The operations in most industries went sour as the pandemic caused fear and shook the economy. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) was not spared and proved that even large companies were not immune to the disruptions in the market. Nevertheless, the company remained highly functional and protected its viability from more threats posed by the restrictions in the operations. Hence, the adequate financials sustained dividend growth and its operating capacity which may put upward pressure on the stock price.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Interest Income and Interest Expense

Northern Trust Corporation has been operating in a wide range of financial services for more than a century. From asset and investment services to fiduciary, banking, and advisory solutions to its clients, the company continues to reap success. With its prudent management amidst the changes in the market, the company remains one of the largest and oldest banking institutions in the US.

As the company handles 20% of the wealthiest families in the US, its operations continue to flourish. The revenue of the company from its core operations is primarily composed and driven by interest and non-interest income from its banking, investment, and asset management unit. But due to the volatility in the market, the analysis will focus more on interest income. The components of its interest income such as interest on loans, deposits, and dividend income have been substantially increasing. In 2009-2013, although interest income remained large, it moved in a generally decreasing trend from $1.41 billion to $1.16 billion due to valuation losses and the long-term impact of the Global Financial Crisis. But in 2014, the bank fully adjusted and the economic condition got better. The interest income has consistently increased from $1.19 billion to $1.77 billion in 2017. In 2018, it leaped by 32% as it climbed up to $2.32 billion. It made another substantial increase and $2.5 billion in 2019. Given this, the revenue already doubled in a few years. The average revenue growth of 7% for the last 10 years resulted in an accumulated increase of $1.1 billion.

On the other hand, the restrictions caused by the pandemic was a game-changer. The rapid growth was slowed down and hampered. The interest income in all quarters was lower than the values in the previous year. In 1Q, although the value was lower by 21%, it remained adequate at $530 million. In 2Q and 3Q, it continued to shrink at $406 million and $354 million, respectively. With the accumulated value of $1.3 billion in three quarters, it was $634 million or 33% lower than the previous year. As things gradually get back to normal, interest income may recover in 4Q but the full-year result may remain lower. Using the average of the three quarters, interest income in 4Q may amount to $430 million and the accumulated value may reach $1.72 million. The estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis is more optimistic as the value may reach $1.83 billion. For the following years, interest income may accelerate and increase from $2 billion to $3.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the interest expense had an identical trend which proved the contraction of the company's operations and recovery from valuation loss and the above-mentioned crisis. For an economy to remain still amidst a crisis, the Fed lowers the interest rate to discourage savings and borrowings and encourage spending and investment. This may stimulate economic activity and growth. The same may apply to the company as both income and expense decreased. While the company kept the interest rate lower which showed its prudent management, the decrease in those years was lower. Given this, the trend of net interest income in 2009-2013 followed the decreasing trend of the interest income and interest expense but remained near $1 billion. Since 2014, net interest income has increased dramatically from $990 million to 1.66 billion. It shows the faster growth of interest income that makes the core operations of the company increase its viability. But as the pandemic disrupted the operations of the company, net interest income may decrease but remain adequate at $870 million as estimated. But for the next few years, the company may fully adjust so it may increase from $1.03 billion to $1.45 billion.

Net Income

The other side of the company's core operations is filled with non-interest income and expenses. The non-interest income has been consistently increasing and remained higher than non-interest expenses from 2011 to 2019. Given this, the operating income has substantially increased from $1.47 billion to $1.9 billion. It shows that the core operations of the company have flourished over the years. Meanwhile, its non-core operations are solely composed of unusual or exceptional expenses. Although the account has not been accounted for every year, the change remained manageable. Also, taxes did not change substantially. As a result, the trend of net income has been identical to the core operations. It shows that non-core operations have no or almost impact on the core operations and both interest and non-interest income have been well-coordinated and managed. From $760 million in 2009, net income has almost doubled to $1.5 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, the pandemic has shown a noticeable impact on interest income. But its non-interest income remained still and growing. This is proof that the financial sector continues to thrive amidst uncertainties as more investments and assets are being traded and generate earnings. Although the positive effect cannot offset the effect of the contractionary policy of the Fed on interest income, it can at least control and lessen the decrease. With the accumulated value of $910 million compared to $1.07 billion in the previous year, the decrease became lower. Given the average of the three quarters, net income may decrease to $1.21 billion as estimated. The result of the Linear Trend Analysis is quite higher at $1.24 billion. As the economy opens and recovers, the company may do well. The future growth in interest income will have a substantial impact on net income. Hence, it may increase from $1.4 billion to $1.81 billion.

