Antero Midstream (AM) has been at least as stubborn as Mr. Market. Mr. Market has long demanded that management cut the dividend. Management has long been every bit as adamant that the dividend continue. Now the dividend was covered 1.3 times and the leverage ratio remained at an excellent 3.7 for the quarter. Management also increased EBITDA guidance to at least $835 million and free cash flow before changes in working capital to at least $485 million. Everything is going the shareholder's way and against the stance of Mr. Market to provide an excellent dividend and capital gains opportunity.

Furthermore Antero Midstream reported a 13% increase in gathering volumes and a 43% increase in processing volumes. Management added that they actually would expect the leverage ratio to decrease to the "middle 3's" in the near future during the conference call. Now that natural gas prices are rising and Antero Resources has been growing production, the future for Antero Midstream is not only extremely bright, but the stock price is at odds with that future.

Source: Antero Midstream Third Quarter Earnings 2020, Conference Call Slides.

One of the things the market fretted about was the ability to export and then the ability of foreign markets to absorb the United States production. The fact that the ability to export is far better than market expectations and that ability is strengthening United States markets is not the outcome that Mr. Market has braced for.

But coronavirus demand destruction or not, the world is now on an inevitable course to recover from this virus. There may still be shut-ins and other measures. But there is also a recognition that we have to get back to work. However, we have to get back to "normal" in such a way that we do not overwhelm the hospital system.

The attempt to recover in this fashion probably means that demand will recover in volatile fashion. But then again the oil and gas related markets have always been volatile. It is just that this time we know a major reason for that volatility ahead of time.

Source: Antero Midstream Third Quarter Earnings 2020, Conference Call Slides.

Antero Midstream has a fair amount of processing facilities. This is important because the Antero Resource (AR) acreage serviced produces a lot of various saleable products but not a lot of oil. Antero Resources has the option of allowing Butane, Propane, and Ethane to remain in the natural gas stream or to be separated out because they are more valuable as a separate product.

In the second quarter, the ability to separate out various products was not particularly useful due to the extreme markets caused by massive shut-ins. After the extremely warm January and February, the market may have wondered if the various products would ever return to something resembling historical norms.

But many of these "liquids" products are actually mostly supplied as byproducts of oil production. The sharp decline in industry drilling and completion has strengthened these secondary Antero Resource markets to the point that they will again aid company cash flow and profitability as they historically have in the past.

If the unconventional oil industry activity ever picks up, it may be bearish for the prices received for these value added (or byproducts) of natural gas production. For the time being the price of oil is so weak, that increasing drilling and completion activity is not even an after-thought. Right now the oil part of the industry is in survival mode.

But a crucial point is that long term Antero Resources, like much of the industry will favor the liquids rich natural gas production. That means that should Antero Resources decide to maintain production for a year or so (as in not grow production but not shrink it either), then Antero Midstream could still grow should Antero Resources allow the dry gas production to fall while offsetting that declining production with liquids rich production. Antero Midstream can also grow by helping Antero Resources manage the water involved in both completing wells and the water produced with the saleable product. Therefore Antero Midstream has a brighter growth future than the parent company for the time being.

Source: Antero Midstream Third Quarter Earnings 2020, Conference Call Slides.

Clearly Antero Midstream has been catching up. Fresh water deliver has declined. But Antero Midstream can make that decline up through other aspects of the water management part of the business not shown here. The less fresh water delivered, the lower the expenses for Antero Resources. Therefore lower fresh water delivery is a very desirable outcome.

Source: Antero Midstream Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call Slides

The above slide is a reminder of the original goal from an older article. Basically Antero Midstream traded the trucking revenue for pipeline transportation. Now a combination of injector well success and the ability to reuse completion water without having to process that water through the Clearwater Facility led to the closure and write-off of that facility. But the pipeline mode of transporting water has tremendously reduced the operating costs of Antero Resources while leading to a material increase of Antero Midstream cash flow despite the shutdown of the Clearwater Facility.

Summary

Mr. Market has long been worried about Antero Resources and the resulting growth of the Antero Midstream business. Antero Resources has put many market worries to bed. Rising natural gas prices are likely to dampen more fears about the future of Antero Resources. This is a very positive development for Antero Midstream.

The future emphasis of many natural gas producers including Antero Resources on the liquids rich acreage bodes well for the future of Antero Midstream because Antero Midstream does not service all of the Antero Resource acreage. Instead, Antero Midstream is focused on the liquids rich acreage that requires a fair amount of extra processing to maximize the sales stream.

That means that if Antero Resources decides to maintain production by favoring the liquids rich acreage over the dry gas acreage, then Antero Midstream would grow even if Antero Resources does not.

Right now, for the time being, Antero Resources is anticipating a future pause in growth. But the industry has notoriously low visibility and the balance sheet of Antero Resources is in reasonable shape. Therefore investors can probably expect a resumption of production growth by Antero Resources as soon as that growth is economically feasible.

In the meantime, the dividend of Antero Midstream is well supported with 1.3 coverage in the current quarter and rising guidance.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 30, 2020.

On the other hand, Mr. Market is clearly expecting a disaster any day now given the stock price level. But the rising natural gas prices point in the opposite direction. The 1.3 dividend coverage combined with a very low midstream leverage of 3.7 point to a rather safe dividend. Unlike many issues with the yield shown above, this yield appears here to stay.

As the natural gas rally proceeds, this issue could provide quite a return once the market figures out that management will not be cutting the dividend. But management will buy back stock under the stock repurchase authorization.

The result is that this issue has very limited downside potential while the upside is probably an easy triple from current levels. One rarely finds a dividend this well covered combined with the low leverage shown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long am ar. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.