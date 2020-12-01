Exxon Mobil (XOM) has finally taken a writedown on dry gas assets it purchased in its XTO buyout in 2009 and that it has developed over the past 10 years. The company estimates an "after-tax impairment of $17-20 billion." I first discussed the challenges COVID-19 policy presented to the super major business model in April, and subsequent performance for Exxon has been underwhelming.

Data by YCharts

One of the interesting aspects of Exxon's move is that it plays into several of the weaknesses I identified in the integrated business model: insufficient integration and short-term focus.

These had been on display at other super majors earlier this year. Shell (RDS.A) and Chevron first wrote down and then sold dry gas assets, netting billions of dollars in losses each. Shell took an $18 billion writedown and sold dry gas assets for 1/10th of their purchase price to National Fuel Gas (NFG). And Chevron sold dry gas assets for 17% of its purchase price to EQT Corp. (EQT), losing about $3.7 billion. Here is a chart of the largest oil company writedowns in history:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Exxon's $17-20 billion impairment fits right in to Chevron and Shell's dry gas writedowns and then sales. One interesting factor illustrating short-term focus is the relative performance of dry gas-focused E&P companies' shares versus the shares of super majors in 2020, illustrating the market views forward prospects for gas producers differently and more positively than those for the super majors. Gas producers Range Resources Corp. (RRC), Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) and EQT Corp. saw almost inverse performance versus the super majors, up 70-109% versus down 25-44%:

Data by YCharts

The market seems to be saying now is the time to buy gas assets, not to sell them. But these super majors executed large-scale gas purchases years earlier, and having each destroyed billions of dollars of value in those assets, have been sellers instead of buyers into the recovering North American natural gas market. This is further illustrated by the poor 10-year historical performance of the natural gas producers' shares. This 10-year time frame is relevant because the super majors' large gas asset purchases were each around 10 years ago - XTO was bought by Exxon 10 years and 11 months ago, Chevron bought Atlas 10 years ago, and Shell bought East Resources 10 years and 6 months ago.

Beyond bad timing and 5x-10x overpriced acquisitions, the other problem for the super majors is insufficient integration. The business model is oriented to making money in one part of the business when another part is suffering. Refining or chemicals typically do well when oil prices are low, for example. And oil production can earn excess profits at times of low refining or chemical margins. This was discussed in the article I wrote in April:

The couple of winners in the petro-chemical value chain in this unusual confluence happen to be those that the super majors have little to no exposure to: oil and product tankers and onshore US natural gas production. Tankers are benefiting because of contango in the oil and product forward curves, and gas because of the likely decline in associated gas production from oil fields as production slows down or is shut in. Limited exposure to these leaves the super majors exposed to the full effects of the downturn.

The implications of all of this are complex. The super majors may see their profits recover as demand recovers in a post-vaccine, post-COVID-19 world. So, it is not to say it is not possible to make money owning their shares, especially in the medium term. And the dry gas-focused companies have seen their shares rise already in a depressed energy equities market, so chasing the most popular of them may be lower-return. But in the longer term, more focused producers may outperform, including the dry gas-focused producers. But the business model of the super majors, including their ability to counter-cyclically acquire or drill at low prices and their ability to generate consistent profits that can be paid out as dividends, is in question. Because of this, the super majors may see higher share prices but may not return to historical high valuations in a cyclical recovery.