As a company in the financial sector, its assets are primarily composed of cash, investments, and loans which generally increased over the years. Other main assets include fixed assets and intangibles assets which are vital for the company's operations. From $83 billion in 2009, the assets have grown dramatically to $137 billion in 2019. Northern Trust Corporation is widely considered as one of the largest banking institutions in the US. It continues to expand its operations which also increases its size. Given this, it's also important to determine how much profit its assets can make and how its earnings can sustain its operations.

From 2009 to 2017, the company had a very low Return on Assets (ROA). But banks have a different treatment. As a large bank, it did not reach the ideal ratio of 1% which is the average in the industry. It had 0.8% which means that for every $1 billion assets, the company only earned $8 million. Given the average assets of $107 billion, the company earned $840 million. But it is visible that ROA has been increasing and reached 0.9%. Although net income has been high with substantial growth, the value relative to assets remained lower. In 2018 and 2019, things were different as ROA jumped and stayed at 1.1% as the assets remained above $130 million and net income grew substantially. Given this, we can say that real growth has improved and sustainability was ensured. Moreover, one can see that the trend of ROA was identical to revenue and net income which showed that as the assets increased, operating capacity and earnings increased. But the increase in ROA also tells that the faster increase in earnings relative to assets means the company utilized its assets well. Also, continuous expansion improved its operations over the years. With this, one can say that the company can handle large operations well and more efficiently. Also, the viability remains consistent with long-term sustainability which may suggest real growth and security. Meanwhile, given the impact of the pandemic, net income decreased and so did ROA. As estimated, the value will decrease but remain near the ideal ratio at 0.95%. For the next few years, as the operations of the company adjust, ROA may increase again to 1.1-1.2%.

Return on Equity

The company has maintained an impressive trend of Return on Equity (ROE). Except in 2013, the company's ROE has always been higher than the industry. It shows that income growth in the company relative to its equity has outperformed its competitors for the last 10 years. With 11% on average, it remained higher compared to 9%. Given this, the company has nurtured the growth in investors' interests. As estimated, the ROE may further increase to 15%. Note that ROE has a wide gap with ROA. This is normal for banks and companies whose core operations are mostly driven by their banking units since their liabilities are higher due to deposits and borrowings. Meanwhile, one can measure the Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR) of the company using ROE and its dividend payments. Using the most recent Dividend Payout Ratio of 36%, the remaining 64%, and ROE of 12%, shows that the SGR of the company is 8%. It means that the company can grow more by 8% without increasing its finances from external sources such as borrowings and equity. Indeed, the operations of the company have the potential for further growth for the next few years. This is timely since the company is expected to do better as the situation becomes better for the succeeding years.

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

Since Northern Trust primarily engages in banking and fiduciary, its financials are primarily composed of accounts that are pivotal for the operations of banks. Loans and deposits are two main accounts in a bank's operations that drive its growth. In Northern Trust Corporation, loans comprise about 24% of its assets while deposits comprise 68% of liabilities. Over the past decade, the deposits remained higher than loans. It is important to maintain the company's liquidity and reserves. But as one observes the movement of both accounts, he can see that deposits rose faster than loans. Interest income has increased substantially which means that loans have been earned. Given this, one can infer that the company remained cautious with the amount it loaned out. With the average Loan-to-Deposit Ratio of 36%, the company has maintained high liquidity and reserves for the last 10 years. But the percentage of its loans to deposits was way below the ideal ratio of 80-90%. This shows that it has not been earning as much as it could but has the potential to grow further that's why increasing the amount it loans out may play a pivotal role for this. Nevertheless, the company's current profitability and sustainability that shows solid growth, matched with its high liquidity, making it one of the most secure and stable in the banking industry. As estimated, the ratio will gradually increase but remain at 30-40% for the following years.

