the earnings announcement period, we need to go over historical price action to better comprehend whether the stock customarily pushes to the upside or downside. Explosive moves like the ones we have seen with Stitch Fix Inc. make directionless plays such as strangles and iron condors extremely difficult.

Options pricing models did manage to factor in rather reliably swings in Stitch Fix Inc. prices - predicting swings of +/- 15.2% against actual average moves of -15.5%. Options markets have overestimated price action 50% of the time. The fact that options price predictions roughly match average absolute moves imply that long straddles (buying a long at-the-money call and a long at-the-money put) are not effective strategies.

For straddles to be effective, you need options prices to underestimate price swings, whereas here, they not far off match them.

Expected Earnings Move vs. Actual Earnings Move

Reviewing the earnings move versus actual earnings move chart covering the past 12 quarters, we can make a few observations:

Swings to the downside are more accentuated than swings to the upside - with a -35.2% move on October 1, 2018 (max downside) and a +26.5% move on June 7, 2018 (max upside).

Often, the stock has moved to the downside post earnings - with the last 3 announcements all pushing the stock lower.

There is no clear correlation between earnings surprise, revenue beats and price action. For example, on the stock’s worst move (-35.2%), Stitch Fix Inc. reported an EPS beat (+0.13) and a revenue adjustment (-315K on $318 million revenues) Hardly material enough to destroy a third of the company’s market cap - it would appear that price action is more predicated on forward guidance than published financials.

Stock Mechanics Around Earnings

In correlation with some observations made earlier, analysis of stock mechanics around earnings indicates the following:

Stitch Fix Inc.’s share price typically rose heading into the earnings move, gaining on average 1.6% for the two-week run into the announcement. This fits appropriately with the increases in volatility on the build-up into the report.

Price action was immediately to the downside 66% of the past 12 reports, pushing down -4.6% on average the first day of trading post announcement.

Based on the previous 12 earnings releases, we can identify that Stitch Fix Inc. is more likely to trade lower one day after earnings with an average loss of -0.5%.

Some identified options strategies

Stock Price Performance

Continuing our analysis with stock price performance data, in conjunction with our previous observations, we can deduce the following:

The median return on the downside move on earnings is -7.6%, highlighting the extent to which the stock remains volatile.

The following two days after the earnings announcement, the stock tends to move lower, with a median return of -1.0% over that period.

Two weeks later, the stock tends to correct and return to its upwards trajectory, with 58% of observations being positive, delivering a median return of +1.7%.

Normally, we will use median returns to strip outliers from the evaluation - this is even more critical given the volatility of Stitch Fix Inc.’s price action.

Position Selection

We have managed to stitch together a comprehensive overview of how the stock performs during the run-up into earnings, at earnings and immediately after. From here, we can start to develop some potential options plays:

Stitch Fix Inc. is volatile, and historically moves to the upside during the run-up into the period, and then, often dropping immediately after. Given the volatility profile, this rules out near-term strangles or iron condors given the risk-reward profile of this kind of position.

Predictions in options movements have matched to an extent options moves (+/- 15.2% vs. -15.5%), which rules out long straddles which require massively explosive movements in either direction to make money.

Movements have, on some occasions, proven explosive - this eliminates the use of unlimited risk positions (such as short calls) for this type of price action.

From this information, I would be inclined to buy an at-the-money call in the run-up to the event, following which I would sell the stock against the position (defined risk) should it move down. The long call would protect the upside against the short equity. This position seems optimal given the stock's tendency to move downwards more frequently than upwards on the event.

Alternatively, I would consider selling a bearish credit spread using calls - potentially selling, for example, the 35 call and buying the 40 call to provide a limitation to losses the position could generate. It is completely unadvisable to use naked options (selling calls, for example) given the volatility profile of the underlying.

I would possibly complement this position with a deep out-of-the-money long call perhaps around the $60 level to cover off a potential black swan event to the upside. The max loss would be marginal - the price to buy the call - while the potential gains could be considerable, albeit improbable.

Key Takeaways

Often, people make the mistake of judging a decision by its outcome and not by the quality of inputs invested in it. It is important for traders to construct a data-driven thesis like we have accomplished, and from there, construct appropriate positions to maximise risk-return.

The information I have provided above is not a solicitation nor a recommendation to execute a trade - any decision to commit to a position requires an in-depth understanding of personal characteristics (liquidity considerations, risk appetite, tax implications etc.) What I wish to achieve is to provide a demonstration of how to fit together a facts-based thesis on a wide range of knowledge from which a position can be engineered.

Overall, given the above data, I stay mildly bearish on Stitch Fix Inc.’s earnings. Let us see what transpires, and from the future data collected, let us continue to perfect meaningful data models allowing to improve future execution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hope you enjoyed my data-driven analysis of Stictchfix Inc's upcoming earnings. To discover more derivative based earnings set-ups follow my Seeking Alpha profile.



This is not a solicitation nor a recommendation to construct the above example - make yourself fully aware of risk characteristics of derivatives before committing to any position and stay risk defined.