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

As a Dividend Challenger, the company may still have to prove its commitment to the investor. Despite this, growth has been visible over the past decade. With an average growth rate of 9% every year, the dividends have substantially increased and doubled. In 2009-2011, the dividends per share were relatively higher than the other champions at $1.12 but growth has been stagnant. In 2012-2014, the dividends started to increase at 4-5% and moved to $1.18-1.3 per share. Since 2015, it has sped up and made huge leaps. In 2018 and 2019, the dividends per share had an impressive growth rate at 21% and 34%, respectively. From $1.6 per share, it jumped to $1.94 per share before making its largest change to $2.6 per share. At that value, the dividends per share were already more than twice as much as its initial value. Given its momentum and maintained adequacy, the company shows no possibility of a dividend cut. As estimated using the Dividend Growth Model, the dividends may climb up to $2.76 per share. But given the quarterly payments, it may be higher at $2.8 per share. For the following years, it may accelerate from $3.04 per share to $4 per share.

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

Despite lower ROA in 2009-2017, the company's earnings remained adequate to cover dividend payments. With an average Dividend Payout Ratio of 38%, the dividends have been substantial relative to earnings. In 2018-2019, as earnings further grew by 14% and doubled, the dividends sped up and became more substantial at 40%. Given this, one can see that as the company nurtured dividend growth, it ensured it had adequate earnings to sustain payouts and operations and cover its financial obligations. Also, despite the lower earnings due to the restrictions in the operations and an unimpressive economic condition, the company still raised the dividends. It testified to its commitment to the investors. Using the dividends may further increase as estimated. It agrees with the estimation of the Dividend Growth Model. Meanwhile, given the current earnings of $6.63 per share, it may decrease to $5.3 per share which is realistic as earnings decreased. But it may increase again to $6 and $6.7 per share. Nasdaq showed a more optimistic estimation of Earnings Per Share at $5.98 before bouncing back again to $6.3 and $7.03. The Wall Street Journal had a quite higher yet similar estimation with this analysis as earnings may plummet to $5.87 before increasing again to $6.06 and $6.6 per share.

Although its trend has been similar yet less stable, the increasing Free Cash Flow (FCF) has proven the sustainability of earnings over the years. Given the earnings from the operations for the period, along with the net cash inflows from the operating assets and liabilities, such as (CAPEX), it shows a more comprehensive analysis. It shows consistency between viability and sustainability. With an average FCF of $1.3 billion, the company had high free cash after accounting for all cash flows from the operations and deducting CapEx. From $880 million in 2009, it dramatically increased to $2.4 billion in 2019. Given this, it was more than thrice as much as the average dividend payments. It would still have more than enough to pay its obligations for the year. The remaining amount would be kept and used to stimulate the growth in operations. Indeed, the company had enough means over the past decade and could sustain operations and growth. As estimated, FCF may decrease to $1.77 billion but may increase again from $2 billion to $2.4 billion.

Stock Price

The stock continues to perform well in the market. Even if revenue and income growth were hampered, the confidence in many investors remains. Given this, the price remains bullish and doesn't show the possibility of a price decrease for the next few days and even weeks. With its PE Ratio of 16, it shows undervaluation and agrees with the current trend of the price. Also, the risk is lower as an investor has to risk $16 for every gain he may obtain. To confirm this observation, one may check it using the Dividend Discount Model.

Derived Price: $96.14

Average Dividend Growth: 0.09209029204

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $2.80

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1212144859

Derived Value: $104.9935607 or $104.99

The derived price using the Dividend Discount Model shows undervaluation and agrees with the observation using the PE Ratio. Hence, there's a big possibility that the price may still go up and reach the derived value or when it reaches a new resistance level. But the two observations are limited to earnings and dividends only. Hence, it will be helpful for an interested investor to update himself on market changes and read more press releases by the company that may affect the price.

Catalysts for Recovery and Future Growth

Northern Trust Corporation and Modernization

During the quarter, its trust asset management and hedge fund services unit announced a redesign and enhancement of its digital investment platform which includes simplified navigation, speed improvements, and increased access to all US securities exchanges. It also launched an investment portal with enhanced features such as an updated data feed and customized views and analysis. With a contactless and cashless transaction, this is timely as more countries promote a digital economy. Also, it helps the company offer a better investment platform and increases its capacity and efficiency to operate and deliver its service. Its productivity and quality of service may increase, which in turn may increase the demand for its services in the unit. This action is strategic to achieve long-term growth and security.

Northern Trust Corporation Partnership

4Q is indeed a good quarter for the company as partnerships with Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., and Emerald Technology Ventures AG may drive growth in its operations. This is timely as the economy reopens which may speed up its growth as the company is on its way to financial recovery. While the success of these partnerships may entice more partnerships, more companies and clients may get their services. Although Northern Trust is already an established company, these will add value to its operations and popularity which may further stimulate its growth for the following years.

The Reopening of the Economy

In times of a crisis, banks are highly susceptible to risks associated with it. To pump-prime the economy the government spends while the Fed does its part to stimulate economic activity. As the pandemic struck the country, it restricted the operations and caused a surge in unemployment. To protect the economy from a recession, the Fed had to lower the interest rate to discourage savings and borrowings and entice spending and investments. It decreased the interest expenses of the banks but decreased their income more. As things gradually get better, more businesses reopen and employees are hired again. The reopening and gradual recovery of the economy increase economic activity and the purchasing power of many consumers. To avoid post-pandemic inflation, the Fed may raise interest rates which may also help banks to speed up their recovery and growth for the following years. Given this, their operations will go back to normal and may grow again. However, the policy-makers must be prudent to avoid a possible bubble. Since interest rates are low, products and properties that may require financing may be cheaper, if inflation becomes drastic the interest rate may have to catch up to maintain equilibrium. If this is not handled well, it may become hard for many consumers to pay their loans. Also, if their collaterals lose or do not reach the value of loans, then banks will also face the consequences which may result in a bubble. This part may result in either opportunities and threats depending on how prudent and effective the implementation and management of policies will be.

Conclusive Thoughts

Northern Trust, despite being a large and established company in the banking industry, was not exempted from the disruptions of the pandemic as revenue and income decreased. But the company remained adequate to cover its current obligations and maintain its operations. As the economy reopens, the company is also moving to its recovery. In the eyes of an investor, it may still be a wonder if growth will resume in the next fiscal years. Given this, is this the right time to invest in Northern Trust Corporation?

Short-term Investors: The price shows a persistent bullish trend. The PE Ratio and the Dividend Growth Model both agree with the trend and show undervaluation. As the stock continues to perform well and does not show a possibility of a price decrease yet, investing at the current price may be ideal for short-term investors.

Long-term Investors: The security in the company is no longer a question. Being one of the largest and oldest banking institutions in the US, Northern Trust Corporation remains adequate to sustain its operations. Also, being the one to provide services to some affluent people in society establishes a good reputation for the company. Moreover, the dividends have been growing substantially but as a Dividend Challenger, it may still have to prove its commitment to the investors. Also, its growth has been ideal, given the ROA and ROE while its capacity to sustain dividend growth increases. The only thing that the company needs to consider is its loans relative to deposits to maintain a high revenue in times of a crisis. Nevertheless, it further proves the durability of the company, given its impressive growth while maintaining high liquidity. This is a company that may promise growth and stability for the following years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.